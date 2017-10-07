WWE Hell in a Cell 2017 Matches: Predicting Surprises, Most Shocking Moments

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

As much as savagery is promised us at WWE Hell in a Cell 2017, so are surprises.

An upset, a breakup and a stunt for the ages may provide the biggest shocks at Sunday's pay-per-view. WWE is going to want to get folks talking about the SmackDown-branded event in Detroit.

Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon is sure to result in a moment that leaves fans with dropped jaws.

But how far will those two go to tell the story of their animosity for each other? Even knowing McMahon's propensity for daredevil moments, there's a good chance the climax of that grudge match stuns the audience anyway.

The pre-show contest and the WWE Championship are poised to go surprising routes, too. Could we see a change in the card, as well?

The following is a look at some of the bigger shocking moments we may witness at Hell in a Cell.