Vincent Gray NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Michigan CB

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'2 1/4"

WEIGHT: 192

HAND: 9 1/4"

ARM: 32 3/8"

WINGSPAN: 6'6 1/8"





40-YARD DASH: 4.54

3-CONE: DNP

SHUTTLE: DNP

VERTICAL: DNP

BROAD: DNP





POSITIVES

— Physical player who looks to impose his will in both the run and pass game.

— Athletic player who does a good job getting in phase with receivers. Moves feet to mirror receivers, uses hands well to control and gets into the hip pocket quickly.

— Aggressive player in the run game. Recognizes runs and quickly closes ground on the ball carrier. Generally keeps good leverage and is a very good tackler who wraps up to get the ball-carrier down with little extra yards.





NEGATIVES

— Top-end speed is a question. He does a good job running with receivers on intermediate routes but quickly allows separation downfield. Lacks recovery speed when caught out of position.

— Average functional strength can show up when taking on blocks. Looks to keep leverage instead of controlling and getting rid of blocks. He can also be slow to disengage blocks.

— Hip tightness can show up when moving laterally. Can struggle when in press with quicker receivers. Tends to get rocked back on his heels and gives a step when flipping hips.





2021 STATISTICS

13 Games, 46 Tkls, 3.5 TFL, 1 Sack, 7 PBU, 1 FF





NOTES

— 2021 Media All-Big-Ten Honoree





OVERALL

Vincent Gray is a long cornerback with an aggressive and physical play style. He shows the ability to play in both man and zone while also supporting the run game. As a two-year starter, he appeared in 35 games with 21 starts at cornerback.

When playing in press coverage, he shows the necessary patience and ability to stay square at the line of scrimmage. Although he has some hip tightness that prevents lateral movement, he moves his feet and has good hands to control and get in phase with receivers. He has the ability to sink his hips and match breaks when defending short and medium routes. When breaking from off-coverage, he doesn't always trust his eyes and can be hesitant out of breaks.

Though Gray can occasionally have a poor understanding of routes, when he sees it, he drives on the ball with good angles and does a very good job of competing at the reception point. As he fights to break up passes, he has shown to have a slow internal clock; allowing catches on timing routes and with his back to the ball. When downfield, his lack of top end speed can show up, allowing receivers to gain a step and separate.

Gray shows up the most when defending the run. Here, he shows good aggression and physicality, especially when tackling. He gets his hands on blockers to keep his leverage but can get pushed around or blocked out. Although he is physical, he can occasionally have trouble disengaging from blocks. A willing tackler who quickly supports the run, he closes ground on the ball-carrier and delivers a blow when tackling. Gray is a good wrap tackler who does a very good job of getting the ball-carrier down on the ground.

Gray did a good job of playing his role for the Michigan defense but wasn't a huge playmaker. As a high-level prospect, he will need to continue to develop his skills for the next step.





GRADE: 6.2 (High-level Developmental Prospect - 5th Round)

PRO COMPARISON: Bryce Hall





Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings