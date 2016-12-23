Penn State Football
Penn State Football @PennStateFball
With move-in weekend & the first day of classes underway, get to know the 2017 #PennState mid-year enrollees!… https://t.co/gZCuwYzNLD1/9/2017, 8:21:03 PM
Marcus Allen @Chico__Hendrix
Dear Nittany Nation... https://t.co/jg4epYrsHv1/8/2017, 11:07:44 PM
Penn State Sandusky Scandal Costs Nearing $250Mvia Bleacher Report
Darren Rovell @darrenrovell
The AP reports this morning that the current cost of the Jerry Sandusky scandal to Penn State has reached $237 million.1/7/2017, 2:34:28 PM
Godwin's Career at PSU
• 2421 career receiving yards • 18 total touchdowns • 7th on PSU career receiving yards list • 4th on PSU receptions and receiving TDs lists
Penn State football @psufootball
Penn State will not have to replace both starting safeties from 2016 in 2017. https://t.co/jdVJlegA6r1/9/2017, 7:06:36 PM
Penn State Football @PennStateFball
👀 Five Nittany Lions claim their spots on ESPN's #B1G All-Bowl Team >> https://t.co/qLmwH3pnFh #WeAre https://t.co/yc6gOBCGEd1/9/2017, 5:46:26 PM
PSU's Junior WR Is Going Pro
Chris Godwin @CGtwelve_
It's been a pleasure. https://t.co/PnH168XdZE1/6/2017, 1:09:37 AM
Penn State's Godwin Goes Out with a Bangvia Scout.com
Ranking Top 25 Classes Post-HS All-American Gamesvia Bleacher Report
Penn State football @psufootball
With Brelin Faison-Walden, Penn State gets a January enrollee that could be playing by September https://t.co/4Va5UuUwxr1/9/2017, 5:05:10 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
Today's Penn State football news headlines feature "way-too-early" 2017 preseason rankings https://t.co/nIZzgOVUN71/9/2017, 3:57:13 PM
Frank Bodani @YDRPennState
Perfect warm-up to the national title game? Chat Penn State football with me tonight at 7 ... https://t.co/yALz8Mn9At via @ydrcom1/9/2017, 3:30:41 PM
Penn State Football @PennStateFball
Forever a Nittany Lion, best of luck to @CGtwelve_ as he forgoes senior season to declare for the NFL draft! https://t.co/pBLB3ZAlHi #WeAre https://t.co/iUnqZxbKjt1/6/2017, 1:14:45 AM
Bold Predictions for Big Ten Football in 2017via David Regimbal
Report: PSU's Moorhead Turns Down Minnesota Jobvia theScore.com
Penn State football @psufootball
"We can do a lot," with Penn State early enrollee and 5-star Lamont Wade, Brent Pry says; what does that mean? https://t.co/yEUwDhuXT21/9/2017, 2:40:23 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
Big Ten underclassmen: Who could stay, who could go and who already declared for NFL draft?: https://t.co/JYeeDWXCaB1/9/2017, 2:10:01 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
Penn State gets 'way-too-early' No. 7 ranking for 2017; breaking down Lions safety and LB recruits, and more https://t.co/zDavYKuXBE1/9/2017, 1:50:14 PM
Penn State's Sickels Declares for NFL Draftvia Scout.com
Top Recruiting Classes: Penn State Cracks Top-25via Bleacher Report
Watch: Penn State Arrives Home After Tough Lossvia Bleacher Report
James Franklin @coachjfranklin
Want 2 take the time 2 wish a member of OUR FAMILY Happy B-day, @ballparkfrank9, hope u enjoy ur day! #PSUnrivaled #107kStrong #WeAreFamily1/9/2017, 1:10:10 PM
Derek Levarse @TLdlevarse
One more year as the center of attention: Allen has managed to keep the Lions loose and energized at the same time… https://t.co/5rBR7RXPpf1/9/2017, 1:01:27 AM
USC Rallies Past PSU to Win Classic Rose Bowlvia Bleacher Report
Incredible Stat
Penn State football @psufootball
Penn State junior safety Marcus Allen has made his stay in school or go to the NFL decision: https://t.co/I5xnyFetYJ1/8/2017, 11:26:21 PM
Derek Levarse @TLdlevarse
Important news for PSU to get Marcus Allen back for 2017. Would've been tough to replace both safeties and an emotional leader of the team.1/8/2017, 11:09:58 PM
Audrey Snyder @audsnyder4
Emotional moment in the media room as Franklin thanked senior safety Malik Golden https://t.co/5DdmDDTjjH1/3/2017, 4:08:16 AM
Tom Devenney @TomDevenney
@PennStateFball thank you so much for an incredible ride. I wouldn't trade it for anything. #WeAre https://t.co/1L4Ic14FI01/3/2017, 3:51:11 AM
Penn State football @psufootball
Who are Penn State's early enrollees? They start their Lions career on Monday; here's a breakdown https://t.co/5Yp4tUR6ge1/8/2017, 5:36:49 PM
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
.@USC_Athletics, @PennStateFball put on a classic, breaking record for pts in a #RoseBowl game: 101 (was 83, Oregon 45, Wisconsin 38, 2012) https://t.co/AA8aleDpmY1/3/2017, 2:30:24 AM
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
samechols: USC PICKS IT OFF!!!! ESPN Sugar Bowl: Auburn vs. Oklahoma https://t.co/GzqvOWfgpp https://t.co/PqIOUrvYSZ1/3/2017, 2:20:47 AM
Penn State Football @PennStateFball
Sean Lee bringing new definition to the heart of a lion. #WeAre https://t.co/tt2YP8wlb71/8/2017, 5:27:01 PM
Penn State Football @PennStateFball
Bringing new definition to the heart of a lion. We can't wait to watch 5️⃣0️⃣ at work today. #WeAre https://t.co/tt2YP8wlb71/8/2017, 5:23:02 PM
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
samechols: Looks like we're OT bound ESPN Sugar Bowl: Auburn vs. Oklahoma https://t.co/Bt17j12l3N https://t.co/AjIsYQOqq31/3/2017, 2:16:15 AM
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
samechols: Ronald Jones walks in ESPN Sugar Bowl: Auburn vs. Oklahoma https://t.co/VfHznqDrmo https://t.co/LXsNjFxq4C1/3/2017, 1:50:03 AM
Penn State football @psufootball
ICYMI, some Saturday night reading: 17 things to know about Penn State's recruiting plans in 2017: https://t.co/H4tLuRnWp01/7/2017, 11:58:53 PM
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
samechols: USC recovers the fumble ESPN Pregame Rush https://t.co/vk4xkHEIf9 https://t.co/LQdzARJ8Xo1/3/2017, 1:34:18 AM
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
samechols: This man is really wearing a USC hoodie with a Penn State ha… ESPN Rose Bowl: So… https://t.co/RTgtKBLebN https://t.co/eHp09RblrP1/3/2017, 1:24:35 AM
Penn State Football @PennStateFball
Feel-good story of the day >> Bradford County third grade class has a pretty cool group of 🖊pals - the Nittany Lions https://t.co/YugNk3UvUS1/7/2017, 7:05:06 PM
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
samechols: Barkley out of the backfield now ESPN Rose Bowl: Southern California vs. Penn St… https://t.co/xnMzQyMsXt https://t.co/E7VtLiMV9c1/3/2017, 1:20:37 AM
USC's Cam Smith Ejected from Rose Bowl for Targetingvia NCAA College Football
Penn State football @psufootball
Penn State's 17 for 2017: What are the Nittany Lions pressing questions heading into the offseason? https://t.co/eV764ZLRvE1/7/2017, 5:01:13 PM
Penn State Football @PennStateFball
The best of the best. Congrats to Nittany Lions @SeanLee_50 & @Kold91 on the #NFL All-Pro honors 🔵⚪️ #WeAre… https://t.co/LGHR0oKdWQ1/7/2017, 4:40:22 PM
Bryan Fischer @BryanDFischer
Three offensive plays in the second half, three touchdowns for Penn State.1/3/2017, 12:50:34 AM
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
scoutkennedy: Not to be out done, Chris Godwin's catch was j… #rosebowl ESPN Rose Bowl: So… https://t.co/SvIesyiFQ0 https://t.co/7yiGfwdbI81/3/2017, 12:45:05 AM
Bob Flounders @BobbyFlo7
Penn State football and 17 questions for 2017:https://t.co/BEmYIeW2jY1/7/2017, 3:50:59 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
A look back at what Penn State wide receiver Chris Godwin accomplished during his time with the Nittany Lions… https://t.co/roBPNy721G1/6/2017, 10:24:14 PM
Ira Schoffel @IraSchoffel
Penn State's passing game is like an And 1 mix tape.1/3/2017, 12:44:21 AM
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
scoutkennedy: What a run by Saquon Barkley to give Penn State… #rosebowl ESPN Rose Bowl: So… https://t.co/KhNyToeYxd https://t.co/gsBXbm1HOK1/3/2017, 12:31:06 AM
Tom Dienhart @BTNTomDienhart
P.J. Fleck is to the Big Ten West what James Franklin is to the East. "High energy" isn't a strong enough descriptor.1/6/2017, 9:19:04 PM
Kris Petersen @GoPSUKris
12 @PennStateFball alums begin the #NFLPlayoffs this weekend on 9 teams. Details: https://t.co/d6KEc6jrZl https://t.co/lt9WGuPx1B1/6/2017, 9:11:01 PM
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
samechols: Penn State touchdown ESPN Rose Bowl: Southern California vs. Penn State https://t.co/9YvrMP4QNk https://t.co/6mHNcS7eyC1/2/2017, 11:51:07 PM
David Jones @djoneshoop
Best run I've ever seen in a Rose Bowl and that's over 50 of 'em. That was like the soup at Mendy's: The BEST, Jerry. The BEST.1/3/2017, 12:32:30 AM
Penn State football @psufootball
Enduring USC band's "Conquest" after gut-punch loss is a special slice of hell for Big Ten fans… https://t.co/dcSX3cCdtp1/6/2017, 9:07:10 PM
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
kevinmcguire: Chris Godwin behind-the-back-one-handed catch! Wow. ESPN Rose Bowl: Southern … https://t.co/QvjXBJUSHs https://t.co/F35mwHrkaM1/2/2017, 11:44:47 PM
ESPN CollegeFootball @ESPNCFB
TOUCHDOWN 88! This game is so fun. USC leads 27-21. https://t.co/VQjwNv9K6V1/2/2017, 11:52:19 PM
Penn State Football @PennStateFball
Extremely proud to be @bigten Champions! #WeAre #PennState https://t.co/QmW1sTAXjj1/6/2017, 8:45:37 PM
Pat Forde @YahooForde
Penn State receivers are making some unreal catches today.1/2/2017, 11:50:07 PM
Chad Johnson @ochocinco
Chris Goodwin is snagging everything out there‼️1/2/2017, 11:42:56 PM
Penn State Football @PennStateFball
Good luck to the Nittany Lions fighting with their squads for a @SuperBowl berth! 🔵📝⚪️ >> https://t.co/NXm9FrZJUe… https://t.co/OYOyTCXUzX1/6/2017, 7:13:16 PM
Bruce Feldman @BruceFeldmanCFB
Chris Godwin putting on a show for PennState. Now 8 catches for 115 yards and displaying some sticky hands.1/2/2017, 11:42:47 PM
Here's Why You Practice the Scramble Drill
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
kevinmcguire: Trace McSorley finds Godwin for six! ESPN Rose Bowl: Southern California vs. … https://t.co/BDtXooSJDT https://t.co/Xh2u9OxHQj1/2/2017, 11:27:17 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
After the Rose Bowl, James Franklin took some time to console his daughters, who were just as upset about the loss… https://t.co/svlNIhSLwl1/6/2017, 6:37:52 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
Some New York Jets believe ex-Penn State QB Christian Hackenberg 'won't ever be the solution': Report: https://t.co/B9Biilsnxl1/6/2017, 6:20:37 PM
Bill Barnwell @billbarnwell
What Trace McSorley just did was about as unreal of a pass as you’ll see in 2017 at any level1/2/2017, 11:25:21 PM
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
kevinmcguire: Saquon Barkley right up the middle gets Penn State on the… ESPN Rose Bowl: So… https://t.co/lu9g1I8V2B https://t.co/ZkQH4pUYN31/2/2017, 11:11:02 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
ICYMI: After a huge Rose Bowl performance, Penn State wide receiver Chris Godwin is heading to the NFL… https://t.co/w6IohIX4xg1/6/2017, 5:43:40 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
The Rose Bowl may have been on the other side of the country, but Penn State fans sure did turn out… https://t.co/JeaztlSI3L1/6/2017, 5:14:49 PM
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
samechols: Touchdown USC ESPN Rose Bowl: Southern California vs. Penn State https://t.co/brBkbnS4Dg https://t.co/FOqF2DvXaG1/2/2017, 10:27:47 PM
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
samechols: Adoree Jackson picks it off ESPN Rose Bowl: Southern California vs. Penn State https://t.co/QGaAPQh7wy https://t.co/tuvNa4tyhE1/2/2017, 10:25:33 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
Moving on: A look at Penn State wideout Chris Godwin and his moments, numbers that mattered: https://t.co/0NhWpZPjVf1/6/2017, 5:03:25 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
Penn State commit comes through surgery fine; Lions will host Indiana commit in January, more: Lions notes https://t.co/Tiu632k3er1/6/2017, 4:50:15 PM
Bleacher Report CFB @BR_CFB
First three possessions in the #RoseBowl Interception Missed FG Interception ¯\_(ツ)_/¯1/2/2017, 10:21:39 PM
Right Out of the Gates
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
samechols: Oh my gosh. Already. ESPN Rose Bowl: Southern California vs. Penn State https://t.co/2ZOz0ylGFA https://t.co/ovs2gD9fJi1/2/2017, 10:15:26 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
We're one month away from National Signing Day, and Penn State class is sitting at No. 3 in the Big Ten https://t.co/IZbdSeceKq1/6/2017, 4:31:55 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
Who are the best Penn Staters performing in this season's NFL playoffs? https://t.co/U2IFu6TrKq1/6/2017, 4:18:36 PM
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
The #RoseBowl matches opponents that finished the regular season among the hottest teams in football. Rose Bowl, 5 ET on ESPN https://t.co/j8ZQMF5dna1/2/2017, 9:40:01 PM
Scout: Penn State's Rose Bowl Pep Rallyvia Bleacher Report
Penn State football @psufootball
Minnesota reached out to Joe Moorhead after firing Tracy Claeys; the next task for Penn State, and more https://t.co/JeJoz7nDNC1/6/2017, 3:48:32 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
Moving on from Chris Godwin is perhaps Penn State's most interesting storyline on offense in 2017 https://t.co/OfBhQdvjnl1/6/2017, 3:35:32 PM
James Franklin @coachjfranklin
So appreciative of our Players, our Staff & Our Fans, THANK YOU! Every fan, alum & Letterman, makes a difference! https://t.co/YayiCnSPe01/2/2017, 7:07:49 PM
James Franklin @coachjfranklin
Want 2 take the time 2 wish a member of OUR FAMILY Happy B-day, @haleyboy10, hope u enjoy ur day! #PSUnrivaled #107kStrong #WeAreFamily1/6/2017, 12:54:44 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
More than 25 years ago, @coachjfranklin was leading @NeshaminySkins' offense as QB. Now, he has PSU in the #RoseBowl https://t.co/c5NVJfkvYh https://t.co/puwn56eeoa1/2/2017, 2:41:28 PM
Isaiah @TheHumphries23
Continue the Legacy!!! #WeAre https://t.co/rVhIRzeAJ91/1/2017, 6:00:23 AM
Derek Levarse @TLdlevarse
Like at DE with Sickels leaving, PSU will have plenty of competition to replace Godwin at WR. Scholarship chart →… https://t.co/rV86IhViCm1/6/2017, 2:53:53 AM
Derek Levarse @TLdlevarse
On new TL Sports Report with @ByDJEberle -- guessed Sickels and Godwin would leave, Allen would stay. We shall see. https://t.co/RJpIaI3We71/6/2017, 1:52:26 AM
Scout: Cam Brown Smoothing Out His Gamevia Bleacher Report
Penn State football @psufootball
After a big Rose Bowl performance, Penn State's Chris Godwin is off to the NFL: https://t.co/PwT2OgLwsl1/6/2017, 1:24:20 AM
Grading Top 10 Recruits from UA All-America Gamevia Bleacher Report
Pair of Penn State OL Announce They'll Return in 2017via Land of 10
Jason McIntyre @jasonrmcintyre
Big 10 coaches: Harbaugh Urban Dantonio James Franklin This is a better group than in the SEC when you add Fleck https://t.co/gQa7uORC1m1/6/2017, 12:30:31 AM
Penn State Suspends Bowen and Blacknall for Bowl Gamevia ESPN.com
PSU Commit's Dad to Urban Meyer: Don't Recruit My Sonvia ESPN.com
Penn State football @psufootball
With Garrett Sickels and Evan Schwan leaving, who is going to start at defensive end for Penn State in 2017?… https://t.co/BDBaYltdNl1/6/2017, 12:15:43 AM
Penn State football @psufootball
What linebackers can star for Penn State in 2016? https://t.co/lew9n27jMI1/5/2017, 11:05:33 PM
Projecting a Hypothetical 8-Team College Football Playoffvia Bleacher Report
Pat Forde @YahooForde
Y sources: @BallCoachJoeMo standing firm in commitment to Penn State for '17. Loved his time at UConn, but not a candidate to replace Diaco.12/26/2016, 5:43:29 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
Enduring USC band's "Conquest" after gut-punch loss is a special slice of hell for Big Ten fans… https://t.co/adNtSQp6nY1/5/2017, 10:33:26 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
Is Penn State the favorite to repeat as Big Ten Champions? https://t.co/EkJqm3AbTF1/5/2017, 8:59:20 PM
What Gesicki's Return Means for Penn State's Offensevia CollegeFootballTalk
Penn State Football @PennStateFball
From the desk of Mike Gesicki. #WeAre https://t.co/cEZlMny9BK12/23/2016, 12:04:56 AM
Penn State football @psufootball
A look back at Penn State's amazing Rose Bowl week, through the lens of @JoeHermitt https://t.co/nAm1gOgVGY https://t.co/XC2i6nO1ju1/5/2017, 6:05:09 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
Penn State and USC scored more combined points in the Rose Bowl than the Rams did in their eight home games in 2016 https://t.co/4MfV0jvx8D1/5/2017, 5:46:04 PM
Marcus Allen Is Coming Back!