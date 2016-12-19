Georgia Bulldogs Football
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
AJC UGA @ChipTowersAJC
Gridiron Now @GridironNow
One thing's for sure: @FootballUGA is headed in the right direction. https://t.co/YDmpG94YKQ1/16/2017, 1:35:01 AM
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
Final from today's True 19 clash: Georgia 35, Texas 7. https://t.co/XY74vDzToL1/15/2017, 9:20:56 PM
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
We'll have a @DawgNation live stream from today's "True 19" Ga. vs. Texas sophomore game in a few:… https://t.co/A2K1KnZuWU1/15/2017, 7:28:16 PM
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
Opening coin toss for today's True 19 Georgia vs. Texas Sophomore Showdown. Check the All-American flip from Jamyes… https://t.co/9gYmFRnhHk1/15/2017, 7:12:06 PM
Gridiron Now @GridironNow
Is Georgia the next Clemson? Kirby Smart the next Dabo Swinney? https://t.co/YDmpG94YKQ1/15/2017, 6:36:00 PM
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
Tru19 preview: Organizer predicts Class of 2019 will win a national title at UGA: https://t.co/NQBoEatx0e https://t.co/7oZpzkVux51/15/2017, 4:14:32 PM
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
Lot of commits here. But Mr. Swift's shirt earns the Best Dressed Dawg Award in my book. 👌 https://t.co/fHl18iRYCC1/15/2017, 2:59:27 AM
Gridiron Now @GridironNow
Everywhere you look you can see similarities between @FootballUGA and @ClemsonFB. https://t.co/YDmpG94YKQ1/15/2017, 1:42:00 AM
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
Mr. Beal continues to make this very clear. Did you see his face after the Gibbs decision? https://t.co/WtxnbKbkRY1/14/2017, 7:07:05 PM
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
Another glimpse of @SmithNoland2 acting like a wrecking ball at Tru19 practice today. https://t.co/72TQKOU0hV1/14/2017, 5:16:19 PM
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
Skills like this and @SmithNoland2 is the type of kid smart coaches will name a team captain. This guy is in the Cl… https://t.co/iW6ZeJFsXB1/14/2017, 5:12:13 PM
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
Would love to see a cookie cake race between Pittman's future Cookie Monsters this weekend. https://t.co/vhGdttnooV1/13/2017, 10:45:14 PM
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
Source: Pierce Co. 2017 QB Stetson Bennett IV will take an OV to UGA this month. PWO. Undervalued skills:… https://t.co/iATtIm1juQ1/13/2017, 7:47:13 PM
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
He has size, skill and length. Was one of my eye-catching performers from @RisingSeniors last month. He was also al… https://t.co/WfqNFoSzoz1/13/2017, 5:27:45 PM
Dawg Sports @dawgsports
Georgia Football is hard at work on the 2018 recruiting class too. https://t.co/32aBFx5Di81/13/2017, 5:00:43 PM
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
What's going on with prized Georgia DE commit Robert Beal? Where will he really be this weekend? ->… https://t.co/K5Z8FSUyCz1/13/2017, 4:21:43 PM
Georgia Football @FootballUGA
#DawgsInTheNFL @QHicks1K https://t.co/I5OpZDIp7j1/13/2017, 3:48:24 PM
Dawg Sports @dawgsports
Georgia offers 2018 4-Star TE Will Mallory. #GoDawgs #CommitToTheG https://t.co/ooT3aAWv7D https://t.co/II67x2cSLj1/13/2017, 3:08:54 PM
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
Seven commits, a birthday, cookie cakes and one 'Big Cat' sum up UGA's official visitors this weekend:… https://t.co/oKuQ8KXM6s1/13/2017, 2:56:06 PM
Derek Tyson @DerekTysonESPN
Georgia lands 5-star Deangelo Gibbs, ESPN 300 Tray Bishop and flips LSU LB commit Monty Rice in a 24 hour period. Kirby Smart is on fire https://t.co/Fi1iGrcaPO1/2/2017, 3:18:27 PM
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
Not surprised. But duly noted. https://t.co/hS3q7tSTnY1/13/2017, 1:55:41 AM
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
Very impressed with what I have seen out of this young man so far. On and off that field. https://t.co/XPEReSRlMM1/12/2017, 10:25:07 PM
Deangelo Gibbs @TheHercules8
It's great to be a DAWG @UAFootball #UAALLAMERICA https://t.co/L0cAXYdWGZ1/1/2017, 8:07:56 PM
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
Yeah. That's what the live period looks like. Not seeing any khakis, though. https://t.co/da6IXk5vo11/12/2017, 3:11:25 PM
DawgNation @DawgNation
5 dream matchups for Georgia football https://t.co/V8uO1ViQ6u https://t.co/ST5szH8LNX1/12/2017, 2:55:22 PM
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
What does Alabama's next great QB think of the recruiting class UGA has assembled this year? -… https://t.co/36qLpd3mGF1/12/2017, 2:40:50 PM
Tyler Donohue @TDsTake
Georgia goes cross-country to extend an offer to 2018 Southern California QB Tanner McKee: https://t.co/8JSE0kRrrI1/12/2017, 3:29:27 AM
AJC UGA @ChipTowersAJC
Georgia sets its sights on another giant Pacific Coast QB in Tanner McKee https://t.co/VrZVa1xLJe1/12/2017, 2:16:47 AM
DawgNation @DawgNation
Georgia sets its sights on another giant Pacific Coast QB in Tanner McKee https://t.co/97nKd8fUyL https://t.co/woxbWvyqlf1/12/2017, 2:10:08 AM
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
UGA offers 6-foot-6 QB Tanner McKee. Big frame. Big arm. West Coast kid. Sounds familiar --> https://t.co/e9m5Hwf6MJ https://t.co/xEiyp13vfA1/12/2017, 2:10:02 AM
Gridiron Now @GridironNow
Announced today: @FootballUGA will play Virginia Tech to kick off the 2020 season at the @CFAPeachBowl Kickoff https://t.co/gusHpM9lSI1/12/2017, 2:05:00 AM
Steve Wiltfong @SWiltfong247
#Georgia offered a pair of talented Top247 2018s today in QB Tanner McKee and TE George Takacs: https://t.co/D9aPiTs5TK1/12/2017, 1:26:14 AM
brian herrien @brianherrienn
Small world , I pulled over at the gas station on the way home and saw the little man that had my jersey on at the game 😎🐶 #GoDawgs ✍🏽🔴⚫️🐾 https://t.co/QaOJULjWQj12/31/2016, 3:37:36 AM
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
6 feet and 6 inches of QB. He completed 73% of his passes for 36 TDs in 2016. https://t.co/5HRBctwY301/12/2017, 1:15:25 AM
Greg Biggins @GregBiggins
#Georgia has offered Corona (Calif.) Centennial '18 QB Tanner McKee, kid can really spin it https://t.co/l50DGolYuS1/12/2017, 1:08:48 AM
Barrett Sallee @BarrettSallee
With Georgia's win over TCU, the SEC improves its bowl record to 2-4.12/30/2016, 8:19:09 PM
Dawg Sports @dawgsports
Hide your receivers. Hide your linebackers. Kirby Smart offering everybody up in here. https://t.co/wo2NLQCJUn1/12/2017, 12:26:36 AM
Gridiron Now @GridironNow
If you've ever wondered why Atlanta native Deshaun Watson didn't go to @FootballUGA... https://t.co/KscVRqq3oA1/12/2017, 12:20:00 AM
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
Size and speed here for Mr. Speed. A name to know for sure for the next month. At least. https://t.co/NzsqKAi4PN1/12/2017, 12:12:35 AM
Dawg Sports @dawgsports
It's a new day in Georgia Football recruiting. https://t.co/XvzEeMffLW1/11/2017, 10:25:03 PM
Marc Weiszer @marcweiszer
Georgia safety Dominick Sanders said he will return for senior season.12/30/2016, 9:22:05 PM
Gridiron Now @GridironNow
Just announced: @FootballUGA will play Virginia Tech to kick off the 2020 season at the @CFAPeachBowl Kickoff https://t.co/gusHpMqXhi1/11/2017, 9:42:31 PM
Gridiron Now @GridironNow
If you've ever wondered why Atlanta native Deshaun Watson didn't go to @FootballUGA... https://t.co/KscVRqHEg81/11/2017, 9:35:00 PM
Bad News for Dawgs WR
Marc Weiszer @marcweiszer
WR Riley Ridley has ligament damage in ankle and "it doesn't look good," to play in bowl, Kirby Smart said.12/29/2016, 7:04:51 PM
Gridiron Now @GridironNow
It's about time for a @FootballUGA title, right? https://t.co/4UXzc6A8ms1/11/2017, 9:20:00 PM
Norm Wood @normwood
Rubber match after alma mater (UGA) lost painfully in 95 Peach Bowl (my jr. yr. On field for Pete Allen TD), then b… https://t.co/S64U7oOVwa1/11/2017, 9:10:25 PM
Georgia Dealing with Injuries, Departures Headed into Bowl Game
Most teams use the few weeks before their bowl games to sure things up healthwise and depthwise.
That hasn’t exactly been the case for Georgia.
Inside linebacker Natrez Patrick hasn’t been practicing. A reporter from UGAsports.com noticed wide receiver Riley Ridley on crutches. Tyrique McGhee, a freshman backup cornerback, is hurt too. On top of all of this, the guys ahead of him on the second string Rico McGraw and Juwuan Briscoe are transferring and won’t play Friday. (https://dawgs.us/2iG5spu; https://dawgs.us/2hpVhV3)
So the Bulldogs are a bit jumbled with a laundry list of small things that could add up to something substantial. Stopping TCU on offense is the key to this game, and the team obviously wants to have all hands on deck to do that. As it stands, that is what’s happening. Patrick is an impact guy, a reliable and smart player. Not having him creates a potential hole in the middle of the field.
Riley Ridley has shown flashes of brilliance during his freshman season, and while nothing official is known about his status, not having him would be a blow to the Georgia offense, especially if this game turns into a high-scoring affair that finds the Bulldogs needing to keep up.
—Evan Greenberg @EvanGreenberg8
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
Want to know where the players are in Georgia? I am extremely impressed by the work here: https://t.co/XUiGzBfmIX1/11/2017, 6:03:21 PM
Gridiron Now @GridironNow
Will Nick Chubb + Sony Michel be the best senior RB duo in SEC history? https://t.co/7K4uEhT3aJ1/11/2017, 4:50:01 PM
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
Special player. The lack of a UGA offer here is quite perplexing. https://t.co/pLjzl1DI5p1/11/2017, 4:37:29 PM
Seth Emerson @SethEmersonAJC
Todd Grantham returning to the SEC - and Mississippi state comes to Sanford Stadium in September. https://t.co/eAEbNvNDKD1/11/2017, 4:20:25 PM
Breaking Down Georgia's Big Announcement
Welcome to bowl week! Georgia football—and the Daily Insights—is back from hiatus, as it is once again a game week, specifically the Liberty Bowl against TCU.
We’ll get to that matchup throughout this week, but I wanted to address the big news of the past few weeks.
Nick Chubb, Sony Michel, Lorenzo Carter and Davin Bellamy all announced that they would return for the 2017 season. This is monumental and a staggering piece of in-house recruiting by coach Kirby Smart. A few things:
This is a huge testament to Chubb and Michel’s judgment and thoughts on Smart in Year One. They are leaders of this team, and this move is a huge vote of confidence for Kirby Smart and his staff going forward.
The timing of the announcement—early December as bowl preparation ramped up—puzzled me just a bit. In the long term, it helps with 2017 recruiting and drums up subsequent interest in the program that maybe wasn’t there when this was an unknown. But it does take away a bit from the game at hand. That’s not to say that the Liberty Bowl has huge stakes, but as a team, Georgia obviously wants to win every game it can. I’d guess that on the grand scale, making this announcement when it wanted to was more important than any short-term ramifications it could have as far as being a distraction. This type of thing can motivate a team further, too, and that's what the players are probably banking on.
Expectations for 2017 will be sky-high. With some very talented freshmen coming in and Jacob Eason with a season under his belt, anything short of competing for the SEC championship won’t reflect well.
For now, Georgia has one more game to play to get the ball rolling even further as 2017 approaches.
—Evan Greenberg @EvanGreenberg8
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
Do the #SICEM17 commits think UGA can sign 5-star DT Aubrey Solomon? -> https://t.co/gJqnSs0I5z https://t.co/N7ezlWxMtp1/11/2017, 3:28:28 PM
Dawgs247 @Dawgs247
Kirby Smart, known as one of the nation's top recruiters, has #UGA set for a pivotal run to signing day… https://t.co/ZkMkfcOi0O1/11/2017, 3:15:11 PM
Georgia Sports Now @GASportsNow
Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs received a VERY special gift under their tree this year! Congrats on your commitment, @NMcbride13! https://t.co/3eiS3h86zj12/25/2016, 8:23:59 PM
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
The 👀 tweet of the night for UGA fans. Instant separation at WR. He got to know all the SICEM17s at the Opening. https://t.co/FjE70IRbCT1/11/2017, 2:35:47 PM
Coach Kirby Smart @KirbySmartUGA
Coaches, please join us in Athens this spring. https://t.co/IbxxnpFIbz https://t.co/L6o8EcQEHV1/11/2017, 12:58:15 PM
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
00:10 warning: Me and this guy are about to go live on Facebook with a special guest or two -->… https://t.co/wRpOj6tUAp1/10/2017, 10:28:46 PM
Gridiron Now @GridironNow
Keeping recruiting talent in-state is a struggle, but @FootballUGA knows it especially well. https://t.co/UbmmNSDz6h1/10/2017, 9:50:00 PM
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
There's one more Jake Fromm story from Texas that must be told. It shows exactly what UGA is getting:… https://t.co/7e5xxk2UKR1/10/2017, 3:11:33 PM
Cites Chubb, Michel Staying as Why
Toneil Carter @CarterToneil
This was so hard but i gotta do what's best for me . #ingoditrust https://t.co/BhOVV1OuYI12/19/2016, 4:20:07 PM
Gridiron Now @GridironNow
Former @FootballUGA cornerback @BrandonBoykin2 says UGA is the "new SEC" https://t.co/I4kWmFY22P1/10/2017, 1:05:01 PM
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
Players: Next time anyone says you cannot excel in college football think of a walk-on coach, a walk-on WR and Clemson's natty.1/10/2017, 5:25:45 AM
Hey SEC, Georgia May Be Up to Something...