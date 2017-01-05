    Follow b/r

    2. Michigan State Football

      Live: Follow the Latest on National Signing Day

      via Bleacher Report

    3. 2-Star OL Commits to MSU

    4. Michigan State Football

      Report: MSU Commit Unable to Sign After Mon. Arrest

      Timothy Rappvia Bleacher Report
    5. Michigan State Football

      Gear Up Against Winter Weather with Fanatics

      Fanaticsvia Fanatics

    9. 3-Star Flips from Bowling Green to Michigan State

    10. Michigan State Football

      Report: Michigan St. Flips 3-Star WR Hayes from Purdue

      SpartanTailgatevia SpartanTailgate
    11. Michigan State Football

      Spartans Land 4-Star TE Trenton Gillison

      Joseph Zuckervia Bleacher Report
    15. Michigan State Football

      Video: Trenton Gillison Highlights

      Hudlvia Hudl
    16. Michigan State Football

      NSD 2017: Tracking Top 100 CFB Recruits

      Bleacher Report College Football Staffvia Bleacher Report

    17. Spartans Land 3-Star WR

    21. Michigan State Football

      Watch: Blackshear's Senior Highlight Tape

      Hudlvia Hudl
    22. Michigan State Football

      B/R CFB 150: Ranking the Top 150 Overall Players

      Bleacher Report College Football Staffvia Bleacher Report
    23. Michigan State Football

      B/R CFB 150: Ranking McDowell Among Top DTs

      Bleacher Report College Football Staffvia Bleacher Report
    27. Michigan State Football

      Early Look at the 2017 Offensive Depth Chart

      Land of 10via Land of 10
    28. Michigan State Football

      CB Tre Person Flips from Georgia Southern to MSU

      SpartanTailgatevia SpartanTailgate
    29. Michigan State Football

      Tre Person Highlights

      Hudlvia Hudl

    32. 3-Star DE Flips from Boston College to Michigan State

    33. Michigan State Football

      4-Star WR Scates Commits to Michigan State

      Tyler Conwayvia Bleacher Report
    36. Michigan State Football

      10 B1G Players Who'll Replace NFL Draft Early Entrants

      AthlonSports.comvia AthlonSports.com
    37. Michigan State Football

      Adam Kramer's Complete 2017 Offseason Preview

      Adam Kramervia Bleacher Report
    40. Michigan State Football

      Joseph Scates' Highlights

      Hudlvia Hudl
    41. Michigan State Football

      4-Star LB Antjuan Simmons Commits to Michigan State

      Joe Pantornovia Bleacher Report

    44. Definition Of: 'Beast'

    48. Michigan State Football

      Demetrious Cox Agrees to Resolve Assault Case

      The Big Storyvia The Big Story
    49. Michigan State Football

      Clemson Dethrones Bama in Championship Thriller

      Joseph Zuckervia Bleacher Report
    53. Michigan State Football

      Recruiting Notebook: Decisions Near for Top Prospects

      Damon Saylesvia Bleacher Report
    56. Michigan State Football

      Complete 2017 CFB Hall of Fame Class

      Timothy Rappvia Bleacher Report
    57. Michigan State Football

      B1G: Super Early Conference Rankings for 2017

      David Regimbalvia Bleacher Report
    60. Michigan State Football

      Bold Predictions for Big Ten Football in 2017

      David Regimbalvia David Regimbal

