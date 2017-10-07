WWE Hell in a Cell 2017 Matches: Predicting Surprises, Most Shocking Moments

WWE Hell in a Cell 2017 Matches: Predicting Surprises, Most Shocking MomentsOctober 7, 2017
As much as savagery is promised us at WWE Hell in a Cell 2017, so are surprises.
An upset, a breakup and a stunt for the ages may provide the biggest shocks at Sunday's pay-per-view. WWE is going to want to get folks talking about the SmackDown-branded event in Detroit.
Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon is sure to result in a moment that leaves fans with dropped jaws.
But how far will those two go to tell the story of their animosity for each other? Even knowing McMahon's propensity for daredevil moments, there's a good chance the climax of that grudge match stuns the audience anyway.
The pre-show contest and the WWE Championship are poised to go surprising routes, too. Could we see a change in the card, as well?
The following is a look at some of the bigger shocking moments we may witness at Hell in a Cell.
The Hype Bros Part Ways
Zack Ryder and Mojo Rawley have been far from the most cohesive unit on SmackDown.
The Hype Bros' growing losing streak has the team on edge. They have bickered. They have had sit-downs to try to sort things out. This is all leading to something big.
When Ryder and Rawley face Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable at Hell in a Cell, it could well be their last match together.
One doesn't expect a tag team breakup to happen in a pre-show match, but these aren't high-priority guys we're talking about. The Hype Bros are entrenched in the lower midcard. Their split isn't going to be saved for WrestleMania.
WWE likely wants to start pushing Rawley as a singles star again. That promises to begin with him and Ryder coming to blows in Detroit.
Bobby Roode Stuns Dolph Ziggler in Record Time
The entrances for Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler may last longer than the action itself.
The story to this point has focused on The Showoff feeling he's a superior performer to everyone in the ring. He's dismissed Roode as all flash and talked of outclassing him between the ropes.
Should Roode take Ziggler down in mere seconds with a DDT, WWE will have not only thrown a curveball, but also provided a catalyst for the heel's character.
An embarrassed, angry Ziggler would emerge from Hell in a Cell with his mind on proving that first showdown was a fluke. This route would set up the rematch. And the quick victory would give fans extra reason to buzz about Roode.
Tye Dillinger Gets Involved in U.S. Championship Match
Tye Dillinger has hung around the United States Championship picture since he attempted to answer one of AJ Styles' open challenges in August.
He has since attacked Baron Corbin, mixed it up with Styles and on the SmackDown before Hell in a Cell, The Perfect 10 pinned the No. 1 contender to the U.S. title. That victory is a clear signal that he's not going away. Dillinger will remain in the title hunt.
With no match scheduled for Hell in a Cell, he's likely to make an impact on Styles vs. Corbin instead.
Dillinger watching from nearby is a strong possibility. The same goes for him coming out to gloat following a Corbin loss. In a move that would leave Corbin seething, WWE may also look to turn this into a Triple Threat match at the last minute.
Jinder Mahal Finds a New Way to Cheat
The Mahal title defense plan to this point has been for The Singh Brothers to distract and the champ to pounce. Randy Orton experienced it multiple times. And Nakamura fell to the same shtick at SummerSlam.
Expect WWE to mix things up here for variety's sake.
The Maharaja is a safe bet to cheat to retain yet again, but things promise to look a bit different. Perhaps a planted ally attacks Nakamura from the stands. Or maybe Mahal "accidentally" knocks out the referee just before falling to Nakamura.
WWE is going to want to get people talking after this match, and some kind of gimmicky ending like that would make sure the conversation is more about the surprise moment and less about how unremarkable Mahal has been as champ.
Kevin Owens Fulfills His Promise
McMahon is going to do something memorable, dangerous and reckless at Hell in a Cell. That's been the core of his game for years.
A year after hitting a diving elbow off the Hell in a Cell against Undertaker, look for the SmackDown commissioner to outdo himself on Sunday night. With a big assist from Owens.
On the final SmackDown before the PPV, KO promised he would throw McMahon off the cage. That's a stunt few Superstars agree to, but McMahon doesn't seem to have the same level of rational fear as everyone else.
Look for Owens to solidify how heartless he is by sending McMahon flying off The Devil's Playground. A career-defining moment is on the way at Shane-O-Mac's expense.