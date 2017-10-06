WWE Hell in a Cell 2017: B/R Expert Match Picks, Predictions and Analysis

WWE Hell in a Cell 2017: B/R Expert Match Picks, Predictions and AnalysisOctober 6, 2017
- Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin vs. The Hype Bros
- Randy Orton vs. Rusev
- Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler
- AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin (U.S. Championship)
- The New Day vs. The Usos (Tag Team Championships, Hell in a Cell)
- Natalya vs. Charlotte (Women's Championship)
- Jinder Mahal vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (WWE Championship)
- Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens (Hell in a Cell)
- Anthony Mango (AM) (@ToeKneeManGo).
- Kevin Berge (KB) (@TheBerge_).
- James Moffat (JM) (@JamesMoffat).
- Ryan Dilbert (RD) (@RyanDilbert).
- Yours truly (CM) (@BR_Doctor).
As far as WWE's themed pay-per-views go, Hell in a Cell is one we can usually rely on to provide some highlight-reel moments.
Here is a rundown of everything we can look forward to at Sunday's pay-per-view, according to WWE.com:
Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable vs. The Hype Bros
Q: If The Hype Bros are going to break up, who would be better suited to be the heel in the equation and why?
AM: Just because we haven't seen it before, it would be more interesting for Mojo Rawley to be the one to turn. He hasn't gotten over enough with this gimmick to stay on the same path, while Zack Ryder is still popular enough to keep his act going.
Prediction: Gable and Benjamin take this.
JM: Ryder is better suited to turn in this instance, an established veteran who could help put over a still-green Rawley. I have a sneaking suspicion WWE might swerve fans and have Rawley turn on his partner, but Ryder would be better suited for the role.
Prediction: Gable and Benjamin win.
KB: Ryder should turn heel because he needs the change. Rawley has not had a real chance to succeed as a face yet, while Ryder has spent so long as a face that he needs a fresh start. If Ryder turns in frustration, the opportunistic heel vs. the heartbroken face would be the perfect feud for SmackDown’s midcard.
Prediction: Gable and Benjamin take advantage of a Hype Bros miscue and take the victory.
RD: Ryder. Rawley is too smiley and chipper to be a believable heel. Plus, Ryder could use a change of pace from a character standpoint as he's been essentially the same guy for years.
Prediction: Gable and Benjamin win.
CM: It would definitely be Rawley. We've seen Ryder as a heel before and he works better as a good guy. Rawley has a certain physicality and energy that would benefit him as a villain.
Prediction: Gable and Benjamin.
Randy Orton vs. Rusev
Q: Rusev has been struggling to find his groove for quite some time. Is it time for WWE to try him out as a babyface and how do you think he would fare as a hero?
AM: I can't imagine Rusev would be particularly great as a babyface, but it's certainly worth a shot. What's the worst that could happen? He could lose a match in 10 seconds, like he just did as a heel.
Prediction: I flipped a coin and it came out with Rusev winning, but it's a toss-up.
JM: Rusev as a babyface just doesn't equate for me. His natural brashness is perfectly suited to be a monster heel. If WWE would stop stereotyping him as a foreign heel and just let him be himself, Rusev would be a much better character.
Prediction: Orton overcomes Rusev to win.
KB: Rusev has been in one role since he debuted in May of 2013 in NXT, so a chance to see him work as a face would be welcome. He would likely be great at it, but I am loving his new alliance with Aiden English and don't want that hurt by a change right now. There must be more Rusev Days before Rusev becomes a true Bulgarian hero.
Prediction: Orton wins with an RKO out of nowhere in a far more competitive match between the two.
RD: Indeed. The foreign heel stuff has run its course. Rusev is a likable, charismatic hoss who would benefit in a big way from some tweaks to his character.
Prediction: Rusev wins in an impressive showing.
CM: Rusev has real potential to be an outstanding babyface, especially if WWE allows him to show off his comedic side without making him into one big joke. Anyone who follows him on social media knows he has a good sense of humor, and he might actually win some of his feuds if he was a good guy. We have seen foreign villains become heroes before, so we know it can work.
Prediction: Rusev gets a win thanks to some help from English.
Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler
Q: Why do you think it took so long for WWE to put Roode in a real feud on the main roster, and does it indicate an overcrowding problem?
AM: I don't think it's so much an issue of overcrowding, but WWE not knowing what they want to do with the talent available on the roster. We have other issues of poor planning and creative issues in other feuds, so that seems to be the systemic problem rather than having too much of a good thing.
Prediction: Roode absolutely has to win this to prove a point.
JM: The assumption here is that Ziggler is a "real feud," and I would argue with that premise. Ziggler is a placeholder until WWE figures out what to actually do with Roode. As for overcrowding, I don't think so. Roode's lack of airtime involves a number of factors: a two-hour show vs. Raw's three hours, Roode's dual main roster-NXT obligations, etc.
Prediction: Roode wins.
KB: WWE clearly had a plan for Ziggler vs. Roode once Ziggler began his entrance parodies, so it was all about building up to the moment Roode answered Ziggler's taunting. The time spent with Roode not appearing also helped avoid unnecessary squash matches. While I am not sold on Roode as a face, the company has done well in setting up his first rivalry.
Prediction: Roode hits the Glorious DDT for the victory to prove he is far more than a great entrance.
RD: A lack of long-term planning is the biggest culprit. There didn't seem to be a clear direction in mind for him post-NXT. And SmackDown's smaller stage makes it tougher to include everyone.
Prediction: Roode wins.
CM: The problem is WWE has had a lot more talent coming to the main roster in recent years without releasing struggling Superstars to make room. Roode should have had a much grander introduction, but at least he is finally being given something to do. Ziggler also deserves better than he is getting, but that has been the case for years, so it's unlikely to change anytime soon.
Prediction: Roode gets the win.
AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin (U.S. Championship)
Q: Which Superstar from the SmackDown roster would benefit the most from a run as United States champion?
AM: A good number of wrestlers would instantly see a career surge by winning that title, like Fandango, Mike Kanellis or Sami Zayn, but my choice would be either Tye Dillinger or Gable. Both have been on the cusp of midcard title status and didn't quite make it, although they certainly have the talent to succeed if WWE is willing to give them the ball to run with.
Prediction: Corbin takes the title.
JM: Dillinger would most benefit, as it would give fans a reason to rally behind one of the best workers on the roster. Corbin doesn't need the title, seeing as he's already in a prime spot on the roster. While a lot of people would like to see Zayn rise up the ranks, handing him the U.S. title would almost feel like he's keeping it warm for someone else.
Prediction: Styles wins.
KB: I could always hope Zayn is eventually going to be the one to dethrone Mahal and get an extended reign as WWE Champion, but it would be great to see him just get any chance to hold a championship. Zayn could easily continue Styles' open challenges and put on great matches with everyone on the roster. The new ultimate underdog deserves a larger spotlight and would be the perfect wrestler to whom Styles could pass the torch.
Prediction: Styles retains by capitalizing on Corbin's mistakes.
RD: Zayn. The best pure babyface on the roster needs direction and spotlight. Chasing down and holding tight to the U.S. would allow him to show off what makes him special.
Prediction: Styles retains.
CM: Luke Harper has been overlooked for too long. His run with the intercontinental title was forgettable because he was a heel with no direction. If he was given a proper push as a babyface, Harper would have a chance to prove to management how valuable he can be.
Prediction: Corbin gets the upset win and takes the title.
Bonus Question
Q: Book one more match for HIAC with unused members of the SmackDown roster and explain what it would add to the PPV.
AM: Breezango against the reformed team of Luke Harper and Erick Rowan would be my choice, which would follow the Fashion Files segment where it would be revealed that they were responsible for these attacks. Breeze and Fandango would finally enter a feud instead of just wasting time, Harper and Rowan would be another tag team to add to the title hunt soon enough, and it would get people to talk about how the former Wyatt Family members returned, hopefully with much different looks.
JM: Logic would state that Naomi vs. Tamina would work, since the two, along with Lana, have been feuding via social media and it would give Hell in a Cell a second women's match. I do think it's criminal that Breezango has been kept off TV as long as they have, but adding them into a match against the likes of Viktor and Konnor would be wasting them, as well.
KB: WWE still has yet to pay off the conflict between Becky Lynch and Carmella, with Carmella spending most of her time now just teasing a Money in the Bank cash-in while Lynch plays back-up to Charlotte. Why not instead have Lynch vs. Carmella, with Lynch trying to get some revenge on Carmella finally? It would get two of the brand's top stars on the card to continue pushing their stories forward.
RD: Lynch vs. Carmella. Lynch needs to start getting showcased more, and steadily reminding the audience of Ms. Money in the Bank's presence is a good idea. In addition, this bout could be the setup to the Lynch vs. James Ellsworth matchup that needs to happen at some point.
CM: SmackDown has enough talent to support a second women's match. Putting Lynch against the newly confident Tamina would give both women the spotlight they deserve and help push Tamina's new partnership with Lana.
Natalya vs. Charlotte (Women's Championship)
Q: If you were booking this event, which Superstar would leave with the women’s title and why?
AM: I would be tempted to put Natalya through the ringer but have her retain and then get cashed in on, but that feels like it just prolongs the inevitable Charlotte victory for the sake of stalling and playing hot potato with the belt. Instead, I'd cut straight to the chase by having Flair come out on top and hold it until after WrestleMania, where Carmella can capitalize and make good on her title shot in a better way.
Prediction: Charlotte wins the championship.
JM: Natalya should remain champion after Hell in a Cell, keeping her feud with Charlotte going. The two have such great chemistry together and can help elevate the women’s division on SmackDown. Plus, Ms. Money in the Bank needs to hold that briefcase as long as possible to keep her relevant.
Prediction: Natalya wins via some shenanigans, extending her feud with Charlotte.
KB: While I was not a big fan of Natalya winning the SmackDown Women’s Championship in the first place, I hate to see title reigns rushed. I would have Natalya remain champion until nearly the end of the year when the championship should be handed off to Carmella, perhaps through an intermediary champion such as Lynch or Naomi.
Prediction: Charlotte captures her sixth championship in honor of her recovering father.
RD: Natalya. WWE can milk Flair's chase more, making her eventual title win a bigger moment.
Prediction: Flair wins the title.
CM: Natalya was overshadowed by the Four Horsewomen for too long. She deserves a long reign with the title to establish her as the dangerous veteran. Charlotte still has more than enough time to add reigns to her resume.
Prediction: Natalya manages to retain after a competitive contest.
Jinder Mahal vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (WWE Championship)
Q: Do you think Mahal's recent promos have gone too far, or is it a great example of a heel doing what he needs to do to get people talking and booing?
AM: On a personal level, I don't think they've gone too far, but I do think they've been a poor mercy attempt in desperation to get people to care, similar to when a horror film isn't truly frightening and it resorts to gore and jump scares. It's a cheap heat tactic that got people talking, but if WWE had to resort to stooping that low just to get a momentary rise one time, it proves Mahal isn't a great performer and shouldn't be holding that title.
Prediction: Mahal retains.
JM: While the material hasn't been the best, Mahal has done his job generating heat as champion. One thing Mahal hasn't done enough of is wrestle, which has hurt more than his promo work. The SmackDown champion has had one televised match since SummerSlam, which is criminal.
Prediction: Mahal wins again, sending the internet into a frenzy.
KB: The promos were not only poorly written but also mishandled, hurting Mahal's character. Turning Mahal into a racist hypocrite hindered his build and came off as cheap heat. Heat like this demands a face victory, and it is possible Nakamura does not win, leaving Mahal's words hanging over Nakamura for years to come.
Prediction: Mahal escapes Nakamura with the help of the Singh Brothers.
RD: Mahal's racially charged promos are lazy, cheap and uncreative. All the heat is on WWE, not The Maharaja.
Prediction: Mahal retains via underhanded means.
CM: WWE is in a tricky situation. If this was the Attitude Era, nobody would think twice about Mahal's controversial comments, but this is supposed to be a family-friendly PG product. We all know WWE is a work of fiction, but comments about race will always draw a negative reaction.
Prediction: Nakamura wins by DQ so Mahal retains the title.
The New Day vs. the Usos (Tag Team Championships, Hell in a Cell)
Q: Which HIAC match are you looking forward to more and why?
AM: They're about split even to me, as both matches have potential, but I also feel like they're hindered. The tag title match likely won't have any big spots so as to save it for the Owens vs. McMahon fight, but it will probably have an overall better feel to it since those teams have great chemistry together.
Prediction: The New Day better retain, since this feud needs to stop.
JM: Considering Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens is now a Falls Count Anywhere Match with a steel cage (via WWE.com), I'll go with the SmackDown Tag Team Championship matchup. These two teams have given us some great bouts recently, and pitting them inside the steel structure on Sunday should intensify their feud.
Prediction: The New Day retains their tag titles, and the feud ends.
KB: While McMahon vs. KO has a more heated story behind it, I am more excited to see how The Usos and New Day once more steal the show in what could be one of the best tag team matches in recent memory. The two teams have been underutilized yet still manage to outshine everyone, and now they have a spotlight for the end of one of SmackDown's most consistently excellent in-ring pairings.
Prediction: The New Day finally manages to put away The Usos to remain champions.
RD: That's a tough decision. The tag match will be a whirlwind thrill ride, but there is more bad blood between Owens and McMahon, making their bout and story more personal and moving.
Prediction: The New Day wins a barn-burner.
CM: Owens vs. McMahon is going to be awesome, but something tells me The Usos and The New Day are going to have the better match. Jimmy and Jey have great chemistry with all three members of The New Day, and adding the Hell in a Cell stipulation can only lead to a memorable contest.
Prediction: The New Day retain with a show-stealing performance.
Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens (Hell in a Cell)
Q: Is WWE relying too much on McMahon's willingness to perform stunts during big matches? Do you think it adds anything valuable beyond adding another moment to his highlight reel?
AM: Absolutely. Going into this match, I can't help but feel like it will be a lot of filler surrounding a couple of spots and not much else. That can still be fun, but it doesn't measure up to matches with more substance.
Prediction: Owens wins.
JM: I would normally say that is the case, but WWE has done a good job crafting an intriguing storyline between Shane and Kevin Owens that I'm willing to see how it plays out. His previous bouts, however, have felt manufactured for big moments with no real payoff. Here's hoping the story doesn't fall as hard as Shane is likely to come Sunday.
Prediction: Owens wins.
KB: SmackDown has not been a great product lately, but Shane's fiery persona has been a highlight. He is a unique character in WWE thanks to his devil-may-care persona and has helped re-establish KO as a lethal weapon even before he starts jumping off tall structures. If the point of Shane's usage is to tell high-profile stories and improve the product, I'm all for it.
Prediction: Shane hits on his high-risk move this time and gains victory for the sake of his family's honor.
RD: With both the Styles and Owens feuds, WWE has backed all that up with a good story. The Undertaker rivalry was all hollow highlights. If used right, Shane-O-Mac can be a smart means to elevate today's stars.
Prediction: Owens wipes out McMahon in a dominant win.
CM: McMahon's willingness to sacrifice his body is a great asset, but he can't take these risks forever. Having him compete is a great way to help put Superstars over, but he needs to occasionally have a match where he doesn't risk ending his career for the sake of a cool moment.
Prediction: McMahon wins and extends the feud for another month so Owens can end the program on top.