Kolby Harvell-Peel NFL Draft 2022: Scouting Report for Oklahoma State S

HEIGHT: 5'11 5/8"

WEIGHT: 213

HAND: 9 3/4"

ARM: 31 1/8"

WINGSPAN: 6'3 1/8"





40-YARD DASH: DNP

3-CONE: DNP

SHUTTLE: DNP

VERTICAL: DNP

BROAD: DNP





POSITIVES

— Versatility to play at multiple levels. Has shown the ability to play in deep coverage, as well as in the slot. Can also play the run from deep and in the box.

— Tracks and drives on the ball when in the air. With above-average ball skills, he does a good job of reacting to the ball in the air.

— Makes quick reads when playing the run. Triggers quickly and comes downhill to support the run.





NEGATIVES

— Top-end speed is a question. One-speed runner who can struggle to open and run with faster receivers. Questionable cover skills at times. Inconsistent carrying receivers downfield.

— Shows to have some stiffness and rigid movements. Can be slower redirecting at times.





2021 STATISTICS

14 Games, 70 TKLS, 4.5 TFL, 2 Sacks, 3 INT, 3 PBU, 1 FF, 1 FR





NOTES

— 2019 First Team All-Big 12 (Coaches, AP)

— 2019 OSU Bob Fenimore Award (Team MVP)

— 2020 Second Team All-Big 12 (Coaches)





OVERALL

Kolby Harvell-Peel is a physical safety with slightly above-average size for his position. A player with good functional strength, he can be tight and heavy footed when moving in space. When playing the run, he does a good job reading and reacting to what he sees; triggering quick to fill running lanes and shoot gaps. Harvell-Peel does a good job tracking ball-carriers with very good angles. A physical player who willingly takes on blocks, he can get pushed around and occasionally get walled off by bigger blockers. When tackling, he does a good job of getting the ball-carrier to the ground with secure wrap tackles.

When playing the pass, he shows to have good awareness of the threats in his zone but can have narrow vision at times. Combined with his tendency to be overly aggressive to play action, Harvell-Peel can get caught out of position. When playing in man coverage, he does a decent job matching routes but can get bumped off routes at times and can show to lack top-end and recovery speed. When in position downfield, he often struggles to make a play on the ball.

Harvell-Peel is a productive player with three years of experience under his belt. He will need to continue to work on his coverage skills while relying on his play in the run game. He will look to compete for a backup spot.





GRADE: 5.6 (Backup/Draftable - 6th/7th Round)

PRO COMPARISON: Caden Sterns





Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings