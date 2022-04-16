Jerreth Sterns NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Western Kentucky WR

Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 5'9"

WEIGHT: 195





POSITIVES

— Good stop/start athleticism, especially with the ball in his hands.

— Smooth mover with great change-of-direction skills. Can weave through defenses.

— Quality route-runner in the short-to-intermediate range.

— Better hands and ability to catch in traffic than size suggests.

— Has some punt return experience.





NEGATIVES

— Undersized frame will limit him to slot duty in the NFL.

— Play strength is a concern. Can not block or reliably beat press right now.

— Long speed is average, and he tested even slower than he looked on film. Concerning for a small player.

— Contact balance as a ball carrier is lacking because of size and strength issues.





2021 STATISTICS

14 G, 150 REC, 1,902 YDS (12.7 AVG), 17 TD





NOTES

— 2-star recruit in 2018.

— Played most of his college career at Houston Baptist before transferring to Western Kentucky in 2021.

— 2021 first team All-CUSA; 2021 second-team All-American (AP).





OVERALL

Jerreth Sterns is dramatically undersized, but he has some NFL qualities that may allow him to hang around as a contributor.

At 5'9" and 195 pounds, Sterns will be limited exclusively to the slot in a wide-open offense in the NFL. He does not have the size nor strength to hold up on the outside in the NFL. Even now, Sterns struggles a bit to get off press versus long and/or competent cornerbacks. He also just does not have the traits to be a useful blocker, be that in the run game or on screens. Sterns' frame and average vertical ability make it difficult to go up for the ball in the air, too, though he does do a surprisingly good job at fighting for the ball in traffic if it's not placed too high.

That said, Sterns has a role as a shifty slot receiver. He is a smooth, explosive route runner in the short-to-intermediate area, consistently showing the ability to snap off cornerbacks with quick breaks. Once the ball is in Sterns' hands, he does well to weave his way through traffic. Though his long speed is lacking for a smaller player, his short-area burst and agility make him a nuisance for opposing defenses, and he's particularly effective on screens.

Sterns could fit in as a fourth receiver in the slot out of 10-personnel sets. His burst, short-area savvy and adequate YAC skills give him a place in the league, even if his size and long-speed concerns limit him from being a true difference-maker. Sprinkle in Sterns' punt return experience and it's easy to see how he could stick around as a returner and WR4/WR5 type.





GRADE: 6.2 (High-level Developmental Prospect - 5th Round)

PRO COMPARISON: Greg Dortch





Written by B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen