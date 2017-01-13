    Follow b/r

    2. Penn State Football

      Live: Follow the Latest on National Signing Day

      via Bleacher Report
    3. Penn State Football

      Penn State Holds Off Terps for 4-Star CB Castro-Fields

      Adam Wellsvia Bleacher Report
    4. Penn State Football

      Watch: Tariq Castro-Fields' Highlights

      Hudlvia Hudl
    5. Penn State Football

      Team Up Against Winter Weather with New Penn State Gear

      Fanaticsvia Fanatics
    9. Penn State Football

      Penn State Lands New Jersey 3-star DT Bolds

      NJ.comvia NJ.com
    11. Penn State Football

      #LBU: Penn State Lands 4-Star LB Ellis Brooks

      Mike Chiarivia Bleacher Report

    15. Penn State Nabs 4-Star LB

    16. Penn State Football

      NSD 2017: Tracking Top 100 CFB Recruits

      Bleacher Report College Football Staffvia Bleacher Report
    17. Penn State Football

      Watch: Ellis Brooks' Highlight Tape

      Hudlvia Hudl
    21. Penn State Football

      Will State Land 5-Star CB Wade?

      Kerry Millervia Bleacher Report
    22. Penn State Football

      Report: Paterno's Wife, Son to Run for PSU Board Seats

      Aaron Nanavatyvia The Spun
    23. Penn State Football

      Bovada Drops Heisman Trophy Odds for 2017

      Land of 10via Land of 10
    27. Penn State Football

      B/R's Early Odds on 2017 Heisman Contenders

      Barrett Salleevia Bleacher Report
    28. Penn State Football

      B/R CFB 150: Ranking the Top 150 Overall Players

      Bleacher Report College Football Staffvia Bleacher Report
    29. Penn State Football

      Penn State, Franklin Use Rose Bowl Loss as Motivation

      Brian Bennettvia ESPN.com
    32. Penn State Football

      Former Penn State DT Carter Transferring to Pitt

      PennLive.comvia PennLive.com
    33. Penn State Football

      Scout: Top 5 Cornerbacks in the Class of 2017

      Scout via Bleacher Report
    36. Penn State Football

      4-Star LB Rivers Flips from Penn State to Va. Tech

      Rob Goldbergvia Bleacher Report
    37. Penn State Football

      James Franklin On Joe Paterno's Legacy

      Mark Brennanvia Scout.com
    40. Penn State Football

      Penn State's Incoming Class Is Under-the-Radar Good

      Nittanylionsportsradiovia Nittanylionsportsradio
    41. Penn State Football

      Time for 'Linebacker U' to Start Recruiting Elite LBs Again

      Land of 10via Land of 10
    44. Penn State Football

      Barkley Among Nation's Best RBs?

      Bleacher Report College Football Staffvia Bleacher Report
    45. Penn State Football

      Adam Kramer's Complete 2017 Offseason Preview

      Adam Kramervia Bleacher Report
    48. Penn State Football

      CFB's Top TEs: Gesicki One of Nation's Best?

      Bleacher Report College Football Staffvia Bleacher Report
    49. Penn State Football

      10 B1G Players Who'll Replace NFL Draft Early Entrants

      AthlonSports.comvia AthlonSports.com
    52. Penn State Football

      A Shout-Out For PSU's All-Star Game Shut Out

      Mark Brennanvia Scout.com
    53. Penn State Football

      Way-Too-Early Look at 2017 Heisman Trophy Race

      Chris Johnsonvia SI.com
    56. Penn State Football

      Incoming LB Faison-Walden Has Versatility to Play Multiple Spots

      PennLive.comvia PennLive.com
    57. Penn State Football

      2017 Draft: Sickels Should Have Stayed at State

      Justis Mosquedavia Bleacher Report

    60. 2017 RB Commits to Penn State

