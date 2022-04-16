Jeremiah Moon NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Florida EDGE

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'4 3/4"

WEIGHT: 249

HAND: 10 1/8"

ARM: 35"

WINGSPAN: 6'11 5/8"





40-YARD DASH: 4.76

3-CONE: 7.09

SHUTTLE: 4.55

VERTICAL: 40.5"

BROAD: 11'1"





POSITIVES

— Tall, filled-out build with elite length.

— Positional flexibility. Played both on and off the ball at Florida.

— Physical player. More than willing to scrap and initiate contact.

— Moments of good upper-body strength.

— Fairly sharp and physical coverage player. Does well to reroute players entering his area in zone assignments.





NEGATIVES

— Not a crafty or dynamic pass-rusher despite being asked to rush off the edge a fair amount.

— Hand usage and block deconstruction could use work.

— Speed and change of direction in space are average at best. Often lumbers in tight areas.

— Tends to not attack plays at full speed. Can be too patient and set himself behind the play.

— Tape does not quite match his 95th-plus percentile (among edge-rushers) jump testing.





2021 STATISTICS

10 G, 49 TOT, 3.5 TFL, 2 SK, 1 PD, 1 FF





NOTES

— 4-star recruit in 2016.

— Spent six seasons at Florida, thanks in part to the extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

— Started roughly half of the team's games between 2017 and 2021.

— Foot injury cut Moon's 2019 season short.

— Suffered a season-ending thumb injury early in 2016. (Struggling to find out exactly what)





OVERALL

Jeremiah Moon boasts an odd combination of skills, but brings enough size, physicality and versatility to warrant interest.

Moon, a tweener at 6'5" and 249 pounds, played both on and off the ball for the Gators. Regardless of which alignment, he showed off a tenacious attitude toward contact and flashes impressive moments of strength.

Moon's hand usage as a run defender can get wild and sap some strength from his punch at times, but he has the length to suggest that can be turned around. As a cover defender, he may not have the mobility to run with skill players, but his physicality does serve him well when he goes to reroute players running into his zones.

Moon has no clear home in the NFL. At this stage, he is not polished or flexible enough to make an impact as a pass-rusher on the ball. He also needs to work on reading keys and triggering in the run game as an off-ball linebacker.

Moon's range and change of direction may hinder him as an off-ball linebacker, even if he does begin to play faster. He has bits and pieces of skills to work with in each role, but not quite enough to make him an impactful player at either spot right now.

Moon has the size and physicality to merit a late-round selection, but whichever team drafts him will need to home in on a clear plan for him. Considering his length and explosive jump testing figures, perhaps the best plan of attack is to unlock Moon's potential as a rusher off the edge.





GRADE: 5.5 (Backup/Draftable - 6th/7th Round)

PRO COMPARISON: Joseph Ossai





Written by B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen