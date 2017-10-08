WWE Hell in a Cell 2017: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match Card

Credit: WWE.com

Hell in a Cell is always a fun event because it has produced so many great matches over the years, and based on the card WWE has put together, this year's HIAC should be no different.

Let's take a look at everything we know about Sunday's SmackDown-branded pay-per-view.

Venue: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET (main show), 7 p.m. ET (Kickoff)

How to Watch: WWE Network and select cable and satellite providers.

Hell in a Cell Card

Sunday's pay-per-view will feature eight matches, with two taking place in the titular Hell in a Cell. Here is a rundown of the final card, according to WWE.com:

Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin vs. The Hype Bros

Rusev vs. Randy Orton



Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler

AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin (U.S. Championship)

Natalya vs. Charlotte Flair (Women's Championship)

Jinder Mahal vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (WWE Championship)

The Usos vs. The New Day (Tag Team Championship Hell in a Cell)

Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens (Hell in a Cell)

PPV Live Stream

A few cable and satellite providers still carry WWE PPVs, but for the most part, everyone will be watching Hell in a Cell on the WWE Network.

Other Hell in a Cell Thoughts

Shane McMahon's willingness to put his body on the line for the sake of a cool moment has put the SmackDown commissioner in a tough position.

He has reached a point where people expect him to perform some kind of crazy spot in his matches, and putting him in a bout with a massive steel cage has already led many to assume he will jump or fall off the top.

Giving him an opponent like Kevin Owens was smart because KO is a talented technician and brawler, so they can have an amazing match without needing to take a 20-foot dive.

As far as the Tag Team Championship HIAC bout is concerned, we can expect both teams to put it all on the line to make it a memorable encounter.

This will be the first time the tag titles will be defended inside the cell, and as two of WWE's most established and talented teams, fans already have high expectations.

Then there's the WWE Championship match. Nakamura could win his first title on the main roster, but he will have to contend with The Singh Brothers backing up Mahal.

Natalya and Charlotte have been fighting since The Queen was rising through the ranks in NXT, so there is a good chance they will steal the show Sunday night.

The HIAC card has a lot of potential, but WWE needs to find the right balance between good matches and satisfying booking decisions.