Jack Jones NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Arizona State CB

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 5'10⅝"

WEIGHT: 174





POSITIVES

— Quick-twitch athlete who plays with a good burst and top-end speed.

— Fluid athlete with the ability to swivel and shadow receivers while also sinking his hips. Has fluid transitions out of breaks with quick feet and few wasted steps.

— Ball skills to play with good timing when high-pointing, along with strong hands. Able to play with his back to the ball while also playing through the catch point.





NEGATIVES

— Slightly undersized, which can show up when tackling. Takes a brunt of the impact when tackling at times.

— Bigger backs can carry him for extra yards. Also tends to get walled off by bigger receivers.

— Can be hesitant and slow to trust his eyes, causing a delay out of breaks.

— Occasionally gets handsy downfield. Tugs on receiver when out of position.





2021 STATISTICS

Video Play Button Videos you might like

11 G, 41 TKL, 2.5 TFL, 1 SK, 3 INT, 6 PBU, 3 FF





NOTES

— East/West Shrine Game invite.

— 2021 All-Pac 12 honorable mention





OVERALL

Jack Jones is a smooth cornerback who has the ability to play both in the slot and outside. He plays with a controlled pedal and quick feet. He also has loose hips to seamlessly turn and run.

Jones shows good patience in his pedal. He doesn't get out too quickly and allow the receiver to declare his routes before overcommitting. His quick feet allow him to get out of breaks with a very good burst, often looking to run the route for the receiver on short and intermediate breaking routes.

When in press coverage, Jones moves his feet on the snap to keep leverage and positioning, along with displaying the quick twitch and lateral movement needed at the line. He shoots his hands in press to keep positioning as well as looking to disrupt the timing of routes.

Jones has very good timing when playing the ball in coverage. Regardless of whether he turns and locates the ball or has his back to it, he doesn't panic downfield, and he's able to attack the ball from many different angles.

Jones' lack of size can show up at times whe he'sn covering larger receivers. He occasionally gets walled off and stuck on their backs, making it hard for him to make a play on the ball.

Jones is a scrappy player who has a nose for the ball and a knack for making plays in the run game. He makes quick reads and has even quicker reactions to come up and support the run.

Jones has shown to be a viable blitzer off the edge, as well as one who plays his part on the nub side of formations. His slight frame can be an issue in the run game, as he can take the brunt of tackles, especially when matched against bigger backs.

Jones was invited to the Shrine Game, where he looked impressive in the limited time he was on the field. He will have to carve out a role in the NFL, which seems possible given his twitch and athletic ability.





GRADE: 6.4 (4th Round - Potential Role Player)

PRO COMPARISON: Chris Harris





Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings