Kyle Philips NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for UCLA WR

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 5'11 1/4"

WEIGHT: 189

HAND: 8 5/8"

ARM: 29 5/8"

WINGSPAN: 5'11"





40-YARD DASH: 4.58

3-CONE: DNP

SHUTTLE: DNP

VERTICAL: 33.5"

BROAD: 10'4"





POSITIVES

— Above-average athlete with very good agility and body control.

— Flashes the ability to make difficult catches away from his body.

— Good route-runner with body control and an understanding of how to gain leverage on defenders. Can do damage on Choice routes from the slot.

— Willing to scrap as a blocker.

— Dynamic punt returner.





NEGATIVES

— Can be a body-catcher instead of reaching out and snagging throws.

— Below-average height and size. Has a smaller frame for quarterbacks to target.

— Little experience working from outside.





2021 STATISTICS

59 REC, 739 YDS (12.5 AVG), 10 TD, 9 RET, 203 YDS (22.6 AVG), 1 TD





NOTES

— 2021 first-team All-Pac 12.





OVERALL

Kyle Philips is a slot-only receiver who plays with feel as a route-runner, winning consistently with quickness and patience. He flashes good hands but at times can be a bit of a body-catcher, which can make his catching range a bit limited when paired with his short arms. Philips does come up with catches in high-leverage moments, which will help him earn the trust of whichever quarterback he plays with.

His ability to win versus man coverage and to find space versus zone coverage will translate to the NFL, where he should quickly be able to carve out a niche on third down. He can make defenders miss in close quarters, but has only OK burst and long speed coming out of his breaks.

Philips has limited experience working from the outside, which could make his role narrow. But he does bring value as a punt returner, opening up a path for him to see the field early in his career.

Overall, Philips can contribute quickly as a returner and as an inside-only option. His lack of size and length puts a ceiling on his ability to win on the outside. But being able to win with quickness rather than overwhelming speed and move the chains as an underneath option gives him the upside of a No. 3-type weapon in a good passing offense as long as the team has other valid options to play on the outside.





GRADE: 7.1 (High-level Backup/Potential Starter - 3rd Round)

PRO COMPARISON: Sterling Shepard





Written by B/R NFL Scout Nate Tice