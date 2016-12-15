Georgia Bulldogs Football

    Follow b/r

      Georgia Recruiting Comes Alive in Dead Period

      Can Kirby and Staff Coach as Well as They Recruit?

      Will Georgia Land 5-Star DT Solomon?

      Bold 2017 SEC Predictions: Georgia Will Rule the East

      Georgia Improving 2 Positions in Recruiting Process

      Scout: Jake Fromm's Army Bowl Practice Highlights

      Ranking Top 25 Classes Post-HS All-American Games

      Georgia Kicker William Ham Leaving the Program

      Top Recruiting Classes: Georgia Cracks Top-5

      B/R Recruiting Notebook as Signing Day Approaches

      Is Georgia Winning the Offseason?

      Georgia's 2017 Class Becoming the Nation's Best

    23. Hey SEC, Georgia May Be Up to Something...

      Georgia Flips 4-Star LB Monty Rice from LSU

      5-Star ATH Gibbs Chooses Georgia

      Georgia Strikes Gold by Winning Recruiting Battles in Backyard

      Family Powers Gibbs' Decision to UGA

      4-Star ATH Tray Bishop Commits to Georgia

      Watch: Bishop's HS Highlights

      Grading Top 10 Recruits from UA All-America Game

      Scout: Kirby Smart Talks Chubb and Michel

      Scout: Smart Calls out Lorenzo Carter

      Watch: Kirby Smart's Liberty Bowl Prep

      Chubb Passes Gurley on Georgia's Career Rushing List

      'Human Joystick' Declares for 2017 NFL Draft

      Recruiting: 4-Star DB Gibbs Expected to Choose UGA Over Bama

      'Human Joystick' Gets Things Started for UGA

    63. Bad News for Dawgs WR

      Report: Riley Ridley on Crutches Pregame

    67. Georgia Dealing with Injuries, Departures Headed into Bowl Game

      Most teams use the few weeks before their bowl games to sure things up healthwise and depthwise.

      That hasn’t exactly been the case for Georgia.

      Inside linebacker Natrez Patrick hasn’t been practicing. A reporter from UGAsports.com noticed wide receiver Riley Ridley on crutches. Tyrique McGhee, a freshman backup cornerback, is hurt too. On top of all of this, the guys ahead of him on the second string Rico McGraw and Juwuan Briscoe are transferring and won’t play Friday. (https://dawgs.us/2iG5spu; https://dawgs.us/2hpVhV3)

      So the Bulldogs are a bit jumbled with a laundry list of small things that could add up to something substantial. Stopping TCU on offense is the key to this game, and the team obviously wants to have all hands on deck to do that. As it stands, that is what’s happening. Patrick is an impact guy, a reliable and smart player. Not having him creates a potential hole in the middle of the field.

      Riley Ridley has shown flashes of brilliance during his freshman season, and while nothing official is known about his status, not having him would be a blow to the Georgia offense, especially if this game turns into a high-scoring affair that finds the Bulldogs needing to keep up.

      —Evan Greenberg @EvanGreenberg8

      B/R Breakdown: 4-Star Georgia RB Commit D'Andre Swift

      Watching Markaviest Bryant at the UA All-America Game

    74. Breaking Down Georgia's Big Announcement

      Welcome to bowl week! Georgia football—and the Daily Insights—is back from hiatus, as it is once again a game week, specifically the Liberty Bowl against TCU.

      We’ll get to that matchup throughout this week, but I wanted to address the big news of the past few weeks.

      Nick Chubb, Sony Michel, Lorenzo Carter and Davin Bellamy all announced that they would return for the 2017 season. This is monumental and a staggering piece of in-house recruiting by coach Kirby Smart. A few things:

      This is a huge testament to Chubb and Michel’s judgment and thoughts on Smart in Year One. They are leaders of this team, and this move is a huge vote of confidence for Kirby Smart and his staff going forward.

      The timing of the announcement—early December as bowl preparation ramped up—puzzled me just a bit. In the long term, it helps with 2017 recruiting and drums up subsequent interest in the program that maybe wasn’t there when this was an unknown. But it does take away a bit from the game at hand. That’s not to say that the Liberty Bowl has huge stakes, but as a team, Georgia obviously wants to win every game it can. I’d guess that on the grand scale, making this announcement when it wanted to was more important than any short-term ramifications it could have as far as being a distraction. This type of thing can motivate a team further, too, and that's what the players are probably banking on.

      Expectations for 2017 will be sky-high. With some very talented freshmen coming in and Jacob Eason with a season under his belt, anything short of competing for the SEC championship won’t reflect well.

      For now, Georgia has one more game to play to get the ball rolling even further as 2017 approaches.

      —Evan Greenberg @EvanGreenberg8

      What Would Barrett Sallee Give Georgia for the Holidays?

      Georgia Lands 4-Star LB Nate McBride

      Most Important Prospects Left on UGA's 2017 Recruiting Board

      UGA's Beamer Fined $25K for Involvement in Wakey Leaks

      Two Georgia DBs Still Mulling Their Futures

      Carter's Situation Reminds Georgia Fans CFB Is a Business

      Georgia Needed OTs in the 2017 Class, Now Has Them

      How Solid Is 4-Star DT Wyatt's Commitment?

      Texas Lands 4-Star RB Carter After UGA Decommit

    95. Cites Chubb, Michel Staying as Why

      SEC Q&A: Which Coach Under Most Pressure in 2017?

      Barrett's Breakout Bowl Performers: Jacob Eason

      Returning Upperclassman Are UGA's Biggest Recruits

      Does Chubb Staying at UGA Affect Four Star RB D'Andre Swift?

    106. Someone's Excited

      Bulldogs Land 4-Star OL Isaiah Wilson

      Where Else Is Four Star Ray Bishop Considering?

      Georgia Star RB Chubb Among 4 Bulldogs Returning

