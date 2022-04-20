Aaron Hansford NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Texas A&M LB

Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'2 1/4"

WEIGHT: 239

HAND: 10 1/8"

ARM: 32 3/8"

WINGSPAN: 6'6 1/2"





40-YARD DASH: DNP

3-CONE: DNP

SHUTTLE: DNP

VERTICAL: DNP

BROAD: DNP





POSITIVES

— Good frame with above-average height and plenty of weight.

— Triggers well on inside runs. Attacks downhill in a hurry.

— Above-average physicality and play strength. Willing to scrap and take on blocks.

— Above-average block deconstruction. Does well to play with his hands out in front and adapt his take-on approach.





NEGATIVES

— Middling athlete overall. Not particularly explosive or fast in the open field.

— Plays slower and takes conservative angles to the perimeter. Ends up behind plays.

— Below-average tackler. Does not wrap and bring down with consistency.

— Often a tick slow to trigger in coverage. Allows too many receptions in his zone.





2021 STATISTICS

12 G, 89 TOT, 8.5 TFL, 2 SK, 4 PD, 2 FR, 1 TD





NOTES

— 4-star recruit in 2016.

— Two-year starter.

— Six-year player.

— Took a medical redshirt in 2016 following a season-ending injury.

— Missed the 2018 season with a knee injury that required surgery.





OVERALL

Aaron Hansford is a thick, physical linebacker with a Day 3 profile.

Hansford does his best work between the tackles. At 6'2" and 239 pounds, he plays up to his frame when it comes to taking on blocks. Hansford is willing to take the fight to offensive linemen while playing downhill, as well as flash creative ways to scoot around them from time to time. He generally triggers on these plays in a hurry, too. That allows him to meet the ball-carrier or his blocker at the line of scrimmage with some consistency.

However, Hansford's play in space is concerning. For one, he often sets himself behind the action on perimeter plays by triggering a little slower and taking high angles to the ball. He also sports average speed, which makes it tough for him to make up any lost ground. Tackling in space is not Hansford's best trait, either. While he does have the strength to tackle well in theory, hed often misjudges tackling opportunities and fails to strike his target correctly.

Hansford's coverage ability could use work as well. At this stage, he allows too many receptions in his zone areas as a result of triggering late on the ball. He also does not have the raw athleticism to make up the gap there. Hansford could be of more use as a blitzer, where his physicality can shine.

Hansford has enough athleticism to get by, just not enough to be a difference-maker. However, when paired with his thick build and physicality, Hansford can still be a solid late addition as a reserve inside linebacker.





GRADE: 5.7 (Backup/Draftable - 6th-7th Round)

PRO COMPARISON: Shaquille Quarterman





Written by B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen