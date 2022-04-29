NFL Draft 2022 Big Board: Best Remaining Players After Day 1

0 of 12

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The first round of the 2022 NFL draft has concluded, but there are still plenty of exciting prospects waiting to hear their names called on Day 2.

While many of the consensus top players came off the board within the first 32 picks, some notable exclusions include Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean and Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker, prospects considered to be among the class of their respective positions.

It shouldn't take long for either to get selected on Friday, especially with trade-ups early in Round 2 being a common strategy employed by teams desperate to land their guy.

Quarterbacks could be a popular target early in the second round as well. The Pittsburgh Steelers selected the only signal-caller of Day 1 when they took Kenny Pickett at No. 20 overall.

Malik Willis and Desmond Ridder, the highest-rated quarterbacks on the Bleacher Report Scouting Department's big board, are still up for grabs.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be on the clock first when the action resumes on Friday night, but there is a real chance the team could flip the No. 33 overall pick.

Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke recently spoke about how valuable of an asset the first pick in the second round is (per JagsWire's Zachary Huber):

"That second pick usually carries a lot of value because you sit there and 31 other teams have all day or the rest of the evening or all day the next day to think about that pick, who they may want. Generally, that’s a good pick for trade purposes."

In comparison, Baalke noted that his franchise received little interest in its No. 1 overall selection this year.

The Jags will not not be the only organization open to making moves on Friday. Plenty of executives will be making calls to better position their respective clubs to land an elite prospect who slipped into the second round.

With that in mind, here is a ranked list of the best players remaining after Day 1 of the 2022 NFL draft:

Grading Scale



10: Generational talent/No. 1 overall



9.5-9.9: Top-five prospect



9.0-9.4: Top-10 prospect



8.5-8.9: Immediate impact prospect/First round



8.0-8.4: Year 1 starter/Late first to second Round



7.5-7.9: Potential impact player/Second round



7.0-7.4: High-level backup/Potential starter/Third round



6.5-6.9: Potential role player/Fourth round



6.0-6.4: High-level developmental prospect/Fifth round



5.5-5.9: Backup/Draftable/Sixth or seventh round



5.0-5.4: Backup/Undrafted free agent with roster potential/Undrafted free agent



4.0-4.9: Developmental prospect/Undrafted free agent



3.0-3.9: Training camp body/Undrafted free agent

Player grades were assigned by the following scouts: Nate Tice, quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and receiving tight ends; Brandon Thorn, blocking tight ends, offensive tackles, guards and centers; Derrik Klassen, defensive linemen, edge-rushers and linebackers; Cory Giddings, cornerbacks and safeties.