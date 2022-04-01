Grant Calcaterra NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for SMU TE

Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'3 7/8"

WEIGHT: 241

HAND: 10"

ARM: 33 1/4"

WINGSPAN: 6'7 7/8"





40-YARD DASH: 4.62

3-CONE: DNP

SHUTTLE: DNP

VERTICAL: DNP

BROAD: DNP





POSITIVES

— Long arms help overcome smaller size.

— Very good straight-line speed. Has the ability to stretch the field on vertical routes like overs and seams. Can pull away from defenders on crossing routes.

— Can create explosive plays after the catch with his speed.

— Athletic enough to consistently split out, but also a willing blocker when asked to do so from in-line positions.





NEGATIVES

— Average size

— Body catcher who doesn’t consistently use his long arms. Will let throws get to his chest and had drops crop up.





2021 STATISTICS

11 G, 38 REC, 465 YDS (12.2 AVG), 4 TD





NOTES

Video Play Button Videos you might like

— Transfer from Oklahoma.

— 2021 second-team All-AAC

— Retired from football in 2019 due to concussions. Returned to playing after transferring.





OVERALL

Calcaterra is an athletic tight end who can split out and create mismatches with his straight-line speed. He is best on routes that let him be on the move, where he can pull away from defenders or threaten them vertically. This speed also lets him create explosive plays after the catch. He can be a bit of a body catcher and doesn’t always cleanly catch the ball, which doesn’t let him maximize the catching range his longer arms should allow.

Calcaterra will likely be an F-only tight end at the next level. He can comfortably split out but does not have the size or play strength to sustain as a blocker from in-line positions. He is a willing blocker when asked to do so, and his length allows him to fight a bit, but he will likely have to be in a wing position or on the backside of run plays on first and second down. Calcaterra was asked to lead-block as a de facto fullback and was above average in that role, where his play strength aligns more with the linebackers and safeties he was asked to block. This versatility will add value.

Overall, Calcaterra will be able to add some juice to the tight end room as an F tight end who can move around the formation and backfield. His medicals will be a question that teams will have to answer. He’s also just an OK route-runner overall and best on routes where he can build up his speed and can let him create some explosive plays after the catch. He is willing to scrap as a blocker, but his lack of size and play strength will limit where he can line up inside the formation. He has some intriguing traits as a special teamer and will likely start his career as a No. 3 tight end who can provide some useful snaps on run downs and explosive-play ability on passing downs. He also still has enough room to grow into more snaps with some added play strength in the right situation.





GRADE: 6.5 (Potential Role Player - 4th Round)

PRO COMPARISON: Jacob Tamme





Written by B/R NFL Scout Nate Tice