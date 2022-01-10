Ty Fryfogle NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Indiana WR

James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6’2”

WEIGHT: 205





POSITIVES

— Above-average body control. Flashes ability to find space vs. zone coverage.

— Solid hands. Willing to catch the ball in a crowd.

— Good, physical blocker. Works to sustain blocks on the outside and pop his teammates open.

— Above-average height and build. Comfortable aligning inside and out.

— Knows how to tempo his routes when working underneath. Never in a hurry.





NEGATIVES

— Struggles to create consistent separation. Lacks overwhelming twitch and speed.





2021 STATISTICS

12 G, 46 REC, 512 YDS (11.1 AVG) 1 TD





OVERALL

Ty Fryfogle played inside and out at Indiana and has the size and enough athleticism to do the same at the next level. He shows an understanding of route concepts and knows how to tempo his underneath routes and find space when working versus zone coverage.

Fryfogle has above-average overall athleticism with good body control and play strength but lacks overwhelming long speed and twitch to take the top off the defense or consistently create yards with the ball in his hands. Fryfogle is a willing blocker who flashes competitiveness to maintain his blocks and work for his teammates.

Overall, Fryfogle is a potential No.4-5 type WR on an NFL roster who can back up both the inside and outside receiver positions. His size, play strength, competitiveness, and body control would best be utilized working underneath and allow him to be used inside as a blocker on run plays. He shows an understanding of different spots across the formation, which would help him see playing time, but his lack of true long speed and ability to create limits his overall potential.

He has upside as a special teams contributor, and that is likely where he will get a chance to make an impact on a roster early in his career.





GRADE: 5.9 (Backup/Draftable - 6th-7th round)

OVERALL RANK: 161

POSITION RANK: WR19

PRO COMPARISON: Seth Roberts





Written by B/R NFL Scout Nate Tice