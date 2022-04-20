Chris Steele NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for USC CB

Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'0 3/8"

WEIGHT: 187

HAND: 8 3/4"

ARM: 31 1/8"

WINGSPAN: 6'2 3/4"





40-YARD DASH: 4.48

3-CONE: DNP

SHUTTLE: DNP

VERTICAL: 37.5"

BROAD: 10'6"





POSITIVES

— Versatile player who has shown the ability to play in both press- and off-coverage from the slot and outside cornerback position.

— Very good vision and anticipation when playing in zone coverage. Can bait the quarterback into throws.

— Shows up in both run and screen games. Takes on blockers to declare leverage.





NEGATIVES

— Decent hip mobility but can be slow at times when flipping or sinking hips. Shows some trouble closing space out of breaks.

— Below-average functional strength. Can get pushed around at times. Especially from bigger blockers.

— Inconsistent tackling. Can come in out of control while also diving at legs or throwing arms out to tackle.





2021 STATISTICS

11 G, 33 TOT, 2 TFL, 1 SK, 2 INT, 3 PBU, 1 FF





NOTES

— Highly touted All-American in High School

— 2021 All-Pac-12 honorable mention





OVERALL

Chris Steele was a highly regarded player coming out of high school. Having started six games in both the 2019 and 2020 season, he became a full time starter in 2021.

He has very good height and length for the position. Showing to play in multiple schemes and positions, he does a good job playing in press man. In press, he does a decent job moving his feet, although he shows to have some lateral tightness. He is able to flip his hips to get in phase but can struggle sinking to mirror breaks, often giving up a step or two.

Though he can be an explosive player at times, he lacks the initial burst needed out of breaks. Often an aggressive player downfield, he does a lot of hand fighting, which he will need to clean up at the next level. When downfield, he can sometimes be slow locating the ball but does a good job playing through the catch point when in phase. When playing with his back to the ball, Steele can often be slow to react and allow easy receptions. He has good speed when opening to run with receivers but lacks the recovery speed needed when caught out of position or pressed with a twitchier athlete.

Steele has a quick reaction when playing the run or screen game. He uses his quickness to beat blockers to the point and uses his hands well to control and disengage. Though he can react quickly, he often has trouble disengaging from bigger blockers and can get pushed around at times. When playing in off-coverage, he does a good job of reading and reacting, flowing well to the ball and taking good angles. On contact, he primarily is a wrap up tackler but can show to deliver bigger hits at times, though bigger backs can run through his arm tackles.

Steele has shown to have good production throughout his career but didn't always show up in bigger games or against some of the more notable receivers. He will need to shore up his tackling, as well as hand use when in coverage. His versatility will give him more opportunity to find a home but will need to overcome his late draft position, if he is even drafted.





GRADE: 5.3 (Backup/UDFA with Roster Potential - UDFA)

PRO COMPARISON: Chris Williamson





Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings