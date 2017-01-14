- Wisconsin Badgers Football
Badgers Promote DBs Coach Leonhard to DCvia Bleacher Report
Benjamin Worgull @TheBadgerNation
Leonhard will continue to coach the UW secondary in addition to his new duties, so Chryst still has an opening on his staff2/2/2017, 10:10:26 PM
NSD Showed Us Badgers' Focus Still on Defensevia Badgersportsradio
The Badgers Check in on B/R's Post-NSD Top 25via Bleacher Report
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
He's the NFL's best. He's also a Badger. #OnWisconsin 👐 🏈👉 https://t.co/e7LkEiPFhu https://t.co/XWt34lb2D22/3/2017, 4:53:25 PM
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
"Madison is home." "I'm excited to know that I'm going to be here and be a big part of Badger football." 📰👉… https://t.co/xnDtkGXKPS2/3/2017, 3:42:33 PM
Jason Galloway @Jason_Galloway
ICYMI, the #Badgers chose Jim Leonhard -- after just one year of coaching experience -- as their new DC: https://t.co/XThFVJ3mxP2/3/2017, 3:38:25 PM
Grading Each Top 25 Team's Recruiting Classvia Bleacher Report
What Do We Make of Badgers' 2017 Recruiting Class?via Bucky's 5th Quarter
Matt Lepay @MattLepay
Thrilled for @jimleonhard as he is named Defensive Coordinator for @BadgerFootball .This coaching thing seems to agree with him.2/3/2017, 12:30:14 AM
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
⚡️ "A Dream Come True" Twitter reacts to @jimleonhard being named defensive coordinator for the #Badgers. https://t.co/M5PTsgS7rj2/2/2017, 11:48:55 PM
Jason Galloway @Jason_Galloway
Depends on how successful and how much the #Badgers are willing to spend to try to keep him. https://t.co/WR7VRSe2z72/2/2017, 10:55:49 PM
Wisconsin Announces 2017 Recruiting Classvia Uwbadgers
Badgers Nab 4-Star WR Danny Davisvia Bleacher Report
Initial Top 25 Classes for 2018via Bleacher Report
Jason Galloway @Jason_Galloway
Full story on #Badgers promoting Jim Leonhard to DC. Crazy to think he had no coaching experience a year ago: https://t.co/tsEN5uezQF2/2/2017, 10:30:37 PM
Daniel Davis' Highlightsvia Hudl
Wisconsin Pulling in Another Solid Class Before NSDvia Badgersportsradio
Scout: Wisconsin's Clement Senior Bowl Highlightsvia Bleacher Report
Jason Galloway @Jason_Galloway
#Badgers have named Jim Leonhard as their new D coordinator.2/2/2017, 9:57:02 PM
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
We have our coordinator. You may recognize him. 📰👉 https://t.co/2LsU9mowiV https://t.co/TqOvgI8JfO2/2/2017, 9:52:28 PM
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
Proud alum of the #Badgers! 👐 https://t.co/v9Ompbtwok2/2/2017, 5:43:37 PM
Breaking Down the 2017 Transfer QB Marketvia Bleacher Report
Wisconsin HC Chryst's Contract Renewed Through 2022via Bleacher Report
College Football @CollegeFootball
Badgers get in New York state of mind with QB Jack Coan https://t.co/tMpyuumCQZ #CFB2/2/2017, 5:42:16 PM
B/R CFB 150: Ranking the Top 150 Overall Playersvia Bleacher Report
Ranking Top CBs: Shelton Crack Top 10?via Bleacher Report
Tom Oates @TomOatesWSJ
Recruits Jack Coan, Danny Vanden Boom help ease Wisconsin's quarterback shortage. #Badgers https://t.co/HmjcraJcxT via @BadgerBeat2/2/2017, 4:28:10 PM
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
Looking for a recap of National Signing Day? Signing Day Central fills you in on the newest #Badgers and #NSD17. 🖋… https://t.co/Ze6KJkfMXb2/2/2017, 4:16:34 PM
Adam Kramer's Complete 2017 Offseason Previewvia Bleacher Report
Ramczyk Nation's Best OL?via Bleacher Report
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
The walk-on tradition continues. "It's our job to keep that rolling." https://t.co/61ymVEzvHw2/2/2017, 3:45:00 PM
ESPN Big Ten @ESPN_BigTen
Wisconsin QB Jack Coan helps open doors for Long Island football recruits https://t.co/jGOsDxEeru2/2/2017, 3:01:02 PM
CFB's Top TEs: Fumagalli One of Nation's Best?via Bleacher Report
10 B1G Players Who'll Replace NFL Draft Early Entrantsvia AthlonSports.com
Jeff Potrykus @jaypo1961
Some info on #Badgers football recruits (courtesy of UW): https://t.co/Ja1jxNMymw2/2/2017, 2:46:20 PM
Zach Heilprin @ZachHeilprin
Hitting all the big storylines from NSD, including WR Danny Davis, QB Jack Coan & Wisconsin stocking up on WRs & OL: https://t.co/0FM2pDy9LF2/2/2017, 1:07:20 PM
Wisconsin's Next DC Will Be in Position to Thrivevia ESPN.com
Where Is Wisconsin Looking for a New DC?via Badgersportsradio
Jeff Potrykus @jaypo1961
#Badgers football capsules, courtesy of UW: https://t.co/Ja1jxNMymw2/2/2017, 2:38:55 AM
AP Top 25 @AP_Top25
Wisconsin's 2017 class led by QB Jack Coan, OL Kayden Lyles. @davecampbellAP #NSD17 https://t.co/kUNR0g1Zz8 https://t.co/7PQCjCkXcs2/2/2017, 2:20:09 AM
Watt One of CFB's Best LBs?via Bleacher Report
Joe Thomas Blasts NCAA, Oregon for Workoutsvia Land of 10
Jeff Potrykus @jaypo1961
We talked to #Badgers frosh QB Jack Coan today. Interesting young man: https://t.co/QABhEeKTrN2/2/2017, 12:30:08 AM
Brett McMurphy @McMurphyESPN
Wisconsin DC Justin Wilcox reaches agreement to become Cal’s coach, sources told @ESPN. Wilcox will receive a 5-year deal, source said1/14/2017, 2:44:53 AM
Badger Beat @BadgerBeat
Only a $25k buyout for Wilcox if he leaves for a head coaching position in NCAA. https://t.co/HFTaY2o1sH1/13/2017, 1:19:00 AM
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
Welcome to Wisconsin 👐🏈 #OnWisconsin || #NSD17 🖋👉 https://t.co/ham4foMRFI https://t.co/n9wguNaAkl2/1/2017, 11:38:56 PM
Bucky's 5th Quarter @B5Q
Paul Chryst on Wisconsin landing four-star WR Danny Davis https://t.co/zYzNCamVyM https://t.co/0KwxQGBT9r2/1/2017, 10:13:18 PM
Scout: Top 10 Players CFB Teams Will Miss the Mostvia Bleacher Report
Ross Patton @R_A_Patton
2nd year in a row that #Wisconsin loses their Defensive Coordinator. Dave Aranda two years ago to LSU, now Justin Wilcox to #Cal https://t.co/XarlgLlOnu1/13/2017, 1:47:08 AM
Evan Flood @Evan_Flood
Paul Chryst discusses the addition of four-star wide receiver Danny Davis https://t.co/QPQJpEfXhT #Badgers https://t.co/weFwzgHiUH2/1/2017, 10:09:12 PM
Badger247 @Badger247
Paul Chryst discusses the addition of four-star wide receiver Danny Davis https://t.co/jeQQICNoNY #Badgers https://t.co/Ecqv61zdSd2/1/2017, 10:09:12 PM
Zach Heilprin @ZachHeilprin
Justin Wilcox was set to make $950,000 next season. Should be plenty of good candidates for Wisconsin to choose from at that salary.1/13/2017, 1:18:51 AM