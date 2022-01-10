Jermaine Waller NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Virginia Tech CB

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'1"

WEIGHT: 180





POSITIVES

— Fluid athlete who is able to sink his hips well and shadow receivers.

— Has good burst and shows stop-and-go ability.

— Very good lateral quickness, especially in press. Displays good change of direction to match receivers.

— Very good slot player who shows patience in man coverage. Allows the receiver to declare route and uses his leverage well.

— Gets hands on receivers in press. Looks to disrupt routes.

— Plays with good awareness in zone coverage.

— Very good ball skills. Can either play the ball in the air or play through the receiver's hands.





NEGATIVES

— Speed is a concern. Often has separation downfield and lacks the recovery speed needed to make up the ground.

— Lacks strength, gets bumped off at the top or routes. Often allows the receiver better position and gets stacks.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

— Can get lazy in the run game. Takes poor angles to the ball, causing him to occasionally struggle in open-field tackling.





2021 STATISTICS

10 G, 46 TOT, 2 TFL, 4 INT, 5 PBU





NOTES

— Missed all but two games in 2020 due to foot and arm injuries.





OVERALL

Waller was a three-year year starter in the Virginia Tech secondary. However, he had to sit out most of the 2020 season due to injuries.

In 2019, he was paired up with future first-rounder Caleb Farley as the cornerback tandem for Virginia Tech. In 2021, he returned to being a smooth athlete who has the skills to play in both a man and zone scheme.

In man, he does a great job of staying square at the line of scrimmage and using his hands to control receivers. Thanks to that and his lateral quickness, he can slide into the slot and play from there as well.

Waller does well covering shorter routes, but he struggles when pressed downfield, especially by twitchier receivers. He tends to get overextended and struggles to keep up.

In zone, Waller shows good vision and understanding of scheme, although he can struggle with certain concepts. Showing a ball-hawking mentality, he looks to attack the ball, whether that's playing to break up a pass or cashing in on an interception. He's also a good run defender, especially when he is to the nub side and has a clear view of the ball-carrier.

Waller was able to bounce back from his injury-riddled 2020 season and showed the skills that made him flash back in 2019. He will need to run fast in the 40 to improve his draft stock, though.





GRADE: 6.4 (High-Level Developmental Prospect - 5th Round)

OVERALL RANK: 142

POSITION RANK: CB13

PRO COMPARISON: Johnthan Banks





Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings