Auburn Football

Brandon Marcello @bmarcello
Gus Malzahn may start allowing quarterbacks to seek outside coaching https://t.co/DQPHywvOnx https://t.co/UpuPMIXbvw1/29/2017, 10:54:55 PM
John Samuel Shenker @JsShenker
I am so excited to say that I have committed to Auburn University!!! #WDE #AmbUsh17 https://t.co/TCWCtVcJYf1/29/2017, 7:04:32 PM
Matt Moreno @MattGOAZCATS
And now the wait for Arizona … who will it be for in-state DE/LB Jalen Harris? https://t.co/mUZrbifR9S1/29/2017, 5:56:30 PM
AL.com sports @aldotcomSports
Montravius Adams caps dominant week of practices with fumble recovery in Senior Bowl https://t.co/mbycNzUSKh1/29/2017, 4:15:11 AM
Josh Vitale @AUBlog
Auburn's Montravius Adams gets the second-highest grade of any defender on the South team in the Senior Bowl, per… https://t.co/otiT1ZNCDy1/29/2017, 3:53:12 AM
Josh Vitale @AUBlog
Auburn's Montravius Adams finished the Senior Bowl with 6 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.1/28/2017, 10:37:03 PM
Josh Vitale @AUBlog
Auburn's Montravius Adams, who teammates joked was "always in the right spot" this season, recovers a fumble in the Senior Bowl.1/28/2017, 10:04:53 PM
Gridiron Now @GridironNow
Injuries continue to plague the career of the Auburn quarterback. https://t.co/o8986ADiUs1/28/2017, 9:50:01 PM
Brandon Marcello @bmarcello
Auburn at the Senior Bowl. https://t.co/TMnVZGEwk31/25/2017, 11:15:53 PM
Keith Niebuhr @Keith247Sports
#Auburn visited a touted 2019 QB last night (VIP) https://t.co/YdpLjkMZUd https://t.co/HprVfdj2zE1/28/2017, 4:12:02 PM
WarEagleExtra @wareagleextra
"I really believe strongly he will play at the next level," Gus Malzahn on Josh Holsey @HeyItsJholsey https://t.co/V1GLUpxs3E1/28/2017, 3:34:54 PM
Josh Vitale @AUBlog
Scouts' take on 'dominant' Montravius Adams, other Auburn players heading into today's @seniorbowl in Mobile… https://t.co/y200Qc6FbX1/28/2017, 3:00:02 PM
Keith Niebuhr @Keith247Sports
#Auburn visits legacy QB (VIP) https://t.co/YdpLjkMZUd https://t.co/W69YjVL8CA1/28/2017, 5:01:48 AM
Brandon Marcello @bmarcello
Unlike Jim Harbaugh, Gus Malzahn only interested in Italy for vacation https://t.co/yPTpQg4jsj https://t.co/RgaVZoFfjJ1/27/2017, 7:30:29 PM
Brandon Marcello @bmarcello
Gus Malzahn: Auburn in 'really good shape' on recruiting trail https://t.co/JmaQIZufas1/27/2017, 7:06:04 PM
Josh Vitale @AUBlog
AU BLOG MAILBAG: Where does this Auburn football recruiting class rank heading into National Signing Day?… https://t.co/8NtiHRhFII1/27/2017, 6:00:03 PM
Gridiron Now @GridironNow
There can't be a competition for QB starter when every other QB is injured. @Jarrett_Stidham, welcome to Auburn. https://t.co/VCfrqMmVNm1/27/2017, 5:35:00 PM
Jason Caldwell @ITATJason
Friday Auburn Football Recruiting Notebook https://t.co/jOkNQq8tsu1/27/2017, 4:31:24 PM
Gridiron Now @GridironNow
Auburn and Alabama are already thinking about the 2018 recruiting class. They're both after 2018 QB @iam_phenom https://t.co/y4bZu36LNz1/27/2017, 4:20:00 PM
- Auburn Football
Barrett Sallee @BarrettSallee
Um, Auburn's Robert Leff won that rep. https://t.co/2chlMT5in21/27/2017, 3:17:40 AM
Tony Pauline @TonyPauline
Risers from Wednesday's practice: Montravius Adams, Jonnu Smith, Zay Jones, John Johnson & more… https://t.co/1EYDhHOd7S1/27/2017, 1:27:16 AM
WarEagleExtra @wareagleextra
Auburn QB Sean White won’t be ready for start of spring practice, no timeline for return from broken forearm https://t.co/pTc4hGYAhY1/27/2017, 1:11:17 AM
WarEagleExtra @wareagleextra
Gus Malzahn ‘doesn’t blame’ Rhett Lashlee for going out on his own, knew it was possibility going into Sugar Bowl https://t.co/9EyFl8t3CW1/27/2017, 1:04:39 AM
Jarrett Stidham @Jarrett_Stidham
Can't wait to get to work with @CoachLindseyASU! Time to go win championships! #WDE1/21/2017, 5:23:39 PM
WarEagleExtra @wareagleextra
Gus Malzahn doesn’t anticipate additional Auburn players transferring, last year roster went through major upheaval https://t.co/WGK5act4p91/27/2017, 1:01:56 AM
AL.com sports @aldotcomSports
Would Gus Malzahn have retired his clipboard if Rhett Lashlee were still at Auburn? https://t.co/JVvCqWxc0E https://t.co/kZvERu0ki21/26/2017, 10:25:12 PM
Chandler Duke Cox @chandlercox10
Man I'm excited! Welcome to the family @CoachLindseyASU! Let's go win some championships!!1/21/2017, 5:27:41 PM
Gridiron Now @GridironNow
Auburn is expressing concern about cramping in John Franklin III’s throwing hand. https://t.co/Yl38y2kfKh1/26/2017, 8:50:01 PM
WarEagleExtra @wareagleextra
Gus Malzahn doesn’t anticipate additional Auburn players transferring https://t.co/WGK5act4p91/26/2017, 5:02:11 PM
Josh Vitale @AUBlog
Recruiting notebook: FB Chase Lasater won't be coming to Auburn, plus a look at some remaining OL targets… https://t.co/P2bLQBGv5y1/26/2017, 4:52:08 PM
Brandon Marcello @bmarcello
Gus Malzahn may not have retired clipboard if Rhett Lashlee stayed on as OC at Auburn https://t.co/t019rnwL78 https://t.co/L6ot1IleL91/26/2017, 2:42:01 PM
Josh Vitale @AUBlog
If Auburn were to hire Texas A&M OC Noel Mazzone (@travhaney reports he's 'in mix'), it would probably cost the school close to $2 million.1/19/2017, 8:22:57 PM
Bryan Matthews @BMattAU
Auburn linebacker Tre' Williams ready for leadership role (FREE) https://t.co/j1JVIphIFs https://t.co/FW71JI5dAG1/26/2017, 2:55:55 PM
WarEagleExtra @wareagleextra
“He was wanting to do his own thing and I don’t blame him," Gus Malzahn on Rhett Lashlee https://t.co/9EyFl8bsem1/26/2017, 3:00:03 PM
Travis Haney @travhaney
Mazzone was Auburn OC from 1999-2001. Source says he's been a candidate from day one. A hire expected by end of week.1/19/2017, 7:11:54 PM
WarEagleExtra @wareagleextra
Auburn coach Gus Malzahn "hoping" Sean White will be able to participate in spring practice https://t.co/pTc4hGYAhY1/26/2017, 2:30:02 PM
Gridiron Now @GridironNow
A broken hand isn't going to stop @AuburnFootball right guard Braden Smith this spring. https://t.co/n7Y4YBwU8L1/26/2017, 2:50:02 PM
- Auburn Football
WarEagleExtra @wareagleextra
Gus Malzahn ‘doesn’t blame’ Rhett Lashlee for going out on his own with video https://t.co/9EyFl8bsem1/26/2017, 1:30:01 PM
Brandon Marcello @bmarcello
It doesn't appear Auburn quarterback Sean White will be ready for the start of spring practice https://t.co/shfdGqQhaK1/26/2017, 1:27:12 PM
Gridiron Now @GridironNow
"Right now we’re hoping he gets to throw some in the spring," - Coach Malzahn https://t.co/o8986ADiUs1/26/2017, 1:20:01 PM
Josh Vitale @AUBlog
Offseason notebook: Auburn coach Gus Malzahn provides injury updates for Sean White, Braden Smith at Senior Bowl… https://t.co/FN2B1Xrc5p1/26/2017, 1:00:02 PM
WarEagleExtra @wareagleextra
Gus Malzahn doesn't expect Auburn QB Sean White to be ready for start of spring practice https://t.co/pTc4hGYAhY1/26/2017, 1:00:01 PM
AL.com sports @aldotcomSports
Braden Smith not expected to miss time in spring due to broken hand https://t.co/2zM0V0IJnh1/26/2017, 6:28:05 AM
Lane Kiffin @Lane_Kiffin
#missuguys https://t.co/JarQEZ4J1N1/18/2017, 2:58:32 PM
AL.com sports @aldotcomSports
Status of Auburn quarterback Sean White's recovery from broken arm https://t.co/q8bfWMuUP91/26/2017, 4:00:58 AM
AL.com sports @aldotcomSports
Auburn offensive lineman Robert Leff makes Senior Bowl debut https://t.co/iQLWrizuNZ1/26/2017, 3:35:30 AM
WarEagleExtra @wareagleextra
Telling comment from Gus Malzahn on if he would have given up clipboard if Rhett was still here, "I don't know" https://t.co/9EyFl8t3CW1/26/2017, 2:24:29 AM
WarEagleExtra @wareagleextra
Big news from tonight was Gus Malzahn confirming Sean White will miss at least portion of spring practice https://t.co/pTc4hGYAhY1/26/2017, 2:21:34 AM
WarEagleExtra @wareagleextra
Gus Malzahn knew it was possibility Rhett Lashlee would leave going into Sugar Bowl, is "proud" of former protege https://t.co/9EyFl8t3CW1/26/2017, 2:18:21 AM
WarEagleExtra @wareagleextra
Gus Malzahn ‘doesn’t blame’ Rhett Lashlee for going out on his own https://t.co/9EyFl8t3CW1/26/2017, 2:15:38 AM
Bruce Feldman @BruceFeldmanCFB
Strong words from football legend Bo Jackson... "I’d tell them, “Play baseball, basketball, soccer, golf, just anything but football.’ ’’ https://t.co/7msbwKUBIx1/12/2017, 8:54:33 PM
Kevin McGuire @KevinOnCFB
Auburn QB Sean White likely at least limited in the spring #collegefootball https://t.co/kr2hpuF1HZ1/26/2017, 2:11:56 AM
CollegeFootballTalk @CFTalk
Auburn QB Sean White likely at least limited in the spring #collegefootball https://t.co/epgesnQOYv1/26/2017, 2:11:55 AM
- Auburn Football
Auburn Football SDS @AU
Gus Malzahn updates QB Sean White’s status, comments on new QB Jarrett Stidham https://t.co/ffSnzgIIni1/26/2017, 1:23:08 AM
WarEagleExtra @wareagleextra
No timeline on White's return, Malzahn hopes he "throws some" so he could miss significant portion of QB competition https://t.co/pTc4hGYAhY1/26/2017, 12:51:26 AM
Bruce Feldman @BruceFeldmanCFB
Source close to #Auburn OC search tells @FoxSports: Still very early in process. No leaders in the clubhouse. New OC will act as play-caller1/12/2017, 7:47:40 PM
WarEagleExtra @wareagleextra
Auburn QB Sean White won’t be ready for start of spring practice https://t.co/pTc4hGYAhY1/26/2017, 12:48:34 AM
Brandon Marcello @bmarcello
Auburn QB Sean White's status for spring practice up in air https://t.co/shfdGqQhaK https://t.co/APMP1XfrhS1/26/2017, 12:24:11 AM
Bruce Feldman @BruceFeldmanCFB
Getting #Auburn's Rhett Lashlee is a terrific hire for #UConn & Edsall.. should provide a much-needed spark up there.1/12/2017, 2:50:41 AM
Josh Vitale @AUBlog
Auburn contingent at today's Senior Bowl practice in Mobile: Rudy Ford, Montravius Adams along with Gus Malzahn and… https://t.co/PkjIfZ8Zme1/26/2017, 12:21:00 AM
Josh Vitale @AUBlog
Gus Malzahn tells reporters at the Senior Bowl in Mobile that Auburn's spring football practices will begin Feb. 28 (per @bmarcello).1/25/2017, 11:55:20 PM
WarEagleExtra @wareagleextra
Malzahn praised Jarret Stidham's leadership in short time his been on campus1/25/2017, 11:09:16 PM
WarEagleExtra @wareagleextra
Malzahn isn't sure Sean White will be ready for start of spring, expects Braden Smith to be ready to go1/25/2017, 11:08:42 PM
Reese's Senior Bowl @seniorbowl
Statement from Executive Director @SeniorBowlPhil Savage on status of @FootballAU DE Carl Lawson, who accepted an invitation on Tuesday: https://t.co/Rfzj5TwhDf1/12/2017, 4:36:25 PM
WarEagleExtra @wareagleextra
Coach Gus Malzahn wants to reserve comment on new stadium renovations until they are official1/25/2017, 11:08:09 PM
WarEagleExtra @wareagleextra
Robert Leff and Gus Malzahn met after Senior Bowl practice https://t.co/PMFJ4WyLbi1/25/2017, 10:55:59 PM
WarEagleExtra @wareagleextra
Montravius Adams talking w/some Auburn fans after Senior Bowl practice https://t.co/7G6Pf7uVlS1/25/2017, 10:54:48 PM
CollegeFootball 24/7 @NFL_CFB
Gus is in the house. #SeniorBowl @FootballAU https://t.co/PzUJi4uYVS1/25/2017, 10:49:13 PM
