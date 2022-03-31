Ty Chandler NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for North Carolina RB

Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 5'11 1/4"

WEIGHT: 204

HAND: 9"

ARM: 32 1/8"

WINGSPAN: 6'3 5/8"





40-YARD DASH: 4.38

3-CONE: DNP

SHUTTLE: DNP

VERTICAL: 31"



BROAD: 10'1"





POSITIVES

— Long strider with the speed to get to the edge. Asked to run vertical routes out of the backfield and beats defenders down the field.

— Plants his foot and gets north when needed. Not scared to run in between the tackles.

— Willing to be a blocker in protection and for teammates, even if technique leaves something to be desired.

— Good hands out of the backfield.

—.Has kick return experience.





NEGATIVES

— Long-legged and can get caught running up into the back of his offensive linemen.

— Will get tripped up on low tackles a bit too easily.

— Needs work on eyes and technique in protection.





2021 STATISTICS

13 G, 182 ATT, 1,092 YDS (6.0 AVG), 13 TD, 15 REC, 216 YDS, 1 TD





NOTES

— 2021 second-team All-ACC.

— Transfer from Tennessee.





OVERALL

Ty Chandler has the potential to contribute on all three downs because of his ability to be productive in different run schemes and flashes as an explosive-play receiver. He has enough overall athleticism and speed to be able to get to the edge on outside run plays and to take plays the distance.

Chandler is also willing to run behind his pads if there is not a lot of space to attack and get the yards he can. He has upside as a receiver out of the backfield because of his long speed, which makes him more useful on longer routes than shorter ones.

Chandler is inconsistent with his tempo and can end up running into the back of his linemen too quickly, limiting his ability to find a hole to burst through. HIs long legs will also get tripped up a bit too easily on contact to his lower body.

Overall, Chandler can contribute as part of a running back committee who is useful on a variety of run plays with some potential for designer passing plays. His lack of size will put a cap on the touches he can receive, but he can hit explosive plays when given a runway and shows some willingness as a blocker. Chandler has past experience as a kick returner that also contributes to his value. His ability to take a run the distance and enough toughness between the tackles will help him find a role early, and he would fit best on a team that majors in outside zone.





GRADE: 6.7 (Potential Role Player - 4th Round)

PRO COMPARISON: Lamar Miller





Written by B/R NFL Scout Nate Tice