WWE Hell in a Cell 2017: B/R Expert Match Picks, Predictions and Analysis

Q: If The Hype Bros are going to break up, who would be better suited to be the heel in the equation and why?

AM: Just because we haven't seen it before, it would be more interesting for Mojo Rawley to be the one to turn. He hasn't gotten over enough with this gimmick to stay on the same path, while Zack Ryder is still popular enough to keep his act going.

Prediction: Gable and Benjamin take this.

JM: Ryder is better suited to turn in this instance, an established veteran who could help put over a still-green Rawley. I have a sneaking suspicion WWE might swerve fans and have Rawley turn on his partner, but Ryder would be better suited for the role.

Prediction: Gable and Benjamin win.

KB: Ryder should turn heel because he needs the change. Rawley has not had a real chance to succeed as a face yet, while Ryder has spent so long as a face that he needs a fresh start. If Ryder turns in frustration, the opportunistic heel vs. the heartbroken face would be the perfect feud for SmackDown’s midcard.

Prediction: Gable and Benjamin take advantage of a Hype Bros miscue and take the victory.

RD: Ryder. Rawley is too smiley and chipper to be a believable heel. Plus, Ryder could use a change of pace from a character standpoint as he's been essentially the same guy for years.

Prediction: Gable and Benjamin win.

CM: It would definitely be Rawley. We've seen Ryder as a heel before and he works better as a good guy. Rawley has a certain physicality and energy that would benefit him as a villain.

Prediction: Gable and Benjamin.