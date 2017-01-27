Ohio State Football
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Ohio State Football: Buckeyes’ D-line could be best ever in 2017 https://t.co/0AOPr7pGfb1/29/2017, 9:56:44 PM
Top Recruit Arrested on Campus
Not ideal for the young star
- Ohio State Football
4-Star RB Robinson Arrested on Ohio State Official Visitvia Bleacher Report
Dan Hope @Dan_Hope
James Robinson wasn't expected to sign with #Clemson, but even less likely he will now after an arrest for marijuana possession. https://t.co/9lCZhgIcOz1/28/2017, 2:59:01 PM
- Ohio State Football
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Baker jumped into starting lineup, made big impact in 2016 https://t.co/QMKlbsxjgi1/29/2017, 9:56:41 PM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Jaelen Gill, Jeremy Ruckert highlight big Junior Day at Ohio State https://t.co/kaaLZ8akoO1/29/2017, 9:36:38 PM
Bill Rabinowitz @brdispatch
John Sabol @John_Sabol
Talk about bad timing to get busted. Awful look for Lakeland native James Robinson. Clemson & Florida are still the favorites to sign him. https://t.co/UbUwQ7JqJw1/28/2017, 2:46:43 PM
Hurd Visits Columbus
👀
- Ohio State Football
Former Tennessee RB Jalen Hurd Visiting OSU This Weekendvia Eleven Warriors
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Bucknuts 90: Stretch run drama ahead? https://t.co/gnQJYJExdR1/29/2017, 6:36:38 PM
Josh Kendall @JoshatTheState
Lots of tea leaves in here if you're interesting in reading. Also, an Urban Meyer cameo. https://t.co/HXbJtNngKZ1/29/2017, 6:30:54 PM
Bill Rabinowitz @brdispatch
Signing Day Approaches ✍️
The latest on Buckeyes recruiting
- Ohio State Football
Martell Becomes Meyer's Ideal Match After Historic HS Careervia Bleacher Report
Ari Wasserman @AriWasserman
When is Marvin Wilson announcing on National Signing Day? ESPNU releases commitment schedule https://t.co/6OUIh8xhqH1/29/2017, 5:32:36 PM
Ari Wasserman @AriWasserman
Ohio State football recruiting: Rounding up everything from the Buckeyes' junior day @clevelanddotcom https://t.co/kfsiPB3wSQ1/29/2017, 5:32:17 PM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Video: Meet Select '17 Four-Star Athlete Brendon White, an Ohio State Legacy Embracing His Second Family https://t.co/jFQvfvnjMN1/29/2017, 3:06:37 PM
- Ohio State Football
Final Predictions: Who Joins Buckeyes on Signing Day?via David Regimbal
- Ohio State Football
Scout: Top 5 Safeties in the Class of 2017via Bleacher Report
- Ohio State Football
Ranking the Top 10 Athlete Prospectsvia Bleacher Report
Bill Rabinowitz @brdispatch
Ohio State Football @OhioStateFB
Meet #Select17's @therealestbw0. #GoBucks https://t.co/kEGGSW6qvZ1/29/2017, 2:00:05 PM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
What to watch for in Ohio State’s 2018 recruiting https://t.co/LUu12ELSgb1/29/2017, 1:16:32 PM
- Ohio State Football
Breaking Down OSU's Remaining Targets One Week from NSDvia Eleven Warriors
- Ohio State Football
Ranking OSU Commits Among Offensive Prospectsvia Bleacher Report
- Ohio State Football
CFB's Top Defensive Prospects: OSU Landing Any?via Bleacher Report
Eleven Warriors @11W
Parris Campbell is in line to be Ohio State's lead kickoff returner in 2017. But who will handle punt return duties? https://t.co/2KXUCAOa781/29/2017, 12:46:09 PM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Ohio State football recruiting: Rounding up everything from the Buckeyes' junior day https://t.co/QKaXsOEzdq1/29/2017, 10:46:42 AM
- Ohio State Football
Scout: Top 5 Outside Linebackers in the Class of 2017via Bleacher Report
- Ohio State Football
Scout: Top 5 Defensive Ends in the Class of 2017via Bleacher Report
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
OSU’s class will easily top Big Ten https://t.co/fT1qUJz0fs1/29/2017, 6:16:33 AM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Ohio State Football: One WR Out But Urban Eyes Another https://t.co/eB5TEUyDfl https://t.co/ADmKCBiN7K1/29/2017, 5:36:39 AM
Should You Bet on J.T. for Heisman?
Check out his odds
- Ohio State Football
Bovada Drops Heisman Trophy Odds for 2017via Land of 10
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
RECAP: Iowa routs Ohio State by 13 without Peter Jok, ending a 3-game slide https://t.co/CYJrskvppc1/29/2017, 3:36:36 AM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Top 20 most important Buckeyes: No. 5 Raekwon McMillan https://t.co/9Vhq1FdYWz1/28/2017, 10:16:44 PM
This Is Gonna Be Fun 👀
- Ohio State Football
J.T. Barrett Says OC Changes Were Factor in Return to OSUvia Ohio State Buckeyes News
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Blake Haubeil National Signing Day 2017 player profile: Ohio State's best recruiting class ever https://t.co/JIqX4C9oh61/28/2017, 10:16:40 PM
Ari Wasserman @AriWasserman
Blake Haubeil National Signing Day 2017 player profile: Ohio State's best recruiting class ever @clevelanddotcom https://t.co/Rhs3QhrSWx1/28/2017, 10:12:30 PM
Tim May @TIM_MAYsports
Ohio State QB JT Barrett all smiles after being presented Chicago Tribune Silver Football award today. https://t.co/zIaNhD9o0h1/22/2017, 6:30:19 PM
- Ohio State Football
Scout: Top 5 Cornerbacks in the Class of 2017via Bleacher Report
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Wyatt Davis National Signing Day 2017 player profile: Ohio State's best recruiting class ever https://t.co/53d6D94YIu1/28/2017, 9:36:39 PM
Ari Wasserman @AriWasserman
Wyatt Davis National Signing Day 2017 player profile: Ohio State's best recruiting class ever @clevelanddotcom https://t.co/pnL1DAMQGQ1/28/2017, 9:31:29 PM
One For The Ages
An epic win over the school up North
Highlights from The Game
Bill Rabinowitz @brdispatch
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Report: Former Tennessee RB Jalen Hurd visiting Ohio State https://t.co/3bKqynAAE51/28/2017, 7:36:35 PM
- Ohio State Football
Things to Remember About Michigan-Ohio State, 2016's Greatest Gamevia SBNation.com
- Ohio State Football
Twitter Was Insane During the Big Winvia Bleacher Report
Ari Wasserman @AriWasserman
Jaiden Woodbey, Jaelen Gill highlight visitors for Ohio State's junior day this weekend @clevelanddotcom https://t.co/7IIEFo3fHk1/28/2017, 5:55:01 PM
Ari Wasserman @AriWasserman
Jalen Hurd, former Tennessee RB, visiting Ohio State this weekend @clevelanddotcom https://t.co/HIh7lSQqJT1/28/2017, 5:17:30 PM
Best OSU Content
🏈
- Ohio State Football
B/R CFB 150: Ranking the Top 150 Overall Playersvia Bleacher Report
Ari Wasserman @AriWasserman
Looks like Ohio a State has the nickname for its 2018 recruiting class https://t.co/72PPJCVqkZ1/28/2017, 5:10:29 PM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
2018 4-Star Defensive End Tyreke Smith Thankful for Ohio State Offer https://t.co/HbFD1oXgm9 https://t.co/xgfEARps691/28/2017, 4:46:39 PM
- Ohio State Football
Ohio State's '17 Recruiting Class Leaves Buckeyes Loadedvia SI.com
- Ohio State Football
B/R CFB 150: Lewis a Top-20 DE in the Countryvia Bleacher Report
Ohio State Football @OhioStateFB
Junior Day 2017. ⭕️🙌 https://t.co/coaBc5Ugjj1/28/2017, 3:51:13 PM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Urban Meyer’s 5 biggest ‘what could have been’ recruitments at Ohio State https://t.co/NCCLHmq2qj https://t.co/pGuBMGPBoS1/28/2017, 3:26:40 PM
- Ohio State Football
Ohio State DBs Are Flooding the NFL Draftvia Buckeyesportsradio
Collier Is Done with Football
Good luck to him
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Receiver Prospect James Robinson Arrested On Ohio State Official Visit https://t.co/h6LOu29sxr1/28/2017, 2:36:35 PM
Ohio State Football @OhioStateFB
Despite taking his talents to Bradenton, Fla. for high school ball, he's still Central Ohio's own. Get to know… https://t.co/vnrcWqkdfZ1/28/2017, 2:00:03 PM
Ohio State Football @OhioStateFB
Just over here moving closer to #NSD17 like... #Select17 https://t.co/ajSmy7H3wV1/19/2017, 2:47:59 PM
- Ohio State Football
Ohio State QB Collier Says Football Career Is Overvia Saturday Tradition
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Ohio State Football: Top National Signing Day targets https://t.co/dmYI1Dgit01/28/2017, 1:26:38 PM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Ohio State Buckeyes: Offseason Priorities https://t.co/WJTrs2iH9k1/28/2017, 7:16:38 AM
- Ohio State Football
Elflein Nation’s Best OL?via Bleacher Report
Stephen Collier @S13Collier
https://t.co/GEDJpogvpE Thank you #BuckeyeNation! It's been a pleasure. #GoBucks1/19/2017, 4:08:49 PM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Ohio State Football: Fierce Battle Looming for the No.2 QB Position https://t.co/VFcjetIkcO1/28/2017, 5:36:35 AM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
BM5: Why does OSU struggle to land elite DTs? https://t.co/EjYvKZJiVS https://t.co/0bR3VtOEFy1/28/2017, 5:26:36 AM
- Ohio State Football
McMillan One of CFB's Best LBs?via Bleacher Report
Ari Wasserman @AriWasserman
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Reports: ex-Tennessee RB Jalen Hurd to visit Ohio State https://t.co/iGgGfvXCcT1/28/2017, 3:46:34 AM
- Ohio State Football
Scout: OSU Commit J.K. Dobbins a Top-5 ATHvia Bleacher Report
- Ohio State Football
Scout: The Top 5 Quarterbacks for the Class of 2017via Bleacher Report
Ari Wasserman @AriWasserman
Buckeyes Announce Spring Schedule
Is it April yet?
- Ohio State Football
How Do NFL Draft Decisions Impact Ohio State?via Brad Shepard
Ari Wasserman @AriWasserman
Jalen Hurd, former Tennessee RB, visiting Ohio State this weekend @clevelanddotcom https://t.co/56eoTjvXay1/28/2017, 2:32:04 AM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Ohio State hosts a number of top underclassmen for junior day, thoughts on official visits and more https://t.co/hgEX0kdF0Q1/27/2017, 10:46:37 PM
- Ohio State Football
OSU Names Date for Spring Game, Spring Practicesvia The Spun
- Ohio State Football
Ohio State's Offseason To-Do List: Find the Playmakersvia David Regimbal
Bill Rabinowitz @brdispatch
Doug Lesmerises @DougLesmerises
- Ohio State Football
Adam Kramer's Complete 2017 Offseason Previewvia Bleacher Report
- Ohio State Football
Despite Losses to NFL, OSU Is an Offseason Winnervia ESPN.com
Ari Wasserman @AriWasserman
Ari Wasserman @AriWasserman
New Role for Ohio State AD
⬇️️
- Ohio State Football
Report: Ohio State AD to Join CFP Committeevia Scout.com
Doug Lesmerises @DougLesmerises
A final breakdown of our projected 2017 Ohio State football depth chart with 7 starters to replace https://t.co/rcRP8wEA0y1/27/2017, 10:00:51 PM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Tate Martell is ready to shine at Ohio State https://t.co/VxVfpzLtOG1/27/2017, 9:56:36 PM
- Ohio State Football
Ranking Top CFB QBs: Barrett Top-5 Snub?via Bleacher Report
- Ohio State Football
Ranking Top CBs: Ohio State Have 2 in Top 10?via Bleacher Report
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Ohio State Football lands another playmaker in Jaylen Harris https://t.co/LjkcfNHgES1/27/2017, 8:26:35 PM
Ian Kenyon @IanKenyonNFL
Barrett Sallee @BarrettSallee
Gene Smith on the selection committee will undoubtedly kick those Ohio State conspiracy theories up even more than normal moving forward.1/17/2017, 5:32:32 PM
- Ohio State Football
CFP Selection Committee Announces New Membersvia Bleacher Report
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Ben's Buckeye Recruiting Mailbag: Wrapping up 2017, Looking to the Numbers in 2018 https://t.co/aodEVXRTm6 https://t.co/hqp0WTzdJe1/27/2017, 7:06:41 PM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Ohio State Signed Three of the Top-Six Players in Texas; Will the Buckeyes Add A Fourth? https://t.co/boz79dJ9PM1/27/2017, 6:26:33 PM
Buckeye Empire @BuckeyeEmpire
When the internet sees Gene Smith is now on the playoff committee https://t.co/ztkx9P2WvP1/13/2017, 9:38:50 PM
- Ohio State Football
Scout: Top 10 Players CFB Teams Will Miss the Mostvia Bleacher Report
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Haskell Garrett National Signing Day 2017 player profile: Ohio State's best recruiting class ever https://t.co/MsFqaw2RQc1/27/2017, 6:16:36 PM
Ari Wasserman @AriWasserman
Haskell Garrett National Signing Day 2017 player profile: Ohio State's best recruiting class ever https://t.co/CzvL0uOhjD1/27/2017, 6:05:31 PM
Another One
4-stars all day, every day
- Ohio State Football
Ohio St. Lands 4-Star WR Harris for 2017via Bleacher Report
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Cris Carter is Proud to be a "Born and Bread" Buckeye https://t.co/2hDz79MwbB1/27/2017, 5:36:38 PM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Ohio State Football Recruiting 2017: 5 must-have recruits for Buckeyes https://t.co/xg0N6TR2h21/27/2017, 5:26:33 PM
- Ohio State Football
Watch: Jaylen Harris' Highlight Tapevia Hudl
- Ohio State Football
The Final Scout 300 for 2017via Scout.com
Ari Wasserman @AriWasserman
Projecting the Ohio State football 2017 depth chart (Version 1.0) https://t.co/vSWsfK6k5I1/27/2017, 5:20:37 PM
Ari Wasserman @AriWasserman
Joe Burrow and the race to be Urban Meyer's future: Ohio State 2017 QB depth chart projection https://t.co/OLWWGDJhH91/27/2017, 5:16:24 PM
What Hurd Can Do