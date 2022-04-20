Jalyn Armour-Davis NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Alabama CB

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'0 5/8"

WEIGHT: 197

HAND: 9 1/4"

ARM: 30 7/8"

WINGSPAN: 6'2 1/2"





40-YARD DASH: 4.39

3-CONE: DNP

SHUTTLE: DNP

VERTICAL: 34.5"

BROAD: DNP





POSITIVES

— Long athlete with desired length, speed and athleticism.

— Plays with very good speed on film. Able to run with most receivers he's matched up against. Ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the combine.

— Does a good job mirroring receivers and fighting through the catch point. Calm with the ball in the air.





NEGATIVES

— Shows some lateral tightness in press coverage. Struggles to keep up with in-breaking routes, losing leverage and takes some time to make up ground.

— Has difficulty sinking his hips when running full speed. He takes a few extra steps to get out of his break.

— Can tend to have poor positioning downfield and gets handsy with receivers, often drawing penalties.





2021 STATISTICS

11 G, 32 TOT, 1 TFL, 3 INT, 4 PBU





NOTES

— One-year starter.

— Missed two games with a hip injury in 2020.

— Missed 2018 season with a knee injury.





OVERALL

Jalyn Armour-Davis is a long, lean cornerback with plenty of speed and athleticism. At Alabama, showed his versatility by playing both the slot and outside.

Though Armour-Davis doesn't alway play with the crisp technique you would expect from an Alabama cornerback, he flashed plenty of tools in his one season as a starter. His speed was evident in the pass game, but he seems to struggle with some technical things earlier on in the progression.

Armour-Davis struggled with his lateral movement, allowing receivers easy inside releases, and he had inconsistent pad level at times. He often plays from an open shuffle technique, but he showed patience and was able to tempo himself to stay on top of routes.

When breaking, Armour-Davis is able to sink his hips and match with shorter routes, but he struggles to sink his hips when breaking from a full run. He gave up extra steps and allowed some separation. When playing the ball, he showed very good timing and the ability to attack the catch point, although he was often taken advantage of with his back to the ball.

Armour-Davis does a good job of fighting through blocks in the run game, using his speed to dip and rip through blocks or using his hands to shed blockers. He is a willing blocker who prefers to wrap up ball-carriers to get them to the ground. He dropped his head and missed tackles on occasion, but he can easily correct that in the NFL with coaching.

Armour-Davis is an interesting prospect with plenty of upside. He showed his athleticism in man coverage but struggled to be consistent with his technique. He'll need to work on that in the NFL. He should only get better and eventually work toward competing for a starting spot.





GRADE: 6.8 (Potential Role Player - 4th Round)

PRO COMPARISON: Anthony Averett





Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings