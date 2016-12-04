Penn State Football
James Franklin @coachjfranklin
Happy New Year, Nittany Nation! #107kstrong #WeAreFamily https://t.co/NrLtCD9Ofr1/1/2017, 8:14:39 AM
- Penn State Football
Scout: Cam Brown Smoothing Out His Gamevia Bleacher Report
- Penn State Football
Pair of Penn State OL Announce They'll Return in 2017via Land of 10
- Penn State Football
Penn State Suspends Bowen and Blacknall for Bowl Gamevia ESPN.com
- Penn State Football
Rose Bowl, Cotton Bowl, Sugar Bowl Odds Updatesvia Bleacher Report
Penn State football @psufootball
Penn State lands New Year's Day commitment from 2018 4-star safety Isaiah Humphries https://t.co/2o254YU8xL1/1/2017, 6:18:33 AM
Derek Levarse @TLdlevarse
If you haven't read For the Glory by the late, great Mr. Denlinger, make it a New Year's resolution. https://t.co/32Yw8tcj0l1/1/2017, 6:08:25 AM
- Penn State Football
Smells Like Roses, Gear Up for Bowl Now!via Fanatics
- Penn State Football
PSU Commit's Dad to Urban Meyer: Don't Recruit My Sonvia ESPN.com
- Penn State Football
Projecting a Hypothetical 8-Team College Football Playoffvia Bleacher Report
Derek Levarse @TLdlevarse
Humphries is the son of former PSU corner Leonard Humphries, a member of the class featured in Ken Denlinger's excellent book For the Glory.1/1/2017, 6:04:33 AM
Penn State Football @PennStateFball
Happy New Year, Nittany Nation! ⚪️🔵 https://t.co/RQGEfNQUaZ1/1/2017, 5:57:52 AM
Derek Levarse @TLdlevarse
Happy New Year, apparently. https://t.co/4wUunWig1C1/1/2017, 5:56:53 AM
- Penn State Football
Recruit's Dad to Urban Meyer: Don't Recruit My Sonvia ESPN.com
- Penn State Football
Get Your Rose Bowl Tickets on Gametime!via Gametime
Pat Forde @YahooForde
Y sources: @BallCoachJoeMo standing firm in commitment to Penn State for '17. Loved his time at UConn, but not a candidate to replace Diaco.12/26/2016, 5:43:29 PM
James Franklin @coachjfranklin
#WeAre...Better #107kStrong #PSUnrivaled1/1/2017, 5:55:49 AM
Penn State Football @PennStateFball
Happy New Year's Eve from your Nittany Lions! 🎳 #WeAre https://t.co/GoS7fpV9FM1/1/2017, 4:07:02 AM
- Penn State Football
Rose Bowl: Matchups to Watch in USC vs. Penn Statevia Bleacher Report
- Penn State Football
What Gesicki's Return Means for Penn State's Offensevia CollegeFootballTalk
Penn State Football @PennStateFball
From the desk of Mike Gesicki. #WeAre https://t.co/cEZlMny9BK12/23/2016, 12:04:56 AM
Penn State Football @PennStateFball
Bowl(ing) trip to bring in the New Year with family 🎳 🎳 #WeAre https://t.co/cCL4CBxJmp1/1/2017, 3:36:18 AM
Derek Levarse @TLdlevarse
Since Ohio State won the national title at the end of the 2014 season, the Big Ten hasn't scored a point in the Playoff.1/1/2017, 3:31:47 AM
Bruce Feldman @BruceFeldmanCFB
#PennState TE Mike Gesicki announces he's returning for his senior season in 2017. Huge athletic guy will light up NFL Combine in 2018.12/23/2016, 12:13:49 AM
- Penn State Football
Predicting MVPs of Each Big Ten Bowl Gamevia Bleacher Report
- Penn State Football
Ranking Top 5 Contenders to Watch Out for in 2017via Bleacher Report
Derek Levarse @TLdlevarse
Common thread in these Big Ten bowl losses -- Michigan and Ohio State both got waxed up front. Combined 26 TFL. Can PSU reverse the trend?1/1/2017, 3:13:02 AM
Pac-12 Network @Pac12Network
USC QB Sam Darnold vs. Penn State QB Trace McSorley? Get your popcorn ready for the @rosebowlgame! #FightOn✌️ https://t.co/AELXOuKEj61/1/2017, 3:12:02 AM
- Penn State Football
Who Will Start Heisman Campaigns This Bowl Season?via Greg Wallace
- Penn State Football
How PSU Became Nation's Best 4th Quarter Teamvia ESPN.com
James Franklin @coachjfranklin
#USC #USC #USC #USC #USC #USC #USC #USC #USC #USC #USC #USC #USC #USC #USC #USC #USC #USC #USC #USC #USC #USC Control the controllables!1/1/2017, 3:07:23 AM
Pac-12 Network @Pac12Network
USC coach Clay Helton and PSU coach James Franklin lead two of the nation's 🔥🔥🔥 teams into the @rosebowlgame.… https://t.co/UFAmbuxcHI1/1/2017, 2:03:04 AM
- Penn State Football
10 Best College Football Players Who Redshirted in 2016via Bleacher Report
- Penn State Football
5-Star CB Wade Commits to Penn Statevia Bleacher Report
Penn State Football @PennStateFball
#RoseBowl Practice 4️⃣🌹 is in the books. Check out the guys at work & the senior carry-off tradition. #WeAre https://t.co/kS9pauE9TP1/1/2017, 1:45:39 AM
- Penn State Football
Lamont Wade Highlightsvia Hudl
- Penn State Football
Does Chubb Staying at UGA Affect Four Star RB D'Andre Swift?via Nittanylionsportsradio
James Franklin @coachjfranklin
#WeAre...Better #107kStrong #PSUnrivaled #PAPride12/18/2016, 12:58:05 AM
Penn State Football @PennStateFball
The final practice of the year saw two great program traditions: the jersey switch & senior carry-offs. 📷📷:… https://t.co/hzZNYJ5rd41/1/2017, 12:53:42 AM
Penn State Football @PennStateFball
So great meeting with this familiar face on the west coast! See you at the @rosebowlgame, Dean Yockey! #WeAre https://t.co/QDYONwh35g12/31/2016, 11:50:07 PM
- Penn State Football
Adam Kramer's Locks for Bowl Seasonvia Bleacher Report
- Penn State Football
Penn State Lands 4-Star CB Donovan Johnsonvia Bleacher Report
Penn State Football @PennStateFball
A Penn State bowl tradition! Seniors select a player or staff member to carry them off the practice field https://t.co/3hkcBsNNbE12/31/2016, 10:12:37 PM
Penn State Football @PennStateFball
#ICYMI: Fantastic imagery from Nittany Lion workdays & events. #WeAre Thursday >> https://t.co/TjUYhMejSV Friday >… https://t.co/8OCGEEgpKC12/31/2016, 10:07:35 PM
- Penn State Football
Scout: Breaking Down Donovan Johnsonvia Bleacher Report
Penn State Lands 4-Star CB
Donovan Johnson @YeathatsDon
I'm blessed to announce that I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at Penn State University !!! #107kstrong #PennState 🔵⚪️🏈 https://t.co/uUJLfFH4JB12/14/2016, 1:05:07 AM
Frank Bodani @YDRPennState
How is James Franklin handling the run-up to the Rose Bowl? https://t.co/w0MFURkyGg via @ydrcom12/31/2016, 9:39:26 PM
Penn State Football @PennStateFball
The highlights. 👂 what @coachjfranklin had to say at the @rosebowlgame press conference: https://t.co/sriyhznlEY12/31/2016, 9:25:53 PM
- Penn State Football
Watch: Donovan Johnson Highlightsvia Hudl
- Penn State Football
What Each B1G Team Needs to Accomplish Heading into Bowlsvia Bleacher Report
Penn State Football @PennStateFball
On the #NYE grind to end 2016 strong. #WeAre https://t.co/CcQYdtbkb112/31/2016, 9:07:23 PM
- Penn State Football
Each Big Ten Football Team's MVP for 2016 Seasonvia Bleacher Report
- Penn State Football
Jackson Headlines AP All-America Teamvia Bleacher Report
Penn State Football @PennStateFball
📽📝📸 Read up as Coach talks Ultimate Teammate @NittanyKidNick2 & @McSorley_IX's intangibles #RoseBowl press round-u… https://t.co/kQBDXXRKju12/31/2016, 9:00:14 PM
- Penn State Football
Ranking 10 Best CFB Bowl Games of the Seasonvia Bleacher Report
- Penn State Football
Ranking the Top 5 Bowl Gamesvia Bleacher Report
Penn State Football @PennStateFball
That back-to-work feeling. On the clock for Day 4️⃣ in California. #WeAre #RoseBowl https://t.co/0z6hCnTsz412/31/2016, 8:43:55 PM
- Penn State Football
Ranking the Top 5 Heisman Contenders for 2017via Bleacher Report
This Is Amazing to Watch
Frank Bodani @YDRPennState
Watch: James Franklin talks about Penn State's "Ultimate Teammate" heading into the Rose Bowl ... https://t.co/3ofSYcC87212/31/2016, 8:39:05 PM
- Penn State Football
Highest Heisman Finishes in the History of Penn Statevia PennLive.com
- Penn State Football
Rose Bowl: USC vs. Penn State Odds and Predictionsvia Bleacher Report
- Penn State Football
Video: Penn State Fan Cries Over Him Rose Bowl Ticketsvia The Spun
- Penn State Football
Penn State Lands Big-Time 4-Star WR K.J. Hamlervia Bleacher Report
Derek Levarse @TLdlevarse
NCAA seems to be trolling Michigan. Lead official Daniel Capron had the OSU-UM game in November. Must've graded well to get CFP assignment.12/31/2016, 8:19:23 PM
4-Star WR K.J. Hamler, Bradenton, FL
KJ Hamler @Kj_hamler
I have officially committed to.... 👣👣👣👣🏈🔥✊🏽🙏🏽🙌🏽 https://t.co/51jdmhVTg112/9/2016, 10:35:30 PM
- Penn State Football
Watch: K.J. Hamler's Highlight Tapevia Hudl
Penn State Football @PennStateFball
"If you have a bucket list as a coach, this is one of the things that you want to do during your career. We're bles… https://t.co/IAlCdFbZj112/31/2016, 8:13:30 PM
Got Heem!
Devon Still @Dev_Still71
@JJWatt is a man of his word 😂😂 #WeAre https://t.co/em3sm58g2b12/9/2016, 9:19:47 PM
JJ Watt @JJWatt
A bet is a bet. Best wishes to your boys in the Rose Bowl. #OnWisconsin https://t.co/iFAZrthy7O12/9/2016, 9:38:27 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
Penn State's Garrett Sickels @Sickels_90 hasn't made a decision on his future https://t.co/jPb2I6J7g912/31/2016, 8:11:31 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
Our daily video check-in on Penn State at the Rose Bowl: https://t.co/khpTXg12fe12/31/2016, 7:21:30 PM
- Penn State Football
Barkley, OSU's Barrett Split Silver Football for B1G's Best Playervia cleveland.com
- Penn State Football
Scout: Trace McSorley's Breakout Seasonvia Bleacher Report
Penn State football @psufootball
Penn State commit Micah Parsons says "big recruiting announcement" coming this evening: https://t.co/HGK55inDiV12/31/2016, 7:10:06 PM
Mark Wogenrich @MarkWogenrich
Contract extension 'moving along' for #PennState coach James Franklin. https://t.co/qNPRpXmwNL https://t.co/FT7j41nZLV12/31/2016, 6:30:40 PM
- Penn State Football
Beaver Stadium Voted Top College Stadiumvia Scout.com
- Penn State Football
How Much Money Did No. 5 Finish Cost Franklin?via Scout.com
Penn State football @psufootball
An update on Penn State's master facilities plan, no issues for the Lions in LA, and more: https://t.co/WWrMX3WDyK12/31/2016, 6:23:21 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
""We're going to stick with our scheduling philosophy from a non-conference standpoint" https://t.co/TkKDodsfgP12/31/2016, 5:49:59 PM
- Penn State Football
Scout's Inside the Matchup: USC vs. Penn Statevia Bleacher Report
- Penn State Football
Predicting Winner for Every B1G Bowl Gamevia Bleacher Report
Sam Werner @SWernerPG
#PennState AD Sandy Barbour’s only comment on a potential extension for James Franklin: "A lot’s going on."12/31/2016, 5:30:41 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
Why Sandy Barbour gave James Franklin a vote of confidence, and is an extension in the works?: https://t.co/7bWt2VNez412/31/2016, 5:29:33 PM
- Penn State Football
How Does B1G Title Benefit Penn State Recruiting?via Nittanylionsportsradio
- Penn State Football
Scout: Top Receivers on Championship Weekendvia Bleacher Report
Penn State football @psufootball
Penn State recruiting and the Under Armour @AllAmericaGame game: Observations on Lamont Wade, more https://t.co/z60N22pARq12/31/2016, 5:25:09 PM
Mark Wogenrich @MarkWogenrich
Regarding a contract extension for James Franklin, #PennState AD Sandy Barbour, 'Things are moving along.'12/31/2016, 5:00:21 PM
- Penn State Football
Scout: Most Watched B1G TV Games for 2016via Bleacher Report
- Penn State Football
B/R's College Football Awards for 2016 Seasonvia Bleacher Report
Frank Bodani @YDRPennState
No College Football Playoffs for PSU? "There's no hotter ticket in the country" than Lions vs. USC in the Rose Bowl, says AD Sandy Barbour12/31/2016, 4:56:15 PM
Frank Bodani @YDRPennState
USC's Helton on James Franklin: "He's brought athletes to that program."12/31/2016, 4:47:45 PM
- Penn State Football
Scout: Top 5 Bowls Outside of Playoffvia Bleacher Report
Penn State football @psufootball
Penn State's Five BIG things: Key news items from the Lions' Rose Bowl week, PSU recruits in Under Armour game https://t.co/KgltbFq1fP12/31/2016, 4:40:47 PM
CFBPlayoff @CFBPlayoff
No. 9 Southern California will meet No. 5 Penn State in the @rosebowlgame on January 2.12/4/2016, 7:35:56 PM
- Penn State Football
B/R's Pre-Bowl Season CFB Top 25via Bleacher Report
Penn State Football @PennStateFball
The 2017 @rosebowlgame Head Coaches. #WeAre #BeatUSC https://t.co/7f9QwEtjtA12/31/2016, 4:34:41 PM
- Penn State Football
BIG All-Conference Team: Offensevia Bleacher Report
- Penn State Football
Preview, Predictions for the Rose Bowlvia Bleacher Report
Mark Wogenrich @MarkWogenrich
There's a lot of posing that goes on at bowl games. Here's #PennState coach James Franklin with the Rose Bowl troph… https://t.co/BFEb4b1Csq12/31/2016, 4:29:13 PM
Pac-12 Network @Pac12Network
LIVE: @USC_Athletics coach Clay Helton poses with the 🌹🏈🏆and PSU coach James Franklin before taking questions https://t.co/eVjV1e9Jpn12/31/2016, 4:26:55 PM
Lamont Wade Commits to PSU