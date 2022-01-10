Jaivon Heiligh NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Coastal Carolina WR

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6’2”

WEIGHT: 200





POSITIVES

— Has good height and length for the position.

— Good overall athlete who is a long strider with good long speed. Quick-twitch athlete despite his length.

— Above-average on his releases and can consistently beat the press. Wins with adequate foot quickness and good lateral burst.

— Natural catcher. Good hands and comfortable extending away from his body to snatch throws. Has long arms but still consistently catches at his body.

— Above-average route-runner with good body control and understands how to stay friendly to the QB.





NEGATIVES

— Can be loose on his route breaks. Will telegraph when he is breaking by rising up and dropping his hands.

— Below-average play strength. Slighter frame and doesn’t always sustain his blocks. Can get knocked off his route.





2021 STATISTICS

13 G, 66 REC, 1,128 YDS (17.1 AVG), 7 TD





NOTES

— 2021 first-team All-Sun Belt

— 2020 first-team All-Sun Belt





OVERALL

Heiligh is a long, twitchy outside receiver who can play a handful of snaps from the slot because of his body control and feel for space. He has good hands and is very comfortable using his length to extend for throws away from his body, and his length is not a hindrance on throws at his body since he is such a natural catcher.

He can consistently win versus press coverage because of his foot quickness and balance. His quick-twitch athleticism shows up as he makes cornerbacks feel uncomfortable with his sudden movements.

Heiligh is an above-average route-runner with a feel for space and the ability to consistently stay tight when breaking on routes. His balance and ability to sink show up on routes such as curls and in-breakers when he consistently stays friendly to the quarterback after he breaks. He still has room to improve as far as route polish goes, as he can sometimes telegraph when he is about to break by dropping his hands and raising his upper body.

But he did show improvement in this regard as the season went along. He also displays awareness for his blocking assignments and on route concepts, but his play strength is below average when blocking and can lead to him getting bumped off a bit on his route.

Overall, Heiligh’s length, hands and overall athleticism give him the upside of a good starting No. 2 receiver who primarily works on the outside. He has enough route-running ability at all three levels to be an immediate contributor but will need to continue to improve on his play strength to be more of a tangible player when the offense runs the ball. His natural ability to catch and use his length will allow him to be a contributor in the red zone as well.





GRADE: 7.4 (High-Level Backup/Potential Starter - 3rd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 73

POSITION RANK: WR13

PRO COMPARISON: Donovan Peoples-Jones





Written by B/R NFL Scout Nate Tice