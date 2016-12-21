    Follow b/r

    Ohio State Football

    2. News Around Ohio State 📰

      • Buckeyes Shut Out in Fiesta Bowl • OSU Scoreless for First Time Since '93 • Former Buckeye Causes Stir on Twitter

    3. Ohio State Football

      Buckeyes Shut Out in Fiesta Bowl Loss

      Adam Wellsvia Bleacher Report

    5. 194 Games. Wow.

    10. What You Missed Against Clemson

      👀

    11. 🙃

    15. Currently

    16. Not Again...

    21. It Had to Be Asked...

    22. Ohio State Football

      Illegal Touching on Clemson...

      Alex Kirshnervia SBNation.com
    23. Ohio State Football

      Watch: Hooker Ranges to Intercept Watson

      Clippitvia Clippit

    28. Valid Question

    29. Former Buckeye Firing Off Tweets

      Cardale Jones has some strong opinions

    32. Harsh, but Fair

    33. Don't Check Your Mentions, Tyler...

    40. ☎️☎️☎️

    44. Media Dayz

      Smile for the camera 😁

    47. Welcome to Media Day!

    51. Coach Building His Young Team Up

    52. Ohio State Football

      Urban Meyer Still Scared of 'Failure' After Years of Success

      Yahoovia Yahoo

    55. Scoring Defense Could Be factor

      So many times this season, fans have raved about the Alabama defense. Although the Tide are the best team in the country as far as scoring defense goes, Ohio State is not far behind. The Buckeyes are currently the third-best scoring defense in college football, trailing only Alabama and Michigan. Ohio State also has the second-most defensive touchdowns in the country, with only Alabama ahead of the Buckeyes.

      With Clemson as the opponent in the Fiesta Bowl, the Buckeyes will have their hands full with Deshaun Watson and the Tigers offense. Although Clemson’s high-powered offense will be tough to stop, the unit has struggled in one facet. The Tigers have turned the ball over in the red zone six times this season. One way the Buckeyes could boost their chances against Clemson is by getting an eighth defensive touchdown this season off a red-zone turnover, potentially a 14-point swing.

      —Spencer Holbrook (@spencerholbrook)

    56. Ohio State Football

      The Next Big Buckeye LB About to Terrorize the B1G

      Team Stream Nowvia Bleacher Report

    59. Barrett Claps Back at the Haters 👏

    60. Buckeyes in a Pseudo-Revenge Spot

      With the Fiesta Bowl just four days away, the Buckeyes have already been preparing for head coach Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers for a few weeks now. Ohio State is making its second trip to the College Football Playoff in the format's three-year existence and its second consecutive Fiesta Bowl appearance. However, one recent bowl game might have peaked the Buckeyes' interest leading into this matchup.

      The 2014 Orange Bowl between Swinney’s Tigers and Urban Meyer’s Buckeyes was an entertaining shootout that ended with Clemson winning, 40-35. Clemson remains the only team with a winning record over Urban Meyer as the head coach of the Buckeyes. The Buckeyes do not need any extra motivation to play in a national semifinal game, but avenging that 2014 loss to Clemson is more than likely something Urban Meyer would be happy to take pride in.

      —Spencer Holbrook (@spencerholbrook)

    63. OSU Gets Some Out-of-Conference Help

      BC's Steve Addazio spotted at practice

    64. Meyer Getting a Hand from an ACC Friend?

      Addazio worked under Meyer at UF

    67. Helping Urban

      and getting a workout too

    68. Apparently J.T. Is No Big Deal

      Bulletin-board material

    71. J.T. Doing All He Can

      Every championship team needs a leader

    72. Ohio State Football

      J.T. Barrett Fights to Live Up to Expectations

      cleveland.comvia cleveland.com
    75. Ohio State Football

      Would J.T. Transfer from OSU?

      Hayden Wetmore/FanSided via Scarlet and Gamevia FOX Sports
    76. Ohio State Football

      Recruit's Dad to Urban Meyer: Don't Recruit My Son

      Tom VanHaarenvia ESPN.com

    79. Davis Was Urban's Best Man

      So, you could say the connection goes way back

    80. Ohio State Football

      Ex-NFL Assistant Bill Davis to Join Coaching Staff

      Bill Rabinowitzvia Buckeye Xtra Sports

    83. Bill Davis Breaks It Down

    87. It's Time for a Fiesta...

      Get all of your bowl coverage here

    88. Ohio State Football

      OSU Working to Smooth Out Passing Game

      MITCH STACYvia NCAA College Football
    91. Ohio State Football

      United Adds Nonstop Flight to Phoenix for Bowl-Bound Fans

      cleveland.comvia cleveland.com
    92. Ohio State Football

      Buckeyes Set Depth Chart for Semifinal vs. Clemson

      cleveland.comvia cleveland.com

    95. Best Finds from Columbus

      📖

    96. Ohio State Football

      Analyzing Possible NFL Defections for Ohio State

      Pete Thamelvia SI.com
    99. Ohio State Football

      Can OSU Commit Isaiah Pryor Separate Himself at the All-America Game?

      Buckeyesportsradiovia Buckeyesportsradio
    103. Ohio State Football

      How OSU Built a Top-Ranked Defense on Northeast Ohio Talent

      cleveland.comvia cleveland.com

    104. J.R. and LeBron Know About Northeast Talent

    107. No Experience Necessary

      Winners over everything

    108. Ohio State Football

      Top CFB Teams Are Also Some of the Most Inexperienced

      Meredith Heinvia Land-Grant Holy Land
    111. Ohio State Football

      No Experience, No Problem at Bama, Clemson, OSU

      ESPN.comvia ESPN.com

    112. The Players' Revenge

      Players v. Coaches: It's going down!

    115. Ohio State Football

      Watch: Buckeyes vs. Coaching Staff in Tackling Drill

      Andrew Gouldvia Bleacher Report

    116. Those Hands!

