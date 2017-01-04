Penn State Football
Penn State football @psufootball
Penn State 2017 recruiting profile: DE Yetur Matos knows how to create chaos https://t.co/VRoVApcPKY1/29/2017, 10:15:06 PM
Penn State Football @PennStateFball
🔉🔉 to Nittany Nation from @mikegesicki during @pennstateWREST intermission. #WeAre https://t.co/r8AFdb9Y7a1/29/2017, 7:53:47 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
A look at the latest three players who will join Penn State as preferred walk-ons in 2017 https://t.co/atYpLFUzWZ1/29/2017, 7:49:14 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
Penn State 2017 recruiting profile: OT Robert Martin is versatile with a nasty streak https://t.co/7NtReA5XvR1/29/2017, 7:45:12 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
What news did Penn State get on the recruiting front this weekend? https://t.co/lURkvkwEVd1/29/2017, 7:35:13 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
A big recruiting weekend, the latest on Mark Webb, and more: Penn State rewind https://t.co/1NSi2dA5mu1/29/2017, 6:26:21 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
Super Bowl 51: How Chris Hogan's path to Penn State lacrosse and a lacerated spleen foreshadowed NFL success https://t.co/5BHd0g3M611/29/2017, 2:57:58 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
Penn State video: The possibility of the Lions adding more 2017 recruits https://t.co/Lu0yHNHb2R1/29/2017, 1:00:42 PM
Penn State Football @PennStateFball
There's NO PLACE like home. #WeAre https://t.co/Twl8cl1Zj91/29/2017, 1:19:16 AM
Penn State football @psufootball
Penn State 2017 recruiting profile: CB Donovan Johnson has the instincts to match his speed https://t.co/gAdhWXgnXz1/28/2017, 10:15:02 PM
JB @journey1999
Truly blessed 🙏🏾 https://t.co/2qE7J2LdZs1/13/2017, 4:00:35 AM
Penn State football @psufootball
The Lions' most prominent recruiting additions of the last decade https://t.co/AmonnuuAPY1/28/2017, 5:54:37 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
How did Pennsylvania's top 2016 recruits perform in college this year? https://t.co/wVx2YJXC5l1/28/2017, 5:42:09 PM
James Franklin @coachjfranklin
#WeAre...Better #107kStrong #PSUnrivaled #PAPride1/13/2017, 3:01:50 AM
Penn State football @psufootball
Former Penn State lineman @JohnCUrschel talks math, football and more on HBO's 'Real Sports' https://t.co/6e6OwEPKJ41/28/2017, 5:28:38 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
Penn State 2017 recruiting profile: OT Desmond Holmes has the right combo of strength and length https://t.co/TL0QQQ2t181/28/2017, 5:15:06 PM
Penn State Football @PennStateFball
4️⃣❕ until the fax machine buzzes... #PSUsigningday 🔵⚪️ #WeAre https://t.co/smEEuTG11j1/28/2017, 4:19:00 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
How did Pennsylvania's top 2016 recruits perform in college this year? https://t.co/KDR5aHNjUb1/28/2017, 1:06:25 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
What was James Franklin doing on the Pitt campus yesterday? https://t.co/mIVuYreeZH1/27/2017, 9:33:09 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
Former Penn State lineman @JohnCUrschel talked about balancing math and football on HBO's @RealSportsHBO… https://t.co/ANzAXGN4DA1/27/2017, 8:17:39 PM
Marcus Allen Is Coming Back!
Marcus Allen @Chico__Hendrix
Dear Nittany Nation... https://t.co/jg4epYrsHv1/8/2017, 11:07:44 PM
Penn State Football @PennStateFball
Just getting started. 💪💪 #WeAre https://t.co/2L1LkjA1Yb1/27/2017, 7:15:19 PM
Darren Rovell @darrenrovell
The AP reports this morning that the current cost of the Jerry Sandusky scandal to Penn State has reached $237 million.1/7/2017, 2:34:28 PM
Godwin's Career at PSU
• 2421 career receiving yards • 18 total touchdowns • 7th on PSU career receiving yards list • 4th on PSU receptions and receiving TDs lists
Penn State football @psufootball
Penn State could be seeing a lot of these opposing players for years to come https://t.co/nz6SuhOHrM1/27/2017, 5:17:05 PM
PSU's Junior WR Is Going Pro
Chris Godwin @CGtwelve_
It's been a pleasure. https://t.co/PnH168XdZE1/6/2017, 1:09:37 AM
Penn State football @psufootball
Penn State is expected to land a few, but where are western Pa.'s top football prospects expected to sign? https://t.co/HpRIXwMjv41/27/2017, 4:48:24 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
Penn State football chatter: 2018 prospect Jesse Luketa discusses his Penn State offer https://t.co/1S9Em5Df8i1/27/2017, 4:31:06 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
"What was great about the visit was my mom loved it..." recruit @DamionOTOD on his official visit https://t.co/HsyLR8zOB51/27/2017, 4:07:53 PM
Penn State Football @PennStateFball
Forever a Nittany Lion, best of luck to @CGtwelve_ as he forgoes senior season to declare for the NFL draft! https://t.co/pBLB3ZAlHi #WeAre https://t.co/iUnqZxbKjt1/6/2017, 1:14:45 AM
Penn State football @psufootball
Penn State's recruiting class has big potential; James Franklin spotted on Pitt's campus, and more https://t.co/cdGxge2KtD1/27/2017, 3:01:16 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
With more recruits coming to Happy Valley this weekend, will Penn State get a commit this weekend? https://t.co/UAs7RCsu9F1/27/2017, 2:39:13 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
A look back at Penn State's most recent recruiting class, which features a lot of players we've still yet to see https://t.co/I8Z5Tafgsx1/27/2017, 2:24:33 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
Ex-Penn State recruit Dylan Rivers, who flipped to VT, says he 'didn't have a relationship' with James Franklin https://t.co/qRwDV6Yfc41/27/2017, 2:11:43 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
With Garrett Sickels and Evan Schwan gone, who will lead Penn State in sacks in 2017? https://t.co/TpozsF8lo01/27/2017, 1:58:53 PM
Gridiron Now @GridironNow
OK, but was James Franklin REALLY the reason for decommitting? https://t.co/ypzQ5YKIIx1/27/2017, 1:50:00 PM
Incredible Stat
Audrey Snyder @audsnyder4
Emotional moment in the media room as Franklin thanked senior safety Malik Golden https://t.co/5DdmDDTjjH1/3/2017, 4:08:16 AM
Penn State football @psufootball
Which recruits are visiting Penn State this weekend? https://t.co/1FABo96N6E1/27/2017, 1:46:19 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
Four-star wide receiver Mark Webb is visiting Penn State this weekend. Could the Nittany Lions pry him from Georgia? https://t.co/RNVa935gSf1/27/2017, 1:33:25 PM
Tom Devenney @TomDevenney
@PennStateFball thank you so much for an incredible ride. I wouldn't trade it for anything. #WeAre https://t.co/1L4Ic14FI01/3/2017, 3:51:11 AM
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
.@USC_Athletics, @PennStateFball put on a classic, breaking record for pts in a #RoseBowl game: 101 (was 83, Oregon 45, Wisconsin 38, 2012) https://t.co/AA8aleDpmY1/3/2017, 2:30:24 AM
Penn State football @psufootball
These 14 freshmen who could make an immediate impact in the Big Ten in 2017 https://t.co/OW1oScCxAi1/27/2017, 1:21:35 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
Does Penn State have any chance to pry Mark Webb away from Georgia? His dad weighs in https://t.co/P9V15gkwpe1/27/2017, 2:17:00 AM
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
samechols: USC PICKS IT OFF!!!! ESPN Sugar Bowl: Auburn vs. Oklahoma https://t.co/GzqvOWfgpp https://t.co/PqIOUrvYSZ1/3/2017, 2:20:47 AM
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
samechols: Looks like we're OT bound ESPN Sugar Bowl: Auburn vs. Oklahoma https://t.co/Bt17j12l3N https://t.co/AjIsYQOqq31/3/2017, 2:16:15 AM
Penn State football @psufootball
Penn State readers react: Who will lead the Nittany Lions in sacks in 2017? https://t.co/xkjUkjgGLI1/27/2017, 12:13:32 AM
Penn State football @psufootball
Few could have predicted Penn State's run to the Rose Bowl, but which pundits were the best and worst https://t.co/Cxx5zcpgWy1/26/2017, 11:16:03 PM
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
samechols: Ronald Jones walks in ESPN Sugar Bowl: Auburn vs. Oklahoma https://t.co/VfHznqDrmo https://t.co/LXsNjFxq4C1/3/2017, 1:50:03 AM
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
samechols: USC recovers the fumble ESPN Pregame Rush https://t.co/vk4xkHEIf9 https://t.co/LQdzARJ8Xo1/3/2017, 1:34:18 AM
Penn State football @psufootball
Which recruits are visiting Penn State this weekend? https://t.co/02pVZ5pNiK1/26/2017, 11:03:18 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
A look back at Penn State's 2015 recruiting class, one that included a future star in the backfield https://t.co/tlt9HZEe7N1/26/2017, 10:10:11 PM
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
samechols: This man is really wearing a USC hoodie with a Penn State ha… ESPN Rose Bowl: So… https://t.co/RTgtKBLebN https://t.co/eHp09RblrP1/3/2017, 1:24:35 AM
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
samechols: Barkley out of the backfield now ESPN Rose Bowl: Southern California vs. Penn St… https://t.co/xnMzQyMsXt https://t.co/E7VtLiMV9c1/3/2017, 1:20:37 AM
Penn State Football @PennStateFball
#PennStateProud of this 2017 Pro Bowler! 🔵⚪️ #WeAre https://t.co/4QkmNfmWwA1/26/2017, 8:44:53 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
Penn State commit, five-star CB Lamont Wade (@goony_38) had 2,368 rushing yards on 178 attempts for Clairton https://t.co/3zyA78iqD01/26/2017, 7:25:00 PM
Bryan Fischer @BryanDFischer
Three offensive plays in the second half, three touchdowns for Penn State.1/3/2017, 12:50:34 AM
Penn State football @psufootball
Penn State 3-star recruit @machipp2 is a natural playmaker in the return game and as a slot receiver… https://t.co/kpXMlopQfq1/26/2017, 7:09:19 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh always seems to be in the headlines; and more Big Ten news https://t.co/v23646go6U1/26/2017, 6:53:10 PM
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
scoutkennedy: Not to be out done, Chris Godwin's catch was j… #rosebowl ESPN Rose Bowl: So… https://t.co/SvIesyiFQ0 https://t.co/7yiGfwdbI81/3/2017, 12:45:05 AM
Ira Schoffel @IraSchoffel
Penn State's passing game is like an And 1 mix tape.1/3/2017, 12:44:21 AM
Penn State football @psufootball
Penn State recruit @Kj_hamler is a prototypical slot receiver, with a lot of speed https://t.co/HjUO9EChDz https://t.co/gBsi5NipqU1/26/2017, 6:41:20 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
The best and worst of Penn State season predictions: @VictoryBellRing, @RLRBlog and @BSDTweet were top pickers https://t.co/ILK5qe1B6o1/26/2017, 6:23:13 PM
2017 RB Commits to Penn State