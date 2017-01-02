Georgia Bulldogs Football
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
BREAKING: UGA adds a cornerstone member to a future recruiting class with 4-star DE Nolan Smith:… https://t.co/OlennHgFJ91/29/2017, 10:17:47 PM
Nolan Smith II @SmithNoland2
🐾 first but not the last https://t.co/IsBhbzB1yg1/29/2017, 10:01:47 PM
Nolan Smith Highlightsvia Hudl
Brooks Buce @brooksbuce
Go Dawgs!🐾🐾 https://t.co/0y273aZZO31/27/2017, 12:06:14 AM
Dawgs from Head to Toe — Shop Georgia Gear Nowvia Fanatics
Georgia Football @FootballUGA
#CommitToTheG1/29/2017, 10:17:28 PM
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
Fun week ahead: Wonder how many more times @LilEasy_35 will say "We still ain't done yet" for 2017? 🤔 https://t.co/l1iXpEEZjQ1/29/2017, 10:04:03 PM
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
Definite major DE target for UGA in 2018. He's been a staff priority for awhile now. Mr. Cox can really affect the… https://t.co/GKsAgiZfSJ1/29/2017, 9:25:41 PM
Georgia Inks $152.5M Marketing, Multimedia Rights Dealvia theScore.com
Ranking UGA Commits Among Offensive Prospectsvia Bleacher Report
Scout: Top 5 Safeties in the Class of 2017via Bleacher Report
CollegeFootball 24/7 @NFL_CFB
#ProBowl players by school: 1. @AlabamaFTBL, 6 2t. @FootballUGA, 3 2t. @OU_Football, 3 2t. @FSU_Football, 3 FULL:… https://t.co/p9OafuUxQ01/29/2017, 9:04:07 PM
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
"Gator" still has UGA on his mind heading into National Signing Day. https://t.co/iFDHUD9OSg1/29/2017, 7:16:08 PM
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
UGA 4-star DE commit @HerringMalik with a late INT in International Bowl. @ATLNETORIJ also said hello to… https://t.co/KfJEMy5DIe1/29/2017, 4:37:19 PM
B/R CFB 150: Ranking the Top 150 Overall Playersvia Bleacher Report
Ranking the Top 10 Athlete Prospectsvia Bleacher Report
Ryan Bartow: Georgia's Swift My Favorite 2017 Recruitvia Dawgsportsradio
Gridiron Now @GridironNow
Tom Luginbill made some eye-opening remarks about the @FootballUGA QB this week. https://t.co/s32CTAIEIL1/29/2017, 12:49:00 PM
Georgia Football @FootballUGA
Say hello, #DawgNation. #CommitToTheG / #SicEm17 https://t.co/3TWLkCR9dD1/29/2017, 3:04:23 AM
Official Visits to Watch: Nico Collins at Georgiavia Dawgsportsradio
Offseason Checklist to Make the SEC Great Again in 2017via Bleacher Report
CFB's Top Defensive Prospects: Georgia Landing Any?via Bleacher Report
Georgia Football @FootballUGA
Our #SicEm17 early enrollees rub shoulders with the Human Highlight Film, @DWilkins21 https://t.co/ENNlrsiSk81/29/2017, 2:14:15 AM
Georgia Football @FootballUGA
Bovada Drops Heisman Trophy Odds for 2017via Land of 10
Scout: Which Super Bowl Stars Were 5-Stars in HS?via Bleacher Report
Is Jacob Eason a Heisman Candidate?via Dawgsportsradio
Seth Emerson @SethEmersonAJC
It's not lame. I cover Georgia and I've still yet to see it play Texas A&M in football. https://t.co/W1fKexxyIY1/29/2017, 1:06:13 AM
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
Remember his name. He will stand out in 2020. https://t.co/VpxVq83w4D1/29/2017, 12:30:35 AM
😂 Sorry Jacob!
Jacob Eason @skinnyqb10
Y'all win.. Matty Ice for MVP #RiseUp https://t.co/iiT0SJNxZD1/22/2017, 10:59:42 PM
angela pitts @angela_pitts
Jeremy got pic of Eason in his GB gear at falcon game https://t.co/gZcSrmR3Qn1/22/2017, 7:56:04 PM
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
Jadon is no doubt one of the top players in a special @True19s class of Georgia sophomores. https://t.co/4XszyxIPbj1/29/2017, 12:28:45 AM
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
Impressive junior DL in the trenches. He was a HS teammate of UGA freshman JJ Holloman. https://t.co/nxK3iRAhlv1/28/2017, 10:50:56 PM
Georgia's Receiving Corps Needs Consistencyvia Dawgsportsradio
Scout: UGA Commit Deangelo Gibbs a Top-5 ATHvia Bleacher Report
Marc Weiszer @marcweiszer
UGA introduces six football midyear enrollees. https://t.co/0BABBN2djC1/28/2017, 9:58:05 PM
Marc Weiszer @marcweiszer
Georgia football assistants Sam Pittman and Dell McGee on the scene with some early enrollees and recruits.1/28/2017, 9:19:11 PM
Where Did UGA's Recruits Land in Final 2017 Rankings?via Dawgsportsradio
4-Star Recruit Ameer Speed Making Official Georgia Visitvia Dawgsportsradio
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
Mr. Jackson couldn't have said this any better. https://t.co/MykwF6zqGv1/28/2017, 6:23:54 PM
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
Junior 5-star RB Zamir White. Cavan's involvement and seeing him in No.3 call on two big UGA traditions at RB. https://t.co/lvfio6Eizq1/28/2017, 6:01:38 PM
UGA RB Commit D'Andre Swift Will Terrorize SEC Defensesvia Dawgsportsradio
Scout: Big Offers Sent Out in Georgiavia Scout.com
Georgia Football @FootballUGA
Attention Coaches: We can't wait to host you! #ATD Register >> https://t.co/3YvQ7ENeDa https://t.co/3825akLYFb1/28/2017, 3:10:38 PM
SEC Q&A: Whose Seats Could Get Hotter in 2017?via Bleacher Report
Scout: The Top 5 Quarterbacks for the Class of 2017via Bleacher Report
Georgia Football @FootballUGA
Go the distance. #ATD / #CommitToTheG https://t.co/066dJfC9Ez1/28/2017, 1:42:03 AM
Chubb Among Nation's Best RBs?via Bleacher Report
Georgia Is an Underclassmen Deadline Winnervia Dawgsportsradio
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
I think this guy is going to be able to buy his Mom a 🏠 or two. https://t.co/SG1vQhbKEU1/27/2017, 11:58:52 PM
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
Alabama offers one of the top UGA targets for the Class of 2019. https://t.co/6chc96wN4i1/27/2017, 8:26:46 PM
How Do NFL Draft Decisions Impact Georgia?via Brad Shepard
Adam Kramer's Complete 2017 Offseason Previewvia Bleacher Report
Marc Weiszer @marcweiszer
And Kirby Smart will challenge fans for a 97K Day at spring game, Kidding. I think. https://t.co/SmLlHGRaxG1/27/2017, 8:09:12 PM
Mike Leach Absolutely Crushes State of SEC Offensesvia Bleacher Report
Smart Putting Together the Best 1st Recruiting Class Evervia DawgNation
Georgia Football @FootballUGA
We are excited to introduce our early enrollees at tomorrow's @UGABasketball game. See you there, #DawgNation!… https://t.co/2KJgJLJ3gS1/27/2017, 7:52:18 PM
The Final Scout 300 for 2017via Scout.com
Scout: Who Has the Most Top 300 Recruits?via Bleacher Report
Georgia Football @FootballUGA
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
Want to see interviews with UGA freshmen @FrommJake and @TheHercules8 and commit @TheWilliamPoole -->… https://t.co/snpgXbCFGh1/27/2017, 6:56:38 PM
Scout: Top 5 Running Backs in the Class of 2017via Bleacher Report
Georgia Commit Breakdown: 4-Star DE Herringvia Dawgsportsradio
DawgNation @DawgNation
WATCH: Kirby Smart arrives at high school using helicopter https://t.co/5f5k9vkBdB https://t.co/uSDPc9OgUS1/27/2017, 5:44:24 PM
AJC UGA @ChipTowersAJC
Recruiting is great, but developing is important too, and Kirby Smart knows that https://t.co/YYeEkaEtwv1/27/2017, 3:50:50 PM
Flip Watch: Georgia Commit Devonte Wyattvia Dawgsportsradio
Breaking Down 4-Star Bulldogs Commit Robert Bealvia Dawgsportsradio
DawgNation @DawgNation
Recruiting is great, but developing is important too, and Kirby Smart knows that https://t.co/1taZr3RQi1 https://t.co/XPJYv0lfaR1/27/2017, 3:50:51 PM
Seth Emerson @SethEmersonAJC
Recruiting is great, but development is important too, and Kirby Smart knows that. https://t.co/MGLRrFU3OT1/27/2017, 3:42:00 PM
Breaking Out This Spring: Riley Ridleyvia Dawgsportsradio
Georgia Must Make Tough Decisions Filling Out the 2017 Classvia Dawgsportsradio
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
How 'bout some video Intel? Watch UGA freshman QB Jake Fromm smartly handle a Jacob Eason question:… https://t.co/6cVS4Mv3vc1/27/2017, 3:01:52 PM
DawgNation @DawgNation
Four Georgia games included among top 100 college football games of 2016 https://t.co/I2BQYCZgSk https://t.co/v8B830E0mn1/27/2017, 2:38:56 PM
UVa Signs to Play Georgia in Chick-fil-A Kickoff Gamevia Wahoos247
Georgia Looking for Commitments and Flips This Weekendvia Dawgsportsradio
Gridiron Now @GridironNow
Still stuck in the midst of a kicking controversy, @FootballUGA will have a freshman kicker in 2017 https://t.co/Aspq2MVm2x1/27/2017, 2:20:01 PM
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
Johnny Walker brings everyone a laugh today. https://t.co/QKxtNRxR5D1/27/2017, 1:34:06 PM
Can Eason Hold on as Starting QB Job in 2017?via Dawgsportsradio
All 2016-17 College Football Bowl Season Teamvia Bleacher Report
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
ICYMI: If the decision had to be made today, what would Jamyest Williams do? His father answered that:… https://t.co/cj7cw88wT71/27/2017, 1:28:54 PM
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
Which school would Jamyest Williams choose right now? His father had a clear answer to that question:… https://t.co/70LOmDQQDe1/27/2017, 3:49:15 AM
Is Georgia a Possible Playoff Team to Watch Next Season?via Dawgsportsradio
Clemson Dethrones Bama in Championship Thrillervia Bleacher Report
AL.com sports @aldotcomSports
Jim Harbaugh, Kirby Smart make final pitches for 4-star Clay-Chalkville receiver Nico Collins https://t.co/nXvi6RBKuR1/27/2017, 2:22:34 AM
Gridiron Now @GridironNow
Jacob Eason is predictable and needs better personnel around him -- why NSD will be HUGE for @FootballUGA https://t.co/s32CTB0g7l1/26/2017, 8:35:01 PM
Georgia Recruiting Comes Alive in Dead Periodvia Dawgsportsradio
Q&A: Has SEC Lost Its Grip on Conference Supremacy?via Bleacher Report
CollegeFootball 24/7 @NFL_CFB
2017 #ProBowl players by school: 1. @AlabamaFTBL, 6 2t. @GatorsFB, 3 2t. @FootballUGA, 3 2t. @OU_Football, 3 FULL:… https://t.co/ZKvNPKvHDg1/26/2017, 5:30:18 PM
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
Why UGA has a strong chance to flip South Carolina commit Jamyest Williams: https://t.co/WM5lnGoMTr https://t.co/xAEzD7Ywkc1/26/2017, 3:36:40 PM
Can Kirby and Staff Coach as Well as They Recruit?via Dawgsportsradio
Super Early Conference Rankings for 2017via Bleacher Report
DawgNation @DawgNation
Kirby Smart is finally exploiting Georgia’s natural recruiting advantage https://t.co/A4ZmwVVWhZ https://t.co/zY5jnRp7TL1/26/2017, 2:34:31 PM
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
Smart + tough. Remember at @RisingSeniors he wanted to play badly but his coaches wouldn't let him. Wasn't cleared… https://t.co/2D1qW6d6br1/26/2017, 12:51:51 AM
Will Georgia Land 5-Star DT Solomon?via Bleacher Report
Bold 2017 SEC Predictions: Georgia Will Rule the Eastvia Bleacher Report
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
Our Wednesday Night Live kicks off at 8:30 PM tonight. Join in. You might win a $50 @kroger gift card:… https://t.co/BU4kTUegHz1/26/2017, 12:19:10 AM
Dawgs247 @Dawgs247
What #UGA pledge Richard LeCounte lacks in size he makes up for in elite football abiltiy @Dawgs247… https://t.co/iYb68PMGfA1/25/2017, 11:51:45 PM
Georgia Improving 2 Positions in Recruiting Processvia Dawgsportsradio
Scout: Jake Fromm's Army Bowl Practice Highlightsvia Bleacher Report
Marc Weiszer @marcweiszer
QB Jake Fromm’s mindset is to compete right away at Georgia https://t.co/2zQs8RxUWe https://t.co/fJqW4Xg2gS1/25/2017, 5:23:16 PM
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
This one made me laugh. 👏 Never knew EvilKirby was the stunt double for the Spaniard. Rare photo. https://t.co/DbCCE8t4mg1/25/2017, 4:53:27 PM
Ranking Top 25 Classes Post-HS All-American Gamesvia Bleacher Report
Ranking Every College Football Conference Post Bowl Seasonvia Bleacher Report
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
The LSU side of things in the chase for Markaviest "Big Target" Bryant. https://t.co/7d0QHJPUse1/25/2017, 4:52:01 PM
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
A storyline unlike any other is shaping up for UGA with a week to go until National Signing Day:… https://t.co/1wbA1kBIlq1/25/2017, 2:49:36 PM
Georgia Kicker William Ham Leaving the Programvia DawgNation
Top Recruiting Classes: Georgia Cracks Top-5via Bleacher Report
Georgia Football @FootballUGA
1 week. #SicEm17 ✍️ #CommitToTheG https://t.co/wS02jliBST1/25/2017, 1:34:37 PM
B/R Recruiting Notebook as Signing Day Approachesvia Bleacher Report
Is Georgia Winning the Offseason?via Dawgsportsradio
Gridiron Now @GridironNow
Former UGA QB DJ Shockley says Jake Fromm has plenty of redeeming qualities in his game, starting with intangibles https://t.co/MfMKOQe1381/25/2017, 4:35:00 AM
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
This might be the happiest guy in Roswell tonight. He has his new favorite T-shirt. https://t.co/69sn3G1cQ61/25/2017, 2:29:54 AM
Georgia Snags a 2-Star Punter