WWE Hell in a Cell 2017: B/R Expert Match Picks, Predictions and Analysis

Q: Rusev has been struggling to find his groove for quite some time. Is it time for WWE to try him out as a babyface and how do you think he would fare as a hero?

AM: I can't imagine Rusev would be particularly great as a babyface, but it's certainly worth a shot. What's the worst that could happen? He could lose a match in 10 seconds, like he just did as a heel.

Prediction: I flipped a coin and it came out with Rusev winning, but it's a toss-up.

JM: Rusev as a babyface just doesn't equate for me. His natural brashness is perfectly suited to be a monster heel. If WWE would stop stereotyping him as a foreign heel and just let him be himself, Rusev would be a much better character.

Prediction: Orton overcomes Rusev to win.

KB: Rusev has been in one role since he debuted in May of 2013 in NXT, so a chance to see him work as a face would be welcome. He would likely be great at it, but I am loving his new alliance with Aiden English and don't want that hurt by a change right now. There must be more Rusev Days before Rusev becomes a true Bulgarian hero.

Prediction: Orton wins with an RKO out of nowhere in a far more competitive match between the two.

RD: Indeed. The foreign heel stuff has run its course. Rusev is a likable, charismatic hoss who would benefit in a big way from some tweaks to his character.

Prediction: Rusev wins in an impressive showing.

CM: Rusev has real potential to be an outstanding babyface, especially if WWE allows him to show off his comedic side without making him into one big joke. Anyone who follows him on social media knows he has a good sense of humor, and he might actually win some of his feuds if he was a good guy. We have seen foreign villains become heroes before, so we know it can work.

Prediction: Rusev gets a win thanks to some help from English.