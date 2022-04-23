MarkQuese Bell NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Florida A&M S

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'2 1/8"

WEIGHT: 212

HAND: 9 3/8"

ARM: 32 3/8"

WINGSPAN: 6'4 1/8"





40-YARD DASH: 4.41

3-CONE: DNP

SHUTTLE: 4.46

VERTICAL: 36.5"

BROAD: 10'3"





POSITIVES

— Long rangy player with good physicality.

— Good long speed when he is able to open up and run.

— Willing tackler who will meet the ball-carrier in the hole and run through his thighs.





NEGATIVES

— Heavy footed at times, showing some tightness and trouble with change of direction.

— Lacks movement skill needed for coverage at all levels.

— Constantly has to readjust his angles on approach to tackles.





2021 STATISTICS

12 G, 95 TOT, 6.5 TFL, 2 SK, 5 FF, 1 INT, 1 PBU





NOTES

— Started out at Maryland before going to Coffeyville CC and then Florida A&M





OVERALL

Markquese Bell is a long safety with ideal length for the next level, though he has a thin frame. A journeyman going from Maryland to Coffeyville Community College to Florida A&M, Bell has shown the ability to be an athletically gifted player. While attending the NFL Combine, he showed out to be ranked in the top portion for all safeties in the drills he did. Though it's evident that he is a good athlete, this doesn't always show when in game.

When playing in coverage, Bell has shown the ability to play at multiple levels. When playing deep, he often chooses to open and slide instead of backpedaling. Occasionally, he can have poor eye discipline, leaving him open to play-action pass. When playing deep, Bell tends to be slow opening and running, allowing receivers to get on his toes, but he does have the speed to run with them once he is able to open up and go.

Bell tends to be best when in underneath coverage and close to the line of scrimmage. Here, he is able to read and react to the quarterback, pushing through zones and getting under receivers. When aksed to play man, he lacks the lateral quickness and twitch necessary to cover but does well if he is able to get his hands on and disrupt receivers. When playing the ball, he shows to have patience and good timing to swipe through the catch point.

Bell’s big body comes into play when playing the run. He has shown to come downhill and meet ball-carriers in the hole. As he comes down he can have narrowed vision and not see blockers coming to get him. Here is where his lack of strength can show up. Generally he takes good angles to the ball but often takes the angle for him to wrap and drag ball-carriers down instead of using his body and fronting them up. The inconsistency in angles and decision to wrap tackle has led to some of his missed tackles.

Bell is an intriguing prospect with size, speed and room to improve, but he will need to continue to work on the inconsistencies of both his run and pass game. He will need to work on finding a role for himself as he tries to make an impact on special teams. Bell has UDFA potential and will have many teams reaching out for his services.





GRADE: 5.5 (7th Round- UDFA: Backup/UDFA with Roster Potential)

PRO COMPARISON: Andrew Sendejo





Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings