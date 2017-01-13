Brandon Marcello @bmarcello
Watch Gus Malzahn, Auburn staff react to Markaviest Bryant news https://t.co/978vrzkkPg https://t.co/6GfI6wA36x2/1/2017, 5:43:57 PM
- Auburn Football
Live: Follow the Latest on National Signing Dayvia Bleacher Report
- Auburn Football
Auburn Lands 2017's No. 13 DE Bryantvia Bleacher Report
Erik Bacharach @oanewspreps
LaFayette quarterback JaTarvious Whitlow (@JatarviousW) has signed with Auburn, where he's expected to play wide receiver and return punts. https://t.co/0eGSxcF2VP2/1/2017, 4:02:01 PM
- Auburn Football
Wear Eagle! Grab the Latest Auburn Gear from Fanaticsvia Fanatics
Matt Moreno @MattGOAZCATS
Arizona can finally rest a little bit as Jalen Harris has his NLI in to the Wildcats https://t.co/b5GZS4kxkB2/1/2017, 3:48:43 PM
- Auburn Football
Bryant Provides Auburn with Major Signing Day Surprisevia ledger-enquirer
- Auburn Football
Auburn Set to Close Out Strong on NSDvia Wareaglesportsradio
- Auburn Football
Auburn Has Plenty of Spots to Fill on Signing Dayvia ledger-enquirer
Brandon Marcello @bmarcello
Auburn QB Sean White's injured arm 'coming along faster than expected' https://t.co/58Mr8ombcU https://t.co/dd3H0u293i2/1/2017, 3:02:45 PM
AuburnUndercover @AUUndercover
Auburn QB Sean White's injured arm 'coming along faster than expected' https://t.co/qF9wr5ylp9 https://t.co/DvA5qbSrex2/1/2017, 3:02:45 PM
AL.com sports @aldotcomSports
#Auburn quarterback John Franklin III reaffirms decision to return in 2017 "for now" https://t.co/aivBYeXbro https://t.co/6zFPMre3Tw2/1/2017, 2:55:05 PM
Auburn Lands Big OL
Peyton Nance @peytonnance73
I'm all in with the Auburn Tigers! War Eagle! 🐯 https://t.co/v1PUVjSEyv1/30/2017, 8:08:21 PM
- Auburn Football
Can Auburn Unseat Alabama Atop the SEC?via Wareaglesportsradio
- Auburn Football
NSD 2017: Tracking Top 100 CFB Recruitsvia Bleacher Report
Josh Vitale @AUBlog
Auburn QBs Jarrett Stidham, John Franklin III and Sean White being interviewed. White not wearing a cast on his bro… https://t.co/0yxltnKd5f2/1/2017, 2:11:39 PM
Josh Vitale @AUBlog
Auburn QB Sean White says his broken arm is healing faster than expected. John Franklin III said his arm has checked out well, too.2/1/2017, 2:09:49 PM
Richard Davenport @ArRecruitingGuy
2018 QB/Ath @iam_phenom helped Earle to victory tonight with 20 pts, 9 rebs and 4 ast. Hold football offers from Ark, Bama, Aub and others.2/1/2017, 3:44:55 AM
- Auburn Football
Identifying the Early Contributors for Auburnvia Wareaglesportsradio
- Auburn Football
Will Auburn Land More 5-Stars Ahead of NSD?via Bleacher Report
- Auburn Football
Report: UNC Lands Auburn Grad Transfer WR Stanton Truittvia CarolinaBlue
Matt Moreno @MattGOAZCATS
Now with that Arizona has Jalen Harris AND My-King Johnson for the next few years 👀1/31/2017, 10:11:13 PM
Matt Moreno @MattGOAZCATS
A final word from Jalen Harris who will be sticking with his pledge … always felt the pull was too strong to get hi… https://t.co/XhwZa7IGvP1/31/2017, 10:09:58 PM
John Samuel Shenker @JsShenker
I am so excited to say that I have committed to Auburn University!!! #WDE #AmbUsh17 https://t.co/TCWCtVcJYf1/29/2017, 7:04:32 PM
- Auburn Football
John Samuel Shenker's Highlightsvia Hudl
- Auburn Football
Report: 4-Star JUCO RB Matthews Decommits from Auburnvia AL.com
Steve Wiltfong @SWiltfong247
#Arizona keeps in-state DE commit and legacy recruit Jalen Harris in the fold. Visited #NotreDame late. https://t.co/ZNnBqW3a6Y1/31/2017, 10:09:45 PM
Paul Finebaum @finebaum
"There is no question new OC Chip Lindsey & Gus Malzahn will be judged on whether or not Jarrett Stidham pans out"… https://t.co/C1flOWkbZX1/31/2017, 8:42:31 PM
- Auburn Football
Attrition Not an Issue for Auburn So Far This Offseasonvia AuburnUndercover
- Auburn Football
Final Thoughts, Predictions on Auburn's 2017 Classvia Wareaglesportsradio
WarEagleExtra @wareagleextra
ICYMI: Former Auburn QB Nick Marshall on Jeremy Johnson https://t.co/aLJqKCAsW1 Rhett Lashlee https://t.co/EK1ZUZVqWc1/31/2017, 2:45:01 PM
WarEagleExtra @wareagleextra
Talked w/former Auburn QB Nick Marshall about his future this weekend, his NFL prospects are tied to special teams https://t.co/Os3Uxa0Qrz1/31/2017, 1:00:01 PM
- Auburn Football
B/R's Matt Miller on Adams at the Senior Bowlvia Wareaglesportsradio
Brandon Marcello @bmarcello
Auburn at the Senior Bowl. https://t.co/TMnVZGEwk31/25/2017, 11:15:53 PM
Brandon Marcello @bmarcello
Montravius Adams 'a man amongst boys' at Senior Bowl https://t.co/iZzdNx5wsy https://t.co/jv9FlTSsIA1/30/2017, 8:36:30 PM
Keith Niebuhr @Keith247Sports
Crystal Ball predictions and trends for #Auburn football recruiting targets (FREE) https://t.co/o7vffryG8l https://t.co/r77NaesGCT1/30/2017, 6:22:04 PM
- Auburn Football
B/R CFB 150: Ranking the Top 150 Overall Playersvia Bleacher Report
- Auburn Football
Ranking the Top 10 Athlete Prospectsvia Bleacher Report
WarEagleExtra @wareagleextra
Nick Marshall hopes former teammate Jeremy Johnson gets NFL opportunity https://t.co/aLJqKCAsW11/30/2017, 5:15:02 PM
- Auburn Football
Auburn Planning New $28M Gameday Facilityvia Scout.com
- Auburn Football
B/R CFB 150: Ranking Adams Among Top DTsvia Bleacher Report
WarEagleExtra @wareagleextra
Kids enjoyed Nick Marshall's youth football camp Sunday in Auburn, appreciated him taking time for interview https://t.co/Os3UxairQ91/30/2017, 4:00:02 PM
WarEagleExtra @wareagleextra
Nick Marshall witnessed Jeremy Johnson's "fast start" at Auburn, thought QB would be successful https://t.co/aLJqKCAsW11/30/2017, 3:00:03 PM
- Auburn Football
How Will Chip Lindsey Mesh with Malzahn?via Wareaglesportsradio
- Auburn Football
Offseason Checklist to Make the SEC Great Again in 2017via Bleacher Report
WarEagleExtra @wareagleextra
"I think he will be successful," former Auburn QB Nick Marshall on Rhett Lashlee leaving to run own offense at UConn https://t.co/EK1ZUZVqWc1/30/2017, 2:45:01 PM
WarEagleExtra @wareagleextra
Nick Marshall surprised Jeremy Johnson didn’t succeed as heir apparent under center for Auburn https://t.co/aLJqKCAsW11/30/2017, 1:30:01 PM
- Auburn Football
Bovada Drops Heisman Trophy Odds for 2017via Land of 10
- Auburn Football
B/R CFB 150: Where Does Lawson Rank Among DEs?via Bleacher Report
WarEagleExtra @wareagleextra
Former Auburn QB Nick Marshall’s NFL future with the @nyjets tied to return game https://t.co/Os3Uxa0Qrz1/30/2017, 12:30:01 PM
College And Magnolia @CollegeAndMag
Eagles need a new QB. Have options on roster, but he'll have chance to win job to face Auburn in the opener. https://t.co/ctsdehQfuN1/30/2017, 4:52:50 AM
- Auburn Football
Auburn Must Find Playmakers at Receivervia Wareaglesportsradio
- Auburn Football
5-Star Commit Calvin Ashley 'All In' on Auburnvia ledger-enquirer
WarEagleExtra @wareagleextra
What former Auburn QB Nick Marshall has to say about Rhett Lashlee https://t.co/EK1ZUZVqWc & Jeremy Johnson https://t.co/aLJqKCAsW11/30/2017, 2:00:01 AM
WarEagleExtra @wareagleextra
“I’m looking forward to him making a big step to the league,” Nick Marshall on Jeremy Johnson https://t.co/aLJqKCAsW11/30/2017, 1:45:01 AM
- Auburn Football
Breaking Down the 2017 Transfer QB Marketvia Bleacher Report
Tigers Pick Up 3-Star ATH