CJ Verdell NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Oregon RB

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 5'7 3/4"

WEIGHT: 194

HAND: 9 1/2"

ARM: 29 1/4"

WINGSPAN: 6'0 1/4"





40-YARD DASH: DNP

3-CONE: DNP

SHUTTLE: DNP

VERTICAL: 29.5"

BROAD: 9'10"





POSITIVES

— Very good speed. Can threaten a big play from anywhere.

— Great straight-line acceleration. Hits top speed quickly once he turns upfield.

— Smooth mover in space. Weaves around defenders comfortably.

— Tough, scrappy runner. Fights for yardage.

— Comfortable pass-catcher in space. Transitions to being a ball-carrier with ease.

— Competent in pass protection. Consistently finds work.





NEGATIVES

— Average balance and power.

— Not as quick as he is fast. More of a straight-line threat.

— Could stand to be a bit more decisive and commanding as a runner.

— Consistently banged up. Has not proved he can sustain a heavy workload.





2021 STATISTICS

5 G, 78 ATT, 406 YDS (5.2 AVG), 5 TD, 8 REC, 74 YDS (9.3 AVG), 2 TD





NOTES

— 3-star recruit in 2017.

— Led the team in running back carries between 2018-2020.

— Started all five games in 2021 before suffering a season-ending lower leg injury.

— Dealt with nagging leg injuries in 2019, as well as a broken thumb in late 2020.





OVERALL

CJ Verdell is not yet a complete runner, but he brings enough speed and third-down ability to carve out a role for himself in the league.

Verdell is on the smaller side at 5'8" and 194 pounds. As one might expect of a smaller back, Verdell accelerates in a hurry once he turns up the field. It only takes him a few steps to reach top speed. Verdell's top speed is also impressive, giving him the potential to rip off a big play any time he touches the ball in the open field. Blend Verdell's acceleration and speed with his smooth change of direction, and the end result is a running back who excels in space.

Verdell is not a commanding runner between the tackles, though. He is not a hesitant back, per se, but Verdell could stand to jam his foot in the ground and go with a bit more urgency. Verdell also lacks the balance, power and navigation through traffic to consistently produce between the tackles, both on standard downs and in short-yardage situations. Even if Verdell becomes a good player overall, running between the tackles will likely not be a strength for him.

Third down boosts Verdell's value a good amount. Not only is Verdell comfortable running routes from the backfield, but he flashed some ability to split out as a receiver as well. Verdell showed comfortable hands in space and was able to adjust to poorly-placed passes when necessary. Verdell succeeds in pass pro, too. Though he lacks the strength to consistently stonewall opponents, he does well to find potential blitz threats and at least get hands on defenders.

Verdell will be an effective third-down back. His speed, receiving skills and pass protection chops could earn him a role sooner rather than later. However, Verdell is not yet a complete runner between the tackles and lacks the size to handle a full NFL workload, as evidenced by his lengthy injury report at Oregon. Verdell's best bet is to be a team No. 3 early on while working to round out his game a bit and eventually step into the No. 2 role.



GRADE: 6.2 (High-level Developmental Prospect - 5th Round)

PRO COMPARISON: Bryce Love





Written by B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen