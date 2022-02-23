Yusuf Corker NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Kentucky Safety

UK Athletics/Collegiate Images/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 5’11”

WEIGHT: 204





POSITIVES

— Accelerates quickly. Good progressive speed that builds when his stride opens.

— Flashes very good breaking ability with quick feet under his base and little wasted movement.

— Aggressive in the run game. Comes downhill quickly to fill his gap.

— Will show explosive blow delivery in his tackles but typically needs to be able to line up his shot.





NEGATIVES

— Inconsistent man coverage. Hip tightness when flipping his hips, as well as when turning to redirect. Not always fluid and can be moved out of position.

— Takes poor angle when tackling. In space, he can over run, give up leverage, or stiffness can show up. Tackle security is inconsistent.





2021 STATISTICS

13 Games, 82 Tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1 Sack, 8 PBU





NOTES

— 2020/2021 Team Captain

— Senior Bowl invite





OVERALL

Yusuf Corker is a two-time team captain with 37 consecutive starts for the Wildcats. An explosive athlete, he does best when performing straight ahead. Quick feet and acceleration aid Corker in both the run and pass game. When defending the run, Corker makes quick reads and accelerates quickly to the ball carrier. He uses his quickness to beat bigger blockers to the spot, along with his strength to take on and control receivers. When filling in between the tackles, he is able to run through the tackles, delivering big hits. Out on the edge, he tends to slow play the tackle more. His lack of flexibility and trouble turning come into play against him when tackling in open space. Also, when in space, Corker often reaches and dives for tackles, which result in him melting off of tackles.

When playing the pass, he is able to play a couple of different coverages. One of the most productive looks for Corker is a two high safety look, but he can also play the deep centerfield safety. Here he is able to see the routes develop in front of him and use his speed to track the ball in the air. Although he is able to play the ball in the air, he struggles with consistently capitalizing on his opportunities for turnovers. As a man defender, Corker can struggle with covering the deeper developing routes. Showing a good burst out of standstill, Corker is able to sit on routes and play the short game. When in position, he shows very good timing swiping through the catch point. Corker flashes some good traits, but his inconsistency in tackling and man coverage are a concern. He has enough of some other traits to rely on but will primarily give assistance as depth.





GRADE: 5.5 (7th Round: Backup/draftable)

PRO COMPARISON: Deionte Thompson





Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings