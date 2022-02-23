Isaac Taylor-Stuart NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for USC CB

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6’2”

WEIGHT: 200





POSITIVES

— Excellent size and length for position.

— Good speed to run and stay on top of receivers when able to open in time and get into his stride.

— Uses long arms with good timing to swipe through the catch point.





NEGATIVES

— Average functional strength. Lacks physicality in block destruction. Can get walled off by blockers.

— Generally shows to have good breaks but too often hops into breaks, causing him to be slow in transition.

— Below-average ball skills. Can lose track of the ball and receiver. Has dropped balls that hit him in the hand.





2021 STATISTICS

11 Games, 39 Tackles, 1 INT, 3 PBU





NOTES

— 2017 USA Today All-USA High School First Team

— 247Sports 4-star rating





OVERALL

Issac Taylor-Stuart was a highly rated prospect coming out of high school. He has appeared in over 21 games.

He is a long-limbed athlete who does a very good job of using his length to his advantage. With his outstanding height, he struggles with his pad level at times. A long strider who runs well, he is able to sink his hips to match receivers on shorter routes. A relatively smooth athlete for his size, Taylor-Stuart is able to get in and out of breaks; showing very good change of direction and lateral movement skills.

He can get lazy with his pad level, causing him to jump into breaks and allowing space at the top of routes. When in press, he does a great job of getting hands on the receiver and showing good hip flip when opening to run downfield. He shows the ability to run well but lacks the top-end speed to keep up with twitchier athletes, where they can easily pull away from him downfield. When playing in deep zone, he has the ability to stay on top of routes—if he can open in time and get on his horse before his cushion is eaten up.

In underneath zone coverage, Taylor-Stuart shows to have good vision, though he can be slow reacting to routes, often giving up passes in front of him. He is quick to fill the run but does not look to be overly physical when tackling.

Taylor-Stuart is a wrap, wrestle down tackler who isn’t always secure in his run support. He shows physicality when taking on blocks but has trouble defeating and disengaging from blocks. A high-motored athlete who consistently fights to get to the ball, he often puts himself in poor positions.

Ultimately, Taylor-Stuart has some defining traits that many value at the next level, but his inconsistencies in the run game and covering deep will be a major knock on his game.





GRADE: 5.9 (6th Round: Backup/Draftable)

PRO COMPARISON: Josh Norman





Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings