Alontae Taylor NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Tennessee CB

HEIGHT: 6’0"

WEIGHT: 195





POSITIVES

— Runs well. Shows very good speed for position, along with some recovery speed downfield.

— Fluid hips that allow him to swivel with little wasted movement.

— Has good twitch. Explosive out of breaks.

— Very good vision in zone coverage. Has awareness of threats, along with an internal clock of when the ball should be out.

— Shows up in the run game. Good physicality when taking on blocks. Willing tackler who will stick his nose on the action.





NEGATIVES

— Shows to have trouble sinking his hips at times to get out of breaks. Especially when in full stride close to top speed.

— Hand fighter who can occasionally get bumped off routes downfield.

— Can be overly aggressive at times. Gambles too often.





2021 STATISTICS

12 Games, 60 Tackes, 1 TFL, 2 INT, 6 PBU, 1 FF





NOTES

— 31 Starts in career

— 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl Invitee

— 2021 All-SEC Fourth Team (Phil Steele)





OVERALL

Alontae Taylor is a versatile athlete who shows the ability to play in multiple schemes; as well as press and off coverage. He is a smooth player with an opportunistic play style. Taylor does a good job of reading the routes in front of him, as well as reading the quarterback’s eyes to get a great jump on the ball. He looks to squat and jump shorter routes. Given his success as a gambler, he can be too ambitious at times, putting himself in bad positions. When defending short or medium routes, Taylor shows very good breaking ability and bursts to compete at the catch point. He has patience with the ball in the air and is able to play the receiver with his back to the ball; as well as displaying very good timing on pass break ups. He has a natural feel for man coverage, although he can be sloppy with his feet in press.

When playing the run game, Taylor is a willing tackler who isn't afraid to support the run. He tends to be more of a wrap tackler who looks to get the ball carrier on the ground, delivering big hits. He will occasionally square up the ball carrier, but that's typically when the running lane is narrowed and there is little space to go. Taylor's lack of strength showed up at times when taking on blocks of bigger receivers, but he did show the short-area quickness to evade offensive linemen in space. Ultimately, Taylor excelled in man coverage, while also showing the ability to play in zone. He will need to sharpen up some of his technique and tone down his gambling in certain situations. He is a backup player who will look to compete for a starting role.





GRADE: 6.8 (4th Round: Potential Role Player)

PRO COMPARISON: Kendall Sheffield





Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings