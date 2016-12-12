    Follow b/r

    Georgia Bulldogs Football

    2. Georgia Bulldogs Football

      Scout: Kirby Smart Talks Chubb and Michel

      Scout via Bleacher Report
    3. Georgia Bulldogs Football

      Scout: Smart Calls out Lorenzo Carter

      Scout via Bleacher Report
    8. Georgia Bulldogs Football

      Watch: Kirby Smart's Liberty Bowl Prep

      Scout via Bleacher Report
    13. Georgia Bulldogs Football

      Chubb Passes Gurley on Georgia's Career Rushing List

      DawgNationvia DawgNation
    14. Georgia Bulldogs Football

      'Human Joystick' Declares for 2017 NFL Draft

      theScore.comvia theScore.com
    19. Georgia Bulldogs Football

      Recruiting: 4-Star DB Gibbs Expected to Choose UGA Over Bama

      Dawgsportsradiovia Dawgsportsradio
    20. Georgia Bulldogs Football

      'Human Joystick' Gets Things Started for UGA

      ESPN.comvia ESPN.com

    21. Bad News for Dawgs WR

    25. Georgia Bulldogs Football

      Report: Riley Ridley on Crutches Pregame

      DawgNationvia DawgNation

    26. Georgia Dealing with Injuries, Departures Headed into Bowl Game

      Most teams use the few weeks before their bowl games to sure things up healthwise and depthwise.

      That hasn’t exactly been the case for Georgia.

      Inside linebacker Natrez Patrick hasn’t been practicing. A reporter from UGAsports.com noticed wide receiver Riley Ridley on crutches. Tyrique McGhee, a freshman backup cornerback, is hurt too. On top of all of this, the guys ahead of him on the second string Rico McGraw and Juwuan Briscoe are transferring and won’t play Friday. (https://dawgs.us/2iG5spu; https://dawgs.us/2hpVhV3)

      So the Bulldogs are a bit jumbled with a laundry list of small things that could add up to something substantial. Stopping TCU on offense is the key to this game, and the team obviously wants to have all hands on deck to do that. As it stands, that is what’s happening. Patrick is an impact guy, a reliable and smart player. Not having him creates a potential hole in the middle of the field.

      Riley Ridley has shown flashes of brilliance during his freshman season, and while nothing official is known about his status, not having him would be a blow to the Georgia offense, especially if this game turns into a high-scoring affair that finds the Bulldogs needing to keep up.

      —Evan Greenberg @EvanGreenberg8

    27. Georgia Bulldogs Football

      B/R Breakdown: 4-Star Georgia RB Commit D'Andre Swift

      Tyler Donohuevia Bleacher Report
    30. Georgia Bulldogs Football

      Watching Markaviest Bryant at the UA All-America Game

      Dawgsportsradiovia Dawgsportsradio
    31. Georgia Bulldogs Football

      Ranking Top 5 Wildest Moments This Year in CFB

      Team Stream Nowvia Bleacher Report

    34. Breaking Down Georgia's Big Announcement

      Welcome to bowl week! Georgia football—and the Daily Insights—is back from hiatus, as it is once again a game week, specifically the Liberty Bowl against TCU.

      We’ll get to that matchup throughout this week, but I wanted to address the big news of the past few weeks.

      Nick Chubb, Sony Michel, Lorenzo Carter and Davin Bellamy all announced that they would return for the 2017 season. This is monumental and a staggering piece of in-house recruiting by coach Kirby Smart. A few things:

      This is a huge testament to Chubb and Michel’s judgment and thoughts on Smart in Year One. They are leaders of this team, and this move is a huge vote of confidence for Kirby Smart and his staff going forward.

      The timing of the announcement—early December as bowl preparation ramped up—puzzled me just a bit. In the long term, it helps with 2017 recruiting and drums up subsequent interest in the program that maybe wasn’t there when this was an unknown. But it does take away a bit from the game at hand. That’s not to say that the Liberty Bowl has huge stakes, but as a team, Georgia obviously wants to win every game it can. I’d guess that on the grand scale, making this announcement when it wanted to was more important than any short-term ramifications it could have as far as being a distraction. This type of thing can motivate a team further, too, and that's what the players are probably banking on.

      Expectations for 2017 will be sky-high. With some very talented freshmen coming in and Jacob Eason with a season under his belt, anything short of competing for the SEC championship won’t reflect well.

      For now, Georgia has one more game to play to get the ball rolling even further as 2017 approaches.

      —Evan Greenberg @EvanGreenberg8

    35. Georgia Bulldogs Football

      What Would Barrett Sallee Give Georgia for the Holidays?

      Dawgsportsradiovia Dawgsportsradio
    39. Georgia Bulldogs Football

      Georgia Lands 4-Star LB Nate McBride

      Chad Simmonsvia Scout.com
    42. Georgia Bulldogs Football

      Most Important Prospects Left on UGA's 2017 Recruiting Board

      Dawgsportsradiovia Dawgsportsradio
    43. Georgia Bulldogs Football

      UGA's Beamer Fined $25K for Involvement in Wakey Leaks

      Joe Pantornovia Bleacher Report
    46. Georgia Bulldogs Football

      Two Georgia DBs Still Mulling Their Futures

      DawgNationvia DawgNation
    47. Georgia Bulldogs Football

      Carter's Situation Reminds Georgia Fans CFB Is a Business

      Dawgsportsradiovia Dawgsportsradio
    50. Georgia Bulldogs Football

      Georgia Needed OTs in the 2017 Class, Now Has Them

      Dawgsportsradiovia Dawgsportsradio
    51. Georgia Bulldogs Football

      How Solid Is 4-Star DT Wyatt's Commitment?

      Dawgsportsradiovia Dawgsportsradio
    54. Georgia Bulldogs Football

      Texas Lands 4-Star RB Carter After UGA Decommit

      Timothy Rappvia Bleacher Report
    55. Georgia Bulldogs Football

      Who Will Start Heisman Campaigns This Bowl Season?

      Greg Wallacevia Greg Wallace

    58. Cites Chubb, Michel Staying as Why

    59. Georgia Bulldogs Football

      SEC Q&A: Which Coach Under Most Pressure in 2017?

      Barrett Salleevia Barrett Sallee
    62. Georgia Bulldogs Football

      Barrett's Breakout Bowl Performers: Jacob Eason

      Dawgsportsradiovia Dawgsportsradio
    63. Georgia Bulldogs Football

      Returning Upperclassman Are UGA's Biggest Recruits

      Dawgsportsradiovia Dawgsportsradio
    66. Georgia Bulldogs Football

      Does Chubb Staying at UGA Affect Four Star RB D'Andre Swift?

      Nittanylionsportsradiovia Nittanylionsportsradio

    67. Someone's Excited

    70. Georgia Bulldogs Football

      Bulldogs Land 4-Star OL Isaiah Wilson

      Adam Wellsvia Bleacher Report
    71. Georgia Bulldogs Football

      Where Else Is Four Star Ray Bishop Considering?

      Dawgsportsradiovia Dawgsportsradio
    74. Georgia Bulldogs Football

      Georgia Star RB Chubb Among 4 Bulldogs Returning

      Timothy Rappvia Bleacher Report

    81. Who Needs Recruits When You Can Keep Your Studs?

    84. Georgia Bulldogs Football

      Three Players Set to Transfer from Georgia

      Saturday Down Southvia Saturday Down South
    85. Georgia Bulldogs Football

      Will D'Andre Swift Play Immediately for Georgia?

      Dawgsportsradiovia Dawgsportsradio
    88. Georgia Bulldogs Football

      Should Georgia's NFL Draft Prospects Stay or Go?

      Dawgsportsradiovia Dawgsportsradio
    89. Georgia Bulldogs Football

      Georgia Back at Practice as Bowl Preparations Begin

      Dawgsportsradiovia Dawgsportsradio
    92. Georgia Bulldogs Football

      4-Star ATH Bishop Decommits from Auburn

      Rob Goldbergvia Bleacher Report
    93. Georgia Bulldogs Football

      10 Key Mid-Year JUCO Signees from Signing Day

      Damon Saylesvia Bleacher Report
    96. Georgia Bulldogs Football

      Report: Wilson Transferring to Community College

      Dawgs247via Dawgs247

    97. Georgia Lands 4-Star OT

    100. Georgia Bulldogs Football

      What Each SEC Team Needs to Accomplish Heading into Bowls

      Brad Shepardvia Bleacher Report
    101. Georgia Bulldogs Football

      2017 Recruits Who Could Contend for Heisman Trophy

      Tyler Donohuevia Bleacher Report
    104. Georgia Bulldogs Football

      Odds on Where 5-Star Deangelo Gibbs Lands

      Sanjay Kirpalanivia Bleacher Report
    105. Georgia Bulldogs Football

      Scout: Top 5 Recruiting Classes

      Scout via Bleacher Report
    108. Georgia Bulldogs Football

      Can UGA Fend Off Bama for 5-Star ATH Gibbs?

      Dawgsportsradiovia Dawgsportsradio
    109. Georgia Bulldogs Football

      Why Jacob Eason Will Light Up TCU

      Dawgsportsradiovia Dawgsportsradio
    112. Georgia Bulldogs Football

      Saban Aside, Has SEC Coaching Regressed?

      Barrett Salleevia Bleacher Report
    113. Georgia Bulldogs Football

      Each SEC Football Team's MVP for 2016 Season

      Barrett Salleevia Barrett Sallee

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 