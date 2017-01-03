    Follow b/r

    Ohio State Football

    2. Latest Around the Horseshoe

      • Curtis Samuel, Noah Brown Going Pro • Okudah Will Ball for the Buckeyes in '17 • Tyquan Lewis to Return • Recruiting Roundup

    3. Ohio State Football

      Report: Ohio State RB Samuel Headed to NFL

      Timothy Rappvia Bleacher Report
    5. Ohio State Football

      Gear Up for the New Year with Fanatics!

      Fanaticsvia Fanatics

    10. Big Blow to OSU's Offense

      The Buckeyes are losing one of their top offensive weapons in Curtis Samuel. Samuel was a dual-threat RB who had almost as many receiving TDs this year (7) as he did rushing (8). B/R's Matt Miller calls him "Percy Harvin 2.0."

    11. Will He Be an RB or WR in the Pros?

    16. Ohio State Football

      Ohio State WR Noah Brown Going to NFL

      Buckeye Xtra Sportsvia Buckeye Xtra Sports

    21. And Yet Consistent Performance

    22. The Buckeyes Snag Another

      It was a Good Army All-American Bowl

    23. Ohio State Football

      Ohio State Lands 5-Star ATH Jeffrey Okudah

      Mike Chiarivia Bleacher Report
    27. Ohio State Football

      Winners and Losers of Army All-American Bowl

      Sanjay Kirpalanivia Bleacher Report
    29. Ohio State Football

      Grading the Performances of Top 10 Recruits at Army Bowl

      David Kenyonvia Bleacher Report
    32. Ohio State Football

      Ranking Top 25 Classes Post-HS All-American Games

      Tyler Donohuevia Bleacher Report
    33. Ohio State Football

      Recruiting Notebook: Decisions Near for Top Prospects

      Damon Saylesvia Bleacher Report
    36. Ohio State Football

      Ohio State Commit Pens Letter to Mom

      The Players' Tribunevia The Players' Tribune

    37. One More Year for Lewis

      He's back in C-town

    40. Ohio State Football

      Report: Ohio State DL Lewis to Return for Senior Year

      James Grega Jr.via Scout.com

    44. One of OSU's 4 Best on D

    45. He Does Things Like This

    48. Let's Talk Recruits

      Build for the future

    49. Ohio State Football

      Will Ohio State Land 5-Star CB Okudah?

      Sanjay Kirpalanivia Bleacher Report
    52. Ohio State Football

      Looking at 5-Star QB Commit Tate Martell's Army Bowl Practice

      Scout via Bleacher Report
    56. Ohio State Football

      Top Recruiting Classes: Ohio State Cracks Top 5

      Tyler Donohuevia Bleacher Report
    57. Ohio State Football

      OSU Commit Martell Standing Out at Army All-American Practice

      Bamasportsradiovia Bamasportsradio
    60. Ohio State Football

      Pair of 5-Stars Leaning OSU

      Andrew Holleranvia The Spun
    61. Ohio State Football

      Listen: the Recruiting Impact of OSU's Staff Shake-Up

      Land of 10: Inside the Shoe Ohio State Podcastvia SoundCloud
    64. Ohio State Football

      B/R Recruiting Roundtable: Top Storylines Ahead of Signing Day

      Bleacher Report College Football Staffvia Bleacher Report
    65. Ohio State Football

      Signing Day Wish List: Can Buckeyes Land Two 5-Stars?

      David Regimbalvia Bleacher Report
    68. Ohio State Football

      Report: Ohio State OL Lisle to Transfer to Duke Football

      The Chroniclevia The Chronicle

    69. J.T. Makes a Decision

      Another year in Columbus

    72. Ohio State Football

      J.T. Barrett Announces He Will Return to OSU

      Joseph Zuckervia Bleacher Report
    73. Ohio State Football

      Barrett on Verge of Becoming Best QB in Buckeyes History

      Land of 10via Land of 10

    80. Raekwon Ready for Sundays

      OSU defense losing a lot of talent

    81. Ohio State Football

      All-American Ohio St. LB McMillan to Enter Draft

      Tim Danielsvia Bleacher Report

    85. Only a Matter of Time...

    88. Ohio State Football

      Report: Ex-Indiana HC Wilson Set to Become Ohio State's OC

      Joe Pantornovia Bleacher Report

    89. Buckeyes Hire New OC

      Meyer's staff is stacked

    93. Herby Approves

    97. Coaching Shake-Up in Columbus

      Beck exits

    100. Ohio State Football

      Texas Hires OSU's Beck as New OC

      University of Texasvia University of Texas

    104. Staff Changes Keep Coming

      Urban making changes after Fiesta Bowl

    105. Ohio State Football

      OSU Hires Day as QB Coach

      James Grega Jr.via Scout.com

    109. Buckeyes Lose Two on Defense

      Hooker and Conley will certainly be missed

    112. Ohio State Football

      Ohio State CB Gareon Conley Declares for Draft

      Timothy Rappvia Bleacher Report
    113. Ohio State Football

      Malik Hooker Declares for 2017 NFL Draft

      Adam Wellsvia Bleacher Report

    116. Welp.

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 