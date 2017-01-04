Penn State Football
Penn State football @psufootball
Webb will visit Penn State this weekend, per reports: https://t.co/vVUOtiTLhq1/26/2017, 11:02:50 AM
Bovada Drops Heisman Trophy Odds for 2017via Land of 10
B/R's Early Odds on 2017 Heisman Contendersvia Bleacher Report
Penn State, Franklin Use Rose Bowl Loss as Motivationvia ESPN.com
Team Up Against Winter Weather with New Penn State Gearvia Fanatics
Penn State football @psufootball
Alabama tells Penn State commit Micah Parsons @Micah_parsons23 he can play offense, ACC power set to visit https://t.co/L7SkeheZpw1/26/2017, 3:51:46 AM
Former Penn State DT Carter Transferring to Pittvia PennLive.com
Scout: Top 5 Cornerbacks in the Class of 2017via Bleacher Report
4-Star LB Rivers Flips from Penn State to Va. Techvia Bleacher Report
Penn State Football @PennStateFball
So proud of Nittany Lion @BigCShu71! We can't wait to support him & the @PennStateSAAB dancers as they stand for… https://t.co/hKdx4XXEtm1/26/2017, 1:58:43 AM
Penn State football @psufootball
Why some are already projecting that Jesse Luketa, who Penn State offered on Tuesday, will pick the Lions https://t.co/RPa2PiyOww1/26/2017, 1:38:45 AM
Penn State Football @PennStateFball
Don’t miss out on a year of the #B1G Stage, #B1G Plays, and #B1G Glory. https://t.co/zQP0IhgLoQ #WeAre https://t.co/8vSzGpbmcY1/26/2017, 1:15:08 AM
James Franklin On Joe Paterno's Legacyvia Scout.com
Penn State's Incoming Class Is Under-the-Radar Goodvia Nittanylionsportsradio
Time for 'Linebacker U' to Start Recruiting Elite LBs Againvia Land of 10
Penn State football @psufootball
One of Penn State's Big Ten East rivals became the first school to have three assistants making $1 million per year. https://t.co/RCXRVsqRIT1/25/2017, 11:33:54 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
Penn State 2017 recruiting profile: WR Mac Hippenhammer offers quickness, return prowess https://t.co/n9elk2a4YU1/25/2017, 11:15:07 PM
Barkley Among Nation's Best RBs?via Bleacher Report
Adam Kramer's Complete 2017 Offseason Previewvia Bleacher Report
CFB's Top TEs: Gesicki One of Nation's Best?via Bleacher Report
Penn State football @psufootball
Penn State's 2014 recruiting class wasn't ranked high, but a lot of those players were key in getting to Rose Bowl… https://t.co/mTgIFKUn201/25/2017, 11:02:48 PM
Penn State Football @PennStateFball
Work Week 2⃣ with the Iron Lions. #WeAre https://t.co/QxrY9uSCMz1/25/2017, 10:23:28 PM
10 B1G Players Who'll Replace NFL Draft Early Entrantsvia AthlonSports.com
A Shout-Out For PSU's All-Star Game Shut Outvia Scout.com
Way-Too-Early Look at 2017 Heisman Trophy Racevia SI.com
Penn State football @psufootball
How is Penn State's recruiting class looking? A breakdown by position of the newest Nittany Lions coming next year https://t.co/I3YmyNU1r41/25/2017, 10:22:08 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
The 2018 NFL Draft class could feature a lot of Penn Staters, with many high on the board https://t.co/vJlUxz1AwM1/25/2017, 10:01:32 PM
Incoming LB Faison-Walden Has Versatility to Play Multiple Spotsvia PennLive.com
2017 Draft: Sickels Should Have Stayed at Statevia Bleacher Report
Penn State football @psufootball
The three-star linebacker will visit Penn State this weekend: https://t.co/rZylIFMdNr1/25/2017, 9:04:16 PM
Kris Petersen @GoPSUKris
1 week from today, we will meet the 2017 @PennStateFball Signing Class! Lots of great coverage set for @GoPSUsports… https://t.co/GxPKjGDZhn1/25/2017, 8:46:01 PM
JB @journey1999
Truly blessed 🙏🏾 https://t.co/2qE7J2LdZs1/13/2017, 4:00:35 AM
Scout: Top 10 Players CFB Teams Will Miss the Mostvia Bleacher Report
Penn State Football @PennStateFball
Mark it down! How you can follow #PSUsigningday action as the next class of Nittany Lions puts it in ink.🖊️… https://t.co/ccRCknXXVv1/25/2017, 7:58:14 PM
Ranking Top CFB QBs: McSorley Cracks Top-10via Bleacher Report
James Franklin @coachjfranklin
#WeAre...Better #107kStrong #PSUnrivaled #PAPride1/13/2017, 3:01:50 AM
Penn State football @psufootball
Penn State 2017 recruiting profile: WR K.J. Hamler is a prototypical slot receiver https://t.co/5DlTEsVO7V1/25/2017, 7:53:07 PM
B/R's Final Top 25: Penn State Crack Top 10?via Bleacher Report
All 2016-17 College Football Bowl Season Teamvia Bleacher Report
Penn State Football @PennStateFball
Iconic voices bring life to iconic plays. Thank you, Brent Musburger! https://t.co/IX5cRGVILg1/25/2017, 7:16:07 PM
Final AP Poll Releasedvia Bleacher Report
Way-Too-Early Odds on 2017's CFB National Championvia Bleacher Report
Penn State football @psufootball
Penn State recruiting video: What does the Tariq Castro-Fields delay mean for the Lions? https://t.co/0JJaLZG4da1/25/2017, 7:01:16 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
Penn State will host four-star Archbishop Wood receive @humblehead_mark for an official visit this weekend https://t.co/ZadgAhypqF1/25/2017, 6:58:00 PM
B1G: Super Early Conference Rankings for 2017via Bleacher Report
Clemson Dethrones Bama in Championship Thrillervia Bleacher Report
Penn State Football @PennStateFball
Excited to see Nittany Lion defensive power in action at the 2017 #ProBowl from @SeanLee_50 & @Kold91! ⚪️🔵 #WeAre https://t.co/kn0Yu8Q9w31/25/2017, 6:10:14 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
Sure it might be early, but Penn State is ranked No. 5 (on average) for next season https://t.co/HAFG5aflY01/25/2017, 5:31:44 PM
Marcus Allen Is Coming Back!
Marcus Allen @Chico__Hendrix
Dear Nittany Nation... https://t.co/jg4epYrsHv1/8/2017, 11:07:44 PM
Penn State Sandusky Scandal Costs Nearing $250Mvia Bleacher Report
Penn State football @psufootball
Chat Penn State football with @DJonesHoop on Facebook Live now! https://t.co/Wd5LBUwHGL1/25/2017, 5:17:14 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
Pennsylvania's top DB is visiting Penn State this weekend, but he just earned an offer from National Champ Clemson… https://t.co/7OyQuctsp31/25/2017, 5:06:28 PM
Darren Rovell @darrenrovell
The AP reports this morning that the current cost of the Jerry Sandusky scandal to Penn State has reached $237 million.1/7/2017, 2:34:28 PM
Godwin's Career at PSU
• 2421 career receiving yards • 18 total touchdowns • 7th on PSU career receiving yards list • 4th on PSU receptions and receiving TDs lists
Penn State Football @PennStateFball
One week from today, the family grows even stronger. ⚪️🖊️🔵 #WeAre #PSUsigningday https://t.co/lrxZmKTlv91/25/2017, 5:00:19 PM
PSU's Junior WR Is Going Pro
Chris Godwin @CGtwelve_
It's been a pleasure. https://t.co/PnH168XdZE1/6/2017, 1:09:37 AM
Penn State's Godwin Goes Out with a Bangvia Scout.com
Penn State football @psufootball
Penn State early look: The Nittany Lions who could be destined for the 2018 NFL draft https://t.co/QLHlnun4JB1/25/2017, 4:25:50 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
Ranking Every College Football Conference Post Bowl Seasonvia Bleacher Report
Ranking Top 25 Classes Post-HS All-American Gamesvia Bleacher Report
Penn State football @psufootball
Penn State recruiting target picks Tennessee, Lions to host 4-star WR this weekend, a new 2018 offer in PA, and more https://t.co/gAw2bDMWx31/25/2017, 3:29:23 PM
Penn State Football @PennStateFball
Really proud of how @ANelson59 represented #PSU student-athletes today when addressing university ICA staff. #WeAre https://t.co/ETw5oTlEjQ1/25/2017, 2:59:16 PM
Penn State Football @PennStateFball
Forever a Nittany Lion, best of luck to @CGtwelve_ as he forgoes senior season to declare for the NFL draft! https://t.co/pBLB3ZAlHi #WeAre https://t.co/iUnqZxbKjt1/6/2017, 1:14:45 AM
Bold Predictions for Big Ten Football in 2017via David Regimbal
Penn State football @psufootball
Breaking down Penn State's 2017 recruiting class by position: star power, the lowdown, and more: https://t.co/nSrphiz5sM1/25/2017, 2:31:23 PM
Report: PSU's Moorhead Turns Down Minnesota Jobvia theScore.com
Penn State's Sickels Declares for NFL Draftvia Scout.com
Penn State football @psufootball
Revisiting Penn State recruiting class of 2014: Do you remember who they key flips were from Vanderbilt? https://t.co/c1zLA5jCwH1/25/2017, 1:33:15 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
Penn State football commits shine on the hardwood. Video of Micah Parsons' game-winner, Damion Barber's key dunk https://t.co/R0aT9OcACW1/25/2017, 1:30:10 PM
Top Recruiting Classes: Penn State Cracks Top-25via Bleacher Report
Watch: Penn State Arrives Home After Tough Lossvia Bleacher Report
James Franklin @coachjfranklin
Want 2 take the time 2 wish a member of OUR FAMILY Happy B-day, Wes Sohns, hope u enjoy ur day! #PSUnrivaled #107kStrong #WeAreFamily1/25/2017, 1:23:54 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
Penn State averages No. 5 ‘way-too-early’ ranking for 2017; the latest with a 4-star recruiting target, and more https://t.co/4AXw9tK1Hh1/25/2017, 12:45:09 PM
USC Rallies Past PSU to Win Classic Rose Bowlvia Bleacher Report
Penn State football @psufootball
Penn State recruiting video: Analyzing Dylan Rivers, Ellis Brooks and the linebacker picture https://t.co/FcUtB3Yue31/25/2017, 11:02:00 AM
Incredible Stat
Audrey Snyder @audsnyder4
Emotional moment in the media room as Franklin thanked senior safety Malik Golden https://t.co/5DdmDDTjjH1/3/2017, 4:08:16 AM
Penn State Football @PennStateFball
Flip over to HBO now for 📺 @RealSportsHBO - @JohnCUrschel will be on tonight's episode. #WeAre https://t.co/qF2v6pz2H61/25/2017, 2:45:08 AM
Tom Devenney @TomDevenney
@PennStateFball thank you so much for an incredible ride. I wouldn't trade it for anything. #WeAre https://t.co/1L4Ic14FI01/3/2017, 3:51:11 AM
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
.@USC_Athletics, @PennStateFball put on a classic, breaking record for pts in a #RoseBowl game: 101 (was 83, Oregon 45, Wisconsin 38, 2012) https://t.co/AA8aleDpmY1/3/2017, 2:30:24 AM
Penn State football @psufootball
A 4-star linebacker that will officially visit Penn State this weekend headlined today's recruiting notes: https://t.co/wwAWtuU5Wt1/25/2017, 12:29:29 AM
Penn State football @psufootball
ICYMI: Today's Penn State talking points look at top targets on the board, Mr. PA Football voting, and more: https://t.co/8Mb2I2hzsg1/25/2017, 12:12:38 AM
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
samechols: USC PICKS IT OFF!!!! ESPN Sugar Bowl: Auburn vs. Oklahoma https://t.co/GzqvOWfgpp https://t.co/PqIOUrvYSZ1/3/2017, 2:20:47 AM
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
samechols: Looks like we're OT bound ESPN Sugar Bowl: Auburn vs. Oklahoma https://t.co/Bt17j12l3N https://t.co/AjIsYQOqq31/3/2017, 2:16:15 AM
Penn State Football @PennStateFball
Set your DVRs, Nittany Nation! @JohnCUrschel is featured on tonight's @RealSportsHBO - tune in at 10 PM. #WeAre https://t.co/Vv36kyelqH1/24/2017, 10:40:11 PM
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
samechols: Ronald Jones walks in ESPN Sugar Bowl: Auburn vs. Oklahoma https://t.co/VfHznqDrmo https://t.co/LXsNjFxq4C1/3/2017, 1:50:03 AM
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
samechols: USC recovers the fumble ESPN Pregame Rush https://t.co/vk4xkHEIf9 https://t.co/LQdzARJ8Xo1/3/2017, 1:34:18 AM
Penn State Football @PennStateFball
Support our #PennState student-athletes' #THON fundraising efforts at the @PennStateSAAB Lip Sync Battle! 🗓️1.25,7P… https://t.co/1Ynim3NkA31/24/2017, 9:25:39 PM
Penn State Football @PennStateFball
#ICYMI: the best team of the East's head coach named the 2016 Coach of the Year. Congrats, @coachjfranklin! #WeAre… https://t.co/iZtThMKjRI1/24/2017, 9:08:56 PM
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
samechols: This man is really wearing a USC hoodie with a Penn State ha… ESPN Rose Bowl: So… https://t.co/RTgtKBLebN https://t.co/eHp09RblrP1/3/2017, 1:24:35 AM
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
samechols: Barkley out of the backfield now ESPN Rose Bowl: Southern California vs. Penn St… https://t.co/xnMzQyMsXt https://t.co/E7VtLiMV9c1/3/2017, 1:20:37 AM
Penn State football @psufootball
Penn State Burning Questions for Winter, Vol. II: Who will lead the Lions in sacks in 2017? https://t.co/w8YyCEYiNH1/24/2017, 8:16:59 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
Penn State recruiting video: Analyzing Dylan Rivers, Ellis Brooks and the linebacker picture https://t.co/i98LaM18js1/24/2017, 7:33:27 PM
USC's Cam Smith Ejected from Rose Bowl for Targetingvia NCAA College Football
Bryan Fischer @BryanDFischer
Three offensive plays in the second half, three touchdowns for Penn State.1/3/2017, 12:50:34 AM
Penn State football @psufootball
Penn State's 5 big things for Jan. 24: Top recruit not ready to commit, John Urschel on the big stage, more https://t.co/7eoGWfcEEm1/24/2017, 7:31:33 PM
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
scoutkennedy: Not to be out done, Chris Godwin's catch was j… #rosebowl ESPN Rose Bowl: So… https://t.co/SvIesyiFQ0 https://t.co/7yiGfwdbI81/3/2017, 12:45:05 AM
Ira Schoffel @IraSchoffel
Penn State's passing game is like an And 1 mix tape.1/3/2017, 12:44:21 AM
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
scoutkennedy: What a run by Saquon Barkley to give Penn State… #rosebowl ESPN Rose Bowl: So… https://t.co/KhNyToeYxd https://t.co/gsBXbm1HOK1/3/2017, 12:31:06 AM
😱
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
samechols: Penn State touchdown ESPN Rose Bowl: Southern California vs. Penn State https://t.co/9YvrMP4QNk https://t.co/6mHNcS7eyC1/2/2017, 11:51:07 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
Clemson offered a Penn State target from Philadelphia days before he visits State College. https://t.co/FEGI3DaSkc1/24/2017, 6:06:11 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
A 4-star linebacker will officially visit Penn State, underclassmen offers galore, more PSU recruiting notes: https://t.co/L5D7pb1g9H1/24/2017, 3:30:39 PM
2017 RB Commits to Penn State