Dylan Parham NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Memphis IOL

George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'3”

WEIGHT: 285





POSITIVES

— Excellent mobility in his ankles, knees and hips to consistently get underneath defenders.

— Very good core strength to dig out, drive and control defenders on angle-drive blocks.

— Above average quickness, balance and angles on the move to locate and fit on targets.

— Strikes with tight elbows and unlocks his hips at the point of attack to create lift and pop.

— Does a nice job of staying patient with good weight distribution and a strong inside hand to cut off moves across his face in pass protection.

— Strains through contact to stay attached to blocks and finish through the whistle.

— Has active, alert eyes in pass protection to diagnose late loopers, blitzes and peel off when engaged to pick up secondary threats.





NEGATIVES

— Smaller stature and adequate length results in getting flattened out on reach and overtake blocks.

— Feet need to quiet down against rushers that use extensive stutters to set up their moves.

— Can shore up his aiming points on backside cut-off and scoop blocks to better get his hat and hips across the defender.





2021 STATISTICS

— 12 starts at right guard.

— First-team All-AAC selection.





NOTES

— Former 2-star defensive end and tight end recruit out of Carrollton High School in Georgia.

— Competed in track and field in high school in the triple jump and sprints.

— Moved to the offensive line from tight end in the spring of the 2018 season at Memphis.

— 51 career starts (28 at LG, 12 at RG and 11 at RT).





OVERALL

Donald Parham was a four-year starter inside Memphis' spread, RPO-heavy, multiple run scheme with 51 career starts spread out across right tackle and both guard spots.

Parham is a smaller guard with a muscular, lean build and a strong base. He has excellent mobility in his lower half to bend, get underneath and triple extend at the point of attack with the core strength to dig out, strain and displace defensive linemen on angle-drive and down blocks. He has good athletic ability with the quickness, balance and body control in space on screens, pulls and climbs to line up and connect on smaller targets with impressive accuracy.

Parham can get pressed and flattened out on reach and overtake blocks due to a lack of length and also needing work on his aiming points to get his hat across defenders. He is patient in pass protection with good lateral quickness and a strong inside punch to protect against moves across his face.

He does a nice job bracing and creating force through the ground in his anchor to stay centered and under the bull rush. However, Parham's feet can get stuck with a wide punch when rushers set up their moves with extensive stutters and hesitations, resulting in catching blocks.

Overall, Parham's mobility, core strength and ability to sustain and control defenders once latched provide a strong foundation as a run-blocker. He also has the competitive toughness to finish blocks consistently. Parham's athletic ability will allow him to pull and work in space effectively while his processing skills lend themselves to a possible move inside at center, where his sawed-off frame may be best utilized long-term.





GRADE: 7.4 (High-Level Backup/Potential Starter - 3rd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 67

POSITION RANK: IOL8

PRO COMPARISON: Matt Paradis





Written by B/R NFL Scout Brandon Thorn