Michigan State Football
Joe Giglio @jwgiglio
Nick Saban Mark Dantonio Les Miles Steve Spurrier Tommy Tuberville https://t.co/zueeiM7R4d1/1/2017, 3:03:02 AM
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
2017 can't get here fast enough for Michigan State's sports teams. https://t.co/1KjRjkJopj1/1/2017, 2:20:43 AM
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
2017 can't go much worse for Michigan State than 2016 did, right? RIGHT? @chrissolari column on MSU's past 12 months https://t.co/eWlnsEyzvp12/31/2016, 11:07:58 PM
Mark Dantonio @DantonioMark
One year ago today, the Spartans stood on the Big Stage in College Football . We will rise up again. Put your name on it. #2017Spartans12/31/2016, 10:28:45 PM
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Bo Scarbrough (@AlabamaFTBL) in playoff last season: 3 carries, 17 yards, 0 TD (all vs Michigan State). He has 3 for 33 yards, 1 TD today.12/31/2016, 8:43:05 PM
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
Victoria Gaines was a bright spot in the Notre Dame game, but Michigan State women's hoops wants overall consistency https://t.co/F67lBBOeDw12/31/2016, 8:16:55 PM
Spartan Football @MSU_Football
Raiders rookie Connor Cook takes over as backup QB https://t.co/OO4i5r56VR via @mercnews12/31/2016, 5:50:58 PM
Connor Heyward @ConnorHeyward1
Looking forward to continuing my academic and football career at The Michigan State University #GoGreen #V4MSU ♻️🏈 https://t.co/F7izA96YSw12/9/2016, 12:23:17 AM
Spartan Football @MSU_Football
From @PFF: Jack Conklin highest- graded rookie with one week left in regular season: https://t.co/ZTE5GGOD7812/31/2016, 5:42:29 PM
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
MSU Notes: Cassius Winston wants to make better decisions https://t.co/HQjmlt5xP012/31/2016, 5:00:45 PM
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
NFL draft expert on MSU's Montae Nicholson: "There’s a lot to like about him." https://t.co/gPwHnxfE3r12/31/2016, 3:00:47 PM
4️⃣ @MSU_LEEK4
#GoGreen #GoWhite https://t.co/6jdVinhVXQ12/6/2016, 3:56:21 PM
Seth Newman @Spartan_Radio
“Malik McDowell is an extremely gifted player who has demonstrated the ability and mindset to succeed at the next level" - Mark Dantonio12/6/2016, 4:16:15 PM
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
When it appeared Northwestern was going to sneak back into the game, Michigan State's defense rose to the occasion. https://t.co/NdnTmJnPj512/31/2016, 2:00:46 PM
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
Start your morning with @Graham_Couch and @chrissolari on the latest Talkin' Spartans following the Northwestern win https://t.co/bvHYwWJs1412/31/2016, 1:30:19 PM
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
Michigan State gutted out a pair of wins to start Big Ten play. Have the Spartans officially turned the corner? https://t.co/Hb2CU4UorJ12/31/2016, 1:00:34 PM
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
Miles Bridges participated in pregame warm-ups and was in uniform Friday. But it was all a tease. https://t.co/Fm6HldKXdK12/31/2016, 12:00:27 PM
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
MSU notes: Improving Cassius Winston wants to make better decisions. https://t.co/qqIJSE2vXL12/31/2016, 5:00:45 AM
Stewart Mandel @slmandel
What a great touch by the Big Ten, putting Sadler and Foltz on the coin for the coin toss w/ their families right there.12/4/2016, 1:16:42 AM
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
Talkin' Spartans: @Graham_Couch and @chrissolari discuss MSU's win over Northwestern. Full video:… https://t.co/gozD8ywIGY12/31/2016, 4:38:36 AM
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
With a pair of narrow wins to open Big Ten play, @Graham_Couch says Michigan State is starting to put it together. https://t.co/9KVkjqutDI12/31/2016, 4:01:05 AM
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
“If he was a normal guy, I could probably play him." Miles Bridges was in uniform, but didn't play vs. Northwestern. https://t.co/pfmSvj2P3g12/31/2016, 3:43:04 AM
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
An update on Montae Nicholson's decision to enter the NFL draft with comments from Mark Dantonio. https://t.co/DVE8cJmVdX12/31/2016, 2:48:23 AM
4 Contenders for Zaire's Services
Florida, Pittsburgh, Michigan State and Wisconsin
Spartan Football @MSU_Football
Montae Nicholson Forgoes Senior Season, Enters 2017 NFL Draft - https://t.co/r8poEZIRfx12/31/2016, 2:37:30 AM
Brett McMurphy @McMurphyESPN
Michigan State safety Montae Nicholson will forgo senior season & enter NFL Draft12/31/2016, 2:26:12 AM
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
Be sure to check out @sewyopoke's story and video. https://t.co/lBxHq587iX12/31/2016, 2:09:57 AM
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
PHOTOS: Check out @nagyjulia727's images from Michigan State's win over Northwestern. https://t.co/lCQo7UwaLI https://t.co/StuuQnNRJZ12/31/2016, 2:03:26 AM
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
This is the 3rd opening-drive TD allowed by Michigan (Colorado, Michigan State were the others). Dalvin Cook: 40 rush yds, TD on the drive12/31/2016, 1:20:04 AM
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
Michigan State turned to its defense in earning a 61-52 victory over a 12-2 Northwestern squad. https://t.co/o9lNdIFlGp12/31/2016, 1:16:39 AM
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
Miles Bridges participated in pre-game warmups for MSU's game against Northwestern. But will he see the court? https://t.co/QMepWjnfmg12/30/2016, 11:03:21 PM
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
So where can Michigan State's Montae Nicholson expect to be drafted? @chrissolari asked a draft analyst. https://t.co/f614QG2GLj12/30/2016, 10:46:38 PM
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
kevinmcguire: Second-Half Penn State doing Second-Half Penn State things ESPN College Footb… https://t.co/XOMoedL8Y5 https://t.co/jI7n1NMLPT11/26/2016, 11:00:35 PM
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
We're a little more than 30 minutes from tipoff. Be sure to follow @chrissolari and @Graham_Couch for live updates. https://t.co/scBe0YOHh612/30/2016, 10:23:27 PM
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
Michigan State loses another player to the NFL draft as safety Montae Nicholson declares his intentions. https://t.co/eDcLVIoXFe12/30/2016, 5:00:58 PM
William S. Carroll @BCarroll138
LJ Scott is clearly hampered by the bad knee and the brace, but he's attempting to gut it out.11/26/2016, 10:40:27 PM
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
Does @Graham_Couch believe Michigan State will move to 2-0 in the Big Ten? Find out here. https://t.co/JNYg0P57RA12/30/2016, 4:00:51 PM
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
Video: Lansing's top sports stories for 2016 https://t.co/1WH1db2qiK12/30/2016, 3:13:12 PM
Up, Up, and Away!
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
scoutkennedy: Saquon Barkley looks like he's shot out of a ca… #MSUvsPSU ESPN College Footb… https://t.co/SfbsKCPvxv https://t.co/sjxdylCs5T11/26/2016, 10:02:22 PM
Dr. Saturday @YahooDrSaturday
The ol' bend-but-don't-break defense for Penn State so far. Michigan State has three red zone trips. Three field goals. MSU leads 9-3.11/26/2016, 9:46:13 PM
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
Northwestern's 12-2 with close defeats to ranked teams. The Wildcats are headed for NCAA tourney says @Graham_Couch. https://t.co/RXQSZG5IsJ12/30/2016, 3:00:50 PM
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
"You used to throw it into him and it was kind of like a magician–it disappeared and you never saw the ball again." https://t.co/GUsTUhWQUg12/30/2016, 2:00:55 PM
- Michigan State Football
Dr. Saturday @YahooDrSaturday
Michigan State safety Montae Nicholson announced last night he's turning pro: https://t.co/BznNL89pWF12/30/2016, 1:46:01 PM
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
Will Miles Bridges play vs. Northwestern? “We just want to make sure it doesn’t linger, but he’s getting closer.” https://t.co/jVXcP8zs6O12/30/2016, 1:00:51 PM
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
MSU's opponent Friday, Northwestern, has never made the NCAA Tournament. @Graham_Couch says that changes this year. https://t.co/8xHQTSOxJd12/30/2016, 5:00:13 AM
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
The continued improvement of freshman Nick Ward will be vital to Michigan State's success going forward. https://t.co/7kXtnke63s12/30/2016, 3:30:11 AM
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
Michigan State safety Montae Nicholson joins Malik McDowell in declaring for the NFL draft. https://t.co/RR8DVQwqyw12/30/2016, 3:20:49 AM
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
Western Michigan uses four power-play goals to defeat Michigan State at the Great Lakes Invitational. https://t.co/x0dS7iuzlQ12/30/2016, 3:06:05 AM
😱
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
bchurney: SPARTY NO ESPN College Football Scoreboard https://t.co/vP2FHfiwox https://t.co/mhRI5maWPI11/19/2016, 8:10:42 PM
The Only Colors @TheOnlyColors
It's official, Montae Nicholson headed to the NFL Draft. Best of luck, Montae! https://t.co/Y5nMarLL7e12/30/2016, 2:34:14 AM
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
'Northwestern passes the eye-test that has so often judged them harshly.' @Graham_Couch says Wildcats are NCAA bound https://t.co/9mSbUacbzp12/30/2016, 1:57:47 AM
Trickeration!
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
kevinmcguire: Michigan State pulls one out of the bag of tricks ESPN College Football: Ohio… https://t.co/9hSARfU02C https://t.co/TzzyzDjgfw11/19/2016, 7:44:39 PM
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
“Spacing is the key to everything." It looks like Michigan State's Nick Ward is learning under Tom Izzo's tutelage. https://t.co/CrjR8S0RMb12/30/2016, 12:34:07 AM
The Only Colors @TheOnlyColors
Rumblings: Montae Nicholson to Declare for NFL Draft https://t.co/IHE7dFjCLB12/29/2016, 10:18:06 PM
Ric Flair Would Be Proud
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
kevinmcguire: Mike Weber wasn't flagged for this eye poke. ESPN College Football: Ohio Stat… https://t.co/wKIEJiIDMP https://t.co/meHi38I50U11/19/2016, 6:00:28 PM
Mark Dantonio @DantonioMark
#SpartansInTheNFL week 16 #V4MSU https://t.co/eryGTE6eB712/29/2016, 8:01:03 PM
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
Michigan State football's implosion and Denzel Valentine's big year are part of @LSJNews top 10 stories of 2016 https://t.co/Ckw7bekDMT12/29/2016, 7:04:47 PM
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
The most popular person in Michigan State's locker room after the Minnesota win? Tom Izzo's 90-year-old mother. https://t.co/nGYzgHD5vM12/29/2016, 1:01:04 PM
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
'It’s the sort of character-check performance that makes one wonder what this team can become.' https://t.co/CgD6piGZIU12/29/2016, 12:15:07 AM
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
ICYMI - Talkin' Spartans: @Graham_Couch and @chrissolari on Michigan State's Big Ten-opening win at Minnesota. https://t.co/QsuncgxoaD12/28/2016, 11:36:26 PM
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
“I think we did underestimate him a little bit." Alvin Ellis III made Minnesota pay. https://t.co/ChnfPvjAgV12/28/2016, 8:32:16 PM
Matt Charboneau @mattcharboneau
Safety Matt Morrissey also out today for Michigan State11/19/2016, 3:53:26 PM
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
Alvin Ellis III's breakout game spurs MSU to victory. Plus, a Miles Bridges update. https://t.co/HhqURQemfA12/28/2016, 8:19:26 PM
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
'Group hug': Watch as Tom Izzo's mom surprises MSU team after win https://t.co/APe1wQpX4t12/28/2016, 5:44:09 PM
Mother Nature Evening the Field?
Patrick Murphy @_Pat_Murphy
Snow has begun to fall at Spartan Stadium. Lots of win as well. This should be fun. Big Ten Football!11/19/2016, 2:54:12 PM
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
MSU's gritty OT win Tuesday night adds to its potential when Miles Bridges returns - column from @Graham_Couch https://t.co/Y6c2cmV65912/28/2016, 2:00:07 PM
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
We're sorry about this: https://t.co/jq1JbjYRT312/28/2016, 12:35:34 PM
Mark Dantonio @DantonioMark
BIG BIG10 WIN tonight by the Spartans BB team! Congrats! #GOGREEN12/28/2016, 4:35:27 AM
Jeff Potrykus @jaypo1961
Sparty with a 1-point lead and the ball with 1:36 left. #Badgers football has to wait a few minutes.12/28/2016, 4:05:48 AM
CollegeFootball 24/7 @NFL_CFB
WATCH: Top 3 performances by former @B1Gfootball stars in @NFL Week 16: 1. @L_Bell26 (@MSU_Football) 2-3:… https://t.co/G1NrrBSAjs12/28/2016, 1:33:07 AM
GreenandWhite.com @LSJGreenWhite
Jacob Isaia, grandson of Bob Apisa, on Michigan State's radar for 2018 https://t.co/qPJayQQeql12/28/2016, 12:00:18 AM
Kyle Austin @kylebaustin
Mark Dantonio says Malik McDowell's status is uncertain. Didn't want to list him as a backup. He'll either start or not play11/15/2016, 4:41:39 PM
The Only Colors @TheOnlyColors
R.J. Shelton heading to NFLPA Collegiate Bowl https://t.co/U8r7uDd5BU12/27/2016, 8:53:01 PM
Mark Dantonio @DantonioMark
Happy birthday @Siah_10! Enjoy the day #GOGREEN https://t.co/yefV0lX4D312/27/2016, 3:11:18 PM
3-Star ATH Connor Heyward, Suwanee, GA