Josh Thompson NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Texas CB

HEIGHT: 5'11 1/2"

WEIGHT: 194

HAND: 9 3/8"

ARM: 30 7/8"

WINGSPAN: 6'2 7/8"





40-YARD DASH: 4.40

3-CONE: DNP

SHUTTLE: DNP

VERTICAL: DNP

BROAD: DNP





POSITIVES

— Shows to play with good awareness in both the run and pass game. Has very good vision when defending the pass and timing to jump routes.

— Physical player with good aggression in the run game. Reads and reacts quickly to what he sees.

— Takes on blocks well with hands and does a very good job of disengaging to get to the ball. He throws his body around in the run game while not being afraid to get into the mix.





NEGATIVES

— Heavy-footed runner at times who can struggle with stopping and restarting, along with COD.

— Can be tight around the hips. Trouble with flipping and sinking his hips. Below-average body control at times, leads to him losing balance and struggling to get out of breaks.





2021 STATISTICS

9 Games, 34 Tkls, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 2 PBU, 1 FR





NOTES

— Invited to 2022 Senior Bowl

— 2017 High School All-American





OVERALL

Josh Thompson is a physical player who excels in the run game. He does a good job of quickly reading the play in front of him and triggering to the ball. When defending the run, he’s a willing tackler who is quick to fill running lanes, while also throwing his body around for the tackle. He occasionally ducks his head and shows lack of fluidity when moving laterally, which leads to missed tackles, but he ultimately does a good job of wrapping the ball-carrier and getting them to the ground. When taking on blocks, he does a very good job of using his hands to control and shed blockers. Thompson has also shown the ability to beat blockers to the block with speed and elusiveness.

When playing the pass game, Thompson mostly plays in an open slide technique instead of a true backpedal. He plays with good tempo and has the ability to stay on top of routes, although he struggles when breaking. He often jumps into breaks and takes a few extra steps when getting out of breaks. Though he can match most receivers, he has a bit slow change of direction than desired for the position. Best when he can see routes develop in front of him, he displays good vision and awareness. When able to play the quarterback’s eyes, he does a good job of jumping routes and attacking the ball. Just as good as he is playing the quarterback, he can occasionally get caught staring too long and losing track of receivers. When downfield, Thompson has shown to be calm with the ball in the air and can play through the reception point, even with his back to the ball.

Thompson has lacked consistency when playing the pass. Although he has played in both man and zone coverage, he didn't quite excel in either. His best play is when he is able to support the run. Thompson is a high-level developmental prospect who will need to continue to sharpen his pass coverage. He has the speed needed but will need to show overall athleticism.





GRADE: 6.0 (High-level Developmental Prospect - 5th Round)

PRO COMPARISON: Michael Johnson





Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings