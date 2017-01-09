    Follow b/r

    2. Michigan State Football

      Michigan State Announces 2017 Class

      Msuspartansvia Msuspartans

    3. Dantonio Talks '17 Class

    4. Michigan State Football

      Meet the MSU Signee Who Escaped from the War in Iraq

      MLive.comvia MLive.com
    5. Michigan State Football

      Gear Up Against Winter Weather with Fanatics

      Fanaticsvia Fanatics

    9. 2-Star OL Commits to MSU

    10. Michigan State Football

      Report: MSU Commit Unable to Sign After Mon. Arrest

      Timothy Rappvia Bleacher Report
    11. Michigan State Football

      Details Emerge in Arrest of Donovan Winter

      John Taylorvia CollegeFootballTalk
    15. Michigan State Football

      Initial Top 25 Classes for 2018

      Tyler Donohuevia Bleacher Report

    16. 3-Star Flips from Bowling Green to Michigan State

    17. Michigan State Football

      Report: Michigan St. Flips 3-Star WR Hayes from Purdue

      SpartanTailgatevia SpartanTailgate
    21. Michigan State Football

      Spartans Land 4-Star TE Trenton Gillison

      Joseph Zuckervia Bleacher Report
    22. Michigan State Football

      Video: Trenton Gillison Highlights

      Hudlvia Hudl

    23. Spartans Land 3-Star WR

    27. Michigan State Football

      Watch: Blackshear's Senior Highlight Tape

      Hudlvia Hudl
    28. Michigan State Football

      B/R CFB 150: Ranking the Top 150 Overall Players

      Bleacher Report College Football Staffvia Bleacher Report
    29. Michigan State Football

      B/R CFB 150: Ranking McDowell Among Top DTs

      Bleacher Report College Football Staffvia Bleacher Report
    32. Michigan State Football

      Early Look at the 2017 Offensive Depth Chart

      Land of 10via Land of 10
    33. Michigan State Football

      CB Tre Person Flips from Georgia Southern to MSU

      SpartanTailgatevia SpartanTailgate
    36. Michigan State Football

      Tre Person Highlights

      Hudlvia Hudl

    37. 3-Star DE Flips from Boston College to Michigan State

    40. Michigan State Football

      4-Star WR Scates Commits to Michigan State

      Tyler Conwayvia Bleacher Report
    41. Michigan State Football

      10 B1G Players Who'll Replace NFL Draft Early Entrants

      AthlonSports.comvia AthlonSports.com
    44. Michigan State Football

      Adam Kramer's Complete 2017 Offseason Preview

      Adam Kramervia Bleacher Report
    45. Michigan State Football

      Joseph Scates' Highlights

      Hudlvia Hudl
    48. Michigan State Football

      4-Star LB Antjuan Simmons Commits to Michigan State

      Joe Pantornovia Bleacher Report

    49. Definition Of: 'Beast'

    53. Michigan State Football

      Demetrious Cox Agrees to Resolve Assault Case

      The Big Storyvia The Big Story
    56. Michigan State Football

      Clemson Dethrones Bama in Championship Thriller

      Joseph Zuckervia Bleacher Report
    60. Michigan State Football

      Recruiting Notebook: Decisions Near for Top Prospects

      Damon Saylesvia Bleacher Report

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 