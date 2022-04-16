Dustin Crum NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Kent State QB

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'1"

WEIGHT: 210

HAND: 9 3/8"

ARM: 31 3/4"

WINGSPAN: 6'5 3/8"





40-YARD DASH: 4.75

3-CONE: DNP

SHUTTLE: 4.36

VERTICAL: DNP

BROAD: DNP





POSITIVES

— Tough demeanor in the pocket. Willing to stand strong and take hits.

— Competent decision-maker. Mostly plays on time and flashes the ability to manipulate safeties.

— Low-volatility play style. Seldom puts the ball in harm's way.

— Above-average runner. Tough, balanced rushing style with just enough speed. Can be used on designed runs.





NEGATIVES

— Clunky mechanics. Slow, disconnected release with no pop when the ball comes out.

— Heavy feet in the pocket. Often a tick slow when trying to move or reset.

— Poor arm strength. Deep balls often end up underthrown.

— Struggles with changing trajectory. Can only throw low-MPH floaters; can not drive the ball into windows consistently.

— Not a naturally creative playmaker outside of the pocket.

— Limited offense that did not require difficult reads and throws over the middle of the field.





2021 STATISTICS

14 G, 244-381 (64.0%), 3,206 YDS (8.4 YPA), 20 TD, 6 INT, 161 ATT, 703 YDS (4.4 AVG), 12 TD





NOTES

— 2-star recruit in 2017.

— Three-year starter.

— 2020 and 2021 first-team All-MAC.





OVERALL

Dustin Crum is a camp arm whose toughness in the pocket and value as a runner make him worth a look.

Crum comes with an awkward build. Though only 6'1" and 210 pounds, Crum has long legs for his frame, resulting in some heavier, clunkier footwork than expected. Crum can lumber when resetting in the pocket, and he lacks the explosiveness to evade pass-rushers at the drop of a hat. Crum's throwing mechanics are not crisp, either. His throwing motion often feels disconnected, and the ball does not pop out of his hands. In turn, Crum's arm strength is lacking. Crum can only throw with a high, looping trajectory, making it difficult to drive throws into windows over the middle of the field.

Kent State's offense also raises questions. The offense rolled with a limited batch of concepts, many of which targeted down the field or outside the numbers, leaving few NFL-style reps for passes over the middle. Crum will need an adjustment period in the NFL.

That said, Crum comes with some decent high-floor type of traits. He is more than willing to stand strong in the pocket and take hits, perhaps making him more conducive to a play-action heavy scheme in the NFL. Additionally, Crum is a relatively timely decision maker who rarely puts the ball in danger. That could be a useful trait for a backup. Crum also adds value as a runner. Though not the quickest ball carrier, Crum runs hard and brings just enough speed to be a reasonable threat. He will be best in short yardage and red zone scenarios as an inside runner.

Crum's rushing ability, toughness and timely decision-making warrant a look in the NFL. His lack of arm strength and accuracy, as well as the murky projection brought on by Kent State's offense, make it tough to see him as an NFL starter, though. Crum is most likely to stick around as a backup and/or practice squad arm.





GRADE: 5.4 (Backup/UDFA with Roster Potential - UDFA)

PRO COMPARISON: Chandler Harnish





Written by B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen