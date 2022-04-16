David Anenih NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Houston EDGE

Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'3"

WEIGHT: 249





POSITIVES

— Good first step. Explodes out of his stance with decent consistency.

— Quick, fluid player who thrives when given space to work with.

— Flashes of powerful hands, mainly as a pass-rusher.

— Shows moments of decent leg drive when attacking OTs head on.

— Remains balanced as a pass-rusher, allowing him to stay upright and win late at times.





NEGATIVES

— A little bit on the lighter side. Has to add weight and strength in the league.

— Not a natural bender. Struggles to get low and turn the corner effectively.

— Pass-rushing approach stalls out completely unless he wins with the first step. Needs to develop more tools.

— Anchor in run defense is a concern. Often moved or turned out of his gap.





2021 STATISTICS

14 G, 30 TOT, 10 TFL, 5 SK, 2 PD, 1 FR, 1 FF





NOTES

— 3-star recruit in 2017.

— Three-year starter.

— 2021 first-team All-AAC.





OVERALL

David Anenih is a light, explosive edge prospect with enough tools to be of intrigue in the modern NFL.

A three-year starter at Houston, Anenih wins primarily through his first step. He is most comfortable when allowed to play from a stand-up alignment, particularly one that allows him to turn inside and watch the ball. From that alignment, he consistently flies off the ball and threatens offensive tackles on the outside shoulder, which can open up some inside countermove opportunities from time to time.

Anenih also sports great quickness, which allows him to quickly separate himself from blockers when he decides to rip and go. Though it isn't his most reliable tool, he also does flash the ability to jolt blockers with his hands and drive them back to push the pocket.

On the flip side, many of Anenih's pass-rushing tools do not show up consistently enough. Whenever he fails to instantly win the corner with his first step, he abandons his approach entirely, leaving too many empty reps on film. Anenih also struggles to bend and turn the corner around offensive tackles, which is troubling for a lighter player who consistently gains advantages with his first step.

As a run defender, Anenih will probably be unplayable early in his career. He sports a light frame and plays to it. Though he flashes a hefty punch now and again, Anenih regularly loses his anchor and gets knocked out of his gap. He does have decent run-and-chase skills whenever he gets freed into space, but not enough to outweigh his anchor issues right now.

Anenih projects as an outside linebacker for a 3-4 base defense. His first step and quickness must be facilitated by giving him space. As of right now, Anenih's middling play strength and inconsistent approach make him a developmental prospect who may eventually become a useful pass-rusher off the bench.





GRADE: 5.8 (Backup/Draftable - 6th//7th Round)

PRO COMPARISON: Justin Hollins





Written by B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen