Jason Galloway @Jason_Galloway
Four-star WR Danny Davis chooses the #Badgers. Huge late addition for UW.2/1/2017, 7:52:41 PM
Benjamin Worgull @TheBadgerNation
That's all from head coach Paul Chryst. Lots of questions about Jack Coan2/1/2017, 7:49:39 PM
Jeff Potrykus @jaypo1961
#Badgers Chryst in favor of an early-signing day (December). Could be in place for next class.2/1/2017, 7:44:54 PM
Bucky's 5th Quarter @B5Q
Is it hard to get guys to walk-on at UW? Chryst said it's on an individual basis, but there's a proven track record/built on number of years2/1/2017, 7:44:54 PM
Jeff Potrykus @jaypo1961
#Badgers Chryst said staff didn't care if Long Island isn't hotbed for football. Liked Coan and went after him.2/1/2017, 7:43:45 PM
Evan Flood @Evan_Flood
Paul Chryst hints Danny Vanden Boom can play other positions for #Badgers, but coming here as a quarterback.2/1/2017, 7:42:41 PM
Jeff Potrykus @jaypo1961
#Badgers Chryst said enrolling early an individual choice but can provide players chance to ease in w/out pressure.2/1/2017, 7:41:32 PM
Jeff Potrykus @jaypo1961
#Badgers Chryst said UW was fortunate this year to have several quality OL prospects in state. Signed four.2/1/2017, 7:40:37 PM
Badger247 @Badger247
Paul Chryst discussing the 2017 class. WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/5ky2AaAejg #Badgers https://t.co/UX4LpUjUNX2/1/2017, 7:39:19 PM
Evan Flood @Evan_Flood
Paul Chryst discussing the 2017 class. WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/cXehjtpCWA #Badgers https://t.co/Qpdkv3846c2/1/2017, 7:39:19 PM
Benjamin Worgull @TheBadgerNation
Wisconsin has had a ton of QBs enroll early - Budmayr, Phillips, Hornibrook, Stave, Lyles. PC says enrolling early fit Coan2/1/2017, 7:38:07 PM
Benjamin Worgull @TheBadgerNation
Chryst on Jack Coan: The football is what starts the process. We get a chance to look at a ton of film and we liked what we saw.2/1/2017, 7:35:39 PM
Benjamin Worgull @TheBadgerNation
Chryst said with the addition of 4 in-state OL, the Badgers will "be closer" to the number of linemen the staff want2/1/2017, 7:34:09 PM
Benjamin Worgull @TheBadgerNation
Head coach Paul Chryst: "I do feel really good about the term that's used too much is the fit. This group fits this place."2/1/2017, 7:32:46 PM
Bucky's 5th Quarter @B5Q
Paul Chryst now with his #NSD press conference2/1/2017, 7:32:13 PM
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
Head Coach Paul Chryst breaks down Wisconsin's 2017 Signing Class. #NSD17 || #OnWisconsin https://t.co/Sm7p5QZ44i2/1/2017, 7:31:19 PM
Benjamin Worgull @TheBadgerNation
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst will be addressing us shortly to talk about his 2017 signing class2/1/2017, 7:29:30 PM
Brett McMurphy @McMurphyESPN
Wisconsin DC Justin Wilcox reaches agreement to become Cal’s coach, sources told @ESPN. Wilcox will receive a 5-year deal, source said1/14/2017, 2:44:53 AM
Badger Beat @BadgerBeat
Only a $25k buyout for Wilcox if he leaves for a head coaching position in NCAA. https://t.co/HFTaY2o1sH1/13/2017, 1:19:00 AM
Jason Galloway @Jason_Galloway
The sophomore forward got into the lineup last week because of an injury, then scored two goals in a sweep of... https://t.co/aypZKDMy5z2/1/2017, 7:21:11 PM
Jason Galloway @Jason_Galloway
#Badgers coach Paul Chryst will speak about the 2017 recruiting class at 1:30. We'll be streaming it on Facebook Live.2/1/2017, 7:20:43 PM
Ross Patton @R_A_Patton
2nd year in a row that #Wisconsin loses their Defensive Coordinator. Dave Aranda two years ago to LSU, now Justin Wilcox to #Cal https://t.co/XarlgLlOnu1/13/2017, 1:47:08 AM
Benjamin Worgull @TheBadgerNation
Van Ginkel on picking Wisconsin over home-state Iowa: That was a great school and has great football, but not compared to here.2/1/2017, 7:16:40 PM
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
Head Coach Paul Chryst will speak at 1:30pm and break down the 2017 Signing Class. We'll share his press conferenc… https://t.co/BsgwopLT242/1/2017, 7:06:52 PM
Zach Heilprin @ZachHeilprin
Justin Wilcox was set to make $950,000 next season. Should be plenty of good candidates for Wisconsin to choose from at that salary.1/13/2017, 1:18:51 AM
Jeff Potrykus @jaypo1961
#Badgers frosh QB Jack Coan on first-year goal: Win a national championship -- either as a starter or great teammate.2/1/2017, 6:51:25 PM
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
Now joining our National Signing Day show on Facebook Live, @LucasAtLarge & @AndyBaggot. #OnWisconsin || #NSD17 🎥… https://t.co/04ABe1c61V2/1/2017, 6:32:19 PM
Jesse Temple @jessetemple
Paul Chryst says on live stream recruiting show: "I would anticipate by the end of this week" about announcing a defensive coordinator hire.2/1/2017, 6:26:55 PM
Jeff Potrykus @jaypo1961
#Badgers Chryst was asked if he was close to having a DC. His response: Yea.2/1/2017, 6:26:48 PM
Benjamin Worgull @TheBadgerNation
VIDEO: Four-star OL Kayden Lyles talks about enrolling early at Wisconsin and the transition to college football https://t.co/HkGg0Kovo02/1/2017, 6:26:13 PM
Jason Galloway @Jason_Galloway
Chryst, speaking on UW's live recruiting show, said #Badgers will likely have a decision on a defensive coordinator by the end of the week.2/1/2017, 6:26:08 PM
Scotty Nelson 1️⃣0️⃣ @_scottnelson
Blessed and thankful to announce that I will be committing to the University of Wisconsin‼️ #OnWisconsin #GoBadgers 🅱️🧀👐🏽 https://t.co/6Na7n3CMwQ1/9/2017, 8:14:33 PM
Jeff Potrykus @jaypo1961
#Badgers Chryst notes UW's Facebook live page he plans to announce a DC sometime later this week.2/1/2017, 6:26:06 PM
Zach Heilprin @ZachHeilprin
Paul Chryst says he expects to have his defensive coordinator by the end of the week.2/1/2017, 6:25:45 PM
