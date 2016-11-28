Wisconsin Badgers Football
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
Got your new year's resolutions for 2017? We asked the #Badgers for theirs. https://t.co/Dxi2Wz0OyD1/1/2017, 2:55:46 AM
Rose Bowl, Cotton Bowl, Sugar Bowl Odds Updatesvia Bleacher Report
Wisconsin Arrives at the Cotton Bowlvia Bleacher Report
Badger OT Ramczyk Is Ready for Cotton Bowlvia Badgersportsradio
Predicting MVPs of Each Big Ten Bowl Gamevia Bleacher Report
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
Many individuals. One heartbeat. How the sharing of quotes helped the #Badgers build camaraderie and deeper trust. https://t.co/fWyEI3jd8e1/1/2017, 12:00:23 AM
Evan Flood @Evan_Flood
Who's the worst player on the #Badgers? @VinceBiegel has the answer. https://t.co/GEulHjsZSz12/31/2016, 11:47:30 PM
Jason Galloway @Jason_Galloway
Last call for #Badgers football mailbag questions.12/31/2016, 11:26:56 PM
5 Plays That Shaped the Course of UW's Seasonvia Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Report: Wisconsin OT Ramczyk to Have Hip Surgery After Bowlvia Land of 10
Grab UW vs. Western Michigan Cotton Bowl Classic Ticketsvia Gametime
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
Coming to the @CottonBowlGame on Jan. 2? Make sure to check out and be aware of the AT&T Stadium purse/bag policy. https://t.co/Hzt0gIAT2w12/31/2016, 11:00:55 PM
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
Media Day... ✔️ Days to kickoff... ✌️ #OnWisconsin || #Badgers https://t.co/1euWfM1YmW12/31/2016, 10:39:06 PM
Evan Flood @Evan_Flood
Former #Badgers signee Ula Tolutau is headed to BYU.12/18/2016, 3:11:05 PM
Ron Dayne @Ron33Dayne
Congratulations young man #GOAT #712512/17/2016, 11:13:16 PM
Pumphrey Sets FBS Record for Career Rush Yardsvia Bleacher Report
Jeff Potrykus @jaypo1961
Talked to #Badgers Sojourn Shelton this week. He expects secondary to be better next season. He was dead serious.12/31/2016, 10:31:52 PM
Jason Galloway @Jason_Galloway
Good point. Checked the email again and this week's injury report only applies to those listed on the two-deep for… https://t.co/A38HuDUotc12/31/2016, 10:28:36 PM
Benjamin Worgull @TheBadgerNation
Should note that although he's not listed, OT Jacob Maxwell (shoulder) is not available for the Cotton Bowl12/31/2016, 10:25:08 PM
GoAztecs @GoAztecs
"A historic moment in college football history." We couldn't be more proud of one of our own, Donnel Pumphrey. #AztecFB https://t.co/n0SCcKjcl912/17/2016, 11:06:18 PM
Pumphrey's Record Might Deserve an Asteriskvia SBNation.com
Each Big Ten Football Team's MVP for 2016 Seasonvia Bleacher Report
Jason Galloway @Jason_Galloway
Per #Badgers injury report, every player (except the three out for the season) are good to go for the Cotton Bowl.12/31/2016, 10:07:35 PM
Benjamin Worgull @TheBadgerNation
Wisconsin releases injury report for the Cotton Bowl with nobody questionable or out, with the exception of Chris Orr, Jack Cichy and Raf12/31/2016, 9:59:49 PM
Evan Flood @Evan_Flood
Asked both T.J. Watt and Vince Biegel who'd they'd draft first between them. Both passed on the question. Boo. #Badgers12/31/2016, 9:56:57 PM
Jackson Headlines AP All-America Teamvia Bleacher Report
JJ Watt @JJWatt
A bet is a bet. Best wishes to your boys in the Rose Bowl. #OnWisconsin https://t.co/iFAZrthy7O12/9/2016, 9:38:27 PM
Got Heem!
Devon Still @Dev_Still71
@JJWatt is a man of his word 😂😂 #WeAre https://t.co/em3sm58g2b12/9/2016, 9:19:47 PM
Benjamin Worgull @TheBadgerNation
Vince Biegel on WMU: They have a lot of playmakers on their team that can make plays, but I think we also have great weapons on our side12/31/2016, 9:45:40 PM
Benjamin Worgull @TheBadgerNation
Hornibrook on not playing vs. Penn State: That one hurts, to not be able to play and to watch my team and see it end like that.12/31/2016, 9:39:58 PM
What Each B1G Team Needs to Accomplish Heading into Bowlsvia Bleacher Report
Scout's Inside the Matchup: WMU vs. Wisconsinvia Bleacher Report
Benjamin Worgull @TheBadgerNation
Alex Hornibrook: We're both ready to go. Whoever.12/31/2016, 9:39:29 PM
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
Media Day is often full of weird questions. So, what's the strangest question the #Badgers have ever been asked? https://t.co/IsKv5Z2CCo12/31/2016, 9:37:52 PM
9 Players with the Toughest Decision for the NFL Draftvia SBNation.com
Cotton Bowl: WMU vs. Wisconsin Odds and Analysisvia Bleacher Report
Benjamin Worgull @TheBadgerNation
Chryst believes the extra prep time has helped Wisconsin's scout team mimic Western Michigan's style of offense and schematically12/31/2016, 9:35:39 PM
Benjamin Worgull @TheBadgerNation
"Assistant Coach" Jack Cichy making the best of his season-ending injury as Wisconsin prepares for Cotton Bowl https://t.co/DSmsI2oiKQ12/31/2016, 8:58:44 PM
Badgers Land 2018 3-Star QB Bryant
Ben Bryant @benbryant_7
Excited to say that I have committed to The University Of Wisconsin🔴⚪️#OnWisconsin https://t.co/oJllFqH56z12/7/2016, 8:03:11 PM
Watch: Ben Bryant's Highlight Tapevia Hudl
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
More fun with the #Badgers at Cotton Bowl Media Day on our Snapchat thanks to @Rob_wheels. 👻 OfficialBadgers https://t.co/zk4UMDSdTr12/31/2016, 8:52:17 PM
Predicting Winner for Every B1G Bowl Gamevia Bleacher Report
Badgers Ready to Move Forward to the Cotton Bowlvia Badgersportsradio
Benjamin Worgull @TheBadgerNation
DE Alec James and ILB Jack Cichy said they didn't fill out paperwork with NFL advisory committee. Both wanted to come back and graduate.12/31/2016, 8:30:45 PM
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
Lookin' good for media day. 🤠👌 https://t.co/Qc0VSBRuww12/31/2016, 8:10:17 PM
Scout: Most Watched B1G TV Games for 2016via Bleacher Report
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
Getting ready for @CottonBowlGame media day here at AT&T Stadium. Got a question for any of the guys? Tweet them a… https://t.co/Wc2Tx0NSsR12/31/2016, 7:33:56 PM
Getting ready for @CottonBowlGame media day here at AT&T Stadium. Got a question for any of the guys? Tweet them at us with #AskTheBadgers!12/31/2016, 7:29:22 PM
Scout: Top 5 Bowls Outside of Playoffvia Bleacher Report
Preview, Predictions for Cotton Bowlvia Bleacher Report
Jeff Potrykus @jaypo1961
#Badgers DB coach Jim Leonhard talking about how Derrick Tindal has battled a broken wrist since Michigan.12/31/2016, 7:27:33 PM
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
Alex Hornibrook & Bart Houston What to expect from the quarterbacks in the @CottonBowlGame. https://t.co/3omAqyqL7t12/31/2016, 7:17:47 PM
B/R's Pre-Bowl Season CFB Top 25via Bleacher Report
BIG All-Conference Team: Offensevia Bleacher Report
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
Putting last touches on prep. 2️⃣ days 'til gameday. #OnWisconsin https://t.co/l0AEeEK9p512/31/2016, 6:51:55 PM
Stewart Mandel @slmandel
Top 10 finished No. 7 Oklahoma, No. 8 Wisconsin, No. 9 USC, No. 10 Colorado.12/4/2016, 7:44:47 PM
Gear Up for the Cotton Bowl Now!via Fanatics
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
FORE! 🏌️ We know what our #Badgers are capable of on the field. Seems like the golf course is a different story... https://t.co/L6V2MqCb9E12/31/2016, 6:23:35 PM
CFBPlayoff @CFBPlayoff
No. 15 Western Michigan takes on No. 8 Wisconsin on January 2 in the @CottonBowlGame.12/4/2016, 7:34:36 PM
The Moment
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
arashmarkazi: USC is back in the Rose Bowl. ESPN College Football Playoff Selection Show https://t.co/NIyRarCweX https://t.co/b0NWCfjcwh12/4/2016, 7:39:11 PM
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
4️⃣8️⃣ hours... 🕐🕑🕒🕓🕔🕕🕖🕗🕘 #OnWisconsin || #Badgers https://t.co/ATsAip1iki12/31/2016, 6:05:27 PM
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
Back at it after an off day. 4️⃣8️⃣hrs to kick. #OnWisconsin https://t.co/dg6xJ6gCbN12/31/2016, 5:51:27 PM
Penn State Storms Back for B1G Titlevia Bleacher Report
Game Grades for Wisconsin vs. Penn Statevia Bleacher Report
Jason Galloway @Jason_Galloway
ICYMI, #Badgers LT Ryan Ramczyk receives 1st-round draft grade from the NFL: https://t.co/khTeTNGpJs12/31/2016, 4:56:25 PM
Jason Galloway @Jason_Galloway
A breakdown of the #Badgers' matchup with Western Michigan (includes my score prediction): https://t.co/Z5x0p3ZoCI12/31/2016, 5:00:12 PM
The Ol' Scoop-n-Score
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
kevinmcguire: Whoops! Fox Big Ten Football Championship: Wisconsin vs. Penn State https://t.co/LGDfOEX95U https://t.co/H3wsFwiTZC12/4/2016, 2:14:51 AM
Jack McGuire @TailgateHeisman
"You up?" -Corey Clement to the CFP committee https://t.co/qMWE4fuiY512/4/2016, 1:47:14 AM
Jason Galloway @Jason_Galloway
#Badgers quarterback Bart Houston finishing wild senior season on a high note: https://t.co/EZmc1jHjHp12/31/2016, 4:58:29 PM
Jason Galloway @Jason_Galloway
Takeaways could be difficult for #Badgers in Cotton Bowl against WMU, which has committed just 7 turnovers this year https://t.co/RliB5LTzvy12/31/2016, 4:57:51 PM
David Pollack @davidpollack47
The Penn State Oline has struggled all year and Wisconsin isn't taking it easy on them tonight either. The struggle is real!!!12/4/2016, 1:41:45 AM
Badgers Cap 14-Play Drive with a Scorevia ESPN.com
Evan Flood @Evan_Flood
Corey Clement preparing for his final game with the #Badgers. https://t.co/clCzeaxrnA https://t.co/ubLEie0pqg12/31/2016, 4:38:55 PM
Badger247 @Badger247
Corey Clement preparing for his final game with the #Badgers. https://t.co/PQyZe2eJO3 https://t.co/CDyNrQ73xO12/31/2016, 4:38:55 PM
Stewart Mandel @slmandel
What a great touch by the Big Ten, putting Sadler and Foltz on the coin for the coin toss w/ their families right there.12/4/2016, 1:16:42 AM
Russell Wilson @DangeRussWilson
#OnWisconsin12/4/2016, 1:12:52 AM
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
In Dallas for the Cotton Bowl? Upgrade your bowl trip with one or more of our exclusive experiences! 📲… https://t.co/mk4Le02GCV12/31/2016, 4:13:23 PM
Wisconsin to Start Bart Houston at QB vs. Penn Statevia Bleacher Report
Logic Says Wisco, but Look for Penn State to Roll to B1G Titlevia chicagotribune.com
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
If not 🏈 what sport? Worst dressed teammate? 👔 What's his hometown known for? Think you know @DGO23_? https://t.co/k09v2nscAU12/31/2016, 4:01:12 PM
Badger247 @Badger247
#Badgers Cotton Bowl notebook: Still no starting QB named, Corey Clement chasing 1,500 https://t.co/1wCSP5IfkD https://t.co/poO6dfNibX12/31/2016, 2:49:32 PM
On Wisconsin | By Chris Orrvia The Players' Tribune
Key to Wisconsin Winning Big Ten Championshipvia Bleacher Report
Evan Flood @Evan_Flood
#Badgers Cotton Bowl notebook: Still no starting QB named, Corey Clement chasing 1,500 https://t.co/Nqz7kpVDeZ https://t.co/3QxIGeswqv12/31/2016, 2:49:32 PM
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
FORE! 🏌️ https://t.co/Ew3zPvlHc612/31/2016, 1:27:00 AM
Kramer's Locks for Conference Championship Weekvia Bleacher Report
- Wisconsin Badgers Football
Badgers vs. Nittany Lions Betting Odds, Pickvia Bleacher Report
Evan Flood @Evan_Flood
Who wants to take a punch from @_TJWatt ? https://t.co/Jn2xl6381Q12/31/2016, 12:44:54 AM
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
One more together. 💻 https://t.co/LuNwlqF2n3 📱 https://t.co/iPyf7AMhap https://t.co/3UAfR43WQ312/31/2016, 12:13:45 AM
Badgers Overcame Multiple Hurdles to Reach Title Gamevia ESPN.com
B1G Champ. Preview: Wisconsin vs. Penn Statevia Bleacher Report
Jeff Potrykus @jaypo1961
#Badgers Clement on Chris James: "Chris is fast as I don't know what."12/30/2016, 11:37:28 PM
Evan Flood @Evan_Flood
#Badgers "really pumped" about adding 3-star QB Jack Coan in January. https://t.co/H74yQFfQyJ https://t.co/MnfADmXSbs12/30/2016, 10:31:01 PM
Players Knew Team Was Special Early onvia University of Wisconsin
Power Ranking Every B1G Teamvia Bleacher Report
Badger247 @Badger247
#Badgers "really pumped" about adding 3-star QB Jack Coan in January. https://t.co/bBWG6gmSoS https://t.co/ioEVfnheo212/30/2016, 10:31:01 PM
Jeff Potrykus @jaypo1961
#Badgers RT Jacob Maxwell had been battling shoulder issues all season. Finally reached point he had to shut it down.12/30/2016, 10:00:15 PM
Feng's Playoff Predictionsvia Bleacher Report
2016 All-Big Ten Defense & Award Winnersvia Big Ten Network
Benjamin Worgull @TheBadgerNation
Michael Deiter on Western Michigan: Playing an undefeated team, 13-0, you've got to give them their credit. That is not an easy thing to do.12/30/2016, 9:33:07 PM
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
How do the #Badgers stack up against the Broncos? @AndyBaggot has your Five Things to Know for the @CottonBowlGame. https://t.co/0xtITjdysv12/30/2016, 9:28:14 PM
Scout: Wisconsin a Contender for Zairevia Bleacher Report
4 Contenders for Zaire's Services
Florida, Pittsburgh, Michigan State and Wisconsin
Benjamin Worgull @TheBadgerNation
Houston on Corey Clement: With everything that's gone on, injuries on and off the field, whatever is going on, he's handled it well.12/30/2016, 9:23:27 PM
Benjamin Worgull @TheBadgerNation
Bart Houston on UW's 2017 defense: They're not going to be losing much, so it's going to be exciting to watch the Badgers in the future.12/30/2016, 9:22:55 PM
Recruits Who Dominated Stat Sheet in Novembervia Bleacher Report
Bart Houston Ready to Start If Neededvia Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Benjamin Worgull @TheBadgerNation
Rudolph calls Michael Deiter "the glue" to Wisconsin's OL: He's a communicator, and he gets things organized. He fights.12/30/2016, 9:21:29 PM
Evan Flood @Evan_Flood
#Badgers Rudolph on UW QB commit Jack Coan: "“Really pumped. I think Jack will be a big part of that room. I’m excited about his future.”12/30/2016, 9:01:58 PM
Turnovers Are the Key for Wisconsin's Defensevia Badgersportsradio
Penn State RB Barkley (Ankle) Expects to Play Saturdayvia Bleacher Report
Evan Flood @Evan_Flood
#Badgers Corey Clement said he wasn't sure if he'd even be a part of team after 2015 fight: "I did such a bad thing. It was shameful."12/30/2016, 8:51:26 PM
Jason Galloway @Jason_Galloway
No. He's keeping quiet. https://t.co/tkToYfMhfG12/30/2016, 8:32:12 PM
