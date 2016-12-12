Georgia Bulldogs Football
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
Happy New Year world! 2017 will be a very good year. 🐶❄🤔🎅🏻✅🙏👌🔥🔑🎥😈🕶🌞🏈🎬🇺🇸1/1/2017, 5:57:09 AM
- Georgia Bulldogs Football
Scout: Kirby Smart Talks Chubb and Michelvia Bleacher Report
- Georgia Bulldogs Football
Scout: Smart Calls out Lorenzo Cartervia Bleacher Report
brian herrien @brianherrienn
Small world , I pulled over at the gas station on the way home and saw the little man that had my jersey on at the game 😎🐶 #GoDawgs ✍🏽🔴⚫️🐾 https://t.co/QaOJULjWQj12/31/2016, 3:37:36 AM
Georgia Football @FootballUGA
Happy New Year, #DawgNation! https://t.co/3jHiR7Ytyg1/1/2017, 5:00:07 AM
DawgNation @DawgNation
Georgia football: Defensive back Aaron Davis indicates he’s returning to Georgia https://t.co/8TCzOjJ86H https://t.co/Y4rMjQD2Ng1/1/2017, 1:53:20 AM
- Georgia Bulldogs Football
Watch: Kirby Smart's Liberty Bowl Prepvia Bleacher Report
Barrett Sallee @BarrettSallee
With Georgia's win over TCU, the SEC improves its bowl record to 2-4.12/30/2016, 8:19:09 PM
Marc Weiszer @marcweiszer
UGA junior safety Aaron Davis takes to social media to reveal 2017 plans https://t.co/gojvFF3mQI https://t.co/6XEKrlxjov1/1/2017, 1:52:15 AM
Bulldawg Illustrated @GPoole_BI
Isaiah McKenzie Declares for the NFL Draft | Bulldawg Illustrated https://t.co/JgwMNtPYRs1/1/2017, 1:50:07 AM
Dawg Sports @dawgsports
Aaron Davis apparently back https://t.co/WJAdqpdLtP https://t.co/3yY5ZR4Siz1/1/2017, 1:46:13 AM
- Georgia Bulldogs Football
Chubb Passes Gurley on Georgia's Career Rushing Listvia DawgNation
- Georgia Bulldogs Football
'Human Joystick' Declares for 2017 NFL Draftvia theScore.com
Marc Weiszer @marcweiszer
Georgia safety Dominick Sanders said he will return for senior season.12/30/2016, 9:22:05 PM
Georgia Football SDS @Bulldogs
Photo: Georgia DB Aaron Davis announces he will return for 2017 season https://t.co/JI8vu9cU471/1/2017, 1:45:10 AM
Gridiron Now @GridironNow
Georgia may have won the Liberty Bowl, but its biggest loss of Friday was junior WR Isaiah McKenzie https://t.co/cqAr0EUvSl1/1/2017, 1:35:13 AM
Dawgs247 @Dawgs247
Aaron Davis makes the call on his football future #UGA @Dawgs247 https://t.co/K3bxEwVQGu @KippLAdams @Mansell247 https://t.co/EfqMkm3OCA1/1/2017, 1:20:22 AM
- Georgia Bulldogs Football
Recruiting: 4-Star DB Gibbs Expected to Choose UGA Over Bamavia Dawgsportsradio
- Georgia Bulldogs Football
'Human Joystick' Gets Things Started for UGAvia ESPN.com
Marc Weiszer @marcweiszer
WR Riley Ridley has ligament damage in ankle and "it doesn't look good," to play in bowl, Kirby Smart said.12/29/2016, 7:04:51 PM
Dawgs247 @Dawgs247
Aaron Davis makes the call on his football future #UGA @Dawgs247 https://t.co/K3bxEwVQGu @KippLAdams @Mansell247 https://t.co/ZWTu1dbaSC1/1/2017, 1:19:52 AM
Marc Weiszer @marcweiszer
UGA junior safety Aaron Davis indicates on Instagram he will return next season. https://t.co/TVy0mtk7rF1/1/2017, 1:19:25 AM
- Georgia Bulldogs Football
Report: Riley Ridley on Crutches Pregamevia DawgNation
Georgia Dealing with Injuries, Departures Headed into Bowl Game
Most teams use the few weeks before their bowl games to sure things up healthwise and depthwise.
That hasn’t exactly been the case for Georgia.
Inside linebacker Natrez Patrick hasn’t been practicing. A reporter from UGAsports.com noticed wide receiver Riley Ridley on crutches. Tyrique McGhee, a freshman backup cornerback, is hurt too. On top of all of this, the guys ahead of him on the second string Rico McGraw and Juwuan Briscoe are transferring and won’t play Friday. (https://dawgs.us/2iG5spu; https://dawgs.us/2hpVhV3)
So the Bulldogs are a bit jumbled with a laundry list of small things that could add up to something substantial. Stopping TCU on offense is the key to this game, and the team obviously wants to have all hands on deck to do that. As it stands, that is what’s happening. Patrick is an impact guy, a reliable and smart player. Not having him creates a potential hole in the middle of the field.
Riley Ridley has shown flashes of brilliance during his freshman season, and while nothing official is known about his status, not having him would be a blow to the Georgia offense, especially if this game turns into a high-scoring affair that finds the Bulldogs needing to keep up.
—Evan Greenberg @EvanGreenberg8
- Georgia Bulldogs Football
B/R Breakdown: 4-Star Georgia RB Commit D'Andre Swiftvia Bleacher Report
Gridiron Now @GridironNow
Two words from yesterday's @FootballUGA win over TCU in the Liberty Bowl: Nick. Chubb. https://t.co/pLWPAhshE412/31/2016, 11:20:01 PM
Bulldawg Illustrated @GPoole_BI
Kirby Smart Post-Liberty Bowl Press Conference with Nick Chubb, Sony Michel, and Trenton Thompson | https://t.co/T3kPMAd9Kb12/31/2016, 11:00:39 PM
- Georgia Bulldogs Football
Watching Markaviest Bryant at the UA All-America Gamevia Dawgsportsradio
- Georgia Bulldogs Football
Ranking Top 5 Wildest Moments This Year in CFBvia Bleacher Report
Kirk Bohls @kbohls
Alabama really misses Kirby Smart, doesn't it? Just incredible defensive dominance.12/31/2016, 9:36:17 PM
Georgia Football SDS @Bulldogs
Nick Chubb, Sony Michel give Jacob Eason pointers on running the ball https://t.co/zhBjeZnNYH12/31/2016, 7:21:32 PM
Breaking Down Georgia's Big Announcement
Welcome to bowl week! Georgia football—and the Daily Insights—is back from hiatus, as it is once again a game week, specifically the Liberty Bowl against TCU.
We’ll get to that matchup throughout this week, but I wanted to address the big news of the past few weeks.
Nick Chubb, Sony Michel, Lorenzo Carter and Davin Bellamy all announced that they would return for the 2017 season. This is monumental and a staggering piece of in-house recruiting by coach Kirby Smart. A few things:
This is a huge testament to Chubb and Michel’s judgment and thoughts on Smart in Year One. They are leaders of this team, and this move is a huge vote of confidence for Kirby Smart and his staff going forward.
The timing of the announcement—early December as bowl preparation ramped up—puzzled me just a bit. In the long term, it helps with 2017 recruiting and drums up subsequent interest in the program that maybe wasn’t there when this was an unknown. But it does take away a bit from the game at hand. That’s not to say that the Liberty Bowl has huge stakes, but as a team, Georgia obviously wants to win every game it can. I’d guess that on the grand scale, making this announcement when it wanted to was more important than any short-term ramifications it could have as far as being a distraction. This type of thing can motivate a team further, too, and that's what the players are probably banking on.
Expectations for 2017 will be sky-high. With some very talented freshmen coming in and Jacob Eason with a season under his belt, anything short of competing for the SEC championship won’t reflect well.
For now, Georgia has one more game to play to get the ball rolling even further as 2017 approaches.
—Evan Greenberg @EvanGreenberg8
- Georgia Bulldogs Football
What Would Barrett Sallee Give Georgia for the Holidays?via Dawgsportsradio
Dr. Saturday @YahooDrSaturday
Kentucky just cut Georgia Tech's lead to 23-10 with 13:40 to go on a Stephen Johnson 20-yard TD pass Dorian Baker.12/31/2016, 6:49:58 PM
Tony Barnhart @MrCFB
In press box getting ready for the last college football game in the history of the Georgia Dome. Hard to believe.12/31/2016, 6:04:37 PM
Georgia Sports Now @GASportsNow
Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs received a VERY special gift under their tree this year! Congrats on your commitment, @NMcbride13! https://t.co/3eiS3h86zj12/25/2016, 8:23:59 PM
- Georgia Bulldogs Football
Georgia Lands 4-Star LB Nate McBridevia Scout.com
Gridiron Now @GridironNow
Everything is fitting together perfectly for 5-star @FootballUGA commit @_LayZay_ https://t.co/m3MI64OPwp12/31/2016, 4:50:02 PM
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
Believe it fellas. Natalie works as hard and cares as much about what she does as anyone you'll meet on your way to… https://t.co/NzSOz4y7Gr12/31/2016, 3:41:53 PM
- Georgia Bulldogs Football
Most Important Prospects Left on UGA's 2017 Recruiting Boardvia Dawgsportsradio
- Georgia Bulldogs Football
UGA's Beamer Fined $25K for Involvement in Wakey Leaksvia Bleacher Report
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
What has 5-star Isaiah Wilson told DeAngelo Gibbs this week about coming to play with him at UGA? ->… https://t.co/4uxVN5cMcD12/31/2016, 3:36:30 PM
Seth Emerson @SethEmersonAJC
For all the justified optimism in Nick Chubb and Sony Michel's return, Isaiah McKenzie's departure could hurt a lot. https://t.co/2uGjpRz4Sz12/31/2016, 3:27:01 PM
- Georgia Bulldogs Football
Two Georgia DBs Still Mulling Their Futuresvia DawgNation
- Georgia Bulldogs Football
Carter's Situation Reminds Georgia Fans CFB Is a Businessvia Dawgsportsradio
Gridiron Now @GridironNow
Georgia may have won the Liberty Bowl, but its biggest loss of Friday was junior WR Isaiah McKenzie https://t.co/cqAr0Fc6JT12/31/2016, 2:50:01 PM
Bulldawg Illustrated @GPoole_BI
Isaiah McKenzie Declares for the NFL Draft | Bulldawg Illustrated https://t.co/sdeqEXSfK712/31/2016, 2:15:26 PM
- Georgia Bulldogs Football
Georgia Needed OTs in the 2017 Class, Now Has Themvia Dawgsportsradio
- Georgia Bulldogs Football
How Solid Is 4-Star DT Wyatt's Commitment?via Dawgsportsradio
Bulldawg Illustrated @GPoole_BI
Kirby Smart Post #LibertyBowl Press Conference w/ Nick Chubb, Sony Michel & Trenton Thompson | Bulldawg Illustrated https://t.co/waOI3WHxcK12/31/2016, 1:35:11 PM
Dawgs247 @Dawgs247
Kirby Smart on Chubb, Michel: 'They care about Georgia' @Dawgs247 https://t.co/QoL1hNvoO8 @KippLAdams @Mansell247 https://t.co/Dv9nMVSjrY12/31/2016, 11:13:11 AM
- Georgia Bulldogs Football
Texas Lands 4-Star RB Carter After UGA Decommitvia Bleacher Report
- Georgia Bulldogs Football
Who Will Start Heisman Campaigns This Bowl Season?via Greg Wallace
Georgia Football @FootballUGA
#LibertyBowl Champions! #CommitToTheG / #ATD https://t.co/rwdLBHySYd12/31/2016, 3:50:53 AM
Cites Chubb, Michel Staying as Why
Toneil Carter @CarterToneil
This was so hard but i gotta do what's best for me . #ingoditrust https://t.co/BhOVV1OuYI12/19/2016, 4:20:07 PM
- Georgia Bulldogs Football
SEC Q&A: Which Coach Under Most Pressure in 2017?via Barrett Sallee
- Georgia Bulldogs Football
Barrett's Breakout Bowl Performers: Jacob Easonvia Dawgsportsradio
- Georgia Bulldogs Football
Returning Upperclassman Are UGA's Biggest Recruitsvia Dawgsportsradio
Georgia Football @FootballUGA
🏆 Bringing home the hardware. #CommitToTheG / #ATD / #DawgsOnTop https://t.co/GQMudwARDg12/31/2016, 1:00:31 AM
- Georgia Bulldogs Football
Does Chubb Staying at UGA Affect Four Star RB D'Andre Swift?via Nittanylionsportsradio
Someone's Excited
Coach Kirby Smart @KirbySmartUGA
"Put yo hands in the air, if you a true playa!" So excited to have this Big Dawg joining #SicEm17 Go Dawgs! https://t.co/8cTG8qtsDh12/16/2016, 5:45:32 PM
AP Top 25 @AP_Top25
Georgia receiver Isaiah McKenzie says he'll enter NFL draft https://t.co/mX31IBTxHV12/30/2016, 11:12:56 PM
- Georgia Bulldogs Football
Bulldogs Land 4-Star OL Isaiah Wilsonvia Bleacher Report
- Georgia Bulldogs Football
Where Else Is Four Star Ray Bishop Considering?via Dawgsportsradio
Dawgs247 @Dawgs247
#UGA HC Kirby Smart on how his team has bought in and how recruiting isn't the end all, be all… https://t.co/4pM4CAJO1w12/30/2016, 11:02:28 PM
Saturday Down South @SDS
Georgia understands value of Nick Chubb and Sony Michel after Liberty Bowl victory https://t.co/t4VNQxvvZ712/30/2016, 10:53:09 PM
- Georgia Bulldogs Football
Georgia Star RB Chubb Among 4 Bulldogs Returningvia Bleacher Report
Jake Reuse @ReuseRecruiting
https://t.co/CEVYkHhhNl: Nick Chubb announces his return to #UGA https://t.co/uq9ICMjfEV12/15/2016, 9:50:38 PM
College Football @CFB
Georgia understands value of Nick Chubb and Sony Michel after Liberty Bowl victory https://t.co/9rlwe038cf https://t.co/fyu9cf4awo12/30/2016, 10:53:08 PM
Georgia Football SDS @Bulldogs
Georgia understands value of Nick Chubb and Sony Michel after Liberty Bowl victory https://t.co/sHHOtH5aZH12/30/2016, 10:48:34 PM
Anthony Dasher @AnthonyDasher1
Nick Chubb said he decided to come back when he saw Ga. Tech tearing up the hedges and planting its flag on the G after their win at Sanford https://t.co/dcacadL9ci12/15/2016, 10:03:27 PM
DawgNation @DawgNation
Year 1 didn’t go as planned, but Kirby Smart has Georgia on right track https://t.co/KgS3B8LgtB https://t.co/noz62YybX312/30/2016, 10:33:18 PM
Bulldawg Illustrated @GPoole_BI
Kirby Smart Post- Liberty Bowl Presser https://t.co/sYyJR9mXEf12/30/2016, 10:29:56 PM
Who Needs Recruits When You Can Keep Your Studs?
Radi Nabulsi @RadiNabulsi
Said this last night. Getting Nick Chubb and Sony Michel to stay is a huge recruiting win for Kirby Smart and Co. https://t.co/GUThcs0Bmb12/15/2016, 10:01:23 PM
Marc Weiszer @marcweiszer
Isaiah McKenzie taking his chances with NFL draft. Dominick Sanders 'ready to make big impact' for UGA in '17.… https://t.co/oOjuI7Kdoa12/30/2016, 10:20:40 PM
Gridiron Now @GridironNow
Everything is fitting together perfectly for 5-star @FootballUGA commit @_LayZay_ https://t.co/m3MI64OPwp12/30/2016, 10:05:01 PM
- Georgia Bulldogs Football
Three Players Set to Transfer from Georgiavia Saturday Down South
- Georgia Bulldogs Football
Will D'Andre Swift Play Immediately for Georgia?via Dawgsportsradio
Georgia Football SDS @Bulldogs
Georgia WR Isaiah McKenzie declares for 2017 NFL Draft https://t.co/4F3vv0g1O912/30/2016, 9:52:11 PM
- Georgia Bulldogs Football
Should Georgia's NFL Draft Prospects Stay or Go?via Dawgsportsradio
- Georgia Bulldogs Football
Georgia Back at Practice as Bowl Preparations Beginvia Dawgsportsradio
Dawgs247 @Dawgs247
#UGA WR Isaiah McKenzie declares for 2017 NFL Draft; leaves school as record holder in return TDs… https://t.co/VWo3OOJaxt12/30/2016, 9:48:08 PM
Creg Stephenson @CregStephenson
Georgia's Isaiah McKenzie says he's headed to 2017 NFL draft | https://t.co/RgYKlc9UW312/30/2016, 9:45:18 PM
- Georgia Bulldogs Football
4-Star ATH Bishop Decommits from Auburnvia Bleacher Report
- Georgia Bulldogs Football
10 Key Mid-Year JUCO Signees from Signing Dayvia Bleacher Report
DawgNation @DawgNation
Georgia Football: Safety Dominick Sanders returning for senior season https://t.co/k7C9eaPiPK https://t.co/MtxlaDUETu12/30/2016, 9:43:50 PM
AJC UGA @ChipTowersAJC
UGA wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie declares for NFL Draft https://t.co/A6VaJ1HEgq12/30/2016, 9:39:07 PM
- Georgia Bulldogs Football
Report: Wilson Transferring to Community Collegevia Dawgs247
Georgia Lands 4-Star OT
D'Marcus Hayes® @DMarcushayes78
Very blessed to announce that I will be playing for The University of Georgia next season 🔴⚫️🐶‼️‼️ #CommitToTheG https://t.co/oMiosiAW4F12/12/2016, 6:49:56 PM
Seth Emerson @SethEmersonAJC
Isaiah McKenzie comments on entering NFL draft. https://t.co/kvrdPifK7T12/30/2016, 9:38:30 PM
- Georgia Bulldogs Football
What Each SEC Team Needs to Accomplish Heading into Bowlsvia Bleacher Report
- Georgia Bulldogs Football
2017 Recruits Who Could Contend for Heisman Trophyvia Bleacher Report
DawgNation @DawgNation
UGA wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie declares for NFL Draft https://t.co/LErDjXg9F1 https://t.co/3g9GARozNs12/30/2016, 9:37:05 PM
Dawg Sports @dawgsports
Really can't imagine Isaiah McKenzie materially improving his draft stock by coming back. Not gonna get any taller. Can't get much faster.12/30/2016, 9:36:53 PM
- Georgia Bulldogs Football
Odds on Where 5-Star Deangelo Gibbs Landsvia Bleacher Report
- Georgia Bulldogs Football
Scout: Top 5 Recruiting Classesvia Bleacher Report
Coach Kirby Smart @KirbySmartUGA
Go Dawgs!12/30/2016, 9:33:15 PM
- Georgia Bulldogs Football
Can UGA Fend Off Bama for 5-Star ATH Gibbs?via Dawgsportsradio
- Georgia Bulldogs Football
Why Jacob Eason Will Light Up TCUvia Dawgsportsradio
Seth Emerson @SethEmersonAJC
Isaiah McKenzie just told me he is declaring for the NFL draft. Story coming.12/30/2016, 9:28:07 PM
Marc Weiszer @marcweiszer
UGA junior WR Isaiah McKenzie said he will declare for NFL draft. Cited "personal issues."12/30/2016, 9:25:30 PM
- Georgia Bulldogs Football
Saban Aside, Has SEC Coaching Regressed?via Bleacher Report
- Georgia Bulldogs Football
Each SEC Football Team's MVP for 2016 Seasonvia Barrett Sallee
DawgNation @DawgNation
Kirby Smart on Georgia’s final record https://t.co/VnRuctbOVn https://t.co/GTAoOdWBi312/30/2016, 9:21:25 PM
AJC UGA @ChipTowersAJC
Kirby Smart on Georgia’s final record https://t.co/RLHyYEgK8I12/30/2016, 9:16:35 PM
Bad News for Dawgs WR