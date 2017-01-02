Penn State Football
Penn State football @psufootball
"I couldn't be happier to play another week. We're just fighting for the next game." https://t.co/qy1pMCo4FQ1/16/2017, 2:52:09 PM
- Penn State Football
Incoming LB Faison-Walden Has Versatility to Play Multiple Spotsvia PennLive.com
JB @journey1999
Truly blessed 🙏🏾 https://t.co/2qE7J2LdZs1/13/2017, 4:00:35 AM
- Penn State Football
Scout: Top 10 Players CFB Teams Will Miss the Mostvia Bleacher Report
- Penn State Football
Team Up Against Winter Weather with New Penn State Gearvia Fanatics
James Franklin @coachjfranklin
Want 2 take the time 2 wish a member of OUR FAMILY Happy B-day, Barry Gant, hope u enjoy ur day! #PSUnrivaled #107kStrong #WeAreFamily1/16/2017, 2:33:29 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
"I feel like I've gotten bigger and stronger, and it's helped me play with the older guys that have been here" https://t.co/3AIqLwUwHi1/16/2017, 2:31:16 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
Big Ten newsmakers: Meyer-Wilson at OSU is match to watch https://t.co/e5l9JW1v04 https://t.co/JQXsgsg7FQ1/16/2017, 1:54:25 PM
James Franklin @coachjfranklin
#WeAre...Better #107kStrong #PSUnrivaled #PAPride1/13/2017, 3:01:50 AM
- Penn State Football
B/R CFB 150: Top 27 Quarterbacksvia Bleacher Report
- Penn State Football
B/R's Final Top 25: Penn State Crack Top 10?via Bleacher Report
James Franklin @coachjfranklin
Want to share one of my favorite quotes from one of our nation's greatest teachers and leaders. Happy #MLKDAY https://t.co/jT1yxuJmLy1/16/2017, 1:20:56 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
Penn State recruiting target takes another look at Ohio State; Lions offer former Syracuse commit, and more https://t.co/FZKEC3EvLs1/16/2017, 12:30:08 PM
Derek Levarse @TLdlevarse
We need to get a court order to stop Deion Sanders from calling Rodgers "A-Rod" again.1/16/2017, 4:44:26 AM
- Penn State Football
All 2016-17 College Football Bowl Season Teamvia Bleacher Report
- Penn State Football
Final AP Poll Releasedvia Bleacher Report
- Penn State Football
Way-Too-Early Odds on 2017's CFB National Championvia Bleacher Report
Penn State football @psufootball
Penn State target, Cumberland Valley standout Charlie Katshir says he will be out of action for six months https://t.co/yZfhG5V8PV1/16/2017, 1:57:03 AM
- Penn State Football
B1G: Super Early Conference Rankings for 2017via Bleacher Report
- Penn State Football
Clemson Dethrones Bama in Championship Thrillervia Bleacher Report
Marcus Allen Is Coming Back!
Marcus Allen @Chico__Hendrix
Dear Nittany Nation... https://t.co/jg4epYrsHv1/8/2017, 11:07:44 PM
James Franklin @coachjfranklin
Want 2 take the time 2 wish a member of OUR FAMILY Happy B-day, @Wild_Windsor, hope u enjoy ur day! #PSUnrivaled #107kStrong #WeAreFamily1/15/2017, 5:18:26 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
Penn State commit Micah Parsons adds Oregon to list of schools he's also considering: https://t.co/0u6XEv6TU61/15/2017, 2:53:26 PM
- Penn State Football
Penn State Sandusky Scandal Costs Nearing $250Mvia Bleacher Report
Darren Rovell @darrenrovell
The AP reports this morning that the current cost of the Jerry Sandusky scandal to Penn State has reached $237 million.1/7/2017, 2:34:28 PM
Godwin's Career at PSU
• 2421 career receiving yards • 18 total touchdowns • 7th on PSU career receiving yards list • 4th on PSU receptions and receiving TDs lists
Penn State football @psufootball
A new commitment, some winter warriors to watch for, award for James Franklin, and more: Penn State rewind: https://t.co/8EbtLfssi71/15/2017, 2:38:02 PM
James Franklin @coachjfranklin
Want 2 take the time 2 wish a member of OUR FAMILY Happy B-day, @Coach_Gattis, hope u enjoy ur day! #PSUnrivaled #107kStrong #WeAreFamily1/15/2017, 2:36:32 PM
PSU's Junior WR Is Going Pro
Chris Godwin @CGtwelve_
It's been a pleasure. https://t.co/PnH168XdZE1/6/2017, 1:09:37 AM
- Penn State Football
Penn State's Godwin Goes Out with a Bangvia Scout.com
Ben Jones @Ben_Jones88
Not sure if there are recruits on the way but James Franklin is here hanging out. https://t.co/7OODJuMw0e1/15/2017, 12:11:12 AM
- Penn State Football
Ranking Every College Football Conference Post Bowl Seasonvia Bleacher Report
- Penn State Football
Ranking Top 25 Classes Post-HS All-American Gamesvia Bleacher Report
Penn State football @psufootball
What to do about 4-hour college football games? After further review, here are a few creative ideas: https://t.co/OTX5KwWCNZ1/14/2017, 9:34:43 PM
James Franklin @coachjfranklin
#B1G win in Happy Valley for @PennStateMBB & @Coach_Chambers! Love the fight of the Nittany Lions. Up next, let's go @PennStateMHKY! #WEARE1/14/2017, 9:27:46 PM
Penn State Football @PennStateFball
Forever a Nittany Lion, best of luck to @CGtwelve_ as he forgoes senior season to declare for the NFL draft! https://t.co/pBLB3ZAlHi #WeAre https://t.co/iUnqZxbKjt1/6/2017, 1:14:45 AM
- Penn State Football
Bold Predictions for Big Ten Football in 2017via David Regimbal
- Penn State Football
Report: PSU's Moorhead Turns Down Minnesota Jobvia theScore.com
- Penn State Football
Penn State's Sickels Declares for NFL Draftvia Scout.com
Penn State football @psufootball
Two National Signing Days? College football coaches endorse idea https://t.co/4O49VQxF4f1/14/2017, 6:49:07 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
A closer look at Penn State's 2017 recruiting class following the commitment of Journey Brown https://t.co/BSFbtyk42d1/14/2017, 6:12:15 PM
- Penn State Football
Top Recruiting Classes: Penn State Cracks Top-25via Bleacher Report
- Penn State Football
Watch: Penn State Arrives Home After Tough Lossvia Bleacher Report
Penn State football @psufootball
Sean Lee and Tamba Hali make our list of Big Ten players who can impact the NFL postseason this weekend… https://t.co/cWevU4oeyj1/14/2017, 5:43:51 PM
- Penn State Football
USC Rallies Past PSU to Win Classic Rose Bowlvia Bleacher Report
Penn State Football @PennStateFball
The #PennState pride lives on! Nittany Lions @chackenberg1 & @Zettel98 are in Happy Valley cheering on the 🔵and ⚪️… https://t.co/bVKfmw2b8c1/14/2017, 5:30:23 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
Issues the Lions' defense must address in 2017 https://t.co/2wL1Oa6amG1/14/2017, 5:30:00 PM
Incredible Stat
Audrey Snyder @audsnyder4
Emotional moment in the media room as Franklin thanked senior safety Malik Golden https://t.co/5DdmDDTjjH1/3/2017, 4:08:16 AM
James Franklin @coachjfranklin
Want 2 take the time 2 wish a member of OUR FAMILY Happy B-day, @Goony_38, hope u enjoy ur day! #PSUnrivaled #107kStrong #WeAreFamily1/14/2017, 12:48:16 PM
Tom Devenney @TomDevenney
@PennStateFball thank you so much for an incredible ride. I wouldn't trade it for anything. #WeAre https://t.co/1L4Ic14FI01/3/2017, 3:51:11 AM
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
.@USC_Athletics, @PennStateFball put on a classic, breaking record for pts in a #RoseBowl game: 101 (was 83, Oregon 45, Wisconsin 38, 2012) https://t.co/AA8aleDpmY1/3/2017, 2:30:24 AM
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
samechols: USC PICKS IT OFF!!!! ESPN Sugar Bowl: Auburn vs. Oklahoma https://t.co/GzqvOWfgpp https://t.co/PqIOUrvYSZ1/3/2017, 2:20:47 AM
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
samechols: Looks like we're OT bound ESPN Sugar Bowl: Auburn vs. Oklahoma https://t.co/Bt17j12l3N https://t.co/AjIsYQOqq31/3/2017, 2:16:15 AM
Penn State football @psufootball
Ricky Slade opens up his recruitment, and other PSU recruiting notes https://t.co/5TYwUZ2Nh7 https://t.co/HTjznUevm51/13/2017, 10:37:36 PM
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
samechols: Ronald Jones walks in ESPN Sugar Bowl: Auburn vs. Oklahoma https://t.co/VfHznqDrmo https://t.co/LXsNjFxq4C1/3/2017, 1:50:03 AM
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
samechols: USC recovers the fumble ESPN Pregame Rush https://t.co/vk4xkHEIf9 https://t.co/LQdzARJ8Xo1/3/2017, 1:34:18 AM
Penn State football @psufootball
Time to open the Penn State mailbag and get some reader questions answered ... https://t.co/fgnXdmryxL1/13/2017, 8:51:29 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
Penn State weekend primer: Who's visiting campus? A check around the Lions sports scene, and more https://t.co/ZxLZEUG9S31/13/2017, 7:54:47 PM
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
samechols: This man is really wearing a USC hoodie with a Penn State ha… ESPN Rose Bowl: So… https://t.co/RTgtKBLebN https://t.co/eHp09RblrP1/3/2017, 1:24:35 AM
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
samechols: Barkley out of the backfield now ESPN Rose Bowl: Southern California vs. Penn St… https://t.co/xnMzQyMsXt https://t.co/E7VtLiMV9c1/3/2017, 1:20:37 AM
Penn State football @psufootball
Today's Penn State headlines feature a hearty dose of optimism for the Lions in 2017 https://t.co/tXBNXzAG6D1/13/2017, 7:49:14 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
Penn State reader mail: Garrett Sickels' decision, revisiting the Rose Bowl, recruits that got away, more: https://t.co/kQL2Gc7Tts1/13/2017, 6:43:46 PM
- Penn State Football
USC's Cam Smith Ejected from Rose Bowl for Targetingvia NCAA College Football
Bryan Fischer @BryanDFischer
Three offensive plays in the second half, three touchdowns for Penn State.1/3/2017, 12:50:34 AM
Penn State football @psufootball
Penn State recruiting notes: An update on Ricky Slade's recruitment, a class of 2017 space check, and more: https://t.co/D848zvd0U41/13/2017, 6:09:01 PM
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
scoutkennedy: Not to be out done, Chris Godwin's catch was j… #rosebowl ESPN Rose Bowl: So… https://t.co/SvIesyiFQ0 https://t.co/7yiGfwdbI81/3/2017, 12:45:05 AM
Ira Schoffel @IraSchoffel
Penn State's passing game is like an And 1 mix tape.1/3/2017, 12:44:21 AM
Penn State football @psufootball
Jabrill Peppers leaves early, Ohio State shuffles its offensive staff and other Big Ten newsmakers https://t.co/KWsBTJkMsx1/13/2017, 5:30:35 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
A closer look at Penn State's 2017 recruiting class following the commitment of Meadville RB Journey Brown https://t.co/kSszXU0PuX1/13/2017, 3:51:58 PM
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
scoutkennedy: What a run by Saquon Barkley to give Penn State… #rosebowl ESPN Rose Bowl: So… https://t.co/KhNyToeYxd https://t.co/gsBXbm1HOK1/3/2017, 12:31:06 AM
😱
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
samechols: Penn State touchdown ESPN Rose Bowl: Southern California vs. Penn State https://t.co/9YvrMP4QNk https://t.co/6mHNcS7eyC1/2/2017, 11:51:07 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
Penn State 2017 space check; Ricky Slade opens up his recruitment; what's it mean for PSU?: Lions recruiting notes: https://t.co/9FBEJLUP2G1/13/2017, 3:34:12 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
Two National Signing Days? College football coaches endorse idea; early NSD could be Dec. 20 https://t.co/nPr1Fnp1Rf1/13/2017, 2:58:47 PM
David Jones @djoneshoop
Best run I've ever seen in a Rose Bowl and that's over 50 of 'em. That was like the soup at Mendy's: The BEST, Jerry. The BEST.1/3/2017, 12:32:30 AM
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
kevinmcguire: Chris Godwin behind-the-back-one-handed catch! Wow. ESPN Rose Bowl: Southern … https://t.co/QvjXBJUSHs https://t.co/F35mwHrkaM1/2/2017, 11:44:47 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
Penn State lands a record-breaking recruit; Lions on the rise in 2017, PFF says, and more https://t.co/EVwm9GTJg31/13/2017, 2:30:20 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
Sean Lee and Tamba Hali make our list of Big Ten players who can impact the NFL postseason this weekend… https://t.co/XtbFcle7tl1/13/2017, 2:08:29 PM
ESPN CollegeFootball @ESPNCFB
TOUCHDOWN 88! This game is so fun. USC leads 27-21. https://t.co/VQjwNv9K6V1/2/2017, 11:52:19 PM
Pat Forde @YahooForde
Penn State receivers are making some unreal catches today.1/2/2017, 11:50:07 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
Penn State 2017 recruiting profile: LB Brelin Faison-Walden has versatility to play multiple positions https://t.co/T3QSBXbp6B1/13/2017, 1:13:36 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
Penn State quick hit: Who is Journey Brown, and what does his commitment mean to the Lions?: https://t.co/6gXgAVpfzy1/13/2017, 1:00:21 PM
Chad Johnson @ochocinco
Chris Goodwin is snagging everything out there‼️1/2/2017, 11:42:56 PM
Bruce Feldman @BruceFeldmanCFB
Chris Godwin putting on a show for PennState. Now 8 catches for 115 yards and displaying some sticky hands.1/2/2017, 11:42:47 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
ICYM: Journey Brown to PSU https://t.co/fLTC8zDS3k1/13/2017, 11:26:43 AM
Penn State football @psufootball
PennLive will be bringing you plenty of Penn State intel via Facebook Live this year. Here's our first offering: https://t.co/oVaWcpVHPS1/13/2017, 11:00:23 AM
Here's Why You Practice the Scramble Drill
👀
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
kevinmcguire: Trace McSorley finds Godwin for six! ESPN Rose Bowl: Southern California vs. … https://t.co/BDtXooSJDT https://t.co/Xh2u9OxHQj1/2/2017, 11:27:17 PM
Bill Barnwell @billbarnwell
What Trace McSorley just did was about as unreal of a pass as you’ll see in 2017 at any level1/2/2017, 11:25:21 PM
Derek Levarse @TLdlevarse
Penn State's next recruiting class up to 19 recruits. Check out the Lions' updated 2017 map and scholarship chart →… https://t.co/W48x7q50pV1/13/2017, 4:07:07 AM
Penn State football @psufootball
#Breaking: Penn State picks up a new class of 2017 commitment from Meadville RB Journey Brown: https://t.co/cKmpcMpkia1/13/2017, 3:33:01 AM
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
kevinmcguire: Saquon Barkley right up the middle gets Penn State on the… ESPN Rose Bowl: So… https://t.co/lu9g1I8V2B https://t.co/ZkQH4pUYN31/2/2017, 11:11:02 PM
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
samechols: Touchdown USC ESPN Rose Bowl: Southern California vs. Penn State https://t.co/brBkbnS4Dg https://t.co/FOqF2DvXaG1/2/2017, 10:27:47 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
How much space does Penn State have left in its class of 2017? Get the answer, and more, 20 days before NSD 2017: https://t.co/MmQQr9ANbs1/13/2017, 12:50:27 AM
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
samechols: Adoree Jackson picks it off ESPN Rose Bowl: Southern California vs. Penn State https://t.co/QGaAPQh7wy https://t.co/tuvNa4tyhE1/2/2017, 10:25:33 PM
Bleacher Report CFB @BR_CFB
First three possessions in the #RoseBowl Interception Missed FG Interception ¯\_(ツ)_/¯1/2/2017, 10:21:39 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
Penn State slated to host four-star defensive back @ayeewonton for an official visit this weekend https://t.co/AY5gdEsARj1/12/2017, 11:41:03 PM
Derek Levarse @TLdlevarse
The latest Times Leader Sports Report podcast is up -- talking PSU players' draft decisions and impact at the end. https://t.co/hiPdirNGSq1/12/2017, 11:30:22 PM
Right Out of the Gates
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
samechols: Oh my gosh. Already. ESPN Rose Bowl: Southern California vs. Penn State https://t.co/2ZOz0ylGFA https://t.co/ovs2gD9fJi1/2/2017, 10:15:26 PM
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
The #RoseBowl matches opponents that finished the regular season among the hottest teams in football. Rose Bowl, 5 ET on ESPN https://t.co/j8ZQMF5dna1/2/2017, 9:40:01 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
Penn State 2017 recruiting profile: LB Brelin Faison-Walden has versatility to play multiple positions https://t.co/HxvIbARGRg1/12/2017, 11:15:04 PM
Penn State football @psufootball
James Franklin and Joe Moorhead are visiting with one of Penn State's top commits tonight. Who? Answer here: https://t.co/MtpdugZPed1/12/2017, 11:03:27 PM
- Penn State Football
Scout: Penn State's Rose Bowl Pep Rallyvia Bleacher Report
James Franklin @coachjfranklin
So appreciative of our Players, our Staff & Our Fans, THANK YOU! Every fan, alum & Letterman, makes a difference! https://t.co/YayiCnSPe01/2/2017, 7:07:49 PM
Penn State Football @PennStateFball
#DYK >> 5️⃣ Nittany Lions named to prominent All-Bowl teams, with 2️⃣6️⃣ & 1️⃣2️⃣ claiming natl. honors 📝:… https://t.co/8tQ2mcTriY1/12/2017, 10:29:46 PM
2017 RB Commits to Penn State