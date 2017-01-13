Derek Levarse @TLdlevarse
Penn State's 2018 recruiting surge continues. Read about and watch highlights of new commits Slade and Luketa: https://t.co/TA9GEzaEuD2/4/2017, 12:55:44 AM
No. 2 RB of 2018 Slade Commits to Penn Statevia Bleacher Report
RS3⛏ @TheSlade_Era
100% C O M M I T E D #WeAre🦁 https://t.co/NtpvwdyuSM2/3/2017, 9:29:14 PM
Ricky Slade Highlights
Doug Lesmerises @DougLesmerises
Penn State just landed its fifth top 100 recruit for the Class of 2018. Here comes James Franklin. https://t.co/T4rzQlATiz2/3/2017, 11:01:05 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
Penn State fans have plenty to cheer about, as the Nittany Lions next recruiting class keeps getting better https://t.co/rQYyLtM6KN2/3/2017, 10:42:33 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
Penn State football commit, Camp Hill standout Zack Kuntz unsure of when he'll return from wrist fracture https://t.co/hkX00iT0Qq2/3/2017, 10:30:40 PM
And They Got a 3-Star OLB
Jesse Luketa @OttawasVeryOwn
Happy Valley I'm coming home! 🦁🔵⚪️#WeAre #107kStrong #LBU #Committed https://t.co/Lrdvj9RHKO2/3/2017, 9:29:50 PM
Penn State Lands 3-star OLB Jesse Luketavia Scout.com
Jesse Luketa Highlightsvia Hudl
Derek Levarse @TLdlevarse
Five of those 10 verbal commitments are in the top 100 overall recruits in the nation in the (very) early Composite rankings.2/3/2017, 9:51:45 PM
Derek Levarse @TLdlevarse
It's two days after signing day in 2017 and Penn State's 2018 class is nearly halfway filled at 10 commitments.2/3/2017, 9:48:27 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
Penn State also landed a commitment from 3-star LB Jesse Luketa. Program's No. 1 Class of 2018 now has 10 members: https://t.co/bJn32D5Pby2/3/2017, 9:36:45 PM
Ben Jones @Ben_Jones88
Penn State has picked up six commitments in the past six days.2/3/2017, 9:27:53 PM
Bruce Feldman @BruceFeldmanCFB
#PennState football has a ton of momentum right now.. especially since the win over OhioState & it keeps building. https://t.co/fdAPU5zllb2/3/2017, 9:33:24 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
Five-star Friday: Penn State picks up commitment from top-rated 2018 RB Ricky Slade: https://t.co/9m6i4Nymuy2/3/2017, 9:35:51 PM
Derek Levarse @TLdlevarse
Slade is rated as the nation's No. 1 all-purpose back according to the 247Sports Composite. Luketa just landed offers from Stanford, LSU.2/3/2017, 9:35:12 PM
Derek Levarse @TLdlevarse
New PSU commitments are from 5-star VA RB Ricky Slade and 3-star Erie LB Jesse Luketa, a transplant from Canada.2/3/2017, 9:33:27 PM
Derek Levarse @TLdlevarse
Two more. https://t.co/QC4lAvNxwt2/3/2017, 9:20:36 PM
James Franklin @coachjfranklin
#WeAre...Better #107kStrong #PSUnrivaled #PAPride #WeAre...Better #107kStrong #PSUnrivaled #VAtoPA2/3/2017, 9:20:10 PM
Penn State Football @PennStateFball
From the 2⃣0⃣1⃣7⃣ signees - who you should add this #followfriday >> https://t.co/WkTHMahRtZ2/3/2017, 8:30:23 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
A look at some of the most sought-after players in 2018 by the Big Ten https://t.co/GP6mqdeP0h2/3/2017, 8:24:50 PM
Penn State Football @PennStateFball
Take a look back at our new Nittany Lions during their official visit weekends before #PSUsigningday. #WeAre https://t.co/FcDgLjK9I82/3/2017, 8:16:30 PM
Penn State Football @PennStateFball
When #fridayfeeling sneaks in during a workout... 😎@TylerShoop https://t.co/gLXplKJtyB2/3/2017, 7:05:10 PM
Penn State Football @PennStateFball
On the clock 🕜🕜 it's a work day in Happy Valley. #WeAre https://t.co/L29CRp8ZLA2/3/2017, 6:45:16 PM
Ben Jones @Ben_Jones88
Let's try this again. Penn State football season ticket holders, how old are you?2/3/2017, 6:17:23 PM
Penn State Nabs 4-Star LB
Ellis Brooks @EllisBrooks35
COMMITTED‼️ On to the next chapter!! #WeAre #PSU 🦁🔵⚪️ https://t.co/OqytmCTId81/30/2017, 4:59:46 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
Which Penn State players could contribute in year one? https://t.co/ikwFLZCwEb2/3/2017, 5:34:08 PM
Penn State Football @PennStateFball
From @coachjfranklin arriving to the Lasch Building, some big-time 📞 calls & celebratory FaceTimes... Walk through… https://t.co/tWKB7liQQX2/3/2017, 5:17:09 PM
Penn State Football @PennStateFball
Miss the #PSUsigningday livestream hosted by @arielle_sargent & @jasoncabinda? Watch on-demand via @GoPSUnow >>… https://t.co/lr0QQYN1zB2/3/2017, 4:50:10 PM
Penn State Football @PennStateFball
#PSUsigningday was a day of celebration. A look back at highlights of the day & media coverage >>… https://t.co/imlavcGoh82/3/2017, 4:23:02 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
Scouting future Penn State cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields in his coaches' words on National Signing Day https://t.co/iVykMjVOIa2/3/2017, 4:18:29 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
What are people saying about Penn State football this week? https://t.co/WxzrdV2ZfP2/3/2017, 3:01:53 PM
PSU Picks Up a 4-Star RB