Auburn Football
Barrett Sallee @BarrettSallee
Jarrett Stidham's Arrival Turns Auburn into a 2017 Playoff Contender... https://t.co/6kxdIi10Wj1/16/2017, 2:04:06 PM
- Auburn Football
Stidham's Arrival Turns Auburn into 2017 Contendervia Bleacher Report
- Auburn Football
Video: Bruce Pearl Talks About Auburn's Loss to Kentuckyvia Bleacher Report
- Auburn Football
Bo Jackson Wishes He Knew Head Risks of Footballvia USA TODAY
- Auburn Football
Wear Eagle! Grab the Latest Auburn Gear from Fanaticsvia Fanatics
Josh Vitale @AUBlog
Quarterback play at Auburn since Gus Malzahn and Rhett Lashlee returned to Auburn in 2013 has been, well, something… https://t.co/RNBpsVdfMP1/15/2017, 5:00:01 PM
Josh Vitale @AUBlog
13 QBs have played for or signed with Auburn under HC Gus Malzahn and OC Rhett Lashlee. How have they fared?… https://t.co/bqcWqDZyMF1/15/2017, 3:00:00 PM
College And Magnolia @CollegeAndMag
What's the Point of Gus Malzahn as Head Coach, But Not Play Caller? Well, I'll tell you. https://t.co/qOmpyPos8k1/15/2017, 2:07:04 PM
Bruce Feldman @BruceFeldmanCFB
Strong words from football legend Bo Jackson... "I’d tell them, “Play baseball, basketball, soccer, golf, just anything but football.’ ’’ https://t.co/7msbwKUBIx1/12/2017, 8:54:33 PM
- Auburn Football
Report: Auburn Interested in Pac-12 Coaches for OC Jobvia California Golden Blogs
- Auburn Football
Former Auburn OC Lashlee Takes Job at UConnvia Bleacher Report
Josh Vitale @AUBlog
LOOKING BACK: A glimpse at every quarterback that has played for Auburn under Gus Malzahn, Rhett Lashlee since 201… https://t.co/hP4OKLCycu1/15/2017, 1:00:01 PM
Keith Niebuhr @Keith247Sports
I formally challege @CoachGusMalzahn to a game of Ms Pac-man ... Can @kristi_malzahn make this happen? https://t.co/GDgm3vIxka1/15/2017, 12:12:11 AM
Gridiron Now @GridironNow
Gus Malzahn needs to hire someone willing to stand up to him as his next OC https://t.co/Sdm26U2pRU1/14/2017, 1:30:02 PM
- Auburn Football
Where Will Auburn Look for Lashlee's Replacement?via Wareaglesportsradio
Bruce Feldman @BruceFeldmanCFB
Source close to #Auburn OC search tells @FoxSports: Still very early in process. No leaders in the clubhouse. New OC will act as play-caller1/12/2017, 7:47:40 PM
- Auburn Football
Lashlee Laid Groundwork for Departure Earlier This Seasonvia ledger-enquirer
Gridiron Now @GridironNow
Lashlee's leaving Auburn had nothing to do with Malzahn, only to do with the freedom to run his own offense. https://t.co/k2Rzgg5MKk1/14/2017, 3:35:00 AM
Josh Vitale @AUBlog
Cross a name off the list of potential candidates to be Auburn's new OC. Spavital worked on the same staff as Gus M… https://t.co/7tIDPreu3Q1/14/2017, 2:38:31 AM
AL.com sports @aldotcomSports
Does Gus Malzahn re-claim control of Auburn's offense by bringing in a like-minded coordinator?… https://t.co/hTaUepA3sR1/14/2017, 1:55:04 AM
- Auburn Football
Report: Art Briles Not a Possibility as Auburn OC Gigvia Bleacher Report
Bruce Feldman @BruceFeldmanCFB
Getting #Auburn's Rhett Lashlee is a terrific hire for #UConn & Edsall.. should provide a much-needed spark up there.1/12/2017, 2:50:41 AM
- Auburn Football
5-Star Safety Hunter Discusses Recruitmentvia Bleacher Report
AL.com sports @aldotcomSports
With the departure of assistant Rhett Lashlee to Connecticut, Malzahn has reached a crossroads in his career:… https://t.co/tTViAzoZuP1/13/2017, 9:20:05 PM
AL.com sports @aldotcomSports
In just a few short months, Auburn is going to face a very different Clemson football team https://t.co/edvqxHCFd8 https://t.co/5ydWWrdIDz1/13/2017, 8:05:06 PM
Gridiron Now @GridironNow
*Mis-tags @AuburnFootball as @FootballAU on Twitter for the next 3 months* https://t.co/5tbr1n0FnH1/13/2017, 8:05:01 PM
- Auburn Football
If Jarrett Stidham Delivers, Auburn Can Competevia Wareaglesportsradio
- Auburn Football
Report: Tre Mason Arrested in July ATV Incidentvia Bleacher Report
Lawson Won't Be in Senior Bowl
Reese's Senior Bowl @seniorbowl
Statement from Executive Director @SeniorBowlPhil Savage on status of @FootballAU DE Carl Lawson, who accepted an invitation on Tuesday: https://t.co/Rfzj5TwhDf1/12/2017, 4:36:25 PM
AL.com sports @aldotcomSports
On the first day of the recruiting contact period, this is where Gus Malzahn, and Nick Saban were:… https://t.co/8dojHaU9fk1/13/2017, 5:35:05 PM
- Auburn Football
Offseason Needs: Auburn Must Find a Pass Rushervia Wareaglesportsradio
- Auburn Football
All 2016-17 College Football Bowl Season Teamvia Bleacher Report
Gridiron Now @GridironNow
Malzahn must hire a peer who he respects, someone who can challenge his thinking and someone who he can learn from. https://t.co/Sdm26TKP0m1/13/2017, 2:05:00 AM
AL.com sports @aldotcomSports
Why Gus Malzahn wants Auburn's next offensive coordinator to run the Tigers' offense https://t.co/l2QcLLwfdJ1/12/2017, 11:45:04 PM
- Auburn Football
Listen: Can Auburn Challenge for a Playoff Spot Next Season?via Wareaglesportsradio
- Auburn Football
B/R's Final Top 25: Where Did Tigers Land?via Bleacher Report
Gridiron Now @GridironNow
Lashlee was Malzahn's mini-me, having played/coached only for Malzahn. Now, Auburn needs something different https://t.co/Sdm26U2pRU1/12/2017, 10:50:00 PM
AL.com sports @aldotcomSports
Here's what Gus Malzahn wants to see in Auburn's next offensive coordinator: https://t.co/YPG8Kw3aFw https://t.co/anEYpVZ1un1/12/2017, 8:06:04 PM
- Auburn Football
U.S. Army All-American Bowl Standouts: Henry Ruggsvia Bamasportsradio
- Auburn Football
Final AP Poll Releasedvia Bleacher Report
Auburn Football SDS @AU
Auburn legend Bo Jackson says his kids won’t be playing football https://t.co/vCmy7oZbZJ1/12/2017, 8:02:07 PM
College And Magnolia @CollegeAndMag
An excellent FanPost on Gus Malzahn and the development of QBs. https://t.co/ZhI7IYFbas1/12/2017, 7:37:04 PM
- Auburn Football
Q&A: Has SEC Lost Its Grip on Conference Supremacy?via Bleacher Report
- Auburn Football
Super Early Conference Rankings for 2017via Bleacher Report
Gridiron Now @GridironNow
With Rhett Lashlee heading to UConn, @FootballAU is on the market for a new offensive coordinator. https://t.co/Sdm26TKP0m1/12/2017, 5:50:01 PM
Dr. Saturday @YahooDrSaturday
Rhett Lashlee is UConn’s new OC. The former Auburn asst moves to the only FBS team that averaged <15 PPG in 2016:… https://t.co/lDqyiWyfWI1/12/2017, 4:23:36 PM
The Spite...
Wesley Sinor @WesleySinor
Toomer's Corner is being rolled after Alabama loses the national championship https://t.co/d8mN0r11LZ1/10/2017, 5:48:35 AM
- Auburn Football
Clemson Dethrones Bama in Championship Thrillervia Bleacher Report
WarEagleExtra @wareagleextra
"This is a great opportunity for Rhett to implement & run his own offense," Malzahn talks Rhett Lashlee's departure https://t.co/tIaj0F2pvp1/12/2017, 4:15:00 PM
Brandon Marcello @bmarcello
Source: "No way" on Art Briles to Auburn. Kendal Briles "lacks experience Gus Malzahn" needs. Eliminate those two. https://t.co/Dg5NCfjMhe1/12/2017, 4:04:05 PM
- Auburn Football
4-star WR Ruggs Ready to Begin School Visitsvia Bamasportsradio
- Auburn Football
4-star DE Jarez Parks Still Examining Final Four Schoolsvia Bamasportsradio
AL.com sports @aldotcomSports
As he enters his sixth season as a college head coach, Gus Malzahn is searching for his second offensive coordinato… https://t.co/snxSpOGqgB1/12/2017, 3:25:05 PM
Gridiron Now @GridironNow
With the exception of 2011, Lashlee has been on the same coaching staff as Malzahn since 2004 at Springdale High. https://t.co/cO51rIhTn71/12/2017, 3:20:01 PM
- Auburn Football
How Did Auburn's Commits Perform at the All-American Bowl?via Wareaglesportsradio
- Auburn Football
Ranking Every College Football Conference Post Bowl Seasonvia Bleacher Report
CoachingSearch.com @coachingsearch
What will Gus Malzahn do?… Clemson updates this recruiting video… News, Notes & Quotes: https://t.co/q70jg4c8M5 https://t.co/MckR67MVsC1/12/2017, 2:01:01 PM
- Auburn Football
Auburn Hires Greg Brown as Secondary Coachvia Auburntigers
- Auburn Football
How Will Greg Brown Improve Auburn's Secondary?via Wareaglesportsradio
Brandon Marcello @bmarcello
Rhett Lashlee: "I’m obviously very close with coach Malzahn. Our relationship will always be good." https://t.co/bQOsjSOV6A1/12/2017, 4:17:56 AM
Auburn Football SDS @AU
What Gus Malzahn said about Rhett Lashlee leaving for UConn https://t.co/qS8XHACOh81/12/2017, 3:25:34 AM
- Auburn Football
Scout: Auburn's Davidson Talks Sugar Bowl Lossvia Bleacher Report
- Auburn Football
Kamryn Pettway Ends Season on High Notevia AL.com
Keith Niebuhr @Keith247Sports
Prized 2018 #Auburn QB commit Joey Gatewood shocked by Rhett Lashlee's departure (FREE) https://t.co/6jOsqMHLvp https://t.co/iU05uSGktJ1/12/2017, 3:20:52 AM
Brett McMurphy @McMurphyESPN
Auburn’s Gus Malzahn on Rhett Lashlee going to UConn: “This is a great opportunity for Rhett to implement and run his own offense”1/12/2017, 3:12:50 AM
- Auburn Football
Tigers' OL Braden Smith to Return for Senior Yearvia Auburntigers
Smith Can Pass Block with the Best
Herb Hand @CoachHand
Excellent job of setting square and switching off a twist on this QB draw by Robert Leff and Braden Smith. https://t.co/n2khkA8UZu12/20/2016, 1:52:08 AM
WarEagleExtra @wareagleextra
"This is a great opportunity for Rhett to implement and run his own offense," Gus Malzahn in statement on Rhett Lashlee leaving1/12/2017, 3:12:31 AM
WarEagleExtra @wareagleextra
Future Auburn QB commit reacts to the news https://t.co/jqx8lVBCdr1/12/2017, 3:10:22 AM
- Auburn Football
Top Recruiting Classes: Auburn Cracks Top-10via Bleacher Report
- Auburn Football
Ranking Top 25 Classes Post-HS All-American Gamesvia Bleacher Report
Brandon Marcello @bmarcello
The belief here is Gus Malzahn will move quickly to name a new OC.1/12/2017, 2:57:40 AM
Josh Vitale @AUBlog
Austin Golson: Prince Tega Wanogho & Prince Michael Sammons "are probably two of the most talented guys we’ve got." https://t.co/bB8agugvQm1/12/2017, 1:00:01 AM
And He's a Road-Grader Too
Herb Hand @CoachHand
Point of attack double team with Braden Smith 'snapping off' on the run thru linebacker. https://t.co/NgVz16XNBR12/20/2016, 1:34:24 AM
- Auburn Football
Auburn DE Lawson to Enter 2017 NFL Draftvia Bleacher Report
Josh Vitale @AUBlog
Carl Lawson joins Auburn teammates Montravius Adams and Rudy Ford in the Senior Bowl. https://t.co/MDMdkbCFfO1/11/2017, 8:52:41 PM
Auburn Football @FootballAU
That's 3️⃣ Tigers (@Montravius1TGE, @carllawson55 & Johnathan Ford) selected to play in the @SeniorBowl! #WarEagle https://t.co/585Ni2zmrm1/11/2017, 8:51:36 PM
Stanton tru @TRUitt_thaTRUth
https://t.co/87aEVD27Er1/4/2017, 12:24:32 AM
- Auburn Football
Bold Predictions for SEC Football in 2017via Bleacher Report
Brandon Marcello @bmarcello
Alex Kozan becomes 5th Auburn player selected to all-star game https://t.co/xNbYWhIbNH https://t.co/DzRYnEJ6xN1/11/2017, 7:12:50 PM
Josh Vitale @AUBlog
Auburn guard Alex Kozan added to East-West Shrine Game roster https://t.co/TTHJqj074e https://t.co/6D1XAToFmZ1/11/2017, 6:10:25 PM
- Auburn Football
Scout: Auburn Senior DT Adams on Final Game with Tigersvia Bleacher Report
Josh Vitale @AUBlog
Senior Auburn guard Alex Kozan added to East-West Shrine Game roster. Joins WR Tony Stevens https://t.co/OBO3zVJ5dU (h/t @wareagleextra)1/11/2017, 5:51:19 PM
Auburn Football @FootballAU
In three weeks, the #AuburnFamily gets a little bit bigger. #NSD17 https://t.co/xUsnVLUdkT1/11/2017, 4:00:06 PM
- Auburn Football
Oklahoma Dominates Auburn, Wins Sugar Bowl 35-19via Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Boomer, Sooner! No. 7 Oklahoma routs No. 14 Auburn, 35-19 #SugarBowl https://t.co/FqcfD5zdzN1/3/2017, 5:24:19 AM
Jason Caldwell @ITATJason
Wednesday Auburn football recruiting notebook, weekend visitors https://t.co/4BIPfhcIWb1/11/2017, 3:41:05 PM
Josh Vitale @AUBlog
In today's OA News, Wide receiver Nate Craig-Myers reflects on ‘eye-opening’ true freshman season at Auburn… https://t.co/kwzmIIjV7B1/11/2017, 3:00:06 PM
Josh Vitale @AUBlog
Malzahn: Sean White broke his forearm1/3/2017, 5:46:29 AM
- Auburn Football
Auburn's White Suffers Broken Forearmvia Bleacher Report
AL.com sports @aldotcomSports
Who replaces Robert Leff as Auburn's right tackle in 2017? https://t.co/ah6q6rpHge1/11/2017, 2:49:53 PM
WarEagleExtra @wareagleextra
Looks like Auburn OL Alex Kozan @AlexKozan has been added to East West Shrine Game joins Tony Stevens on East roster https://t.co/vWyiE2WA6D1/11/2017, 11:21:07 AM
Josh Vitale @AUBlog
Malzahn: Overall, a tough loss. Proud of seniors. Bunch of guys back. The future is bright in that locker room.1/3/2017, 5:46:01 AM
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
samechols: He got rocked! ESPN Sugar Bowl: Auburn vs. Oklahoma https://t.co/4lQGIBzAOA https://t.co/kK4Jl3NBSl1/3/2017, 3:19:05 AM
AL.com sports @aldotcomSports
Who replaces Alex Kozan as Auburn's left guard in 2017? https://t.co/iNhZfLLoy71/10/2017, 10:30:22 PM
Josh Vitale @AUBlog
“I feel like next year will be a better year." Nate Craig-Myers ready to improve on 4-catch, 70-yard debut season https://t.co/aTzU8wPaCp1/10/2017, 9:00:02 PM
WarEagleExtra @wareagleextra
Auburn QB Sean White headed to the locker room1/3/2017, 3:10:29 AM
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
kellistacy: Auburn strikes first to go up 7-0. ESPN 2 College Basketball: Louisiana (Lafaye… https://t.co/bj3w5tZqNd https://t.co/gGj1muCOOy1/3/2017, 2:06:37 AM
Josh Vitale @AUBlog
Wide receiver Nate Craig-Myers reflects on ‘eye-opening’ true freshman season at Auburn https://t.co/aTzU8wPaCp https://t.co/qOMzOK9IMx1/10/2017, 8:00:39 PM
Kirk Bohls @kbohls
Clemson will host Auburn and transfer QB Jarrett Stidham next season.1/10/2017, 3:14:21 PM
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
samechols: Auburn went for it on 4th, and got it. Touchdown! ESPN 2 College Basketball: Lou… https://t.co/8Fafb7rCaH https://t.co/Im4jujcba21/3/2017, 2:02:50 AM
- Auburn Football
Rudy Ford, Marcus Davis Not Dressed for Sugar Bowlvia ledger-enquirer
AL.com sports @aldotcomSports
Gus Malzahn got it right. He picked Clemson to win last night's #NationalChampionship: https://t.co/gJHdkBhCU3 https://t.co/XPq3WnTLjV1/10/2017, 1:50:08 PM
College And Magnolia @CollegeAndMag
Deshaun Davis used a Ron Swanson gif and he may now have supplanted @AyeyoKEJO as best Auburn Tweeter. https://t.co/VggHqsaVJK1/10/2017, 3:08:41 AM
- Auburn Football
Scout: Auburn's Robert Leff Surprises Himselfvia Bleacher Report
- Auburn Football
Gus Malzahn Could Be on the Hot Seat Next Seasonvia Wareaglesportsradio
AL.com sports @aldotcomSports
Gus Malzahn is a Tiger through and through! He picked #Clemson to beat Alabama in #NationalChampionship… https://t.co/UsMduvHSC61/10/2017, 12:29:43 AM
Brandon Marcello @bmarcello
Clemson or Alabama? Gus Malzahn picks national championship https://t.co/Yk07rJKB0Y https://t.co/eUqvWDHIpK1/10/2017, 12:16:50 AM
- Auburn Football
Who to Watch for Auburn in U.S. Army All-American Bowlvia Wareaglesportsradio
- Auburn Football
Sugar Bowl Odds and Schedulevia Bleacher Report
Michael Casagrande @ByCasagrande
Gus Malzahn got a few boos from those in crimson when exiting tunnel to do TV interview.1/9/2017, 11:41:51 PM
Bryan Matthews @BMattAU
Auburn tight end Jalen Harris making strides (FREE) https://t.co/xHYO0w7tsI https://t.co/GGvw1jOpdR1/9/2017, 10:29:43 PM
- Auburn Football
Carl Lawson on Injuries: 'That's So Old'via Bleacher Report
- Auburn Football
Scout: Nation's Best Kicker Carlson Returning for Senior Yearvia Bleacher Report
Josh Vitale @AUBlog
Auburn coach Gus Malzahn previews CFP Championship matchup between Alabama, Clemson https://t.co/OUfSofcaaj https://t.co/r91XHdMyYE1/9/2017, 8:52:27 PM
Josh Vitale @AUBlog
Malzahn: Clemson QB Deshaun Watson is the best player in college football and Alabama's D is the best he's ever seen it.1/9/2017, 8:32:46 PM
Bo's Kids Won't Play Football