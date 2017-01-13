- Penn State Football
No. 2 RB of 2018 Slade Commits to Penn Statevia Bleacher Report
RS3⛏ @TheSlade_Era
100% C O M M I T E D #WeAre🦁 https://t.co/NtpvwdyuSM2/3/2017, 9:29:14 PM
Ricky Slade Highlights
James Franklin @coachjfranklin
Core Values 1. Positive Attitude 2. Great Work Ethic 3. Compete In Everything 4. Must Be Willing To Sacrifice https://t.co/ykhl8vRgfu2/5/2017, 8:49:58 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
Penn State's class of 2018 keeps on growing, National Signing Day look back, and more: Lions rewind https://t.co/9phjQZNPj02/5/2017, 4:56:14 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
Get ready for the Big Game with this look at former Lions greats in the Big Game: https://t.co/dIQHg4U6N02/5/2017, 11:32:27 AM
And They Got a 3-Star OLB
Jesse Luketa @OttawasVeryOwn
Happy Valley I'm coming home! 🦁🔵⚪️#WeAre #107kStrong #LBU #Committed https://t.co/Lrdvj9RHKO2/3/2017, 9:29:50 PM
Penn State Lands 3-star OLB Jesse Luketavia Scout.com
Jesse Luketa Highlightsvia Hudl
Penn State Football @PennStateFball
That's our guy! Congratulations to Coach of the Year, @coachjfranklin 🔵⚪️ #PennStateProud https://t.co/pEQoVYhkhV2/5/2017, 2:23:28 AM
Penn State Football @PennStateFball
Congratulations, Mr. Consistent! @Tyler_Davis94 awarded the 2016 Vlade Award, celebrating the NCAA’s most accurate… https://t.co/PKzYG1W84y2/5/2017, 1:37:14 AM
Ben Jones @Ben_Jones88
Penn State has picked up six commitments in the past six days.2/3/2017, 9:27:53 PM
Bruce Feldman @BruceFeldmanCFB
#PennState football has a ton of momentum right now.. especially since the win over OhioState & it keeps building. https://t.co/fdAPU5zllb2/3/2017, 9:33:24 PM
Penn State, BYU Start Fast in Class of 2018via Herosports:
Penn State Announces 2017 Classvia Gopsusports
Franklin on His Way to the No. 1 Class in 2018?via FOX Sports
PSU Commit in No. 2 Spot Among 2018 Prospectsvia Bleacher Report
Penn State Football @PennStateFball
The 2016 Most Accurate Kicker & Coach of the Year honorees❕ #PennStateProud #WeAre https://t.co/cCqYnJ2NRd2/5/2017, 12:10:21 AM
Penn State Football @PennStateFball
#WeAre here at the Woody Hayes Award celebration! Hosted by the Touchdown Club of Columbus, CJF & @Tyler_Davis94 wi… https://t.co/KXxMQ5VqIJ2/4/2017, 11:51:22 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
Dwight Galt, Lamont Wade, and other key Penn State figures highlight our list: https://t.co/e1PLQwAUCW2/4/2017, 10:57:41 PM
Nittany Lions Check in to Top-10 in B/R's Post-NSD Top 25via Bleacher Report
Grading Each Top 25 Team's Recruiting Classvia Bleacher Report
Ranking Top Recruiting Classes: Where Does PSU Sit?via Bleacher Report
Penn State Football @PennStateFball
👂 which of the program's four core values the 2017 signees identify with the most today >> https://t.co/BbXhinFBBD2/4/2017, 7:14:01 PM
Initial Top 25 Classes for 2018via Bleacher Report
Penn State Holds Off Terps for 4-Star CB Castro-Fieldsvia Bleacher Report
Penn State football @psufootball
The Lions' class of 2018 now sits at 10, and is No. 1 in the nation: https://t.co/pmCCLfpnui2/4/2017, 6:21:58 PM
Watch: Tariq Castro-Fields' Highlightsvia Hudl
Penn State Lands New Jersey 3-star DT Boldsvia NJ.com
Penn State football @psufootball
"I just found that Penn State, I have roots there," Kuntz said. https://t.co/q4PqkY36gr2/4/2017, 6:08:41 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
ICYMI: It was five-star Friday for Penn State, which added RB Ricky Slade yesterday: https://t.co/fuGbAeXtxh2/4/2017, 5:54:23 PM
#LBU: Penn State Lands 4-Star LB Ellis Brooksvia Bleacher Report
Penn State football @psufootball
Moving on from Penn State Signing Day: Key players, storylines to follow this offseason https://t.co/WFiSknodf82/4/2017, 5:43:20 PM
James Franklin @coachjfranklin
#WeAre Make the most of your opportunity! Study successful teams, successful organizations & successful people! https://t.co/Cr5gpcnJ882/4/2017, 4:39:57 PM
Penn State Nabs 4-Star LB
Ellis Brooks @EllisBrooks35
COMMITTED‼️ On to the next chapter!! #WeAre #PSU 🦁🔵⚪️ https://t.co/OqytmCTId81/30/2017, 4:59:46 PM
Watch: Ellis Brooks' Highlight Tapevia Hudl
Penn State football @psufootball
Penn State's greatest Super Bowl performances https://t.co/s2VT3ZZovN2/4/2017, 4:37:23 PM
Report: Paterno's Wife, Son to Run for PSU Board Seatsvia The Spun
Bovada Drops Heisman Trophy Odds for 2017via Land of 10
Derek Levarse @TLdlevarse
Penn State's 2018 recruiting surge continues. Read about and watch highlights of new commits Slade and Luketa: https://t.co/TA9GEzaEuD2/4/2017, 12:55:44 AM
Doug Lesmerises @DougLesmerises
Penn State just landed its fifth top 100 recruit for the Class of 2018. Here comes James Franklin. https://t.co/T4rzQlATiz2/3/2017, 11:01:05 PM
B/R's Early Odds on 2017 Heisman Contendersvia Bleacher Report
B/R CFB 150: Ranking the Top 150 Overall Playersvia Bleacher Report
Penn State football @psufootball
Penn State fans have plenty to cheer about, as the Nittany Lions next recruiting class keeps getting better https://t.co/rQYyLtM6KN2/3/2017, 10:42:33 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
Penn State football commit, Camp Hill standout Zack Kuntz unsure of when he'll return from wrist fracture https://t.co/hkX00iT0Qq2/3/2017, 10:30:40 PM
Penn State, Franklin Use Rose Bowl Loss as Motivationvia ESPN.com
Former Penn State DT Carter Transferring to Pittvia PennLive.com
Derek Levarse @TLdlevarse
Five of those 10 verbal commitments are in the top 100 overall recruits in the nation in the (very) early Composite rankings.2/3/2017, 9:51:45 PM
Derek Levarse @TLdlevarse
It's two days after signing day in 2017 and Penn State's 2018 class is nearly halfway filled at 10 commitments.2/3/2017, 9:48:27 PM
Scout: Top 5 Cornerbacks in the Class of 2017via Bleacher Report
PSU Picks Up a 4-Star RB