Jason Galloway @Jason_Galloway
#Badgers pick up a safety commit for 2017. Could be their last commit for this class. https://t.co/hIjSsX4gcY1/9/2017, 8:15:20 PM
Scotty Nelson 1️⃣0️⃣ @_scottnelson
Blessed and thankful to announce that I will be committing to the University of Wisconsin‼️ #OnWisconsin #GoBadgers 🅱️🧀👐🏽 https://t.co/6Na7n3CMwQ1/9/2017, 8:14:33 PM
Watch: Scott Nelson Highlightsvia Scout
Bold Predictions for Big Ten Football in 2017via David Regimbal
Report: Ramczyk Expected to Enter 2017 NFL Draftvia Badger247
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
Classic and clean. 👌 #OnWisconsin || #TeamUA https://t.co/5hE0jHRCRS1/9/2017, 7:41:51 PM
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
Good luck, Jared! #OnWisconsin https://t.co/U0vO2vaLpi1/9/2017, 6:30:18 PM
Bucky's 5th Quarter @B5Q
Grading the #Badgers 2016 football season, according to @jonbei013 https://t.co/SCTeCewAKk1/9/2017, 6:08:42 PM
Get Cotton Bowl Champs Gear Now!via Fanatics
All-American LB T.J. Watt Declares for Draftvia Scout.com
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
Once a Badger. ALWAYS a Badger. We'll miss you, @_TJWatt! Good luck with the next step. #OnWisconsin https://t.co/HRaisF6A831/3/2017, 5:13:24 PM
Jason Galloway @Jason_Galloway
I don't know what impact, if any, he'd make, but if the coaching staff wants him then they believe he can upgrade t… https://t.co/i1RtRrvKxy1/9/2017, 5:41:27 PM
Jeff Potrykus @jaypo1961
A few thoughts on #Badgers hoops team now that football is over: https://t.co/hXrMP8ZxBZ1/8/2017, 12:17:20 AM
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
So many great plays, it was tough to narrow down to just 10. Top 10 Defensive Plays of 2016 https://t.co/CCVMu7okvf1/6/2017, 11:11:00 PM
T.J. Watt, Brother of J.J., Makes Name for Himselfvia SI.com
No. 8 Wisconsin Takes Down No. 15 WMU in Cotton Bowlvia Bleacher Report
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
Guess who led the NFL in kick return yds (810) and ranked No. 2 in kick return avg (27.9yds; min. 20 returns)? Ale… https://t.co/tCUFWMT9SG1/6/2017, 7:09:38 PM
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
Congrats Travis Frederick on being named an @AP_NFL All-Pro! #OnWisconsin https://t.co/7tDJKps6YB1/6/2017, 5:43:41 PM
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
This year's defense was special. Top 10 Defensive Plays of 2016 https://t.co/CCVMu7okvf1/6/2017, 5:22:01 PM
RedditCFB @RedditCFB
#CottonBowl #RTB Status https://t.co/T4WX3p6yOZ1/2/2017, 8:58:10 PM
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
kevinmcguire: This is the #MACTION I have been waiting to see ESPN Cotton Bowl: Western Mic… https://t.co/nN7QyWMG31 https://t.co/0hYbufkt7S1/2/2017, 8:53:29 PM
SI College Football @si_ncaafb
Western Michigan has fumbled the ball five times and recovered all five. Incredible luck.1/2/2017, 8:49:27 PM
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
Varsity Magazine looks at what's next for the #Badgers in 2017. Bright Future Ahead: 💻 https://t.co/m4KYYktIb0 📱… https://t.co/pUsueDHQwb1/6/2017, 3:37:43 PM
Zach Heilprin @ZachHeilprin
150% jump per year over Claeys, $1M more than Kill made in his final season. Oh, and roughly $700K more than Paul C… https://t.co/de3AB1ypUT1/6/2017, 2:18:23 PM
Jason Galloway @Jason_Galloway
#Badgers add another preferred walk-on. https://t.co/vyAzu9rOp21/6/2017, 4:23:13 AM
Wisconsin TE Out-Jumps WMU Defenders for TDvia ESPN.com
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
kevinmcguire: Zach Terrell out there breaking ankles in the #CottonBowl… ESPN Cotton Bowl: … https://t.co/DUISpFnaFc https://t.co/zqhHw8Oigd1/2/2017, 7:09:56 PM
JJ Watt @JJWatt
SACKKKKKK. BEAST. @_TJWatt1/2/2017, 6:37:27 PM
Zach Heilprin @ZachHeilprin
Minnesota apparently willing to pay up. Potentially six years at $21M. Would be making more than Paul Chryst per ye… https://t.co/Rrdh22tBkt1/6/2017, 1:16:44 AM
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
The Cotton Bowl trophy is barely in the case at Camp Randall, but the #Badgers are already excited about 2017. https://t.co/NxK9Mpv9fY1/5/2017, 11:17:14 PM
Evan Flood @Evan_Flood
Paul Chryst has forgotten more about QB's than I'll ever know, but I'll never understand removing a guy when the offense is hot. #Badgers1/2/2017, 6:40:21 PM
Darren Rovell @darrenrovell
Median price paid per ticket on StubHub for today's bowl games: Rose $345, Sugar $126, Outback $120 & Cotton $39.1/2/2017, 6:09:35 PM
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
We'll take it from here, @SportsCenter... The Top 10 Offensive Plays from 2016. #OnWisconsin || #Badgers https://t.co/0SAIgWdeXX1/5/2017, 11:11:00 PM
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
T.J. Watt explained to @AndyBaggot why the time is now to make his NFL dream a reality. https://t.co/XhCVAUxJIG1/5/2017, 10:03:01 PM
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
kevinmcguire: One-handed catch by Fumagalli! #CottonBowl ESPN Cotton Bowl: Western Michigan… https://t.co/IO8k5Q4vR6 https://t.co/vk1FLjNBYA1/2/2017, 6:09:32 PM
Report: Wisconsin OT Ramczyk to Have Hip Surgery After Bowlvia Land of 10
College Football @CFB
Pro Football Focus: Wisconsin’s Troy Fumagalli was highest-graded bowl player https://t.co/ARk5TOM0sh1/5/2017, 9:01:28 PM
Evan Flood @Evan_Flood
Former #Badgers signee Ula Tolutau is headed to BYU.12/18/2016, 3:11:05 PM
Ron Dayne @Ron33Dayne
Congratulations young man #GOAT #712512/17/2016, 11:13:16 PM
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
Pro Football Focus graded players from every FBS bowl game. The highest-graded player? Our man Troy Fumagalli 🏈💯… https://t.co/xlD4AKsbRZ1/5/2017, 8:20:32 PM
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
This season was a lot of fun. What were your favorite moments? Our Top 10 Offensive Plays of 2016. https://t.co/0SAIgWdeXX1/5/2017, 6:58:28 PM
Pumphrey Sets FBS Record for Career Rush Yardsvia Bleacher Report
GoAztecs @GoAztecs
"A historic moment in college football history." We couldn't be more proud of one of our own, Donnel Pumphrey. #AztecFB https://t.co/n0SCcKjcl912/17/2016, 11:06:18 PM
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
1⃣1⃣-1⃣2⃣ cmp/att 1⃣5⃣9⃣ yards 1⃣ Cotton Bowl title 🏆 We're gonna miss ya, @BartHouston_13. #OnWisconsin 👐 https://t.co/VfgrdagZio1/5/2017, 12:12:00 AM
Pumphrey's Record Might Deserve an Asteriskvia SBNation.com
Each Big Ten Football Team's MVP for 2016 Seasonvia Bleacher Report
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
On the field. 🏈 In the classroom. 📚 One of the nation's best. #OnWisconsin 👐 https://t.co/aRgh1Uq8iK1/4/2017, 11:14:10 PM
Jackson Headlines AP All-America Teamvia Bleacher Report
JJ Watt @JJWatt
A bet is a bet. Best wishes to your boys in the Rose Bowl. #OnWisconsin https://t.co/iFAZrthy7O12/9/2016, 9:38:27 PM
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
Over the last three seasons, the #Badgers are 32-9. That win total trails only Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State & Flor… https://t.co/ckGBeXaa5t1/4/2017, 9:28:27 PM
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
A special season that deserved a special finale. #OnWisconsin 📸 https://t.co/d9B2nESFLx https://t.co/E8Jbjal4XN1/4/2017, 6:34:53 PM
Devon Still @Dev_Still71
@JJWatt is a man of his word 😂😂 #WeAre https://t.co/em3sm58g2b12/9/2016, 9:19:47 PM
What Each B1G Team Needs to Accomplish Heading into Bowlsvia Bleacher Report
Jason Galloway @Jason_Galloway
Our guess at projecting the #Badgers' 2017 depth chart: https://t.co/RZRJANzgHI1/4/2017, 3:54:04 PM
Scout's Inside the Matchup: WMU vs. Wisconsinvia Bleacher Report
9 Players with the Toughest Decision for the NFL Draftvia SBNation.com
Jason Galloway @Jason_Galloway
#Badgers cornerbacks Sojourn Shelton, Derrick Tindal keep first-round talent Corey Davis in check: https://t.co/HaePDKcgYd1/4/2017, 3:48:17 PM
Jason Galloway @Jason_Galloway
ICYMI, #Badgers outside linebacker T.J. Watt will leave UW early for 2017 NFL Draft: https://t.co/2PhgrNMD4F1/4/2017, 3:47:00 PM
Cotton Bowl: WMU vs. Wisconsin Odds and Analysisvia Bleacher Report
Badgers Land 2018 3-Star QB Bryant
Ben Bryant @benbryant_7
Excited to say that I have committed to The University Of Wisconsin🔴⚪️#OnWisconsin https://t.co/oJllFqH56z12/7/2016, 8:03:11 PM
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
Recap, highlights, photos, interviews and so much more. Check out all our coverage from the @CottonBowlGame. 🏈🏆➡️… https://t.co/rWEVotQGC81/3/2017, 11:54:14 PM
Watch: Ben Bryant's Highlight Tapevia Hudl
Predicting Winner for Every B1G Bowl Gamevia Bleacher Report
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
Congrats to @CoreyClement_6 on receiving an invite to the NFL Combine! We're gonna miss ya, 6⃣! #OnWisconsin https://t.co/wW6gNoDQL91/3/2017, 11:41:45 PM
Evan Flood @Evan_Flood
Corey Clement is the eighth ranked running back in the NFL Draft per @CBSSports. Projected third round pick. Just invited to NFL combine.1/3/2017, 10:12:30 PM
Badgers Ready to Move Forward to the Cotton Bowlvia Badgersportsradio
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
Good to be home in Madison. But our week in Texas for the @CottonBowlGame is one we'll never forget. #OnWisconsin https://t.co/gm05BBPJay1/3/2017, 8:40:42 PM
AP Top 25 @AP_Top25
No. 8 Wisconsin, Fumagalli, leap into offseason on high note https://t.co/vqC3uE4BpL @GArmasAP1/3/2017, 7:29:04 PM
Scout: Most Watched B1G TV Games for 2016via Bleacher Report
Scout: Top 5 Bowls Outside of Playoffvia Bleacher Report
Evan Flood @Evan_Flood
Big news for #Badgers running back Corey Clement https://t.co/JFBQHCDEZ1 https://t.co/bGdxrMK1K91/3/2017, 7:09:19 PM
Badger247 @Badger247
Big news for #Badgers running back Corey Clement https://t.co/5ZMlOJums8 https://t.co/wES0QsPz2m1/3/2017, 7:09:19 PM
Preview, Predictions for Cotton Bowlvia Bleacher Report
B/R's Pre-Bowl Season CFB Top 25via Bleacher Report
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
Watts at Wisconsin... Nearly a decade of dominance. J.J. (2008-2010) Derek (2011-2015) T.J. (2013-2016)… https://t.co/zmYjlO2NJC1/3/2017, 5:34:07 PM
BIG All-Conference Team: Offensevia Bleacher Report
Stewart Mandel @slmandel
Top 10 finished No. 7 Oklahoma, No. 8 Wisconsin, No. 9 USC, No. 10 Colorado.12/4/2016, 7:44:47 PM
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
First there was @JJWatt Then there was @DerekWatt34 Look out, NFL. @_TJWatt is the next great homegrown Badger. https://t.co/dqCN9LUybs1/3/2017, 5:21:13 PM
Jason Galloway @Jason_Galloway
T.J. Watt has played his last game for the #Badgers. https://t.co/7jJxXcZ4Hz1/3/2017, 5:15:48 PM
Gear Up for the Cotton Bowl Now!via Fanatics
CFBPlayoff @CFBPlayoff
No. 15 Western Michigan takes on No. 8 Wisconsin on January 2 in the @CottonBowlGame.12/4/2016, 7:34:36 PM
Big Ten Network @BigTenNetwork
Good luck in the @NFL, @_TJWatt. https://t.co/3dRvvUzuMB1/3/2017, 5:09:29 PM
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
Wanna know how much the @CottonBowlGame meant to our guys? Just listen to Bart Houston. https://t.co/ZBzMhAOtVI1/3/2017, 4:42:06 PM
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
arashmarkazi: USC is back in the Rose Bowl. ESPN College Football Playoff Selection Show https://t.co/NIyRarCweX https://t.co/b0NWCfjcwh12/4/2016, 7:39:11 PM
Penn State Storms Back for B1G Titlevia Bleacher Report
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
One for the record books. 📚 #OnWisconsin || #Badgers https://t.co/Q60Ohn0Krw1/3/2017, 4:33:47 PM
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
After a Cotton Bowl win fueled by underclassmen, what does the future hold for the #Badgers, T.J. Watt? https://t.co/WBNfNRCG7p1/3/2017, 4:10:20 PM
Game Grades for Wisconsin vs. Penn Statevia Bleacher Report
FanSportsClips @FanSportsClips
kevinmcguire: Whoops! Fox Big Ten Football Championship: Wisconsin vs. Penn State https://t.co/LGDfOEX95U https://t.co/H3wsFwiTZC12/4/2016, 2:14:51 AM
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
MVPs! MVPs! MVPs! Congrats again to Troy Fumagalli on Offensive MVP and T.J. Edwards on Defensive MVP honors. 🏆🏆… https://t.co/G6SGnu6x3W1/3/2017, 4:03:52 PM
Jack McGuire @TailgateHeisman
"You up?" -Corey Clement to the CFP committee https://t.co/qMWE4fuiY512/4/2016, 1:47:14 AM
David Pollack @davidpollack47
The Penn State Oline has struggled all year and Wisconsin isn't taking it easy on them tonight either. The struggle is real!!!12/4/2016, 1:41:45 AM
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
We're gonna have to make more room in the trophy case back home in Madison. 😁🏆🎉 #OnWisconsin https://t.co/8IHTBetTJk1/3/2017, 3:47:42 PM
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
Woke up feeling like... 🏈🏆🎉 #OnWisconsin || #Badgers https://t.co/oZbzV6BUaK1/3/2017, 3:10:20 PM
Badgers Cap 14-Play Drive with a Scorevia ESPN.com
Stewart Mandel @slmandel
What a great touch by the Big Ten, putting Sadler and Foltz on the coin for the coin toss w/ their families right there.12/4/2016, 1:16:42 AM
Wisconsin Football @BadgerFootball
Yea... yesterday was a good day. https://t.co/ilCRMXzwjN1/3/2017, 2:56:32 PM
Benjamin Worgull @TheBadgerNation
For the AM Crowd: Insider notes on T.J. Edwards' pick, Sojourn Shelton's play, Taiwan Deal, Bradrick Shaw and more https://t.co/BDbgJ4GTM21/3/2017, 1:51:04 PM
Russell Wilson @DangeRussWilson
#OnWisconsin12/4/2016, 1:12:52 AM
Wisconsin to Start Bart Houston at QB vs. Penn Statevia Bleacher Report
Benjamin Worgull @TheBadgerNation
For the AM Crowd: Troy Fumagalli puts himself on the map entering his senior season with Cotton Bowl MVP honors https://t.co/ONquAYkBAH1/3/2017, 1:50:31 PM
Jason Galloway @Jason_Galloway
#Badgers defense returns to form as UW finishes season on high note: https://t.co/0fxsQqkn6c1/3/2017, 5:28:47 AM
Logic Says Wisco, but Look for Penn State to Roll to B1G Titlevia chicagotribune.com
On Wisconsin | By Chris Orrvia The Players' Tribune
Jason Galloway @Jason_Galloway
Top tweets from #Badgers fans during today's Cotton Bowl: https://t.co/SpyaY9YpMC1/3/2017, 5:25:58 AM
Jason Galloway @Jason_Galloway
Also in today's notes ... Ryan Ramczyk to undergo hip surgery Thursday, still deciding on NFL future: https://t.co/PSEd5smoYy1/3/2017, 5:24:02 AM
Key to Wisconsin Winning Big Ten Championshipvia Bleacher Report
Kramer's Locks for Conference Championship Weekvia Bleacher Report
Jason Galloway @Jason_Galloway
#Badgers QB Bart Houston ends up-and-down season on positive note at Cotton Bowl: https://t.co/PSEd5smoYy1/3/2017, 5:22:30 AM
Jason Galloway @Jason_Galloway
Cotton Bowl victory over Western Michigan caps encouraging season for #Badgers, per @TomOatesWSJ: https://t.co/smBfFAuQqE1/3/2017, 5:21:12 AM
