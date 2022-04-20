Baylon Spector NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Clemson LB

Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'1 1/8"

WEIGHT: 233

HAND: 10"

ARM: 31 1/2"

WINGSPAN: 6'3 5/8"





40-YARD DASH: 4.60

3-CONE: DNP

SHUTTLE: DNP

VERTICAL: 36"

BROAD: 10'2"





POSITIVES

— Above-average speed and sideline-to-sideline ability.

— Comfortable triggering on outside runs and taking good angles to the ball.

— Moments of impressive quickness and short-area burst.

— Tested fairly well across the board at the NFL combine.

— Fairly reliable tackler, both in space and in a phone booth.





NEGATIVES

— Play strength is a concern.

— Below-average ability to take on blocks. Often allows OL to stick to him and move him around.

— Tends to be too patient versus the run. Limits opportunities to be a playmaker.

— Coverage responsibilities and success were limited in college despite quality athletic tools.





2021 STATISTICS

11 G, 74 TOT, 3.5 TFL, 2.5 SK, 1 INT, 1 PD, 1 FR





NOTES

— 3-star recruit in 2017.

— Two-year starter.

— 2020 second-team All-ACC.





OVERALL

Baylon Spector has enough athleticism to stick in the NFL, but he will need to add some strength and iron out his game to do so.

At Clemson, Spector most often played to the short side of the field and away from the strength of the formation. His best plays from that spot came when he was allowed to track plays to the perimeter. Not only does Spector take consistent angles, but he clears the bar for sideline-to-sideline speed and can bring down ball-carriers before they turn the corner up the field. He also flashed impressive quickness and burst when operating in tight spaces, but he will need to grow more comfortable playing in traffic to unlock those traits.

Spector's work between the tackles needs work. For one, he tends to play a little too patient when trash starts forming in front of him. Spector is not willing enough to trigger at full speed and go blow up a blocker when he needs to. In turn, there are too many plays where the play is decided before he has any say in what happened. Moreover, Spector's ability to take control of blocks and shed them is questionable at this stage. He could stand to use his hands better when initiating contact, as well as add some strength to rip blockers off more easily.

Spector has some tools as a weak-side run-and-chase player. He shows enough range on film, and his testing numbers at the NFL combine suggest he may still have more athletic potential with which to work. With that said, Spector is not yet ready to play between the tackles at the pro level and will need to add some strength to his game.

Spector can be a backup outside linebacker and special teamer while working toward a faster, more physical play style in the box.



GRADE: 5.6 (Backup/Draftable - 6th-7th Round)

PRO COMPARISON: Shaun Dion Hamilton





Written by B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen