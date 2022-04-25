Alec Lindstrom NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Boston College IOL

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'3 3/8"

WEIGHT: 296

HAND: 9 1/4"

ARM: 32 5/8"

WINGSPAN: 6'4"





40-YARD DASH: 5.18

3-CONE: 7.50

SHUTTLE: 4.66

VERTICAL: 29"

BROAD: 9'3"





POSITIVES

— Orchestrates the pre-snap phase with adept line calls, adjustments and understanding of what he's looking at.

— Efficiently navigates the pocket when uncovered to diagnose the most dangerous man. Can pass and pick up stunts effectively.

— Fits and covers up nicely as the post man on double-teams with a good understanding of how to overtake after a strong bump from the guard.

— Has solid grip strength and plays with outstanding effort to strain and fight for control on blocks.





NEGATIVES

— Marginal girth, core strength and square power. Gets stoned on contact and overrun too often.

— Struggles to maintain the line of scrimmage versus an odd front with a nose tackle over the top of him. Will give immediate ground on contact and get stacked with ease.

— Middling burst and lateral quickness saps his ability to get to his landmarks on time on climbs to the second level. Often gets beat to the spot by alert 'backers.

— Too easily pulled off his feet and shed without the recovery balance or strength to deal with bigger, hulking body types without guard help.





2021 STATISTICS

- 12 starts at center.

- First-team All-ACC selection.





NOTES

— Former 2-star center recruit out of Shepherd Hill High School in Dudley, Massachusetts.

— Rich family tradition of playing football at Boston College, joining his brother, father and uncle playing either offensive or defensive line for the Eagles. All three were NFL draft picks.

— Made 37 career starts, all at center.

— Invited and accepted his invite to the 2022 Shrine Game in Las Vegas.





OVERALL

Alec Lindstrom was a three-year starter inside Boston College's multiple run game and had extensive experience making line calls and executing a variety of run concepts. He looks to have a maxed-out build with minimal girth and mass on his frame.

Lindstrom quarterbacks the line effectively in the pre-snap phase of the game, visibly making the line calls. He clearly can handle the mental side of playing the pivot. He adeptly navigates the pocket when uncovered, maintaining proper levels with his guards and quickly identifies the most dangerous man on stunts, blitzes and line games, providing timely help for his guards.

In the run game, Lindstrom understands how to get an initial fit as the post man on combination and double-team blocks while timely overtaking once the guard bumps and releases. Once locked inside of a defender, he has solid grip strength, runs his feet and fights hard to control and finish blocks.

Lindstrom's middling size, power output and overall play strength is glaring on film and often gets exposed at the point of contact. He routinely gets stoned onto his heels. Bigger, hulking nose tackles aligned over the top of him are able to quickly shock and shed him, and bigger 'backers coming downhill can control him with ease.

Lindstrom has average play speed on the move. He struggles to reach his landmarks and beat fast-flowing 'backers to the spot, allowing them to scrape too easily. He will struggle to keep his weight in the midline of his body when isolated against most rushers and gets pried open too easily, requiring guard help.

Overall, Lindstrom is a center-only prospect with roster potential who checks the boxes from a football character, bloodlines, experience and intelligence perspective. He also has excellent competitive toughness on tape. However, his middling physical traits and lack of power will make it extremely difficult for him to consistently deal with NFL-caliber competition, and he doesn't have positional versatility to offer much game-day value.





GRADE: 5.3 (Backup/UDFA with roster potential)

PRO COMPARISON: Jake Brendel





Written by B/R NFL Scout Brandon Thorn