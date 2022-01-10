Charlie Kolar NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Iowa State TE

John E. Moore III/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6’6”

WEIGHT: 260





POSITIVES

— Good height for the position.

— Above-average body control. Understands how to stay tight on his breaks and find soft spots when working versus zone coverage and on scramble drills.

— Above-average overall route runner best on short and intermediate routes.





NEGATIVES

— Inconsistent hands. Had drops come up when in a crowd.

— Below-average blocker and play strength.

— Average long speed and twitch.





2021 STATISTICS

12 G, 62 REC, 756 YDS (12.2 AVG), 6 TD





NOTES

— 2021 First-Team All-Big 12

— 2020 Second-Team All-American (Walter Camp, AFCA)

— 2020 First-Team All-Big 12





OVERALL

Charlie Kolar has good height and aligned in-line for Iowa State but was also often asked to split out as a receiver. He has the body control and spatial awareness to find open spots versus zone coverage and on scramble drills but is a limited overall athlete with average long speed and quickness.

Kolar is a solid route runner who is best when working underneath and on intermediate routes but lacks the juice to threaten defenders vertically or with the ball in his hands after the catch. He is also an inconsistent blocker who lacks the lower body strength and length to sustain his blocks.

Overall, Kolar is an F-only tight end who will have to align off the ball or split out at the NFL level. His lack of play strength and ability to be a consistent blocker limits his ability to play in-line at the next level. And while he has a good feel for space and is an above-average route runner, he lacks the speed and quickness to be a mismatch in the passing game. He also had drops come up more often than you'd prefer for a receiving-only type of tight end.

Kolar has the height and does just enough in the passing game to have potential as a No. 3 TE who plays a few snaps a game but will have to work on his lower body strength to become more of a legitimate player at the next level and will have to make an impact on special teams early on.





GRADE: 6.4 (High-Level Developmental Prospect - 5th Round)

OVERALL RANK: 136

POSITION RANK: TE12

PRO COMPARISON: Garrett Graham





Written by B/R NFL Scout Nate Tice