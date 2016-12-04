    Follow b/r

    2. Wisconsin Badgers Football

      Cal Hires Wisconsin DC Wilcox as HC

      Tim Danielsvia Bleacher Report
    5. Wisconsin Badgers Football

      Scout: Top 10 Players CFB Teams Will Miss the Most

      Scout via Bleacher Report
    9. Wisconsin Badgers Football

      Never Stop Celebrating — Get Cotton Bowl Champs Gear Now!

      Fanaticsvia Fanatics
    15. Wisconsin Badgers Football

      B/R CFB 150: Top 25 Cornerbacks

      Bleacher Report College Football Staffvia Bleacher Report
    16. Wisconsin Badgers Football

      New Wisconsin Commit Feels at Home with Badgers

      Badgersportsradiovia Badgersportsradio
    17. Wisconsin Badgers Football

      B/R's Final Top 25: Wisco Crack Top 10?

      Bleacher Report College Football Staffvia Bleacher Report
    21. Wisconsin Badgers Football

      Wisconsin All-American OT Declares for Draft

      Rob Goldbergvia Bleacher Report
    22. Wisconsin Badgers Football

      B1G: Super Early Conference Rankings for 2017

      David Regimbalvia Bleacher Report
    23. Wisconsin Badgers Football

      Final AP Poll Released

      Mike Chiarivia Bleacher Report
    27. Wisconsin Badgers Football

      Clemson Dethrones Bama in Championship Thriller

      Joseph Zuckervia Bleacher Report
    29. Wisconsin Badgers Football

      Watch: Scott Nelson Highlights

      Scoutvia Scout
    32. Wisconsin Badgers Football

      Bold Predictions for Big Ten Football in 2017

      David Regimbalvia David Regimbal
    33. Wisconsin Badgers Football

      Report: Ramczyk Expected to Enter 2017 NFL Draft

      Badger247via Badger247
    36. Wisconsin Badgers Football

      All-American LB T.J. Watt Declares for Draft

      Benjamin Worgullvia Scout.com
    40. Wisconsin Badgers Football

      Ranking Every College Football Conference Post Bowl Season

      Brad Shepardvia Bleacher Report
    41. Wisconsin Badgers Football

      T.J. Watt, Brother of J.J., Makes Name for Himself

      Emily Kaplanvia SI.com
    44. Wisconsin Badgers Football

      No. 8 Wisconsin Takes Down No. 15 WMU in Cotton Bowl

      Joseph Zuckervia Bleacher Report
    52. Wisconsin Badgers Football

      Wisconsin TE Out-Jumps WMU Defenders for TD

      ESPN.comvia ESPN.com
    64. Wisconsin Badgers Football

      Report: Wisconsin OT Ramczyk to Have Hip Surgery After Bowl

      Land of 10via Land of 10

    68. The Rare Combination of Shade and Class

      Great tweet

    71. Wisconsin Badgers Football

      Pumphrey Sets FBS Record for Career Rush Yards

      Joe Pantornovia Bleacher Report
    75. Wisconsin Badgers Football

      Pumphrey's Record Might Deserve an Asterisk

      Alex Kirshnervia SBNation.com
    76. Wisconsin Badgers Football

      Each Big Ten Football Team's MVP for 2016 Season

      David Regimbalvia Bleacher Report
    79. Wisconsin Badgers Football

      Jackson Headlines AP All-America Team

      Tim Danielsvia Bleacher Report

    83. Got Heem!

    84. Wisconsin Badgers Football

      What Each B1G Team Needs to Accomplish Heading into Bowls

      David Regimbalvia Bleacher Report
    87. Wisconsin Badgers Football

      Scout's Inside the Matchup: WMU vs. Wisconsin

      Scout via Bleacher Report
    88. Wisconsin Badgers Football

      9 Players with the Toughest Decision for the NFL Draft

      Dan Kadarvia SBNation.com
    91. Wisconsin Badgers Football

      Cotton Bowl: WMU vs. Wisconsin Odds and Analysis

      OddsShark.comvia Bleacher Report

    92. Badgers Land 2018 3-Star QB Bryant

    95. Wisconsin Badgers Football

      Watch: Ben Bryant's Highlight Tape

      Hudlvia Hudl
    96. Wisconsin Badgers Football

      Predicting Winner for Every B1G Bowl Game

      David Regimbalvia Bleacher Report
    99. Wisconsin Badgers Football

      Badgers Ready to Move Forward to the Cotton Bowl

      Badgersportsradiovia Badgersportsradio
    102. Wisconsin Badgers Football

      Scout: Most Watched B1G TV Games for 2016

      Scout via Bleacher Report
    103. Wisconsin Badgers Football

      Scout: Top 5 Bowls Outside of Playoff

      Scout via Bleacher Report
    106. Wisconsin Badgers Football

      Preview, Predictions for Cotton Bowl

      David Luthervia Bleacher Report
    107. Wisconsin Badgers Football

      B/R's Pre-Bowl Season CFB Top 25

      Bleacher Report College Football Staffvia Bleacher Report
    110. Wisconsin Badgers Football

      BIG All-Conference Team: Offense

      David Kenyonvia Bleacher Report
    114. Wisconsin Badgers Football

      Gear Up for the Cotton Bowl Now!

      Fanaticsvia Fanatics

