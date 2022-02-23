Cam Taylor-Britt NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Nebraska CB

Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6’0”

WEIGHT: 197





POSITIVES

— Physical player with very good functional strength. Quickly controls and sheds blockers with ease. Enjoys mixing it up in the run game and doesn't shy from contact.

— Disruptive player at the line when in press. Looks to get hands on and ride the receiver.

— Good straight-line runner who is able to stay on top of routes and carry receivers downfield.





NEGATIVES

— Open-field tackling is a question. He takes poor angles at times, while coming in out of control for the tackle and leaving his feet.

— Undisciplined eyes can get him in trouble by staring in the backfield too long on pass plays.

— Shows some hip tightness when opening up to run. Also has below average change of direction. Can get stuck out of breaks, causing him to take extra steps.





2021 STATISTICS

12 Games, 51 Tackles, 3 TFL, 1 Sack, 1 INT, 11 PBU





NOTES

— 2020/2021 Team Captain

— 2021 Senior Bowl invite

— 2021 Second Team All Big-Ten





OVERALL

Cam Taylor-Britt’s toughness and physicality is on display every game he plays. A player who does his best work when playing the run game, Taylor-Britt embraces contact. He’s quick to diagnose the run and insert into his gap when to a nub side. Something like a “bull in a china shop” at times, Taylor-Britt throws his body around with little regard. When taking on blocks, he wastes little time pushing the receiver back into the ball carrier or throwing him aside. He has also shown the ability to blitz and cause havoc coming off the edge.

When playing the pass, Taylor-Britt is able to play a variety of coverages. In press, he looks to be physical with receivers, making it hard to get downfield. He does a good job matching releases when square in press but has trouble getting out of his breaks at times. While he shows good speed when open and running downfield, his hip tightness comes into play when asked to open to run with receivers. With slightly above-average ball skills, he does a good job defending the pass but doesn’t capitalize on errant passes as much as he should. His lack of vision is shown by routinely losing receivers in his blind spot downfield. As an aggressive run defender, Taylor-Britt constantly has his eyes in the backfield. This leads to him being open to play action, as well as getting burned looking for the big play. Ultimately, Taylor-Britt is a unique player who can find a role as a weapon for a defensive coordinator in the NFL. If he can play more consistently in the pass game, while continuing to be disruptive in the run, he might be a steal in this draft.





GRADE: 6.7 (4th Round: Potential Role Player)

PRO COMPARISON: William Gay





Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings