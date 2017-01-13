Derek Levarse @TLdlevarse
Franklin jokes RB Journey Brown guaranteed he'd run for 700 yards and 10 TDs in one game at PSU, as he did at Meadville High.2/1/2017, 7:52:02 PM
Mark Wogenrich @MarkWogenrich
On recruiting strategy, James Franklin said he prefers to sign at least one player at every position every year to minimize development gaps2/1/2017, 7:50:54 PM
Derek Levarse @TLdlevarse
Franklin: "It's not like we have glaring holes like before." Said landing Corey Bolds this morning was important because of DT transfers.2/1/2017, 7:49:36 PM
Derek Levarse @TLdlevarse
Franklin on the big difference from when he arrived: "In the past, we had (true freshman) guys coming in and they were in the two-deep."2/1/2017, 7:48:40 PM
Derek Levarse @TLdlevarse
Franklin thanks early commits Sean Clifford and Yetur Gross-Matos: "They saw something in us really clear that maybe others didn't."2/1/2017, 7:45:04 PM
Mark Wogenrich @MarkWogenrich
James Franklin calls DT Corey Bolds, who committed this morning, a "huge pickup" at a position of need. "We're jacked about that guy."2/1/2017, 7:44:20 PM
Derek Levarse @TLdlevarse
Franklin can't actually talk about Castro-Fields yet because they need to get his letter of intent sent in first.2/1/2017, 7:44:07 PM
Ellis Brooks @EllisBrooks35
COMMITTED‼️ On to the next chapter!! #WeAre #PSU 🦁🔵⚪️ https://t.co/OqytmCTId81/30/2017, 4:59:46 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
Three late recruiting flips on #SigningDay that could impact Penn State and the rest of the Big Ten https://t.co/xrjqi5kLPI2/1/2017, 7:43:47 PM
Derek Levarse @TLdlevarse
Franklin joked he had a good idea Brooks would pick PSU on Monday because his dad bought "$300 worth of Penn State gear" on Sunday.2/1/2017, 7:42:11 PM
FOX Sports @FOXSports
Happy #NSD17! Bob Stoops & James Franklin discuss with @slmandel on The Audible https://t.co/qVrehZYqdf SUBSCRIBE: https://t.co/ME2u2u5QA22/1/2017, 7:28:57 PM
- Penn State Football
Derek Levarse @TLdlevarse
Franklin said the staff remained in steady contact with LB Ellis Brooks despite not having a scholarship for him until near the end.2/1/2017, 7:39:56 PM
Derek Levarse @TLdlevarse
Cool tidbit on Castro-Fields from the Washington Post: he didn't allow a completion against him in his senior season.2/1/2017, 7:38:51 PM
Mark Wogenrich @MarkWogenrich
#PennState coach James Franklin says the program sold more than 400 season tickets today and asked for a sellout of the Blue-White Game.2/1/2017, 7:38:06 PM
Ben Jones @Ben_Jones88
James Franklin apologizes to anyone living in Port Matilda because the staff is coming over to his house tonight and "getting after it"2/1/2017, 7:35:55 PM
Frank Bodani @YDRPennState
James Franklin has just started talking about his 2017 recruiting class, finalized today, National Signing Day ...2/1/2017, 7:33:11 PM
Penn State Football @PennStateFball
STREAMING NOW >> @coachjfranklin #PSUsigningday Press Conference via @GoPSUnow https://t.co/4FGlMasLZS https://t.co/ReBunZ1cAK2/1/2017, 7:32:53 PM
Mark Wogenrich @MarkWogenrich
In the Beaver Stadium recruiting lounge, cheers greet four-star recruit Tariq Castro-Fields' commitment to #PennState. 21st member of class2/1/2017, 7:30:47 PM
Ben Jones @Ben_Jones88
Penn State picks up one more commit, 4-star DB Tariq Castro-Fields. James Franklin and Co are clapping and cheering above the media room.2/1/2017, 7:30:06 PM
Derek Levarse @TLdlevarse
Much celebrating and backslapping going on in the recruiting lounge above us.2/1/2017, 7:29:52 PM
- Penn State Football
Penn State football @psufootball
#Breaking: Penn State target Tariq Castro-Fields selects Nittany Lions over Maryland https://t.co/oHcZZw51S62/1/2017, 7:29:37 PM
James Franklin @coachjfranklin
#WeAre...Better #107kStrong #PSUnrivaled2/1/2017, 7:29:12 PM
Derek Levarse @TLdlevarse
Guessing by the applause above us at Beaver Stadium from coaches that Tariq Castro-Fields just picked Penn State.2/1/2017, 7:29:05 PM
FOX College Football @CFBONFOX
It's #NSD17! Bob Stoops & James Franklin join @slmandel on The Audible to discuss https://t.co/zaMbOpj12o SUBSCRIBE: https://t.co/KEMub9yeiC2/1/2017, 7:14:31 PM
- Penn State Football
Penn State football @psufootball
Watch live as Tariq Castro-Fields makes his college decision. Penn State is a favorite, along with Maryland… https://t.co/cGA9mkzyya2/1/2017, 6:53:55 PM
Penn State Football @PennStateFball
"Today, @coachjfranklin, we are not the Brown family, we're the Blue family." 💙 the @MoneyBrown1_ family spirit https://t.co/tGO4L73KTS2/1/2017, 6:31:31 PM
- Penn State Football
- Penn State Football
2017 RB Commits to Penn State
JB @journey1999
Truly blessed 🙏🏾 https://t.co/2qE7J2LdZs1/13/2017, 4:00:35 AM
Penn State Nabs 4-Star LB