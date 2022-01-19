Trey McBride NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Colorado State TE

Matthew Holst/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'4"

WEIGHT: 260





POSITIVES

— Good height and size. Thick lower body.

— Good overall athlete. Plays under control and balanced. Understands how to fight for leverage with his route running.

— Polished route-runner with good feel and understanding of concepts. Knows how to settle into soft spots versus zone coverage.

— Reliable hands when catching the ball. Comfortable extending away from his body when in traffic or for throws away from his body.





NEGATIVES

— Willing blocker but does not consistently sustain. Lacks length and overwhelming play strength.

— Average with the ball in his hands.

— Limited production in the red zone.





2021 STATISTICS

90 REC, 1,121 YDS (12.5 AVG), 1 TD





NOTES

— 2021 John Mackey Award.

— 2021 unanimous All-American.

— 2021 first-team All-Mountain West.

— 2019 first-team All-Mountain West.





OVERALL

Trey McBride has a good build and is a polished receiver at tight end. He is a good route-runner who understands how to use his athleticism and body control to win leverage versus man coverage and the spatial awareness to find soft spots versus zone.

McBride is a good overall athlete because of his balance and foot quickness, but he doesn't have overwhelming long speed or dynamic ability with the ball in his hands. But he does have enough wiggle to get a few extra yards before going down.

McBride has very good hands and is a natural catcher of the ball. He's also comfortable extending away from his body for throws in traffic or for poorly thrown balls, which makes him a friendly target for quarterbacks.

McBride is a willing blocker who consistently works to the right assignment in the run game. While he plays with sound technique, his lack of length and play strength do show up with his ability to sustain as a blocker. Defenders are able to consistently shed his blocks after initial contact and make plays on the ball-carrier when running toward his side.

Overall, McBride is more of an efficient prospect than an overly dynamic one. He is a steady presence in the passing game who can win versus true man-coverage situations, which will give quarterbacks a nice option to work toward in their progressions. However, his lack of length shows up in the red zone since it limits his range and his ability to sustain as a blocker.

McBride plays with an understanding of his assignment and the entire concept in both the run and pass games. He has polished technique as a blocker, but his lack of ability to consistently sustain as a blocker limits his upside as a true Y tight end on run downs. He will likely have to be hidden on the back side of runs or in a wing position as opposed to a tight end that offenses ask to block down on edge defenders.

Even with those limitations, McBride should be a useful player for NFL offenses as a pass-catching F tight end who can consistently win with his route-running polish and body control. He can provide a safe, reliable option for quarterbacks who can help move the chains on underneath routes. And he's a good enough athlete that more creative offensive coordinators will be comfortable splitting him out as a true receiver.





GRADE: 7.7 (Potential Impact Player - 2nd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 46

POSITION RANK: TE2

PRO COMPARISON: Hunter Henry





Written by B/R NFL Scout Nate Tice