Ohio State Football @OhioStateFB
"By all means, keep moving." Remembering Martin Luther King, Jr. #MLKDAY https://t.co/sTmQwWeA0U1/16/2017, 3:24:35 PM
• Buckeyes AD Heading to CFP Committee? • OSU Lands 4-Star WR • WR Gibson Announces Transfer • Lattimore Declares for Draft
- Ohio State Football
Report: Ohio State AD to Join CFP Committeevia Scout.com
Buckeye Empire @BuckeyeEmpire
When the internet sees Gene Smith is now on the playoff committee https://t.co/ztkx9P2WvP1/13/2017, 9:38:50 PM
- Ohio State Football
Scout: Top 10 Players CFB Teams Will Miss the Mostvia Bleacher Report
Ben Axelrod @BenAxelrod
Even on the hardwood, @OhioStateFB commit Jaylen Harris (@JHarris5_) shows why he's the perfect Buckeyes prospect https://t.co/oWtybuPTLh1/16/2017, 3:02:45 PM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
How Ohio State Players Stock Up in Early 2017 Mock NFL Drafts https://t.co/r03Cg9WcSL1/16/2017, 2:06:36 PM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Ezekiel Elliott eliminated from the NFL playoffs, 3 former Ohio State stars advance https://t.co/4nE3g4pNB21/16/2017, 1:16:32 PM
- Ohio State Football
Stay Warm and Show Buckeye Pride with Fanatics Gearvia Fanatics
Another One
4-stars all day, every day
- Ohio State Football
Ohio St. Lands 4-Star WR Harris for 2017via Bleacher Report
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Penn State recruiting target takes another look at Ohio State; Lions offer former Syracuse commit, and more https://t.co/OgeKgAWYaY1/16/2017, 12:36:44 PM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Top 20 most important Buckeyes: No. 16 Dontre Wilson https://t.co/thnO7d7z3D1/16/2017, 12:06:39 PM
Eleven Warriors @11W
Skull Session: Production lost to the NFL, early enrollee playing time, the value of Jalyn Holmes, and more. https://t.co/JG6mLsCgNi1/16/2017, 10:00:41 AM
- Ohio State Football
Watch: Jaylen Harris' Highlight Tapevia Hudl
Gibson Exits Columbus
To Cincy He Goes...
- Ohio State Football
Torrance Gibson Transferring from Ohio Statevia The Spun
Gridiron Now @GridironNow
Dabo Swinney isn't ruthless like Urban Meyer and he's not a football mastermind like Nick Saban. He's just a guy. https://t.co/hWliOorVnS1/16/2017, 4:35:00 AM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Buckeyes Break Through in Big Ten with Win over Spartans https://t.co/LkpUnAH7he https://t.co/C1CUkiSAOA1/16/2017, 2:26:39 AM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Ohio State: The Buckeyes Made The Necessary Adjustments Versus MSU https://t.co/VKROKRxnxS https://t.co/BV9iwoU5BN1/16/2017, 1:36:35 AM
Torrance Gibson VI @quick_tg6
Thank you Buckeyenation! https://t.co/1rRMT1kvye1/12/2017, 5:00:44 PM
Torrance Gibson VI @quick_tg6
BEARCATS!!! 🐾 https://t.co/nZ4iNf4F2t1/12/2017, 5:10:53 PM
Ohio State Buckeyes @OhioStAthletics
👏Buckeyes. @OhioStateFB https://t.co/dOpQGmneHR1/16/2017, 1:11:11 AM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Ohio State Football: Why the Hurry for Wide Receivers to Turn Pro? https://t.co/Edwl0eudSr1/16/2017, 1:06:33 AM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Toughest way to lose...1/16/2017, 1:01:52 AM
- Ohio State Football
Early Enrollees Rarely Become Starters as Freshmenvia Buckeye Xtra Sports
- Ohio State Football
What Makes Ohio State's Zach Smith One of CFB's Best Recruitersvia Buckeyesportsradio
- Ohio State Football
New Identity for Ohio State Buckeyes Football in 2017?via FOX Sports
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Urban Meyer checks out OL Thayer Munford, 5-star 2018 RB considering Ohio State again and more https://t.co/45vrNPDpD61/16/2017, 12:56:44 AM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Wow this game is incredible!1/16/2017, 12:47:12 AM
- Ohio State Football
4-Star WR Tyjon Lindsey Commits to Nebraskavia Bleacher Report
- Ohio State Football
B/R CFB 150: Top 16 Safetiesvia Bleacher Report
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Did @BraxtonMiller5 teach you that spin move @EzekielElliott?1/16/2017, 12:26:59 AM
Gridiron Now @GridironNow
Dabo Swinney isn't ruthless like Urban Meyer and he's not a football mastermind like Nick Saban. He's just a guy. https://t.co/hWliOoakwk1/15/2017, 11:05:01 PM
Another Buckeye Defender Declares
At least we know OSU has NFL talent
- Ohio State Football
OSU CB Lattimore Declares for 2017 NFL Draftvia Bleacher Report
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Buckeyes Hold Off Spartans, 72-67 https://t.co/aDrTMH96K01/15/2017, 10:56:32 PM
Ohio State Football @OhioStateFB
We see you out there leading the way all day @Linsley71 👏 #DevelopedHere https://t.co/0EWspSDtt11/15/2017, 10:30:08 PM
Matt Miller @nfldraftscout
Marshon Lattimore makes it three Ohio State DBs leaving early. Round 1 grade. https://t.co/RZq9nj4fy01/11/2017, 6:13:50 PM
It was hard to imagine him staying
Marshon Lattimore @shonrp2
Damn Kwon gone too https://t.co/0vyiZNIGGu1/4/2017, 6:47:08 PM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Top 20 most important Buckeyes: No. 17 Jalyn Holmes https://t.co/FUx0CrHXkp1/15/2017, 10:26:37 PM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Amir Riep National Signing Day 2017 player profile: Ohio State's best recruiting class ever https://t.co/ocRSolQ52r1/15/2017, 9:16:34 PM
And Still Making the CFP
Dane Brugler @dpbrugler
CB Marshon Lattimore is the 6th Buckeye to leave for the 2017 NFL Draft. Back-to-back years OSU leads CFB in underclassmen leaving early.1/11/2017, 6:08:58 PM
PiQ ♎️⚡️ @DameWebb
MOOD 😭😩 https://t.co/Xrv6wcN5sE1/11/2017, 10:18:53 PM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Game thread: Michigan State falls to Ohio State, 72-67 https://t.co/1XjmH56PKl1/15/2017, 8:56:39 PM
Bill Rabinowitz @brdispatch
Beating Michigan State doesn't save Ohio State's season. But it makes it possible for the season to be saved.1/15/2017, 8:47:04 PM
- Ohio State Football
B/R CFB 150: Top 25 Cornerbacksvia Bleacher Report
Urban Meyer @OSUCoachMeyer
Walk-On Tryouts, this Thursday, 6pm. https://t.co/W9gIicTUDl1/10/2017, 10:54:45 PM
Bill Rabinowitz @brdispatch
KenPom's prediction for the OSU-MSU game? 70-68, OSU. It's 70-67 with 20 seconds left.1/15/2017, 8:41:38 PM
Ben Axelrod @BenAxelrod
Ohio State football commit Jaylen Harris scored 20 points, but Cleveland Heights fell to Centerville https://t.co/Om7dfa6AfG1/15/2017, 7:37:25 PM
OSU might not miss a beat despite NFL exodus
- Ohio State Football
Former 5-Star Recruit Sheffield Commits to Buckeyesvia Bleacher Report
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Bucknuts 90: Questions that need answers https://t.co/dIdp5DYygN1/15/2017, 6:36:36 PM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Report: Ohio State AD Gene Smith joining CFP Selection Committee https://t.co/jAZJP4Lfwb1/15/2017, 6:06:35 PM
- Ohio State Football
4-Star WR Lindsey Decommits from Ohio Statevia Scout.com
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Country’s No. 3 safety Jaiden Woodbey names Buckeyes in final 4 https://t.co/JOFv5Xza2X1/15/2017, 5:46:38 PM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Who’s winning 2017 so far: Urban or Harbaugh? Ohio State or Michigan? https://t.co/o667sCJc1V1/15/2017, 5:16:33 PM
Offseason staff swaps
- Ohio State Football
Kevin Wilson Officially Named Ohio State's OCvia Bleacher Report
Tom Dienhart @BTNTomDienhart
If it's the offseason, coaching staffs are changing. Here are six biggest alterations so far, led by @OhioStateFB « https://t.co/taL5Uux6mu1/15/2017, 2:48:33 PM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Ohio State’s best hopes to replace its departing NFL talent https://t.co/TyVg0PAtuF1/15/2017, 2:46:37 PM
- Ohio State Football
Report: OSU OC Ed Warinner to Be OL Coach at Minnesotavia Scout.com
Officially
Ozone Communications @theOzonedotnet
No Huddle Breakdown: J.T. Barrett Regression Analysis | via @NoHuddleScouts | https://t.co/qHLvrng6FK https://t.co/sZtCoGcv9s1/15/2017, 1:33:56 PM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
How to watch Ohio State vs Michigan State: Preview, game time, live streaming online https://t.co/d6S1pDv4Kj1/15/2017, 1:06:42 PM
- Ohio State Football
Initial Predictions for the Buckeyes' 2017 Depth Chartvia David Regimbal
- Ohio State Football
B1G: Super Early Conference Rankings for 2017via Bleacher Report
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Ohio State football | Early enrollees rarely become starters as freshmen https://t.co/uMgVtuH5zC1/15/2017, 11:46:42 AM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Looking Forward: Buckeye Linebackers in 2017 and Beyond https://t.co/R8DFstAVFS https://t.co/Nq8gUfOUWj1/15/2017, 6:06:42 AM
- Ohio State Football
B/R CFB 150: Top 27 Quarterbacksvia Bleacher Report
- Ohio State Football
Ranking Every College Football Conference Post Bowl Seasonvia Bleacher Report
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
How to watch today's Michigan State Spartans-Ohio State Buckeyes game https://t.co/FDCkbq8xjb1/15/2017, 5:36:37 AM
Ohio State Football @OhioStateFB
Truth. 👏 https://t.co/Yc7oW68hqk1/15/2017, 4:02:23 AM
- Ohio State Football
Buckeyes Finish 6th in Final AP Pollvia Bleacher Report
- Ohio State Football
B/R's Final Top 25: Ohio State Crack Top 5?via Bleacher Report
Eleven Warriors @11W
Five-star Ohio State OL commit Wyatt Davis takes home another honor after being named California's Mr. Football. https://t.co/arskefwSr11/14/2017, 10:00:37 PM
Bill Rabinowitz @brdispatch
It's not easy to juggle football and the demands of the Fisher business school. https://t.co/gk8fKhtFyL1/14/2017, 9:25:42 PM
- Ohio State Football
Clemson Dethrones Bama in Championship Thrillervia Bleacher Report
- Ohio State Football
Way-Too-Early Odds on 2017's CFB National Championvia Bleacher Report
Bill Landis @BillLandis25
Impressive stuff from Ohio State's Billy Price https://t.co/vtovZBtDQc1/14/2017, 9:14:52 PM
Ohio State Football @OhioStateFB
Turn my #swag on 👀😍 https://t.co/Mtco6M2d921/14/2017, 9:00:07 PM
Ezekiel Elliott @EzekielElliott
I kissed her first . . . https://t.co/Ca3FLIyujX1/10/2017, 1:56:47 AM
2 Buckeyes Making the Jump
Ohio State Football @OhioStateFB
#Select17 stepping into that spotlight 🎥📸💯👀 https://t.co/e3SfsKZSAA1/14/2017, 8:10:11 PM
Bill Rabinowitz @brdispatch
Former #OhioState commit. His actual home is Ann Arbor. Pioneer HS is right across from the Big House. https://t.co/deFswgqEOJ1/14/2017, 6:52:42 PM
- Ohio State Football
Report: Ohio State RB Samuel Headed to NFLvia Bleacher Report
Curtis Samuel @CurtisSamuel4__
#Gobucks https://t.co/5U8guwNMn71/9/2017, 5:02:44 PM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Josh Myers National Signing Day 2017 player profile: Ohio State's best recruiting class ever https://t.co/BEeh8B4AbA1/14/2017, 6:46:41 PM
Bill Rabinowitz @brdispatch
If they'd read my books, they'd have known this was coming. Break them down to build them up. @MickeyMarotti is smi… https://t.co/5DAi4Pf4Qs1/14/2017, 6:19:54 PM
The Buckeyes are losing one of their top offensive weapons in Curtis Samuel. Samuel was a dual-threat RB who had almost as many receiving TDs this year (7) as he did rushing (8). B/R's Matt Miller calls him "Percy Harvin 2.0."
Ben Axelrod @BenAxelrod
The 5 most memorable Ohio State recruiting moments of the Urban Meyer era https://t.co/taCmDAyJ601/14/2017, 3:19:14 PM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Ohio State Football: There Is No Need To Worry Buckeyes Fans https://t.co/mhPmNiBJS31/14/2017, 2:16:33 PM
Bill Landis @BillLandis25
Curtis Samuel's 74 receptions this season were second all-time at OSU only to David Boston. Now Samuel is going pro https://t.co/CLZ7lWZIHW1/9/2017, 4:05:59 PM
Jon Solomon @JonSolomonCBS
Curtis Samuel could be terrific in NFL. He was too often Ohio State's only option. The passing game now really needs to improve in 2017. https://t.co/HBRdCoGKgJ1/9/2017, 4:13:34 PM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Never Short on Confidence, Demario McCall Has a Plan in Place to Contribute at Ohio State… https://t.co/PRR9LSQYoO https://t.co/cpxCOMGzfr1/14/2017, 12:26:39 PM
Bill Rabinowitz @brdispatch
Now this is a cool game-winner by Reid Katz for my son's high school, #Kilbourne. https://t.co/u9YZ7E6HGD1/14/2017, 3:51:39 AM
- Ohio State Football
Ohio State WR Noah Brown Going to NFLvia Buckeye Xtra Sports
Nik Beatty @Master_Beatty29
Wait Noah Brown is leaving OSU? https://t.co/bVcRknSGWZ1/8/2017, 2:15:28 AM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Ohio State Football: WR Commits-Terrific Week of Recruiting https://t.co/HLwwWhYoH51/14/2017, 3:36:43 AM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
An Eleven Warriors Intern Tried Out for the Ohio State Football Team as a Walk-On – Here's… https://t.co/5jT0MTzIqh https://t.co/KFcgeqwArf1/14/2017, 2:46:40 AM
Matt Miller @nfldraftscout
The turnover that Urban Meyer and his staff have to deal with every year is amazing.1/8/2017, 2:21:42 AM
- Ohio State Football
Baugh Announces He Will Return for Senior Seasonvia Land of 10
Eleven Warriors @11W
We sentenced an intern to try out for the Ohio State football team. It went as expected. https://t.co/lrA7O4ZUf4 https://t.co/s6AsGHNCzQ1/14/2017, 1:59:54 AM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Ohio State AD Gene Smith to replace Barry Alvarez on College Football Playoff selection committee https://t.co/qNTwWpBruy1/14/2017, 12:46:42 AM
It was a good Army All-American Bowl
- Ohio State Football
Ohio State Lands 5-Star ATH Jeffrey Okudahvia Bleacher Report
Bill Rabinowitz @brdispatch
Nothing is quite as satisfying as that moment. Congrats, Dana! https://t.co/uyBxTIGlfp1/13/2017, 11:35:24 PM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Report: Ohio State athletic director to join CFP committee https://t.co/yoYTwGCihA1/13/2017, 11:26:35 PM
- Ohio State Football
Winners and Losers of Army All-American Bowlvia Bleacher Report
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Report: Ohio State AD Gene Smith joining College Football Playoff committee https://t.co/Ok3YnaoRjo1/13/2017, 9:56:38 PM
CBS Sports CFB @CBSSportsCFB
Report: Ohio State AD Gene Smith joining College Football Playoff committee. https://t.co/jjpXtCBwfc https://t.co/zW0JGuedlw1/13/2017, 9:51:07 PM
- Ohio State Football
Grading the Performances of Top 10 Recruits at Army Bowlvia Bleacher Report
- Ohio State Football
Ranking Top 25 Classes Post-HS All-American Gamesvia Bleacher Report
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Ohio State football: A by-the-numbers look at what the Buckeyes are losing to the NFL https://t.co/kcdluZinNA1/13/2017, 9:46:53 PM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Ohio State Football will lean on sophomore receivers in 2017 https://t.co/MMXkG6FuBB1/13/2017, 9:46:38 PM
Miller Has Him in 1st Round