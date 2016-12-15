Georgia Bulldogs Football
Marc Weiszer @marcweiszer
After freshman year at UGA, Jacob Eason's offseason to continue development at QB begins https://t.co/kOl8YWD770 https://t.co/uKbMiyFFIk1/9/2017, 8:05:14 PM
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
Mr. Cowan is an anchor for the Tide class. This was expected. https://t.co/UZBuuwxyLF1/9/2017, 3:28:31 PM
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
This is the first week for all of UGA's "SICEM6" in Athens. Do you know about all these guys yet? -->… https://t.co/aZG5mD0tue1/9/2017, 3:13:01 PM
Dawgs247 @Dawgs247
Watch: Former #UGA WR Tavarres King catches 1st career NFL TD in playoffs @Dawgs247 https://t.co/M2wr2HXf6V… https://t.co/8jP8H1Jr3n1/9/2017, 12:32:54 AM
DawgNation @DawgNation
WATCH: Former Georgia WR Tavarres King catches TD pass for Giants in NFL playoffs https://t.co/Y4dic1yyee https://t.co/gNC2PJOHRz1/9/2017, 12:13:49 AM
Marc Weiszer @marcweiszer
Tavarres King had 21 TD catches at Georgia. Here's his first in the NFL. https://t.co/UhtAvOIQqT1/8/2017, 11:54:08 PM
Gridiron Now @GridironNow
Despite @FootballUGA's 8-5 season, Kirby Smart says the Dawgs are headed in the right direction. https://t.co/lthEZVT8sJ1/8/2017, 4:05:01 PM
AL.com sports @aldotcomSports
Alabama defense is better prepared this time around against Clemson, no Kirby Smart distractions https://t.co/oVs4hEdx311/8/2017, 12:50:05 AM
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
UPDATED with QUOTES: 1) Why Aubrey Solomon took a wrecking ball to his decision; 2) How it sounds for UGA:… https://t.co/64HZqEWfBJ1/7/2017, 11:39:34 PM
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
Giving Mr. Hunter a second on that.... https://t.co/6qnuXhSvj31/7/2017, 11:13:26 PM
Derek Tyson @DerekTysonESPN
Georgia lands 5-star Deangelo Gibbs, ESPN 300 Tray Bishop and flips LSU LB commit Monty Rice in a 24 hour period. Kirby Smart is on fire https://t.co/Fi1iGrcaPO1/2/2017, 3:18:27 PM
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
The message here is much more important than any game or commitment. His mother Rochelle would've been so proud to… https://t.co/4LQGRsG2Pw1/7/2017, 11:03:31 PM
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
5-star UGA target Aubrey Solomon told me today he's taken a jackhammer to his previous recruiting plan:… https://t.co/oWto5fsWTW1/7/2017, 11:00:52 PM
Steve Wiltfong @SWiltfong247
#Clemson QB commit Hunter Johnson and #Georgia QB commit Jake Fromm lead East team to 27-17 #ArmyBowl win: https://t.co/IrZvwVN1CO1/7/2017, 9:36:16 PM
Deangelo Gibbs @TheHercules8
It's great to be a DAWG @UAFootball #UAALLAMERICA https://t.co/L0cAXYdWGZ1/1/2017, 8:07:56 PM
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
This looks like a clever fella here just enjoying his process. https://t.co/FPVYP2glJL1/7/2017, 8:48:08 PM
Georgia Football SDS @Bulldogs
Video: Georgia QB commit Jake Fromm shows off in Army AA Game, throws long TD https://t.co/hXV08YfRd41/7/2017, 8:33:05 PM
Dawg Sports @dawgsports
UGA commit Jake Fromm showed why he's impressed so many at this week's Army All-American Bowl on this TD pass. https://t.co/qQBrOQNSFf1/7/2017, 8:16:40 PM
DawgNation @DawgNation
WATCH: Georgia QB commit Jake Fromm throws beautiful touchdown pass in Army All-American Bowl… https://t.co/UcK8zumfca1/7/2017, 7:49:55 PM
John Talty @JTalty
Expect a better prepared, more locked in Alabama defense with Jeremy Pruitt instead of Kirby Smart: https://t.co/hLw54knVHJ1/7/2017, 7:42:16 PM
Tyler Donohue @TDsTake
76-yard TD pass from Georgia QB commit Jake Fromm to FSU commit DJ Matthews, who has been a human highight reel at receiver in HS. 14-3 East1/7/2017, 7:30:53 PM
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
Alabama commit. Rated as nation's No. 5 OLB. https://t.co/kiS4U7y16K1/7/2017, 6:50:02 PM
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
Jake Fromm is an Army All-American captain and the starting QB for the East. He'll drive to Athens tomorrow to play… https://t.co/RXUbuPvpcv1/7/2017, 6:25:52 PM
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
WATCH: The finals of our "Who's the Smart-est Dawg" Challenge from Texas. This bout went 15 rounds:… https://t.co/3ISTMIbN3K1/7/2017, 5:48:06 PM
brian herrien @brianherrienn
Small world , I pulled over at the gas station on the way home and saw the little man that had my jersey on at the game 😎🐶 #GoDawgs ✍🏽🔴⚫️🐾 https://t.co/QaOJULjWQj12/31/2016, 3:37:36 AM
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
Seen our "Smart-est Dawg" Challenge? If so, take the poll. If not, forget the snow. Start laughing: https://t.co/D0aQ7a2KrG1/7/2017, 1:41:57 AM
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
Seen our "Smartest Dawg" Challenge? If so, take the poll. If not, forget the snow. Start laughing:… https://t.co/LAKRdOplkq1/7/2017, 1:37:55 AM
Barrett Sallee @BarrettSallee
With Georgia's win over TCU, the SEC improves its bowl record to 2-4.12/30/2016, 8:19:09 PM
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
Get ready to laugh. UGA's All-American commits play Round 2 of 'Who's the Smart-est Dawg' from Texas:… https://t.co/XAg9E0XxKA1/6/2017, 11:49:02 PM
Marc Weiszer @marcweiszer
Safety Quincy Mauger from Georgia listed to play. https://t.co/Lo8YIqJxuR1/6/2017, 7:33:40 PM
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
And another one ..... Bravo, BR. https://t.co/bJKuyUfR1E1/6/2017, 6:52:29 PM
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
Hilarious video: UGA's All-American commits play 'Who's the Smart-est Dawg' from Texas? -> https://t.co/D0aQ7a2KrG https://t.co/sHtQ9nlp1Z1/6/2017, 6:31:47 PM
Marc Weiszer @marcweiszer
Georgia safety Dominick Sanders said he will return for senior season.12/30/2016, 9:22:05 PM
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
Day 6 in Texas. Here are 23 more things DawgNation has learned at the @ArmyAllAmerican game. -->… https://t.co/gRo08YwsTW1/6/2017, 3:02:09 PM
DawgNation @DawgNation
Rodrigo Blankenship situation has Kirby Smart walking a tightrope https://t.co/WtrrF22edr https://t.co/5SBkmo3SXS1/6/2017, 2:36:57 PM
Bad News for Dawgs WR
Marc Weiszer @marcweiszer
WR Riley Ridley has ligament damage in ankle and "it doesn't look good," to play in bowl, Kirby Smart said.12/29/2016, 7:04:51 PM
Jeff Ermann @Jeff_Ermann
Two sides, but at face value this isn't a great look for Kirby Smart or #UGA. https://t.co/x1gVdgDKnw1/6/2017, 2:35:50 PM
Dawg Sports @dawgsports
FYI, Kirby Smart is coming up at 8:30 am on the First Team on SiriusXM. I'm sure they won't ask about kickers.1/6/2017, 12:53:37 PM
Georgia Dealing with Injuries, Departures Headed into Bowl Game
Most teams use the few weeks before their bowl games to sure things up healthwise and depthwise.
That hasn’t exactly been the case for Georgia.
Inside linebacker Natrez Patrick hasn’t been practicing. A reporter from UGAsports.com noticed wide receiver Riley Ridley on crutches. Tyrique McGhee, a freshman backup cornerback, is hurt too. On top of all of this, the guys ahead of him on the second string Rico McGraw and Juwuan Briscoe are transferring and won’t play Friday. (https://dawgs.us/2iG5spu; https://dawgs.us/2hpVhV3)
So the Bulldogs are a bit jumbled with a laundry list of small things that could add up to something substantial. Stopping TCU on offense is the key to this game, and the team obviously wants to have all hands on deck to do that. As it stands, that is what’s happening. Patrick is an impact guy, a reliable and smart player. Not having him creates a potential hole in the middle of the field.
Riley Ridley has shown flashes of brilliance during his freshman season, and while nothing official is known about his status, not having him would be a blow to the Georgia offense, especially if this game turns into a high-scoring affair that finds the Bulldogs needing to keep up.
—Evan Greenberg @EvanGreenberg8
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
This will make you proud no matter who you root for. The situation is akin to a 65-yarder in the snow. And The Kick… https://t.co/3pxuPDjBnb1/6/2017, 6:13:06 AM
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
Might want to hang around @DawgNation tomorrow. Might see a 🎥 or let out a belly laugh or a 😀or two. Maybe all of t… https://t.co/x28sn8Zog71/6/2017, 4:45:49 AM
DawgNation @DawgNation
Kirby Smart and Mark Richt react to passing of Mike ‘Big Dawg’ Woods https://t.co/ngEO561Kcu https://t.co/x4KqpNx8xm1/5/2017, 5:50:32 PM
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
Going to be a lot of talent in this one. https://t.co/NX8fnjDQhb1/5/2017, 5:41:27 PM
Breaking Down Georgia's Big Announcement
Welcome to bowl week! Georgia football—and the Daily Insights—is back from hiatus, as it is once again a game week, specifically the Liberty Bowl against TCU.
We’ll get to that matchup throughout this week, but I wanted to address the big news of the past few weeks.
Nick Chubb, Sony Michel, Lorenzo Carter and Davin Bellamy all announced that they would return for the 2017 season. This is monumental and a staggering piece of in-house recruiting by coach Kirby Smart. A few things:
This is a huge testament to Chubb and Michel’s judgment and thoughts on Smart in Year One. They are leaders of this team, and this move is a huge vote of confidence for Kirby Smart and his staff going forward.
The timing of the announcement—early December as bowl preparation ramped up—puzzled me just a bit. In the long term, it helps with 2017 recruiting and drums up subsequent interest in the program that maybe wasn’t there when this was an unknown. But it does take away a bit from the game at hand. That’s not to say that the Liberty Bowl has huge stakes, but as a team, Georgia obviously wants to win every game it can. I’d guess that on the grand scale, making this announcement when it wanted to was more important than any short-term ramifications it could have as far as being a distraction. This type of thing can motivate a team further, too, and that's what the players are probably banking on.
Expectations for 2017 will be sky-high. With some very talented freshmen coming in and Jacob Eason with a season under his belt, anything short of competing for the SEC championship won’t reflect well.
For now, Georgia has one more game to play to get the ball rolling even further as 2017 approaches.
—Evan Greenberg @EvanGreenberg8
Georgia Football SDS @Bulldogs
Mark Richt, Kirby Smart saddened by passing of late UGA superfan https://t.co/ZlwytfvVIt1/5/2017, 5:34:05 PM
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
UGA commit @Obey_Classics is having a day. Best practice yet so far. Caught a high point ball over that LeCounte fe… https://t.co/e1X6xiScxk1/5/2017, 5:28:02 PM
Georgia Sports Now @GASportsNow
Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs received a VERY special gift under their tree this year! Congrats on your commitment, @NMcbride13! https://t.co/3eiS3h86zj12/25/2016, 8:23:59 PM
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
Breaking down Georgia's Top 5 remaining recruiting targets: https://t.co/Ov9jhqouiV https://t.co/Ucij6xvCVs1/5/2017, 3:17:01 PM
Dawg Sports @dawgsports
FOX 5 Atlanta catches up with the former Georgia Football star, who's keeping folks safe in Clayton County. https://t.co/IvZA06WZV51/5/2017, 3:02:29 PM
Coach Kirby Smart @KirbySmartUGA
Sad to hear the news of Mike "Big Dawg" Woods passing. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family #RIP #DGD.1/5/2017, 2:58:30 PM
Gridiron Now @GridironNow
Starting @FootballUGA kicker Rodrigo Blankenship still isn't on scholarship, and there aren't plans to change it https://t.co/02mTT1A61C1/5/2017, 2:20:01 PM
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
Going live from San Antonio on DawgNation Facebook right now: https://t.co/wufx9L5Hh2 https://t.co/FxhLjRiqOo1/5/2017, 2:12:05 AM
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
Let's cover that week where it looked like 5-star OT Walker Little was going to choose Georgia:… https://t.co/zpfSsS5Khp1/5/2017, 1:59:16 AM
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
Facebook Live? Let's talk about these guys and who might be joining these guys at 9 PM EST here:… https://t.co/mg20EZUsNJ1/5/2017, 12:31:11 AM
Cites Chubb, Michel Staying as Why
Toneil Carter @CarterToneil
This was so hard but i gotta do what's best for me . #ingoditrust https://t.co/BhOVV1OuYI12/19/2016, 4:20:07 PM
DawgNation @DawgNation
Podcast: Lane Kiffin takes a veiled swipe at UGA’s Kirby Smart https://t.co/Kwu8900zlx https://t.co/xMRc75DaeT1/4/2017, 5:30:59 PM
Rich Cirminiello @RichCirminiello
Former blue-chip DT Trenton Thompson (Georgia) played in Liberty Bowl as if he plans on being one of next yr's top interior linemen1/4/2017, 3:47:06 PM
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
Has a new name emerged as a UGA target to track this week in Texas? https://t.co/BO3UofmHgk https://t.co/g4g5ajwacQ1/4/2017, 3:25:44 PM
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
Another look from yesterday at what @LilEasy_35 can do when he changes out of that Santa suit. https://t.co/PxqoIl3UaK1/4/2017, 3:19:21 PM
Bulldawg Illustrated @GPoole_BI
2016 UGA Football Fan Photo Album | Bulldawg Illustrated https://t.co/7GiW8KvHE71/4/2017, 2:00:35 PM
Bulldawg Illustrated @GPoole_BI
2016 UGA Football Action Shots Album | Bulldawg Illustrated https://t.co/WGUnDt5zEo1/4/2017, 1:55:10 AM
Someone's Excited
Coach Kirby Smart @KirbySmartUGA
"Put yo hands in the air, if you a true playa!" So excited to have this Big Dawg joining #SicEm17 Go Dawgs! https://t.co/8cTG8qtsDh12/16/2016, 5:45:32 PM
Marc Weiszer @marcweiszer
Former UGA RB Terrell Davis a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist again. https://t.co/8P9Q49d4Zv1/4/2017, 1:37:06 AM
Marc Weiszer @marcweiszer
Walk-on kicker William Ham says ‘time to move on’ from UGA football team https://t.co/ex1axpF1lq https://t.co/CYcak4AY981/3/2017, 9:26:43 PM
Josh Kendall @JoshatTheState
Will Muschamp and Kirby Smart going head-to-head for Gamecocks top 2016 commit https://t.co/uyMcvFa1N71/3/2017, 7:47:44 PM
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
Heads up. My colleague @JesseReSimonton and I will be going on Facebook Live here in about 15:… https://t.co/g9MWsEFPu81/3/2017, 5:50:16 PM
Jake Reuse @ReuseRecruiting
https://t.co/CEVYkHhhNl: Nick Chubb announces his return to #UGA https://t.co/uq9ICMjfEV12/15/2016, 9:50:38 PM
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
The Highlight and SoundByte factory is all charged up this morning. https://t.co/Szum4FZlla1/3/2017, 5:14:58 PM
Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell
Hmm. Double reverse flea flicker from @FrommJake to @DAndreSwift on a Tuesday? Mr. Chaney will love working with th… https://t.co/Ukn7dXXzv71/3/2017, 5:14:12 PM
Hey SEC, Georgia May Be Up to Something...