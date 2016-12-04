Wisconsin Badgers Football
Bucky's 5th Quarter @B5Q
Former @BadgerFootball standout James White doing James White things in the NFL playoffs. #Badgers https://t.co/QiX57shTyD1/15/2017, 3:16:03 AM
- Wisconsin Badgers Football
Cal Hires Wisconsin DC Wilcox as HCvia Bleacher Report
Brett McMurphy @McMurphyESPN
Wisconsin DC Justin Wilcox reaches agreement to become Cal’s coach, sources told @ESPN. Wilcox will receive a 5-year deal, source said1/14/2017, 2:44:53 AM
Badger Beat @BadgerBeat
Only a $25k buyout for Wilcox if he leaves for a head coaching position in NCAA. https://t.co/HFTaY2o1sH1/13/2017, 1:19:00 AM
- Wisconsin Badgers Football
Scout: Top 10 Players CFB Teams Will Miss the Mostvia Bleacher Report
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
The touchdown. The dance. Yep, that's our guy @SweetFeet_White making a big play in the NFL Playoffs. #OnWisconsin https://t.co/EOUCTIbQvq1/15/2017, 3:12:55 AM
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
We see you, @SweetFeet_White! First career postseason TD! 🙌 #OnWisconsin1/15/2017, 3:10:04 AM
Jason Galloway @Jason_Galloway
Cal announces #Badgers defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox as its new head coach: https://t.co/JVAkYdOToE1/15/2017, 1:24:22 AM
- Wisconsin Badgers Football
Never Stop Celebrating — Get Cotton Bowl Champs Gear Now!via Fanatics
Ross Patton @R_A_Patton
2nd year in a row that #Wisconsin loses their Defensive Coordinator. Dave Aranda two years ago to LSU, now Justin Wilcox to #Cal https://t.co/XarlgLlOnu1/13/2017, 1:47:08 AM
Zach Heilprin @ZachHeilprin
Justin Wilcox was set to make $950,000 next season. Should be plenty of good candidates for Wisconsin to choose from at that salary.1/13/2017, 1:18:51 AM
Jason Galloway @Jason_Galloway
Cal makes the Justin Wilcox hiring official. https://t.co/aed9hXCziS1/15/2017, 12:12:17 AM
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
Thank you, Coach Wilcox. Best of luck with @CalFootball! https://t.co/OOK41DhdBn1/15/2017, 12:05:08 AM
Jason Galloway @Jason_Galloway
Report: #Badgers DC Justin Wilcox reaches agreement to become Cal's new head coach: https://t.co/3griiKbHl21/14/2017, 3:36:24 AM
- Wisconsin Badgers Football
B/R CFB 150: Top 25 Cornerbacksvia Bleacher Report
- Wisconsin Badgers Football
New Wisconsin Commit Feels at Home with Badgersvia Badgersportsradio
- Wisconsin Badgers Football
B/R's Final Top 25: Wisco Crack Top 10?via Bleacher Report
Benjamin Worgull @TheBadgerNation
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst swinging through Northeast Wis. tonight, having in-home visits with commits Logan Bruss and Aaron Vopal1/14/2017, 3:22:44 AM
CollegeFootball 24/7 @NFL_CFB
WATCH: Top 3 catches of 2016: 3. @BadgerFootball's Troy Fumagalli 2. @RunRalphieRun's Bryce Bobo 1.:… https://t.co/RMSAHGIIJL1/13/2017, 8:25:06 PM
Creg Stephenson @CregStephenson
Cal expected to hire Wisconsin assistant Justin Wilcox as head football coach, reports say | https://t.co/jhgZHdovSJ1/13/2017, 7:31:18 PM
- Wisconsin Badgers Football
Wisconsin All-American OT Declares for Draftvia Bleacher Report
- Wisconsin Badgers Football
B1G: Super Early Conference Rankings for 2017via Bleacher Report
- Wisconsin Badgers Football
Final AP Poll Releasedvia Bleacher Report
Jeff Potrykus @jaypo1961
No time to compile this last night, but: How might #Badgers Chryst fill out his staff? https://t.co/CMPIwpQL9A1/13/2017, 2:16:13 PM
Jeff Potrykus @jaypo1961
OSU's Matta is here so we're on hoops. Our #Badgers football story on Wilcox is updated.1/13/2017, 2:11:17 AM
Jason Galloway @Jason_Galloway
Report: #Badgers DC Justin Wilcox in contract negotiations with Cal to become the Bears' next head coach: https://t.co/AKAvs77jCn1/13/2017, 1:53:17 AM
- Wisconsin Badgers Football
Clemson Dethrones Bama in Championship Thrillervia Bleacher Report
Scotty Nelson 1️⃣0️⃣ @_scottnelson
Blessed and thankful to announce that I will be committing to the University of Wisconsin‼️ #OnWisconsin #GoBadgers 🅱️🧀👐🏽 https://t.co/6Na7n3CMwQ1/9/2017, 8:14:33 PM
- Wisconsin Badgers Football
Watch: Scott Nelson Highlightsvia Scout
Jeff Potrykus @jaypo1961
Sorry for lack of tweets on #Badgers hoops. Just filed a football story on Justin Wilcox....1/13/2017, 12:25:08 AM
Benjamin Worgull @TheBadgerNation
Badgers head coach Paul Chryst beginning the contact period in Texas after spending yesterday in Houston https://t.co/73LnqyukSP1/12/2017, 6:03:20 PM
- Wisconsin Badgers Football
Bold Predictions for Big Ten Football in 2017via David Regimbal
- Wisconsin Badgers Football
Report: Ramczyk Expected to Enter 2017 NFL Draftvia Badger247
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
The saying goes, "If you have two quarterbacks, you have none." Certainly wasn't the case for the #Badgers. https://t.co/uN4modNZKK1/12/2017, 5:36:25 PM
Bucky's 5th Quarter @B5Q
The #Badgers announced seven mid-year enrollees to its football program on Wednesday https://t.co/g6oUsabvo71/12/2017, 1:43:30 AM
- Wisconsin Badgers Football
All-American LB T.J. Watt Declares for Draftvia Scout.com
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
Once a Badger. ALWAYS a Badger. We'll miss you, @_TJWatt! Good luck with the next step. #OnWisconsin https://t.co/HRaisF6A831/3/2017, 5:13:24 PM
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
Congrats to Coach Chryst for being nominated as a finalist for the #BryantAwards. You can donate in his honor at:… https://t.co/ar6tpFHMT01/11/2017, 10:53:51 PM
Joseph Duarte @Joseph_Duarte
Next Paul 'Bear' Bryant Award finalist: @BadgerFootball coach Paul Chryst https://t.co/pAzPrGlA971/11/2017, 9:27:25 PM
- Wisconsin Badgers Football
Ranking Every College Football Conference Post Bowl Seasonvia Bleacher Report
- Wisconsin Badgers Football
T.J. Watt, Brother of J.J., Makes Name for Himselfvia SI.com
Joseph Duarte @Joseph_Duarte
Wisconsin AD Barry Alvarez on College Football Playoff https://t.co/Axaabqm9jr1/11/2017, 9:11:18 PM
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
Welcome to the family. #OnWisconsin https://t.co/nzNdJ8eDls1/11/2017, 8:54:58 PM
- Wisconsin Badgers Football
No. 8 Wisconsin Takes Down No. 15 WMU in Cotton Bowlvia Bleacher Report
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
Since 2006, Wisconsin has seven double-digit win seasons. Only Ohio State, Alabama and Oklahoma have more.… https://t.co/wVy2v7o0qQ1/11/2017, 7:43:28 PM
Benjamin Worgull @TheBadgerNation
On Wisconsin Radio talks about the bright future ahead for Wisconsin football, an interview with Scott Nelson & more https://t.co/Sg4pWBvmhr1/11/2017, 5:40:30 PM
RedditCFB @RedditCFB
#CottonBowl #RTB Status https://t.co/T4WX3p6yOZ1/2/2017, 8:58:10 PM
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
kevinmcguire: This is the #MACTION I have been waiting to see ESPN Cotton Bowl: Western Mic… https://t.co/nN7QyWMG31 https://t.co/0hYbufkt7S1/2/2017, 8:53:29 PM
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
A top-10 team next season? We gathered some (very) early Top 25 polls to see where the #Badgers project for 2017. https://t.co/ObwgxveLZN1/11/2017, 4:51:58 PM
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
Ryan Ramczyk is off to the NFL. Hear from Ryan himself on why he decided to leave early. @AndyBaggot has more. https://t.co/e1TvfT3Nrf1/11/2017, 3:41:51 PM
SI College Football @si_ncaafb
Western Michigan has fumbled the ball five times and recovered all five. Incredible luck.1/2/2017, 8:49:27 PM
- Wisconsin Badgers Football
Wisconsin TE Out-Jumps WMU Defenders for TDvia ESPN.com
Bucky's 5th Quarter @B5Q
Kiffin, Harbaugh, Fleck and more: An early look at Wisconsin’s 2017 football schedule https://t.co/QwTU77ERta1/11/2017, 1:02:53 PM
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
If you're into way-too-early top 25 rankings... Many think 2017 could be another fun year in Madison. #OnWisconsin https://t.co/ObwgxvwmRl1/10/2017, 11:04:01 PM
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
kevinmcguire: Zach Terrell out there breaking ankles in the #CottonBowl… ESPN Cotton Bowl: … https://t.co/DUISpFnaFc https://t.co/zqhHw8Oigd1/2/2017, 7:09:56 PM
JJ Watt @JJWatt
SACKKKKKK. BEAST. @_TJWatt1/2/2017, 6:37:27 PM
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
2017 could be fun... #⃣9⃣ ESPN #⃣1⃣1⃣ Sports Illustrated #⃣1⃣1⃣ FOX #⃣1⃣2⃣ CBS #⃣1⃣3⃣ Sporting News #OnWisconsin https://t.co/ObwgxveLZN1/10/2017, 8:09:00 PM
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
No. 9 in the final @AP_Top25. Highest end-of-season ranking since 2010. #OnWisconsin https://t.co/kT36Od5LV11/10/2017, 4:21:35 PM
Evan Flood @Evan_Flood
Paul Chryst has forgotten more about QB's than I'll ever know, but I'll never understand removing a guy when the offense is hot. #Badgers1/2/2017, 6:40:21 PM
Darren Rovell @darrenrovell
Median price paid per ticket on StubHub for today's bowl games: Rose $345, Sugar $126, Outback $120 & Cotton $39.1/2/2017, 6:09:35 PM
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
"It's a big decision, but with this opportunity it's difficult to pass up." Ryan Ramczyk explains his NFL decision. https://t.co/e1TvfT3Nrf1/10/2017, 3:29:46 PM
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
kevinmcguire: One-handed catch by Fumagalli! #CottonBowl ESPN Cotton Bowl: Western Michigan… https://t.co/IO8k5Q4vR6 https://t.co/vk1FLjNBYA1/2/2017, 6:09:32 PM
- Wisconsin Badgers Football
Report: Wisconsin OT Ramczyk to Have Hip Surgery After Bowlvia Land of 10
Jason Galloway @Jason_Galloway
#Badgers LT Ryan Ramczyk makes his decision official. https://t.co/gB8V16ItkK1/10/2017, 3:26:48 PM
Jeff Potrykus @jaypo1961
Some #Badgers football updates: https://t.co/VAyvx4lN551/10/2017, 3:13:12 PM
Evan Flood @Evan_Flood
Former #Badgers signee Ula Tolutau is headed to BYU.12/18/2016, 3:11:05 PM
Ron Dayne @Ron33Dayne
Congratulations young man #GOAT #712512/17/2016, 11:13:16 PM
Jason Galloway @Jason_Galloway
#Badgers finish ninth in final AP poll after beginning the season unranked: https://t.co/DoARft6tQZ1/10/2017, 3:09:42 PM
Jason Galloway @Jason_Galloway
#Badgers finish ninth in final AP poll. https://t.co/TtP4KJEqm81/10/2017, 2:10:27 PM
- Wisconsin Badgers Football
Pumphrey Sets FBS Record for Career Rush Yardsvia Bleacher Report
GoAztecs @GoAztecs
"A historic moment in college football history." We couldn't be more proud of one of our own, Donnel Pumphrey. #AztecFB https://t.co/n0SCcKjcl912/17/2016, 11:06:18 PM
Benjamin Worgull @TheBadgerNation
Wisconsin football finishes No.9 in the final AP poll, its highest end-of-season ranking since 2010 (7th)1/10/2017, 1:43:40 PM
Zach Heilprin @ZachHeilprin
Do you think Wisconsin will ever win a national title in football?1/10/2017, 5:43:01 AM
- Wisconsin Badgers Football
Pumphrey's Record Might Deserve an Asteriskvia SBNation.com
- Wisconsin Badgers Football
Each Big Ten Football Team's MVP for 2016 Seasonvia Bleacher Report
Jason Galloway @Jason_Galloway
#Badgers pick up a safety commit for 2017. Could be their last commit for this class. https://t.co/hIjSsX4gcY1/9/2017, 8:15:20 PM
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
Classic and clean. 👌 #OnWisconsin || #TeamUA https://t.co/5hE0jHRCRS1/9/2017, 7:41:51 PM
- Wisconsin Badgers Football
Jackson Headlines AP All-America Teamvia Bleacher Report
JJ Watt @JJWatt
A bet is a bet. Best wishes to your boys in the Rose Bowl. #OnWisconsin https://t.co/iFAZrthy7O12/9/2016, 9:38:27 PM
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
Good luck, Jared! #OnWisconsin https://t.co/U0vO2vaLpi1/9/2017, 6:30:18 PM
Bucky's 5th Quarter @B5Q
Grading the #Badgers 2016 football season, according to @jonbei013 https://t.co/SCTeCewAKk1/9/2017, 6:08:42 PM
Got Heem!
Devon Still @Dev_Still71
@JJWatt is a man of his word 😂😂 #WeAre https://t.co/em3sm58g2b12/9/2016, 9:19:47 PM
- Wisconsin Badgers Football
What Each B1G Team Needs to Accomplish Heading into Bowlsvia Bleacher Report
Jason Galloway @Jason_Galloway
I don't know what impact, if any, he'd make, but if the coaching staff wants him then they believe he can upgrade t… https://t.co/i1RtRrvKxy1/9/2017, 5:41:27 PM
Jeff Potrykus @jaypo1961
A few thoughts on #Badgers hoops team now that football is over: https://t.co/hXrMP8ZxBZ1/8/2017, 12:17:20 AM
- Wisconsin Badgers Football
Scout's Inside the Matchup: WMU vs. Wisconsinvia Bleacher Report
- Wisconsin Badgers Football
9 Players with the Toughest Decision for the NFL Draftvia SBNation.com
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
So many great plays, it was tough to narrow down to just 10. Top 10 Defensive Plays of 2016 https://t.co/CCVMu7okvf1/6/2017, 11:11:00 PM
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
Guess who led the NFL in kick return yds (810) and ranked No. 2 in kick return avg (27.9yds; min. 20 returns)? Ale… https://t.co/tCUFWMT9SG1/6/2017, 7:09:38 PM
- Wisconsin Badgers Football
Cotton Bowl: WMU vs. Wisconsin Odds and Analysisvia Bleacher Report
Badgers Land 2018 3-Star QB Bryant
Ben Bryant @benbryant_7
Excited to say that I have committed to The University Of Wisconsin🔴⚪️#OnWisconsin https://t.co/oJllFqH56z12/7/2016, 8:03:11 PM
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
Congrats Travis Frederick on being named an @AP_NFL All-Pro! #OnWisconsin https://t.co/7tDJKps6YB1/6/2017, 5:43:41 PM
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
This year's defense was special. Top 10 Defensive Plays of 2016 https://t.co/CCVMu7okvf1/6/2017, 5:22:01 PM
- Wisconsin Badgers Football
Watch: Ben Bryant's Highlight Tapevia Hudl
- Wisconsin Badgers Football
Predicting Winner for Every B1G Bowl Gamevia Bleacher Report
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
Varsity Magazine looks at what's next for the #Badgers in 2017. Bright Future Ahead: 💻 https://t.co/m4KYYktIb0 📱… https://t.co/pUsueDHQwb1/6/2017, 3:37:43 PM
Zach Heilprin @ZachHeilprin
150% jump per year over Claeys, $1M more than Kill made in his final season. Oh, and roughly $700K more than Paul C… https://t.co/de3AB1ypUT1/6/2017, 2:18:23 PM
- Wisconsin Badgers Football
Badgers Ready to Move Forward to the Cotton Bowlvia Badgersportsradio
Jason Galloway @Jason_Galloway
#Badgers add another preferred walk-on. https://t.co/vyAzu9rOp21/6/2017, 4:23:13 AM
Zach Heilprin @ZachHeilprin
Minnesota apparently willing to pay up. Potentially six years at $21M. Would be making more than Paul Chryst per ye… https://t.co/Rrdh22tBkt1/6/2017, 1:16:44 AM
- Wisconsin Badgers Football
Scout: Most Watched B1G TV Games for 2016via Bleacher Report
- Wisconsin Badgers Football
Scout: Top 5 Bowls Outside of Playoffvia Bleacher Report
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
The Cotton Bowl trophy is barely in the case at Camp Randall, but the #Badgers are already excited about 2017. https://t.co/NxK9Mpv9fY1/5/2017, 11:17:14 PM
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
We'll take it from here, @SportsCenter... The Top 10 Offensive Plays from 2016. #OnWisconsin || #Badgers https://t.co/0SAIgWdeXX1/5/2017, 11:11:00 PM
- Wisconsin Badgers Football
Preview, Predictions for Cotton Bowlvia Bleacher Report
- Wisconsin Badgers Football
B/R's Pre-Bowl Season CFB Top 25via Bleacher Report
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
T.J. Watt explained to @AndyBaggot why the time is now to make his NFL dream a reality. https://t.co/XhCVAUxJIG1/5/2017, 10:03:01 PM
- Wisconsin Badgers Football
BIG All-Conference Team: Offensevia Bleacher Report
Stewart Mandel @slmandel
Top 10 finished No. 7 Oklahoma, No. 8 Wisconsin, No. 9 USC, No. 10 Colorado.12/4/2016, 7:44:47 PM
College Football @CFB
Pro Football Focus: Wisconsin’s Troy Fumagalli was highest-graded bowl player https://t.co/ARk5TOM0sh1/5/2017, 9:01:28 PM
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
Pro Football Focus graded players from every FBS bowl game. The highest-graded player? Our man Troy Fumagalli 🏈💯… https://t.co/xlD4AKsbRZ1/5/2017, 8:20:32 PM
- Wisconsin Badgers Football
Gear Up for the Cotton Bowl Now!via Fanatics
CFBPlayoff @CFBPlayoff
No. 15 Western Michigan takes on No. 8 Wisconsin on January 2 in the @CottonBowlGame.12/4/2016, 7:34:36 PM
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
This season was a lot of fun. What were your favorite moments? Our Top 10 Offensive Plays of 2016. https://t.co/0SAIgWdeXX1/5/2017, 6:58:28 PM
The Rare Combination of Shade and Class
Great tweet