Auburn Football
WarEagleExtra @wareagleextra
“This is going to be Chip’s offense. This is going to be his responsibility," Malzahn on Chip Lindsey https://t.co/ZzGpW2rC6f1/22/2017, 2:30:10 AM
- Auburn Football
Auburn Hires ASU OC Chip Lindseyvia Bleacher Report
Jarrett Stidham @Jarrett_Stidham
Can't wait to get to work with @CoachLindseyASU! Time to go win championships! #WDE1/21/2017, 5:23:39 PM
Chandler Duke Cox @chandlercox10
Man I'm excited! Welcome to the family @CoachLindseyASU! Let's go win some championships!!1/21/2017, 5:27:41 PM
- Auburn Football
Wear Eagle! Grab the Latest Auburn Gear from Fanaticsvia Fanatics
WarEagleExtra @wareagleextra
Gus Malzahn comfortable handing offense over to Chip Lindsey, retiring clipboard https://t.co/ZzGpW2rC6f1/22/2017, 2:29:02 AM
AL.com sports @aldotcomSports
Gus Malzahn 'retiring' offensive clipboard as Chip Lindsey takes over Auburn's offense https://t.co/hGpRtUN2cO1/22/2017, 1:51:06 AM
WarEagleExtra @wareagleextra
Gus Malzahn talked to number of "very talented" people in nation-wide search, Chip Lindsey fit key criteria https://t.co/BWhI5hQ5cr1/22/2017, 1:46:48 AM
- Auburn Football
5 Things to Know About New Auburn OC Chip Lindseyvia SEC Country
- Auburn Football
Wazzu DC Grinch: Chip Lindsey's Offense 'a Pain' to Facevia AuburnUndercover
- Auburn Football
Auburn Commit and 4-Star QB Still Getting Offers from Schoolsvia Wareaglesportsradio
Bryan Matthews @BMattAU
Gus Malzahn is handing over Auburn's offense to new OC Chip Lindsey (FREE) https://t.co/QeWn0SDSnV https://t.co/kagAd7SEnh1/22/2017, 1:20:50 AM
AL.com sports @aldotcomSports
Live Updates: Auburn, Gus Malzahn introduce Chip Lindsey as offensive coordinator https://t.co/bPliQaCZuL1/22/2017, 1:01:38 AM
Auburn Football SDS @AU
Gus Malzahn relinquishes control of offense as OC Chip Lindsey is introduced https://t.co/cJyltDKByA1/22/2017, 12:45:06 AM
- Auburn Football
4-Star DE Ryan Johnson Makes Official Visitvia Wareaglesportsradio
- Auburn Football
Auburn Recruit, 4-Star RB Barrett Will Terrorize SEC Defensesvia Wareaglesportsradio
Josh Vitale @AUBlog
If Auburn were to hire Texas A&M OC Noel Mazzone (@travhaney reports he's 'in mix'), it would probably cost the school close to $2 million.1/19/2017, 8:22:57 PM
Josh Vitale @AUBlog
Malzahn: "I'm very excited about next year. It's going to be a lot of fun." https://t.co/f6TB1Khz2s1/22/2017, 12:19:55 AM
Josh Vitale @AUBlog
Malzahn: "I told him we're in great shape offensively. I'm kind of jealous, honestly." https://t.co/f6TB1Khz2s1/22/2017, 12:17:04 AM
- Auburn Football
Adam Kramer's Complete 2017 Offseason Previewvia Bleacher Report
Travis Haney @travhaney
Mazzone was Auburn OC from 1999-2001. Source says he's been a candidate from day one. A hire expected by end of week.1/19/2017, 7:11:54 PM
- Auburn Football
Pettway Among Nation's Best RBs?via Bleacher Report
Josh Vitale @AUBlog
Malzahn said he's giving up the clipboard on the sideline. His wife, Kristi Malzahn, pumped her fists from the back of the room.1/22/2017, 12:15:37 AM
WarEagleExtra @wareagleextra
Malzahn: We will see about changing terminology, will have those discussions later1/22/2017, 12:15:36 AM
WarEagleExtra @wareagleextra
Malzahn: "I'm retiring the offensive clip board" shows you how much confidence I have in him1/22/2017, 12:15:02 AM
- Auburn Football
Mike Leach Absolutely Crushes State of SEC Offensesvia Bleacher Report
- Auburn Football
4-Star DE Ryan Johnson Considering Schools Across the Countryvia Wareaglesportsradio
- Auburn Football
Peter Burns: Auburn Should Look Outside for OCvia Wareaglesportsradio
WarEagleExtra @wareagleextra
Malzahn: "We need to throw the ball more effectively" Chip should help with that, add new flairs to passing game1/22/2017, 12:14:37 AM
Josh Vitale @AUBlog
Malzahn: "Chip is going to call the plays. This is going to be Chip's offense." https://t.co/f6TB1Khz2s1/22/2017, 12:14:06 AM
- Auburn Football
SEC Q&A: Whose Seats Could Get Hotter in 2017?via Bleacher Report
- Auburn Football
Auburn Set for Its Biggest Official Visit Weekendvia Wareaglesportsradio
WarEagleExtra @wareagleextra
Malzahn: "We are all on the same page" referring to administration, Chip Lindsey is going to call plays1/22/2017, 12:13:59 AM
WarEagleExtra @wareagleextra
Malzahn: "Chip is in very similar situation to I was in 2009" when he came to Auburn1/22/2017, 12:13:33 AM
- Auburn Football
Auburn Is an Underclassmen Deadline Winnervia Wareaglesportsradio
Lane Kiffin @Lane_Kiffin
#missuguys https://t.co/JarQEZ4J1N1/18/2017, 2:58:32 PM
Josh Vitale @AUBlog
Malzahn: "The timing for us is good, the fact that it's our biggest recruiting weekend." https://t.co/f6TB1Khz2s1/22/2017, 12:12:39 AM
WarEagleExtra @wareagleextra
Lindsey: "You have to be able to run the football to win...I know what Auburn is made of"1/22/2017, 12:12:11 AM
- Auburn Football
Report: Yurcich Pulls Name Out of Auburn OC Searchvia AuburnUndercover
- Auburn Football
Stidham's Arrival Turns Auburn into 2017 Contendervia Bleacher Report
Josh Vitale @AUBlog
Malzahn: "Chip has his own offense that he's been successful with." Looks forward to Lindsey "spicing up" the Auburn offense.1/22/2017, 12:08:22 AM
WarEagleExtra @wareagleextra
Malzahn: "Very comfortable with Chip" he has his own offense that he's been successful with, but understands Auburn's "core offense"1/22/2017, 12:08:08 AM
- Auburn Football
Breaking Out This Spring: Kyle Davisvia Wareaglesportsradio
- Auburn Football
Bruce Feldman: Lashlee's Move Was Good on All Partsvia Wareaglesportsradio
Josh Vitale @AUBlog
Malzahn said he wanted an OC who could develop QBs and who he could trust to run the offense. Said Chip Lindsey fit https://t.co/f6TB1Khz2s1/22/2017, 12:07:38 AM
WarEagleExtra @wareagleextra
Malzahn: "I wanted to take time by design"1/22/2017, 12:07:30 AM
- Auburn Football
Bo Jackson Wishes He Knew Head Risks of Footballvia USA TODAY
Bo's Kids Won't Play Football
Bruce Feldman @BruceFeldmanCFB
Strong words from football legend Bo Jackson... "I’d tell them, “Play baseball, basketball, soccer, golf, just anything but football.’ ’’ https://t.co/7msbwKUBIx1/12/2017, 8:54:33 PM
WarEagleExtra @wareagleextra
Malzahn: Three things key in search, evaluate quarterbacks, confidence in turning over offense and same philosophy1/22/2017, 12:07:17 AM
Brandon Marcello @bmarcello
LIVE VIDEO: Chip Lindsey and Gus Malzahn meet the media https://t.co/d7kVny3sco1/22/2017, 12:06:58 AM
- Auburn Football
Report: Auburn Interested in Pac-12 Coaches for OC Jobvia California Golden Blogs
- Auburn Football
Former Auburn OC Lashlee Takes Job at UConnvia Bleacher Report
AuburnUndercover @AUUndercover
LIVE VIDEO: Chip Lindsey and Gus Malzahn meet the media https://t.co/Ya0WHqSzn71/22/2017, 12:06:58 AM
WarEagleExtra @wareagleextra
Media told to expect Gus Malzahn and Chip Lindsey shortly1/22/2017, 12:05:05 AM
- Auburn Football
Where Will Auburn Look for Lashlee's Replacement?via Wareaglesportsradio
Bruce Feldman @BruceFeldmanCFB
Source close to #Auburn OC search tells @FoxSports: Still very early in process. No leaders in the clubhouse. New OC will act as play-caller1/12/2017, 7:47:40 PM
Josh Vitale @AUBlog
Gus Malzahn and new Auburn offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey are set to meet with the media soon. Live updates: https://t.co/f6TB1Khz2s1/22/2017, 12:04:43 AM
Brandon Marcello @bmarcello
Live updates: Chip Lindsey, Gus Malzahn meet with media https://t.co/sgq2fvUjLW1/21/2017, 11:56:20 PM
- Auburn Football
Lashlee Laid Groundwork for Departure Earlier This Seasonvia ledger-enquirer
Bruce Feldman @BruceFeldmanCFB
Getting #Auburn's Rhett Lashlee is a terrific hire for #UConn & Edsall.. should provide a much-needed spark up there.1/12/2017, 2:50:41 AM
AuburnUndercover @AUUndercover
Live updates: Chip Lindsey, Gus Malzahn meet with media https://t.co/1haYThDCBp1/21/2017, 11:56:21 PM
WarEagleExtra @wareagleextra
Probably at least 30 minutes until coach Gus Malzahn, Chip Lindsey meet w/media1/21/2017, 11:26:18 PM
- Auburn Football
5-Star Safety Hunter Discusses Recruitmentvia Bleacher Report
- Auburn Football
If Jarrett Stidham Delivers, Auburn Can Competevia Wareaglesportsradio
Jay G. Tate @JayGTate
Quarterback Jarrett Stidham says HELLO to the Auburn crowd. https://t.co/Oai5M1kCBx1/21/2017, 10:00:13 PM
AL.com sports @aldotcomSports
Gus Malzahn gets 'his' man and rests his future on new OC Chip Lindsey https://t.co/eBjMDGnUPE1/21/2017, 8:00:01 PM
- Auburn Football
Report: Tre Mason Arrested in July ATV Incidentvia Bleacher Report
Lawson Won't Be in Senior Bowl
Reese's Senior Bowl @seniorbowl
Statement from Executive Director @SeniorBowlPhil Savage on status of @FootballAU DE Carl Lawson, who accepted an invitation on Tuesday: https://t.co/Rfzj5TwhDf1/12/2017, 4:36:25 PM
Barrett Sallee @BarrettSallee
Arizona State OC Chip Lindsey named to the same role for Auburn Football. https://t.co/zlS8fO2ywF1/21/2017, 7:49:08 PM
WarEagleExtra @wareagleextra
Auburn coach Gus Malzahn believes he's hired a "rising star in this profession" with Chip Lindsey https://t.co/1oPnKFhm901/21/2017, 6:47:16 PM
- Auburn Football
Offseason Needs: Auburn Must Find a Pass Rushervia Wareaglesportsradio
- Auburn Football
All 2016-17 College Football Bowl Season Teamvia Bleacher Report
Brandon Marcello @bmarcello
How similar are Gus Malzahn and Chip Lindsey's offenses? "I don’t even think what they do is even similar," says one coach I've spoken to.1/21/2017, 6:33:53 PM
Josh Vitale @AUBlog
Another Auburn quarterback weighs in on the hire. https://t.co/0BUfRjfsFr1/21/2017, 6:23:34 PM
- Auburn Football
Listen: Can Auburn Challenge for a Playoff Spot Next Season?via Wareaglesportsradio
- Auburn Football
B/R's Final Top 25: Where Did Tigers Land?via Bleacher Report
WarEagleExtra @wareagleextra
Another Auburn QB shares his thoughts... https://t.co/yvVv8dIhYf1/21/2017, 6:07:44 PM
Jason Caldwell @ITATJason
New Auburn @CoachLindseyASU "a really, really good quarterback coach" says @opelikacoach https://t.co/XmL6yrg2461/21/2017, 5:44:18 PM
- Auburn Football
U.S. Army All-American Bowl Standouts: Henry Ruggsvia Bamasportsradio
- Auburn Football
Final AP Poll Releasedvia Bleacher Report
jeffmetcalfe @jeffmetcalfe
#ASU football loses offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey to Auburn: https://t.co/USifOrxe1v1/21/2017, 5:41:23 PM
Brandon Marcello @bmarcello
Gus Malzahn calls Chip Lindsey a "rising star" in a story on Auburn's website. Hire confirmed by Auburn. https://t.co/oA2XX3bsfL1/21/2017, 4:47:30 PM
- Auburn Football
Q&A: Has SEC Lost Its Grip on Conference Supremacy?via Bleacher Report
- Auburn Football
Super Early Conference Rankings for 2017via Bleacher Report
WarEagleExtra @wareagleextra
Ricardo Louis @GuttaManRick hopes NFL gives friend Jeremy Johnson second chance," I never lost faith in him" https://t.co/bLiwkmkFxh1/21/2017, 4:30:01 PM
WarEagleExtra @wareagleextra
East-West #ShrineGame is today, Tony Stevens wants to show scouts he ‘can light it up’ at next level in exhibition https://t.co/PWXHq539Jh1/21/2017, 3:45:01 PM
The Spite...
Wesley Sinor @WesleySinor
Toomer's Corner is being rolled after Alabama loses the national championship https://t.co/d8mN0r11LZ1/10/2017, 5:48:35 AM
- Auburn Football
Clemson Dethrones Bama in Championship Thrillervia Bleacher Report
WarEagleExtra @wareagleextra
Jeremy Johnson struggled w/ the "pressure & adversity" as starter, Ricardo Louis talks about his friends struggles https://t.co/bLiwkmkFxh1/21/2017, 2:30:02 PM
WarEagleExtra @wareagleextra
From yesterday, Tony Stevens expected Rhett Lashlee back with Auburn in 2017 https://t.co/4tr9y7mMgO1/21/2017, 2:00:00 PM
- Auburn Football
4-star WR Ruggs Ready to Begin School Visitsvia Bamasportsradio
- Auburn Football
4-star DE Jarez Parks Still Examining Final Four Schoolsvia Bamasportsradio
WarEagleExtra @wareagleextra
Ricardo Louis hopes friend, former teammate Jeremy Johnson gets ‘mojo back’ as QB eyes NFL career https://t.co/bLiwkm34FJ1/21/2017, 12:45:00 PM
Creg Stephenson @CregStephenson
If they won't let Malzahn hire who he wants, they should fire him. Imposing assistants on a head coach never works. https://t.co/uU6zAVk6Ci1/21/2017, 2:32:49 AM
- Auburn Football
How Did Auburn's Commits Perform at the All-American Bowl?via Wareaglesportsradio
- Auburn Football
Ranking Every College Football Conference Post Bowl Seasonvia Bleacher Report
Auburn Football SDS @AU
Report: Malzahn, influential individuals within program at odds over OC search https://t.co/wAyG3v1mfl1/21/2017, 2:05:07 AM
Josh Vitale @AUBlog
Auburn's Tony Stevens, Alex Kozan set to play in East-West @Shrine_Game on Saturday https://t.co/QdFzuxRliN https://t.co/WUSCoXxRjQ1/20/2017, 9:22:43 PM
- Auburn Football
Auburn Hires Greg Brown as Secondary Coachvia Auburntigers
- Auburn Football
How Will Greg Brown Improve Auburn's Secondary?via Wareaglesportsradio
Gridiron Now @GridironNow
This could be a really solid recruiting class for Gus Malzahn and the @AuburnTigers https://t.co/XYWJHlpwxc1/20/2017, 9:05:01 PM
- Auburn Football
Scout: Auburn's Davidson Talks Sugar Bowl Lossvia Bleacher Report
- Auburn Football
Kamryn Pettway Ends Season on High Notevia AL.com
Keith Niebuhr @Keith247Sports
A top fullback target for Gus Malzahn and Co. https://t.co/H8x3DUSa3g1/20/2017, 5:56:18 PM
WarEagleExtra @wareagleextra
"His demeanor wasn’t like he was leaving or anything like that," Tony Stevens on Rhett Lashlee https://t.co/4tr9y7mMgO1/20/2017, 4:30:03 PM
- Auburn Football
Tigers' OL Braden Smith to Return for Senior Yearvia Auburntigers
Smith Can Pass Block with the Best
Herb Hand @CoachHand
Excellent job of setting square and switching off a twist on this QB draw by Robert Leff and Braden Smith. https://t.co/n2khkA8UZu12/20/2016, 1:52:08 AM
WarEagleExtra @wareagleextra
NFL scouts discounted Tony Stevens lack of production the last two season due to Auburn's struggles at QB https://t.co/PWXHq5kL7R1/20/2017, 4:00:05 PM
Josh Vitale @AUBlog
One more day in an Auburn helmet for Tony Stevens, who will play in the @Shrine_Game game along with Alex Kozan tom… https://t.co/yyWw00tudK1/20/2017, 3:35:21 PM
- Auburn Football
Top Recruiting Classes: Auburn Cracks Top-10via Bleacher Report
- Auburn Football
Ranking Top 25 Classes Post-HS All-American Gamesvia Bleacher Report
WarEagleExtra @wareagleextra
“I’m just hungry to show what I can do, I can do a lot of things & I don’t think people know that yet,” Tony Stevens https://t.co/PWXHq539Jh1/20/2017, 2:30:02 PM
WarEagleExtra @wareagleextra
Tony Stevens expected Rhett Lashlee back with Auburn in 2017 https://t.co/4tr9y7En8m1/20/2017, 2:00:04 PM
And He's a Road-Grader Too
Herb Hand @CoachHand
Point of attack double team with Braden Smith 'snapping off' on the run thru linebacker. https://t.co/NgVz16XNBR12/20/2016, 1:34:24 AM
- Auburn Football
Auburn DE Lawson to Enter 2017 NFL Draftvia Bleacher Report
Keith Niebuhr @Keith247Sports
How solid is #Auburn QB commit Joey Gatewood after Rhett Lashlee's exit & new offers from #UGA #Texas #Oregon?… https://t.co/eZJkyKK0yo1/20/2017, 1:58:43 PM
WarEagleExtra @wareagleextra
Tony Stevens @Tsteve_ocho wants to show NFL scouts he ‘can light it up’ at next level #shrinegame https://t.co/PWXHq5kL7R1/20/2017, 12:30:01 PM
Lane Trolling Again?