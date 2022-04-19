Chigoziem Okonkwo NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Maryland TE

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'2 1/2"

WEIGHT: 238

HAND: 9 3/4"

ARM: 32 3/4"

WINGSPAN: 6'6 1/8"





40-YARD DASH: 4.52

3-CONE: DNP

SHUTTLE: DNP

VERTICAL: 35.5"

BROAD: DNP





POSITIVES

— Very good straight-line speed. Effective as a field stretcher.

— Above-average YAC threat. Combination of speed and balance as a runner.

— Flashed the ability to drop his hips and change directions effectively on underneath routes.

— Willing and physical blocker in the run game. Brings it every snap.

— Effective pass protector. Does well to maintain his base and hold up in 1-on-1 scenarios.





NEGATIVES

— Limited route tree right now. Mostly a field-stretcher or manufactured YAC threat.

— Stiff route-runner, particularly on sharp in/out breakers to the intermediate area.

— Mediocre hands overall. Does not adjust to the ball outside his frame very well.

— Below-average length and strength limit his ability as a blocker despite good awareness and physicality.

2021 STATISTICS

13 G, 52 REC, 447 YDS (8.6 AVG), 5 TD





NOTES

— 3-star recruit in 2018.

— One-year starter.

— Missed 2020 season because of myocarditis.

— 2021 honorable mention All-Big Ten.





OVERALL

Chigoziem Okonkwo boasts a unique blend of straight-line speed and intriguing blocking skills.

Okonkwo is on the smaller side for a tight end at 6'2" and 238 pounds. That comes with its ups and downs, but it serves him well as a straight-line athlete.

At this stage, Okonkwo is not the smoothest or most natural mover in space, but he can fly when he takes off in a straight line. He regularly ran away from coverage on seam routes and deep crossers, consistently proving he could outpace linebackers and most safeties.

Okonkwo's speed shows up with the ball in his hands, too. He can be effective on short drag or flat routes thanks to his speed and fairly impressive balance as a ball-carrier.

With that said, Okonkwo has work to do as a route-runner. He runs stiff and high in most of his routes. As a result, he struggles to bend and snap off routes effectively, particularly when trying to run sharp routes to the intermediate section of the field.

Additionally, Okonwko's hands are average at best. He does not consistently find the ball outside his frame, nor is he a daunting contested-catch presence. Okonkwo needs to be allowed to find the ball cleanly in space at this stage.

As a blocker, Okonkwo brings the right attitude. He is a willing, forceful blocker in the run game and gives it his all on every rep. Okonkwo needs to improve his technique and stop lunging when he goes to strike defenders, but that can be fixed with time. His length and strength are a bit lacking as well, but he shows enough positive blocking reps to suggest he'll be serviceable.

Okonkwo may be even better in pass protection than he is in the ground game. He does well to maintain his anchor and stay in front of blitzers, seldom losing in one-on-one situations.

Okonkwo's premium speed and willingness to block his tail off should help him stick around in the NFL for a long time. With the right coaching, he could become an effective field-stretcher and underneath yards-after-the-catch weapon with the chops to hold his own as a blocker. Okonkwo's uninspiring route running, hands and play strength may all limit him from being an impact player right away, though.





GRADE: 6.4

PRO COMPARISON: Discount Gerald Everett





Written by B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen