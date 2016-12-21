Ohio State Football

Scoring Defense Could Be factor

So many times this season, fans have raved about the Alabama defense. Although the Tide are the best team in the country as far as scoring defense goes, Ohio State is not far behind. The Buckeyes are currently the third-best scoring defense in college football, trailing only Alabama and Michigan. Ohio State also has the second-most defensive touchdowns in the country, with only Alabama ahead of the Buckeyes.

With Clemson as the opponent in the Fiesta Bowl, the Buckeyes will have their hands full with Deshaun Watson and the Tigers offense. Although Clemson’s high-powered offense will be tough to stop, the unit has struggled in one facet. The Tigers have turned the ball over in the red zone six times this season. One way the Buckeyes could boost their chances against Clemson is by getting an eighth defensive touchdown this season off a red-zone turnover, potentially a 14-point swing.

—Spencer Holbrook (@spencerholbrook)