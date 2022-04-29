NFL Draft 2022 Big Board: Best Remaining Players After Day 1

NFL Draft 2022 Big Board: Best Remaining Players After Day 1April 29, 2022
The first round of the 2022 NFL draft has concluded, but there are still plenty of exciting prospects waiting to hear their names called on Day 2.
While many of the consensus top players came off the board within the first 32 picks, some notable exclusions include Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean and Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker, prospects considered to be among the class of their respective positions.
It shouldn't take long for either to get selected on Friday, especially with trade-ups early in Round 2 being a common strategy employed by teams desperate to land their guy.
Quarterbacks could be a popular target early in the second round as well. The Pittsburgh Steelers selected the only signal-caller of Day 1 when they took Kenny Pickett at No. 20 overall.
Malik Willis and Desmond Ridder, the highest-rated quarterbacks on the Bleacher Report Scouting Department's big board, are still up for grabs.
The Jacksonville Jaguars will be on the clock first when the action resumes on Friday night, but there is a real chance the team could flip the No. 33 overall pick.
Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke recently spoke about how valuable of an asset the first pick in the second round is (per JagsWire's Zachary Huber):
"That second pick usually carries a lot of value because you sit there and 31 other teams have all day or the rest of the evening or all day the next day to think about that pick, who they may want. Generally, that’s a good pick for trade purposes."
In comparison, Baalke noted that his franchise received little interest in its No. 1 overall selection this year.
The Jags will not not be the only organization open to making moves on Friday. Plenty of executives will be making calls to better position their respective clubs to land an elite prospect who slipped into the second round.
With that in mind, here is a ranked list of the best players remaining after Day 1 of the 2022 NFL draft:
Grading Scale
10: Generational talent/No. 1 overall
9.5-9.9: Top-five prospect
9.0-9.4: Top-10 prospect
8.5-8.9: Immediate impact prospect/First round
8.0-8.4: Year 1 starter/Late first to second Round
7.5-7.9: Potential impact player/Second round
7.0-7.4: High-level backup/Potential starter/Third round
6.5-6.9: Potential role player/Fourth round
6.0-6.4: High-level developmental prospect/Fifth round
5.5-5.9: Backup/Draftable/Sixth or seventh round
5.0-5.4: Backup/Undrafted free agent with roster potential/Undrafted free agent
4.0-4.9: Developmental prospect/Undrafted free agent
3.0-3.9: Training camp body/Undrafted free agent
Player grades were assigned by the following scouts: Nate Tice, quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and receiving tight ends; Brandon Thorn, blocking tight ends, offensive tackles, guards and centers; Derrik Klassen, defensive linemen, edge-rushers and linebackers; Cory Giddings, cornerbacks and safeties.
Best remaining players by position group below.
Quarterbacks
Most Accurate: Bailey Zappe
Best Arm Strength: Malik Willis
Best Mobility: Malik Willis
Most Pro-Ready: Desmond Ridder
Biggest Sleeper: EJ Perry
1. Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati (8.4)
2. Malik Willis, QB, Liberty (7.6)
3. Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss (7.3)
4. Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina (7.2)
5. Carson Strong, QB, Nevada (7.0)
6. Bailey Zappe, QB, Western Kentucky (6.8)
7. EJ Perry, QB, Brown (6.4)
8. Kaleb Eleby, QB, Western Michigan (6.4)
9. Jack Coan, QB, Notre Dame (6.1)
10. Brock Purdy, QB, Iowa State (5.7)
11. Cole Kelley, QB, Southeastern Louisiana (5.5)
12. D'Eriq King, QB, Miami (5.5)
13. Dustin Crum, QB, Kent State (5.4)
14. Skylar Thompson, QB, Kansas State (5.4)
Runnings Backs
Best Speed: Kenneth Walker III
Best Power: Tyler Allgeier
Best Vision: Breece Hall
Best Hands: Rachaad White
Best Third-Down Back: Kyren Williams
Biggest Sleeper: Dameon Pierce
1. Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State (7.9)
2. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State (7.8)
3. Rachaad White, RB, Arizona State (7.4)
4. Jerome Ford, RB, Cincinnati (7.4)
5. Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU (7.2)
6. Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame (7.1)
7. Pierre Strong Jr., RB, South Dakota State (6.8)
8. Ty Chandler, RB, North Carolina (6.7)
9. Zamir White, RB, Georgia (6.7)
10. Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida (6.6)
11. Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M (6.6)
12. James Cook, RB, Georgia (6.5)
13. Tyler Badie, RB, Missouri (6.4)
14. Hassan Haskins, RB, Michigan (6.4)
15. D'vonte Price, RB, Florida International (6.3)
16. Sincere McCormick, RB, UTSA (6.3)
17. Abram Smith, RB, Baylor (6.3)
18. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Alabama (6.3)
19. Tyler Goodson, RB, Iowa (6.2)
20. CJ Verdell, RB, Oregon (6.2)
21. Zonovan Knight, RB, North Carolina State (6.2)
22. Ty Davis-Price, RB, LSU (6.1)
23. Jerrion Ealy, RB, Ole Miss (6.0)
24. Keaontay Ingram, RB, USC (5.9)
25. ZaQuandre White, RB, South Carolina (5.9)
26. Kevin Harris, RB, South Carolina (5.8)
27. Max Borghi, RB, Washington State (5.8)
28. Trestan Ebner, RB, Baylor (5.7)
29. Jason Poe, FB, Mercer (5.4)
Wide Receivers
Best Slot Receiver: Khalil Shakir
Biggest Sleeper: Jaivon Heiligh
1. George Pickens, WR, Georgia (7.9)
2. Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson (7.9)
3. Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati (7.8)
4. Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State (7.8)
5. Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan (7.6)
6. Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama (7.3)
7. David Bell, WR, Purdue (7.2)
8. John Metchie III, WR, Alabama (7.2)
9. Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State (7.1)
10. Jaivon Heiligh, WR, Coastal Carolina (7.1)
11. Kyle Philips, WR, UCLA (7.1)
12. Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky (7.0)
13. Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis (6.9)
14. Romeo Doubs, WR, Nevada (6.9)
15. Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor (6.8)
16. Dai'Jean Dixon, WR, Nicholls State (6.7)
17. Kevin Austin Jr., WR, Notre Dame (6.6)
18. Bo Melton, WR, Rutgers (6.4)
19. Velus Jones Jr., WR, Tennessee (6.4)
20. Isaiah Weston, WR, Northern Iowa (6.4)
21. Jerreth Sterns, WR, Western Kentucky (6.2)
22. Erik Ezukanma, WR, Texas Tech (6.2)
23. Tre Turner, WR, Virginia Tech (6.2)
24. Danny Gray, WR, SMU (6.1)
25. Samori Toure, WR, Nebraska (6.1)
26. Ty Fryfogle, WR, Indiana (5.9)
27. Devon Williams, WR, Oregon (5.9)
28. Makai Polk, WR, Mississippi State (5.8)
29. Dontario Drummond, WR, Ole Miss (5.8)
Tight Ends
Best Receiver: Greg Dulcich
Most Versatile: Jeremy Ruckert
Best Blocker: Cade Otton
Most Pro-Ready: Jeremy Ruckert
Biggest Sleeper: Jelani Woods
1. Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State (7.6)
2. Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA (7.5)
3. Cade Otton, TE, Washington (7.4)
4. Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State (7.3)
5. Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia (7.0)
6. Jake Ferguson, TE, Wisconsin (6.9)
7. Derrick Deese Jr., TE, San Jose State (6.8)
8. Isaiah Likely, TE, Coastal Carolina (6.7)
9. Lucas Krull, TE, Pittsburgh (6.6)
10. Grant Calcaterra, TE, SMU (6.5)
11. Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE, Maryland (6.4)
12. Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State (6.4)
13. Armani Rogers, TE, Ohio (6.2)
14. Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego State (6.1)
15. Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A&M (6.1)
16. James Mitchell, TE, Virginia Tech (6.0)
17. Cole Turner, TE, Nevada (5.9)
18. Teagan Quitoriano, TE, Oregon State (5.9)
19. Chase Allen, TE, Iowa State (5.4)
Offensive Tackles
Biggest Sleeper: Spencer Burford
1. Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan (8.0)
2. Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota (7.6)
3. Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State (7.3)
4. Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State (7.2)
5. Spencer Burford, OT, UTSA (6.9)
6. Max Mitchell, OT, Louisiana (6.9)
7. Kellen Diesch, OT, Arizona State (6.9)
8. Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State (6.3)
9. Braxton Jones, OT, Southern Utah (5.9)
10. Dare Rosenthal, OT LSU (5.8)
11. Vederian Lowe, OT, Illinois (5.6)
12. Austin Deculus, OT, LSU (5.6)
13. Obinna Eze, OT, TCU (5.4)
14. Ryan Van Demark, OT, Connecticut (5.3)
15. Matt Waletzko, OT, North Dakota (5.3)
Interior Offensive Linemen
Biggest Sleeper: Luke Goedeke
1. Marquis Hayes, IOL, Oklahoma (7.5)
2. Ed Ingram, IOL, LSU (7.4)
3. Jamaree Salyer, IOL, Georgia (7.4)
4. Luke Goedeke, IOL, Central Michigan (7.3)
5. Dylan Parham, IOL, Memphis (7.3)
6. Lecitus Smith, IOL, Virginia Tech (7.3)
7. Cam Jurgens, IOL, Nebraska (7.2)
8. Luke Fortner, IOL, Kentucky (7.2)
9. Darian Kinnard, IOL, Kentucky (7.1)
10. Dohnovan West, IOL, Arizona State (7.0)
11. Cade Mayes, IOL, Tennessee (6.9)
12. Joshua Ezeudu, IOL, North Carolina (6.7)
13. Zach Tom, IOL, Wake Forest (6.6)
14. Logan Bruss, IOL, Wisconsin (6.5)
15. Justin Shaffer, IOL, Georgia (6.5)
16. Sean Rhyan, IOL, UCLA (6.4)
17. Thayer Munford, IOL, Ohio State (6.3)
18. Andrew Stueber, IOL, Michigan (6.1)
19. Zach Thomas, IOL, San Diego State (6.1)
20. Ben Brown, IOL, Ole Miss (5.9)
21. Chasen Hines, IOL, LSU (5.9)
22. Chris Paul, IOL, Tulsa (5.9)
23. Ja'Tyre Carter, IOL, Southern (5.8)
24. Nick Zakelj, IOL, Fordham (5,8)
25. Cordell Volson, IOL, North Dakota State (5.7)
26. Dawson Deaton, IOL, Texas Tech (5.7)
27. James Empey, IOL, BYU (5.6)
28. Nick Ford, IOL, Utah (5.5)
29. Bill Dunkle, IOL, San Diego State (5.4)
30. Alec Lindstrom, IOL, Boston College (5.3)
Defensive Linemen
Best Pass-Rusher: Phidarian Mathis
Biggest Sleeper: Jayden Peevy
1. Logan Hall, DL, Houston (8.1)
2. Phidarian Mathis, DL, Alabama (7.8)
3. Travis Jones, DL, Connecticut (7.6)
4. Neil Farrell Jr., DL, LSU (7.5)
5. DeMarvin Leal, DL, Texas A&M (7.4)
6. Perrion Winfrey, DL, Oklahoma (7.2)
7. Jayden Peevy, DL, Texas A&M (7.0)
8. Matthew Butler, DL, Tennessee (6.8)
9. John Ridgeway, DL, Arkansas (6.6)
10. Haskell Garrett, DL, Ohio State (6.5)
11. Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, DL, Notre Dame (6.4)
12. Zachary Carter, DL, Florida (6.4)
13. Eric Johnson II, DL, Missouri State (6.4)
14. Kalia Davis, DL, UCF (6.3)
15. Esezi Otomewo, DL, Minnesota (6.3)
16. Thomas Booker, DL, Stanford (6.3)
17. Otito Ogbonnia, DL, UCLA (6.2)
18. Christopher Hinton Jr., DL, Michigan (6.1)
19. Eyioma Uwazurike, DL, Iowa State (6.1)
20. D.J. Davidson, DL, Arizona State (6.0)
21. Noah Elliss, DL, Idaho (6.0)
22. Marquan McCall, DL, Kentucky (5.9)
23. Jonathan Ford, DL, Miami (5.8)
24. LaBryan Ray, DL, Alabama (5.6)
25. Jordan Jackson, DL, Air Force (5.4)
Edge-Rushers
Biggest Sleeper: Tyree Johnson
1. Arnold Ebiketie, Edge, Penn State (8.1)
2. David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan (7.8)
3. Drake Jackson, Edge, USC (7.7)
4. Josh Paschal, Edge, Kentucky (7.5)
5. Boye Mafe, Edge, Minnesota (7.3)
6. Micheal Clemons, Edge, Texas A&M (7.3)
7. Nik Bonitto, Edge, Oklahoma (7.2)
8. Cameron Thomas, Edge, San Diego State (7.2)
9. Myjai Sanders, Edge, Cincinnati (7.1)
10. Alex Wright, Edge, UAB (7.0)
11. Sam Williams, Edge, Ole Miss (7.0)
12. Kingsley Enagbare, Edge, South Carolina (6.9)
13. Tyree Johnson, Edge, Texas A&M (6.8)
14. Dominique Robinson, Edge, Miami of Ohio (6.7)
15. DeAngelo Malone, Edge, Western Kentucky (6.5)
16. Tyreke Smith, Edge, Ohio State (6.4)
17. Christopher Allen, Edge, Alabama (6.4)
18. Isaiah Thomas, Edge, Oklahoma (6.3)
19. Amare Barno, Edge, Virginia Tech (6.3)
20. Jesse Luketa, Edge, Penn State (6.1)
21. Jeffrey Gunter, Edge, Coastal Carolina (6.0)
22. Tre Williams, Edge, Arkansas (6.0)
23. Mike Tufua, Edge, Utah (5.9)
24. David Anenih, Edge, Houston (5.8)
25. De'Shaan Dixon, Edge, Norfolk State (5.7)
26. Jeremiah Moon, Edge, Florida (5.5)
Linebackers
Best Blitzer: Nakobe Dean
Best Run-Stopper: Nakobe Dean
Best in Coverage: Chad Muma
Fastest: Channing Tindall
Biggest Sleeper: Malcolm Rodriguez
1. Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia (8.2)
2. Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming (8.0)
3. Christian Harris, LB, Alabama (8.0)
4. Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin (7.5)
5. Darrian Beavers, LB, Cincinnati (7.5)
6. Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State (7.3)
7. Damone Clark, LB, LSU (7.2)
8. Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia (6.9)
9. Malcolm Rodriguez, LB, Oklahoma State (6.9)
10. Zakoby McClain, LB, Auburn (6.7)
11. Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State (6.6)
12. JoJo Domann, LB, Nebraska (6.5)
13. Terrel Bernard, LB, Baylor (6.4)
14. Jack Sanborn, LB, Wisconsin (6.4)
15. Brian Asamoah II, LB, Oklahoma (6.4)
16. Jeremiah Gemmel, LB, North Carolina (6.3)
17. Ellis Brooks, LB, Penn State (6.2)
18. D'Marco Jackson, LB, Appalachian State (6.1)
19. Micah McFadden, LB, Indiana (6.1)
20. Nephi Sewell, LB, Utah (6.0)
21. Mike Rose, LB, Iowa State (6.0)
22. Carson Wells, LB, Colorado (5.8)
23. Aaron Hansford, LB, Texas A&M (5.7)
24. Darien Butler, LB, Arizona State (5.7)
25. Josh Ross, LB, Michigan (5.7)
26. Nate Landman, LB, Colorado (5.6)
27. Baylon Spector, LB, Clemson (5.6)
28. James Houston, LB, Jackson State (5.6)
29. Kyron Johnson, LB, Kansas (5.4)
30. Isaiah Graham-Mobley, LB, Boston College (5.4)
Cornerbacks
Best Slot Corner: Marcus Jones
Biggest Sleeper: Tariq Woolen
1. Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson (8.1)
2. Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington (7.7)
3. Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State (7.5)
4. Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati (7.4)
5. Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn (7.4)
6. Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA (7.2)
7. Marcus Jones, CB, Houston (7.2)
8. Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia (7.1)
9. Mykael Wright, CB, Oregon (7.1)
10. Josh Jobe, CB, Alabama (6.9)
11. Alontae Taylor, CB, Tennessee (6.8)
12. Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB, Alabama (6.8)
13. Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska (6.7)
14. Kalon Barnes, CB, Baylor (6.5)
15. Mario Goodrich, CB, Clemson (6.5)
16. Jack Jones, CB, Arizona State (6.4)
17. Zyon McCollum, CB, Sam Houston State (6.4)
18. Cordale Flott, CB, LSU (6.4)
19. Jermaine Waller, CB, Virginia Tech (6.4)
20. Akayleb Evans, CB, Missouri (6.3)
21. Joshua Williams, CB, Fayetteville State (6.3)
22. Vincent Gray, CB, Michigan (6.2)
23. Chase Lucas, CB, Arizona State (5.9)
24. Jaylen Watson, CB, Washington State (5.9)
25. Isaac Taylor-Stuart, CB, USC (5.9)
26. Tariq Castro-Fields, CB, Penn State (5.9)
27. Josh Thompson, CB, Texas (5.8)
28. Shaun Jolly, CB, Appalachian State (5.6)
29. Damarri Mathis, CB, Pittsburgh (5.6)
30. Chris Steele, CB, USC (5.3)
Safeties
Best in Zone Coverage: Jaquan Brisker
Biggest Sleeper: Nick Cross
1. Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State (8.0)
2. Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor (7.5)
3. Nick Cross, S, Maryland (7.4)
4. Bryan Cook, S, Cincinnati (7.2)
5. JT Woods, S, Baylor (6.7)
6. Tycen Anderson, S, Toledo (6.6)
7. Bubba Bolden, S, Miami (6.5)
8. Juanyeh Thomas, S, Georgia Tech (6.5)
9. Kerby Joseph, S, Illinois (6.4)
10. Smoke Monday, S, Auburn (6.4)
11. Verone McKinley III, S, Oregon (6.2)
12. Percy Butler, S, Louisiana (6.0)
13. Delarrin Turner-Yell, S, Oklahoma (5.9)
14. Leon O'Neal Jr., S, Texas A&M (5.9)
15. Reed Blankenship, S, Middle Tennessee State (5.7)
16. Kolby Harvell-Peel, S, Oklahoma State (5.6)
17. Markquese Bell, S, Florida A&M (5.5)
18. Yusuf Corker, S, Kentucky (5.5)