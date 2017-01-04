Penn State Football
Penn State Football @PennStateFball
Beaver Stadium, always dreamy. #WeAre https://t.co/0spRzyOFdF1/22/2017, 1:27:33 AM
Derek Levarse @TLdlevarse
New year, new perspective for PSU: Franklin talks motivation, scholarship numbers and five years without Paterno →… https://t.co/ovgxHUp6ER1/21/2017, 10:40:27 PM
Penn State Football @PennStateFball
Presser Roundup >> Check out what @coachjfranklin had to say at the 2016 year in review press conference… https://t.co/T3xCyYw3lH1/21/2017, 9:07:47 PM
Frank Bodani @YDRPennState
Fans keep telling James Franklin how great the Rose Bowl was. His response? "It wasn't that darned good, you know?" https://t.co/P1O9TcEViB1/21/2017, 6:58:57 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
Penn State recruiting podcast: A look at the Lions' 2017 wide receiver commits and the future of the position https://t.co/rhqT1kY1k41/21/2017, 6:45:05 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
How did Penn State running back Miles Sanders @boobiemiles_4 think he did in his freshman season? https://t.co/pjUyvuU2AE1/21/2017, 6:33:36 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
Any threat of a C.J. Thorpe decommitment? https://t.co/fyeIOkx0wt1/21/2017, 6:11:27 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
Penn State video: Recapping James Franklin's recruiting thoughts as National Signing Day nears: https://t.co/5u3oHUqXZK1/21/2017, 5:35:46 PM
JB @journey1999
Truly blessed 🙏🏾 https://t.co/2qE7J2LdZs1/13/2017, 4:00:35 AM
Mark Wogenrich @MarkWogenrich
Five years after Joe Paterno's death, #PennState's James Franklin says the coach's legacy is his impact on players. https://t.co/qVBjCMMg6f1/21/2017, 5:23:08 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
Penn State coach James Franklin meets the press: takeaways https://t.co/wPAE5L30lL1/21/2017, 5:04:02 PM
James Franklin @coachjfranklin
#WeAre...Better #107kStrong #PSUnrivaled #PAPride1/13/2017, 3:01:50 AM
Penn State football @psufootball
Scouting top 2017 recruits: Penn State commit Desmond Holmes https://t.co/dCDmq4EiwO1/21/2017, 4:42:45 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
What are players, coaches reporters and recruits saying about Penn State? Here are eight quotes from this week https://t.co/xjAVbJHdz21/21/2017, 4:37:12 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
How much space is left in Penn State's class of 2017? https://t.co/QgFaayW84U1/21/2017, 4:22:08 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
How did Trace McSorley @mcsorley_ix perform in 2016, and how did he come through the Rose Bowl? https://t.co/f3yLkmS2aB1/21/2017, 4:09:37 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
What are the best attributes for some of this weekend's Penn State visitors? Find out here: https://t.co/mIT40VbuLo1/21/2017, 4:00:22 PM
Mark Wogenrich @MarkWogenrich
#PennState coach James Franklin paused from recruiting Saturday morning to hold his year-end PC. Some highlights: https://t.co/V7RXIBticF1/21/2017, 3:57:52 PM
Marcus Allen Is Coming Back!
Marcus Allen @Chico__Hendrix
Dear Nittany Nation... https://t.co/jg4epYrsHv1/8/2017, 11:07:44 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
An unofficial look at where Penn State looks to be using their 85 scholarships in 2017 https://t.co/0OH81pbYV41/21/2017, 3:28:26 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
Penn State recruiting video: @GregPickel and @dhockensmith assess the threat of a C.J. Thorpe decommitment https://t.co/eGbT6X3mdb1/21/2017, 3:15:02 PM
Darren Rovell @darrenrovell
The AP reports this morning that the current cost of the Jerry Sandusky scandal to Penn State has reached $237 million.1/7/2017, 2:34:28 PM
Penn State Football @PennStateFball
That's a wrap from Beaver Stadium. Stay tuned for more takeaways following Coach's review of the 2016 season. #WeAre https://t.co/XN9pTncGAT1/21/2017, 3:10:57 PM
Godwin's Career at PSU
• 2421 career receiving yards • 18 total touchdowns • 7th on PSU career receiving yards list • 4th on PSU receptions and receiving TDs lists
PSU's Junior WR Is Going Pro
Chris Godwin @CGtwelve_
It's been a pleasure. https://t.co/PnH168XdZE1/6/2017, 1:09:37 AM
Penn State football @psufootball
"If signing day is today, we got a pretty good class," Franklin said. https://t.co/lorDFBgKwZ1/21/2017, 3:04:07 PM
Kevin McGuire @KevinOnCFB
Oh, good. A Joe Paterno question to James Franklin.1/21/2017, 2:58:47 PM
Derek Levarse @TLdlevarse
Franklin on potential transfers: "There's ongoing discussions with a number of guys (scholarship and walk-on players)."1/21/2017, 2:48:59 PM
Kevin McGuire @KevinOnCFB
Feel like we're getting close to hearing @coachjfranklin say the words "Trust the Process."1/21/2017, 2:42:24 PM
Penn State Football @PennStateFball
Forever a Nittany Lion, best of luck to @CGtwelve_ as he forgoes senior season to declare for the NFL draft! https://t.co/pBLB3ZAlHi #WeAre https://t.co/iUnqZxbKjt1/6/2017, 1:14:45 AM
Derek Levarse @TLdlevarse
Franklin: "If signing day was today, we'd have a pretty good class. ... A couple guys entertaining conversations from other schools."1/21/2017, 2:40:58 PM
Penn State Football @PennStateFball
JF on 2016 season: "We have things that our guys should be proud of. We also have things that our guys should take… https://t.co/GGw7ENOuHo1/21/2017, 2:38:59 PM
Derek Levarse @TLdlevarse
Franklin refers to the new national champs as "Clemson and my boy Dabo."1/21/2017, 2:38:20 PM
Kevin McGuire @KevinOnCFB
James Franklin says Penn State expects to be able to add 20-21 scholarship players in the Class of 2017. Tyler Davis is on scholarship.1/21/2017, 2:35:44 PM
Derek Levarse @TLdlevarse
Franklin said he thinks PSU can take "20 or 21" recruits in the 2017 class.1/21/2017, 2:35:25 PM
Mark Wogenrich @MarkWogenrich
At season-ending PC, PSU's James Franklin said, "Right now, we're in a position to retain most, if not all of the staff, which is great."1/21/2017, 2:34:09 PM
Kevin McGuire @KevinOnCFB
James Franklin says Penn State has about 20 recruits on campus today.1/21/2017, 2:33:48 PM
Derek Levarse @TLdlevarse
According to Franklin, there were seven underclassmen total who looked into the NFL at the end of the season.1/21/2017, 2:33:39 PM
Incredible Stat
Derek Levarse @TLdlevarse
James Franklin: "We're in a position to be able to retain most, if not all of the staff." Talked about GAs moving on, for one.1/21/2017, 2:32:15 PM
Ben Jones @Ben_Jones88
James Franklin says hello. https://t.co/NpDFsPzln91/21/2017, 2:31:29 PM
Audrey Snyder @audsnyder4
Emotional moment in the media room as Franklin thanked senior safety Malik Golden https://t.co/5DdmDDTjjH1/3/2017, 4:08:16 AM
Tom Devenney @TomDevenney
@PennStateFball thank you so much for an incredible ride. I wouldn't trade it for anything. #WeAre https://t.co/1L4Ic14FI01/3/2017, 3:51:11 AM
James Franklin @coachjfranklin
Want 2 take the time 2 wish a member of OUR FAMILY Happy B-day, @blakegillikin, hope u enjoy ur day! #PSUnrivaled #107kStrong #WeAreFamily1/21/2017, 2:24:23 PM
Penn State Football @PennStateFball
At 9:30, @coachjfranklin takes the podium to review the 2016 season. Tune in live via @GoPSUnow >>… https://t.co/DfdvPAIYKB1/21/2017, 2:11:30 PM
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
.@USC_Athletics, @PennStateFball put on a classic, breaking record for pts in a #RoseBowl game: 101 (was 83, Oregon 45, Wisconsin 38, 2012) https://t.co/AA8aleDpmY1/3/2017, 2:30:24 AM
Kris Petersen @GoPSUKris
Head coach James Franklin will review the 2016 season with a press conference at 9:30 a.m. Watch: https://t.co/Hx6xQ9Kf4q1/21/2017, 1:42:38 PM
Ben Jones @Ben_Jones88
Good morning folks, James Franklin set to speak to the media in about an hour. Wrapping up the season.1/21/2017, 1:33:10 PM
Ben Jones @Ben_Jones88
Penn State football @psufootball
Take a look at Penn State's 19 verbal commits, and what they can bring to the table for the Lions https://t.co/UiuWPJF9cx1/21/2017, 12:38:51 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
Penn State is holding its biggest recruiting weekend of the new year this. Here's the recruits that will be there https://t.co/FCbNPDHOfH1/21/2017, 12:07:35 PM
Bryan Fischer @BryanDFischer
Three offensive plays in the second half, three touchdowns for Penn State.1/3/2017, 12:50:34 AM
Ira Schoffel @IraSchoffel
Penn State's passing game is like an And 1 mix tape.1/3/2017, 12:44:21 AM
Penn State Football @PennStateFball
Thank you to the #️⃣1️⃣ @PennStateMHKY #OSUvsPSU crowd at Pegula for the #B1G welcome! Now, go State, beat the Buck… https://t.co/LXCnchUNxx1/21/2017, 1:03:14 AM
David Jones @djoneshoop
Best run I've ever seen in a Rose Bowl and that's over 50 of 'em. That was like the soup at Mendy's: The BEST, Jerry. The BEST.1/3/2017, 12:32:30 AM
Ben Jones @Ben_Jones88
James Franklin, Marcus Allen, Saquon Barkley and Trace McSorley out on the ice with the B1G trophy https://t.co/WQJTHXijAM1/21/2017, 12:51:45 AM
Penn State football @psufootball
The Alabama 4-star wide receiver will be making an official visit to Penn State next weekend https://t.co/h47N5KqyHu1/20/2017, 10:59:53 PM
ESPN CollegeFootball @ESPNCFB
TOUCHDOWN 88! This game is so fun. USC leads 27-21. https://t.co/VQjwNv9K6V1/2/2017, 11:52:19 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
An unofficial look at where Penn State looks to be using their 85 scholarships in 2017 https://t.co/zxffg95QiN1/20/2017, 9:11:50 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
What are players, coaches reporters and recruits saying about Penn State? Here are eight quotes from this week https://t.co/pQtTE6ihnl1/20/2017, 8:34:27 PM
Pat Forde @YahooForde
Penn State receivers are making some unreal catches today.1/2/2017, 11:50:07 PM
Chad Johnson @ochocinco
Chris Goodwin is snagging everything out there‼️1/2/2017, 11:42:56 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
Take a look at Penn State's 19 verbal commits, and what they can bring to the table for the Lions https://t.co/wLybej9t6k1/20/2017, 8:08:10 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
The Alabama 4-star wide receiver will be making an official visit to Penn State next weekend https://t.co/3KydBeUERY1/20/2017, 6:48:16 PM
