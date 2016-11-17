Michigan State Football
Spartan Football @MSU_Football
Josiah Scott: One of nation's top CBs was named AP All-Ohio D-1 1st team after recording 48 tackles, 10 PBUs, 5 INT… https://t.co/oPVrRuYs701/9/2017, 7:18:56 PM
Recruiting Notebook: Decisions Near for Top Prospectsvia Bleacher Report
Complete 2017 CFB Hall of Fame Classvia Bleacher Report
Bold Predictions for Big Ten Football in 2017via David Regimbal
Ex-Michigan St. QB Cook Named Raiders Starting QBvia Bleacher Report
Spartan Football @MSU_Football
Hunter Rison: Two-time AP All-State First Team selection had more than 1,700 receiving yards with 20 TDs in 2015 &… https://t.co/d941NbOGts1/9/2017, 7:13:48 PM
Spartan Football @MSU_Football
Jack Camper: Ranked one of the top players in Florida and one of the best TEs in the nation. Helped IMG Academy to… https://t.co/HceVpls6zG1/9/2017, 7:07:45 PM
Spartan Football @MSU_Football
First day of classes for three new Spartans! Welcome to campus Jack Camper, Hunter Rison and Josiah Scott!1/9/2017, 7:03:22 PM
Spartan Football @MSU_Football
Congrats to @Connor_Cook03, who will start his 1st career NFL game for the @RAIDERS in the playoffs on Saturday! https://t.co/nN3SaIbLfc1/4/2017, 7:11:20 PM
Nicholson Declares for NFL Draftvia Saturday Tradition
Ranking the Top 5 Rebound Teams for 2017via Bleacher Report
Spartan Football @MSU_Football
Official release from https://t.co/zmbxUkvoQC: Donnie Corley Named FWAA Freshman All-American - https://t.co/4Ycci3tIct1/9/2017, 6:47:29 PM
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
Tori Jankoska on cusp of history for MSU women, story from @brian_calloway https://t.co/HynrMwGJ9b1/9/2017, 6:16:25 PM
Matt Charboneau @mattcharboneau
Merchant says Mark Dantonio was one of the first to reach out to her1/9/2017, 4:56:52 PM
Brian Lewerke 'The Guy to Beat Out' for QB Jobvia MLive.com
JUCO Signing Day: Top Recruit Commitments and Reactionvia Bleacher Report
Odds on Where 5-Star WR Peoples-Jones Ends Upvia Bleacher Report
Spartan Football @MSU_Football
Congrats to Donnie Corley for making the @TheFWAA Freshman All-America Team! https://t.co/lgrT0lWJjo1/9/2017, 4:54:00 PM
Spartan Football @MSU_Football
Complete release from https://t.co/zmbxUkvoQC: @23KGibby Kirk Gibson Elected to College Football Hall of Fame - https://t.co/meU6YplGXe1/9/2017, 4:36:31 PM
Spartan Football @MSU_Football
Check out some highlights from @23KGibby's Hall of Fame career! https://t.co/BgUMEXPJhn1/9/2017, 4:33:49 PM
Each Big Ten Football Team's MVP for 2016 Seasonvia Bleacher Report
Finding Clones of NFL's Top Rookies in Next Draftvia Bleacher Report
What Each B1G Team Needs to Accomplish Heading into Bowlsvia Bleacher Report
College Football @CFB
Michigan State great Kirk Gibson inducted into College Football Hall of Fame https://t.co/bwOQQRkeFA1/9/2017, 3:52:07 PM
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
Kirk Gibson elected to College Football Hall of Fame https://t.co/u5gBQAmErE1/9/2017, 3:22:00 PM
Spartan Football @MSU_Football
Congrats to former All-American WR Kirk Gibson, who has been named to the 2017 @NFFNetwork @cfbhall Class! https://t.co/ignhtEMuUi1/9/2017, 2:38:41 PM
Connor Heyward @ConnorHeyward1
Looking forward to continuing my academic and football career at The Michigan State University #GoGreen #V4MSU ♻️🏈 https://t.co/F7izA96YSw12/9/2016, 12:23:17 AM
Connor Heyward's Highlightsvia Hudl
Michigan State DL McDowell Declares for Draftvia Bleacher Report
Mark Dantonio @DantonioMark
Congrats to former Spartan, @L_Bell26. Another Big Game, Big Season! #makinhistory1/8/2017, 11:58:58 PM
Spartan Football @MSU_Football
Congrats to @L_Bell26 for helping the @steelers to a W! Bell rushed for a franchise single-game playoff record 167 yds & 2 TDs on 29 carries1/8/2017, 9:39:52 PM
4️⃣ @MSU_LEEK4
#GoGreen #GoWhite https://t.co/6jdVinhVXQ12/6/2016, 3:56:21 PM
Seth Newman @Spartan_Radio
“Malik McDowell is an extremely gifted player who has demonstrated the ability and mindset to succeed at the next level" - Mark Dantonio12/6/2016, 4:16:15 PM
Mark Dantonio @DantonioMark
Ready to watch 1 Spartan Steeler & 2 Spartan Dolphins today in the NFL Playoffs!!1/8/2017, 6:08:49 PM
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
Couch: MSU's freshman-heavy lineup not yet fabulous https://t.co/MpA8cmQpG41/8/2017, 1:35:27 AM
Predicting Winner for Every B1G Bowl Gamevia Bleacher Report
MSU DB Cox Pleads Not Guilty to Assaultvia AP News
Mark Dantonio @DantonioMark
Looking forward to watching our NFLSpartans this weekend. 1st up, 2 Spartan Raiders vs 4 Spartan Texans1/7/2017, 9:23:30 PM
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
Projected starters, scouting report and game prediction from @Graham_Couch for MSU's game vs. PSU at the Palestra. https://t.co/iW7vrbN2gq1/7/2017, 2:00:40 PM
Scout: Most Watched B1G TV Games for 2016via Bleacher Report
Stewart Mandel @slmandel
What a great touch by the Big Ten, putting Sadler and Foltz on the coin for the coin toss w/ their families right there.12/4/2016, 1:16:42 AM
Mark Dantonio @DantonioMark
Happy birthday @mjallen65! Enjoy the day #DreamBig https://t.co/DpEpzjHIc51/7/2017, 1:29:00 PM
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
Recruiting: Michigan State is on the hunt for more running backs. The Spartans will host four very soon. https://t.co/Rg5nucO8Db1/7/2017, 12:00:31 PM
BIG All-Conference Team: Offensevia Bleacher Report
Power Ranking Every B1G Teamvia Bleacher Report
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
MSU and Penn State play at the historic Palestra on Saturday. Graham Couch analyzes the matchup, makes prediction. https://t.co/DnqkPookcW1/7/2017, 2:46:18 AM
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
MSU and Penn State play at the historic Palestra on Saturday. @Graham_Couch analyzes the machup, makes prediction. https://t.co/DnqkPookcW1/7/2017, 2:45:06 AM
2016 All-Big Ten Defense & Award Winnersvia Big Ten Network
Scout: Michigan State a Contender for Zairevia Bleacher Report
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
Early indications say MSU's Malik McDowell will be drafted between the middle and the end of the first round. https://t.co/v9PvolwVtR1/7/2017, 2:00:14 AM
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
Recruiting: Michigan State football has four running backs from the 2017 class visiting later this month. https://t.co/pqPm3YcYcb1/6/2017, 11:14:03 PM
4 Contenders for Zaire's Services
Florida, Pittsburgh, Michigan State and Wisconsin
Dantonio Stays Loyal to Michigan State Staffvia ESPN.com
Mark Dantonio @DantonioMark
Congrats to @Jack_Conklin74 on making the NFL All Pro Team. A huge accomplishment in his rookie season.… https://t.co/4jTaC53i3W1/6/2017, 10:40:04 PM
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
"This is an opportunity to do what he’s always dreamed of doing.” Can Connor Cook find his MSU poise for Oakland? https://t.co/keU0hn7kwE1/6/2017, 9:41:38 PM
Cox Arrested for Assault, Claims He Was Falsely Accusedvia MLive.com
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
More postseason honors for former Michigan State OL Jack Conklin. He was selected First-Team All-Pro by the AP. https://t.co/QYXJWpfXCO1/6/2017, 9:23:11 PM
Spartan Football @MSU_Football
Good luck to the seven Spartans in the @NFL Playoffs this weekend! Read more here: https://t.co/j8lIe2YCFg… https://t.co/auc20W3mhy1/6/2017, 8:59:44 PM
2017 QB a Wide Open Racevia Land of 10
Nittany Lions Rattle Off 35 Straight in 2nd Halfvia PennLive.com
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
Let's take a spin around the Internet and see where the mock draft experts think Malik McDowell will go https://t.co/ZzSrbOzcug1/6/2017, 6:05:58 PM
Spartan Football @MSU_Football
Congrats to @Jack_Conklin74 for making the AP All-Pro Team!!! https://t.co/RMyP7EJS8L1/6/2017, 5:28:54 PM
Brutal Season Comes to End for Spartansvia Detroit Free Press
Penn State Clinches Spot in B1G Title Gamevia Bleacher Report
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
NFL draft: Mapping Malik McDowell's future https://t.co/ZzSrbOzcug story from @Phil_Friend1/6/2017, 3:23:13 PM
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
Michigan State will host numerous committed football players for the 2017 class on the weekend of Jan. 13. https://t.co/INle5fC2IC1/6/2017, 2:01:00 PM
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
kevinmcguire: Second-Half Penn State doing Second-Half Penn State things ESPN College Footb… https://t.co/XOMoedL8Y5 https://t.co/jI7n1NMLPT11/26/2016, 11:00:35 PM
William S. Carroll @BCarroll138
LJ Scott is clearly hampered by the bad knee and the brace, but he's attempting to gut it out.11/26/2016, 10:40:27 PM
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
“Hitting people is a very large portion of how well you play.” Jack Camper's ready to deliver for Michigan State. https://t.co/LBqvKylijd1/6/2017, 1:00:49 PM
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
Report: P.J. Fleck will leave Western Michigan for Minnesota. https://t.co/U0DOot56qm1/6/2017, 4:14:23 AM
Up, Up, and Away!
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
scoutkennedy: Saquon Barkley looks like he's shot out of a ca… #MSUvsPSU ESPN College Footb… https://t.co/SfbsKCPvxv https://t.co/sjxdylCs5T11/26/2016, 10:02:22 PM
Dr. Saturday @YahooDrSaturday
The ol' bend-but-don't-break defense for Penn State so far. Michigan State has three red zone trips. Three field goals. MSU leads 9-3.11/26/2016, 9:46:13 PM
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
What kind of impact will early enrollee Jack Camper have on Michigan State's football program? https://t.co/q6gIqCwpFH1/5/2017, 11:45:05 PM
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
Next weekend sets up to be an important one for Michigan State football. See which recruits are coming to visit. https://t.co/QVgGgwW6hY1/5/2017, 11:15:47 PM
Scout's Inside the Matchup: MSU vs. Penn Statevia Bleacher Report
Missing Bowl Allows Michigan State to Re-Evaluate Everythingvia Lansing State Journal
Mark Dantonio @DantonioMark
#SpartansInTheNFL week 17 #V4MSU https://t.co/LuRZefGKI41/5/2017, 8:07:57 PM
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
MSU notes: Eron Harris hits shots; Matt McQuaid, Kenny Goins improve https://t.co/idlGTCg4811/5/2017, 6:01:03 PM
Ground Game Turning into a Strength for Spartyvia Lansing State Journal
No. 2 Ohio State Survives at MSU 17-16via Bleacher Report
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
Before the Rutgers game, @Graham_Couch and @chrissolari discuss Miles Bridges' return, and Connor Cook. https://t.co/wMLis7Ewmm1/5/2017, 5:01:14 PM
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
Awards are rolling in already for Jack Conklin, as @PFF names the former MSU player First Team All-Pro. https://t.co/LCO9TjFS1x1/5/2017, 4:01:06 PM
Michigan State vs. Penn State Betting Oddsvia Bleacher Report
Ranking the Top CFB Rivalry Game Trophiesvia Bleacher Report
Spartan Football @MSU_Football
From @NFLNetwork: @DantonioMark says "Connor Cook won't be intimidated by playoffs." https://t.co/eGjBNo2OT81/5/2017, 3:16:18 PM
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
MSU early enrollee Josiah Scott wants to emulate the style of play of Seahawks CB Richard Sherman. https://t.co/JUKI14vt5Q1/5/2017, 3:01:06 PM
😱
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
bchurney: SPARTY NO ESPN College Football Scoreboard https://t.co/vP2FHfiwox https://t.co/mhRI5maWPI11/19/2016, 8:10:42 PM
Spartan Football @MSU_Football
From @nflnetwork: Watch Connor Cook's press conference from yesterday as he talks about starting in the playoffs: https://t.co/kxSOzPKA8v1/5/2017, 2:58:42 PM
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
In its first game without coach Suzy Merchant, the Michigan State women lost to Purdue 66-54. https://t.co/WMAADzD1vK1/5/2017, 2:01:05 PM
Scott Caps Off Drive with 1-Yard Scorevia ESPN.com
Trickeration!
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
kevinmcguire: Michigan State pulls one out of the bag of tricks ESPN College Football: Ohio… https://t.co/9hSARfU02C https://t.co/TzzyzDjgfw11/19/2016, 7:44:39 PM
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
Miles Bridges only had six points, but he threw down two highlight-reel dunks in Michigan State's win over Rutgers. https://t.co/Mp8DyGRnM01/5/2017, 1:00:49 PM
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
'(Miles) Bridges just existing is worth 20 points.' @Graham_Couch on the freshman's immediate impact on his return. https://t.co/FzzEJl6LbB1/5/2017, 12:00:46 PM
LJ Scott: If You Can't Go Around Itvia Bleacher Report
Ric Flair Would Be Proud
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
kevinmcguire: Mike Weber wasn't flagged for this eye poke. ESPN College Football: Ohio Stat… https://t.co/wKIEJiIDMP https://t.co/meHi38I50U11/19/2016, 6:00:28 PM
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
'The score's irrelevant. Everybody wants to talk about Miles Bridges." @chrissolari and @Graham_Couch do just that. https://t.co/tpoZNH7SRB1/5/2017, 5:16:49 AM
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
Michigan State Notes: Eron Harris finds his shooting touch against Rutgers. https://t.co/KMKofQoVky1/5/2017, 5:06:46 AM
Winners and Losers from Week 12 of College Footballvia Bleacher Report
L.J. Scott Dashes 64 Yards for Early Scorevia Bleacher Report
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
"The way he came back and what he did, it brought some energy." Miles Bridges sparks Michigan State past Rutgers. https://t.co/yUXJvverR01/5/2017, 4:45:05 AM
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
Couch: Miles Bridges' biggest impact is on the rest of MSU's roster https://t.co/uFe2uxANTB https://t.co/uANBjUUrgw1/5/2017, 3:25:04 AM
B/R Gets Hype for OSU-MSU Showdownvia Bleacher Report
Sparty Without Top DL McDowell vs. Buckeyesvia Bleacher Report
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
Updated story on the Michigan State women's loss to Purdue, with video and a photo gallery. https://t.co/3mI4PloB8y1/5/2017, 2:28:47 AM
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
PHOTOS: Check out @DaveWasinger's images from Michigan State's win over Rutgers. https://t.co/TP7kfias56 https://t.co/Y5XGByCT5N1/5/2017, 2:21:33 AM
Matt Charboneau @mattcharboneau
Safety Matt Morrissey also out today for Michigan State11/19/2016, 3:53:26 PM
Inside the Matchup: Ohio State vs. Michigan Statevia Scout
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
Need something to listen to on the way home from the MSU game? Check out the latest episode of 'Spartan Speak.' https://t.co/PcvR6AZ3qB1/5/2017, 2:00:17 AM
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
Miles Bridges made his triumphant return for Michigan State as the Spartans rout Rutgers 93-65.… https://t.co/lUxhRWoge91/5/2017, 1:45:41 AM
Mother Nature Evening the Field?
Patrick Murphy @_Pat_Murphy
Snow has begun to fall at Spartan Stadium. Lots of win as well. This should be fun. Big Ten Football!11/19/2016, 2:54:12 PM
Preview, Prediction for Ohio State vs Michigan Statevia Bleacher Report
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
Tori Jankoska scores 16, but the Michigan State women fall to Purdue in its first game without coach Suzy Merchant. https://t.co/ww6mFn1eTT1/5/2017, 1:28:24 AM
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
A few early photos from the Michigan State-Rutgers game. https://t.co/AczrBSVtVy https://t.co/Bzlmq2rB5X1/5/2017, 12:54:29 AM
Ranking Best B1G Matchups of Week 12via Bleacher Report
Best- and Worst-Case College Football Playoff Scenariosvia Bleacher Report
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
Some halftime reading: @Graham_Couch on Nick Ward's improvement and his high ceiling. https://t.co/VZxY35CjzV1/5/2017, 12:24:26 AM
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
That's one way for Miles Bridges to mark his return.1/4/2017, 11:44:58 PM
3-Star ATH Connor Heyward, Suwanee, GA