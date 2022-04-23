Percy Butler NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Louisiana S

Michael Chang/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'0 1/8"

WEIGHT: 194

HAND: 9 1/8"

ARM: 31 5/8"

WINGSPAN: 6'4 5/8"





40-YARD DASH: 4.36

3-CONE: DNP

SHUTTLE: DNP

VERTICAL: 31.5"

BROAD: 10'3"





POSITIVES

— Physical tackler at times who looks for the big hit. Can really deliver a blow to ball-carriers when he can line them up and run through them.

— Quick run defender who will get down hill in a hurry and run the alleys.

— Good play speed. Can run well when stride opens up.





NEGATIVES

— Below-average backpedal and deep coverage ability. Struggles staying on top of routes.

— Rarely breaks down for tackles. Often leaves his feet early and resorts to arm tackles.



2021 STATISTICS

13 G, 60 TOT, 6 TFL, 1 INT, 4 PBU, 3 FR





NOTES

— 2021 Second-Team All Sun Belt

— Senior bowl Invite





OVERALL

Percy Butler finished his 2021 season with a lot of production. He was able to showcase his ability to run and flash all over the field, as well as his physicality when tackling in the run game.

Playing safety, he was asked to play at all three levels of the defense but excelled when lining up closer to the line of scrimmage. With his aggressive nature, he does a good job of coming down hill and attacking the ball.

At times, he can be too aggressive, leaving himself open to the play-action pass. When playing close to the line of scrimmage, Butler’s high motor and speed allow him to chase ball-carriers down, even from the backside. There are times where his lack of strength can show up, often leading him to run around blocks. When tackling, Butler often looks for the big hit in which he doesn't have to break down for. As he rarely breaks down, he has times where he may take poor angles; leading to arm tackles.

When playing the pass, Butler has the ability to play deep but will need to up his game for the next level. When deep, he tends to play high in his backpedal, allowing receivers to get on his toes before opening up. This often leads him to chasing receivers and playing from recovery. Along with his physical nature, Butler uses his awareness and timing to contest and break up passes.

Butler ran a blazing 40-yard time of 4.36 seconds at the combine, but his play speed doesn't always match that time. He has a bunch of tools to work with, but he'll need to shore them up so that his game is more rounded. As a draftable player, he also has special teams ability that will help his draft stock.





GRADE: 6.0 (High-level Developmental Prospect - 5th Round)

PRO COMPARISON: Darrick Forrest





Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings