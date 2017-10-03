WWE Hell in a Cell 2017: Updated Predictions for Matches on SmackDown PPV Card

0 of 5

credit: wwe.com

WWE Hell in a Cell is coming up on Sunday, and fans are more than ready for a great night of action. The anticipation for this one centers on what will likely be the main event, as Shane McMahon faces off against Kevin Owens in Satan's Structure.

The heat between the two men had been simmering for several months, until it finally boiled over when KO brought McMahon's family into it. Owens' attack on WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was just another crazy moment from this feud, and now the fans are ready to see what happens next.

Shane's penchant for pulling off the big stunt on the big stage only increases the anticipation.

But the rest of the card is shaping up to be a hit as well.

Bobby Roode will quiet The Showoff when he beats Dolph Ziggler, and Randy Orton will walk away with a win over Rusev. Those three matches alone are enough to bring fans to the table, but it's the title bouts that have really piqued their interest.

Longtime rivals Natalya and Charlotte Flair will battle for the SmackDown Women's Championship. AJ Styles will defend his United States Championship against Baron Corbin, and The New Day will face The Usos for the SmackDown tag team titles.

That bout will happen inside Hell in a Cell as well, and it should be a tag match for the ages.

Jinder Mahal will put the WWE Championship on the line against Shinsuke Nakamura; for many fans, this is the one that must end in a title change. Mahal's run hasn't exactly been must-watch TV, so this could be the night when he drops the gold.

When it comes to Hell in a Cell, it's the championship matches and the main event that definitely have fans talking.