Ohio State Football
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
After Fiesta Bowl flop, one thing is clear for Ohio State: Change is coming https://t.co/NBiL9VsHvt https://t.co/XkJTo6gU9n1/1/2017, 7:47:01 AM
• Buckeyes Shut Out in Fiesta Bowl • OSU Scoreless for First Time Since '93 • Former Buckeye Causes Stir on Twitter
Buckeyes Shut Out in Fiesta Bowl Lossvia Bleacher Report
Bill Rabinowitz @brdispatch
Meyer on first shutout as coach: "I'm not used to it. They're not used to it. It's not going to happen again."1/1/2017, 4:00:05 AM
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
This is the first shutout of Urban Meyer’s career as a head coach. #CFBPlayoff https://t.co/wftiVk3Dq11/1/2017, 3:40:56 AM
Bill Rabinowitz @brdispatch
Fiesta Bowl | Mike Weber disappointed by postseason play (Via Dispatch) https://t.co/x06BeZTV021/1/2017, 7:31:45 AM
Ivan Maisel @Ivan_Maisel
A dominant @ClemsonFB embarrasses @OhioStateFB, 31-0; not even @OSUCoachMeyer could turn this one around: https://t.co/SWDEseGDJl1/1/2017, 7:18:16 AM
Bill Rabinowitz @brdispatch
My updated game story, with Meyer and Barrett quotes. Fiesta Bowl | Clemson shuts out Ohio State 31-0. https://t.co/BgI5qrJ8QK1/1/2017, 7:11:37 AM
Samwise @Sam_Hubbard_
#BuckeyeNation I'm not going anywhere. Time to get to work for next season .. Thank you seniors, it was a pleasure. Love you all1/1/2017, 4:28:04 AM
What You Missed Against Clemson
College GameDay @CollegeGameDay
When your team is losing and you don't know what to do with all of these emotions https://t.co/pQtFwtXHxV1/1/2017, 2:55:40 AM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
No. 2 Clemson 31, No. 3 Ohio State 0: Five things we learned from Fiesta Bowl https://t.co/fw0MLLkqgp1/1/2017, 6:36:43 AM
Eleven Warriors @11W
VIDEOS: Hear from Urban Meyer, J.T. Barrett and more following Ohio State's 31-0 Fiesta Bowl loss to Clemson. https://t.co/sCUwG0FHCP1/1/2017, 6:30:14 AM
Ari Wasserman @AriWasserman
Ohio State NFL Draft tracker: Who is staying and who is going? (We got some answers tonight) @clevelanddotcom https://t.co/uBoCPPrDb51/1/2017, 6:28:50 AM
RT Ohio @RT_Ohio
mood https://t.co/3Iy9FeurQS1/1/2017, 2:32:39 AM
Ari Wasserman @AriWasserman
Ohio State was offside by https://t.co/YHyE9j3NB71/1/2017, 2:16:26 AM
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
This is the largest deficit Ohio State has faced since Dec. 7, 2013, against Michigan State (trailed 17-0, led 24-17, lost 34-24)1/1/2017, 1:32:12 AM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
It turns out Ohio State was a year away from being a CFP contender after all https://t.co/CCppUqxTiy1/1/2017, 6:16:51 AM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Ohio State must do soul searching after passing game woes in Fiesta Bowl https://t.co/DgarZg3Koa1/1/2017, 6:16:49 AM
Eleven Warriors @11W
PHOTOS: Clemson trounces Ohio State, 31-0, to advance to the College Football Playoff national championship. https://t.co/1iISA1KtUa1/1/2017, 6:06:21 AM
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Ohio State, y’all gonna score in the first half? #CFBPlayoff https://t.co/lOks84bnS71/1/2017, 1:38:46 AM
Illegal Touching on Clemson...via SBNation.com
Watch: Hooker Ranges to Intercept Watsonvia Clippit
Bill Landis @BillLandis25
Everything Urban Meyer, J.T. Barrett & Chris Worley said at the podium after Ohio State's loss to Clemson https://t.co/ZaG7mp9PpU1/1/2017, 5:52:04 AM
AP Top 25 @AP_Top25
Have you heard the one about Urban Meyer and Mariah Carey... #CFBPlayoff https://t.co/6kmnZyM9xy https://t.co/FKluUbwEQc1/1/2017, 5:47:25 AM
Ari Wasserman @AriWasserman
Weber discusses his workload -- 5 carries, 24 yards -- in Clemson loss https://t.co/8OxCny7UZK1/1/2017, 5:46:19 AM
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Malik Hooker: 7th int this season, tied for 3rd-most in FBS. Deshaun Watson: 8th career multi-interception game (Clemson 6-1 in those games)1/1/2017, 1:15:35 AM
Elika Sadeghi @steakNstiffarms
Can Malik Hooker kick FGs?1/1/2017, 1:12:17 AM
Former Buckeye Firing Off Tweets
Cardale Jones has some strong opinions
Bill Rabinowitz @brdispatch
Here's my deadline game story from the Fiesta Bowl debacle. https://t.co/BgI5qrJ8QK1/1/2017, 5:42:34 AM
CBS Sports CFB @CBSSportsCFB
Urban Meyer suffered a historically bad loss to Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl. https://t.co/xLqa3CQZrp https://t.co/Vk1hHo55RQ1/1/2017, 5:34:40 AM
Cardale Jones @Cardale7_
Stop all these "JT trash" tweets, when I started last season & we struggled, it was "Cardale trash we want JT"it ain't the QB👀☕️🐸1/1/2017, 2:51:26 AM
Bill Rabinowitz @brdispatch
Durbin has now missed 4 of his last 5 FG, with only the short one to force OT vs Michigan successful.1/1/2017, 12:39:12 AM
Bryan Fischer @BryanDFischer
On Clemson’s defensive game plan, several repeated “it was simple.” Said LB Dorian O’Daniel: “Stop No. 4, and limit J.T. Barrett.”1/1/2017, 5:32:47 AM
Ohio State Football @OhioStateFB
"Ohio State is unlike any place. We're incredibly blessed to represent this university." Postgame comments from… https://t.co/GgX6EJiO0n1/1/2017, 5:27:56 AM
Cardale Jones @Cardale7_
Come here, let me talk to you kicker boy, tf you doing1/1/2017, 12:39:16 AM
Cardale Jones @Cardale7_
Ok, if we don't get points on this drive, I'm turning this off1/1/2017, 12:48:15 AM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Clemson Pounds Ohio State to Set Up a Rematch With Alabama https://t.co/GJNztS97Kh1/1/2017, 5:26:44 AM
Ohio State Football @OhioStFootball
One of the youngest teams in CFB is coming back angry in 2017 💪#HappyNewYear #LookOut #GoBucks1/1/2017, 5:26:14 AM
Cardale Jones @Cardale7_
Anyone have the number to that sideline phone?🤔1/1/2017, 12:55:17 AM
Ari Wasserman @AriWasserman
Marshon Lattimore is thankful for his healthy season at Ohio State, won't discuss NFL future @clevelanddotcom https://t.co/WaLCKcc7g31/1/2017, 5:21:07 AM
Tim May @TIM_MAYsports
Ohio State linebacker Chris Worley puts the Buckeyes' 31-0 loss to Clemson in perspective. https://t.co/8fYFbEBjjK1/1/2017, 5:17:03 AM
ⓂarcusD2.0 @_MarcusD2_
Adjust..."lets go" https://t.co/f6cANMypoJ1/1/2017, 12:08:28 AM
Land-Grant Holy Land @Landgrant33
Urban Meyer total losses in five years at Ohio State: 6 Jim Harbaugh total losses in two years at Michigan: 61/1/2017, 5:09:48 AM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Ohio State’s Fiesta Bowl loss was its worst loss in a very long time https://t.co/f4FT9H817r https://t.co/lZCSQuRmQS1/1/2017, 5:06:50 AM
Ohio State Football @OhioStateFB
When the lights come on, our guys always know how to live it up 🎥📸 The Buckeyes had some fun today at @Fiesta_Bowl Media Day. 😎 #GoBucks https://t.co/opQGwI6oZ912/29/2016, 7:31:25 PM
Ari Wasserman @AriWasserman
I saw Dwayne Haskins walking around the locker room, cheering people up, hugging them and hi-fiving them after the game. Future leader.1/1/2017, 5:04:17 AM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
#Hello2017 and #GoBucks1/1/2017, 5:02:10 AM
(((Lori Schmidt))) @LoriSchmidt
Ohio State's Urban Meyer says practices have been crucial, because half his team has never played in a bowl game.12/29/2016, 4:49:14 PM
- Ohio State Football
Urban Meyer Still Scared of 'Failure' After Years of Successvia Yahoo
Ohio State Football @OhioStateFB
Happy New Year from our family to yours. Here's to a happy & healthy New Year #GoBucks https://t.co/9sUYxHXWIr1/1/2017, 5:00:05 AM
Ben Axelrod @BenAxelrod
Defensive end Sam Hubbard is coming back to Ohio State in 2017 https://t.co/PknQXeYS581/1/2017, 4:54:56 AM
So many times this season, fans have raved about the Alabama defense. Although the Tide are the best team in the country as far as scoring defense goes, Ohio State is not far behind. The Buckeyes are currently the third-best scoring defense in college football, trailing only Alabama and Michigan. Ohio State also has the second-most defensive touchdowns in the country, with only Alabama ahead of the Buckeyes.
With Clemson as the opponent in the Fiesta Bowl, the Buckeyes will have their hands full with Deshaun Watson and the Tigers offense. Although Clemson’s high-powered offense will be tough to stop, the unit has struggled in one facet. The Tigers have turned the ball over in the red zone six times this season. One way the Buckeyes could boost their chances against Clemson is by getting an eighth defensive touchdown this season off a red-zone turnover, potentially a 14-point swing.
—Spencer Holbrook (@spencerholbrook)
- Ohio State Football
The Next Big Buckeye LB About to Terrorize the B1Gvia Bleacher Report
FanRag Sports @FanRagSports
Head coach of @ClemsonFB Dabo Swinney giving out high fives after they shut out @OhioStateFB at the #FiestaBowl https://t.co/uYYrSK4HQg1/1/2017, 4:51:58 AM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Eleven Warriors @11W
J.T. Barrett on Clemson criticism: "Somebody in the past [said] something about our defense. We saw how that went." https://t.co/80i0OrPWe012/29/2016, 6:29:50 PM
With the Fiesta Bowl just four days away, the Buckeyes have already been preparing for head coach Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers for a few weeks now. Ohio State is making its second trip to the College Football Playoff in the format's three-year existence and its second consecutive Fiesta Bowl appearance. However, one recent bowl game might have peaked the Buckeyes' interest leading into this matchup.
The 2014 Orange Bowl between Swinney’s Tigers and Urban Meyer’s Buckeyes was an entertaining shootout that ended with Clemson winning, 40-35. Clemson remains the only team with a winning record over Urban Meyer as the head coach of the Buckeyes. The Buckeyes do not need any extra motivation to play in a national semifinal game, but avenging that 2014 loss to Clemson is more than likely something Urban Meyer would be happy to take pride in.
—Spencer Holbrook (@spencerholbrook)
Eleven Warriors @11W
J.T. Barrett on his future plans: "It will be really hard for me to walk away when we just lost 31-0." https://t.co/hjVOKmuLSt1/1/2017, 4:44:17 AM
Land-Grant Holy Land @Landgrant33
More good news in the wake of a disastrous Fiesta Bowl as Sam Hubbard says he’s returning to Ohio State in 2017 https://t.co/6McCzFA0GN1/1/2017, 4:41:37 AM
BC's Steve Addazio spotted at practice
jordan cornette @jordancornette
Boston College HC Steve Addazio on hand for Buckeyes #FiestaBowl practice-possibly helping Urban out w/ Clemson (an ACC foe of his) #GoBucks12/28/2016, 7:37:43 PM
BuckeyesNews @BuckeyesNews
Sam Hubbard to return to Ohio State next year: "I'm not going anywhere." https://t.co/XkOqUqLWkJ1/1/2017, 4:41:19 AM
Eleven Warriors @11W
Defensive end Sam Hubbard is coming back to Ohio State for the 2017 season: “I'm not going anywhere.“ https://t.co/021Ek0r1m41/1/2017, 4:40:50 AM
Campus Insiders @CampusInsiders
Boston College HC Steve Addazio at Ohio State's practice today. Helping the Buckeyes prepare for ACC foe Clemson? 🤔 https://t.co/UByz3BV0uS12/28/2016, 7:48:59 PM
Pete Thamel @SIPeteThamel
J.T. Barrett in the postgame: "It will be really hard for me to walk away when we just lost 31-0."1/1/2017, 4:39:46 AM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
- Ohio State Football
J.T. Barrett Fights to Live Up to Expectationsvia cleveland.com
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Clemson Pounds Ohio State in Title Rematch Bid https://t.co/Qdt0SdxjqD1/1/2017, 4:36:41 AM
BuckeyesNews @BuckeyesNews
Chris Worley to return to Ohio State https://t.co/Aj05XUyiw01/1/2017, 4:35:12 AM
- Ohio State Football
Would J.T. Transfer from OSU?via FOX Sports
- Ohio State Football
Recruit's Dad to Urban Meyer: Don't Recruit My Sonvia ESPN.com
Eleven Warriors @11W
Urban Meyer on his team's 31–0 loss to Clemson. https://t.co/kXUlm4otwf1/1/2017, 4:31:05 AM
Ari Wasserman @AriWasserman
Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett on his future: 'It would be really hard for me to walk away' @clevelanddotcom https://t.co/x1zlDzZwzW1/1/2017, 4:30:13 AM
- Ohio State Football
Ex-NFL Assistant Bill Davis to Join Coaching Staffvia Buckeye Xtra Sports
Ben Axelrod @BenAxelrod
Ohio State G Billy Price announced he's coming back for his senior season. Will convert to center like Pat Elflein.1/1/2017, 4:21:17 AM
BuckeyesNews @BuckeyesNews
BREAKING: Sam Hubbard to return to Ohio State https://t.co/XkOqUqLWkJ1/1/2017, 4:17:20 AM
Eleven Warriors @11W
Veteran NFL coach Bill Davis joins Ohio State's staff on defensive side. Had been in QC role this season. https://t.co/etDW0BEYjd12/21/2016, 6:28:40 PM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Clemson blanks Ohio State, will meet Alabama in CFP championship https://t.co/uNhR6N2ys71/1/2017, 4:16:54 AM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Clemson throttles Ohio State to earn title game rematch vs. Alabama https://t.co/KtK2319rUI1/1/2017, 4:16:44 AM
- Ohio State Football
OSU Working to Smooth Out Passing Gamevia NCAA College Football
Eleven Warriors @11W
Billy Price doesn't need to think about it. Ohio State's starting right guard will return for his senior season. https://t.co/VoUMSa198y1/1/2017, 4:14:44 AM
BuckeyesNews @BuckeyesNews
BREAKING: Billy Price to return to Ohio State https://t.co/7b2e6t1K3w1/1/2017, 4:12:30 AM
- Ohio State Football
United Adds Nonstop Flight to Phoenix for Bowl-Bound Fansvia cleveland.com
- Ohio State Football
Buckeyes Set Depth Chart for Semifinal vs. Clemsonvia cleveland.com
jeffmetcalfe @jeffmetcalfe
Ohio State's Urban Meyer: "We will not get used to this" #FiestaBowl1/1/2017, 4:09:35 AM
Ben Axelrod @BenAxelrod
Urban Meyer admits the Buckeyes offense is in a similar place to where the defense was after 2013. Will have to a "hard look" at some things1/1/2017, 4:08:20 AM
- Ohio State Football
Analyzing Possible NFL Defections for Ohio Statevia SI.com
Ozone Communications @theOzonedotnet
Billy Price confirms he will be back next year.1/1/2017, 4:07:56 AM
Austin Ward @AWardESPN
Billy Price confirms that he will return to Ohio State next season and is planning to... https://t.co/fb0nMEWYBP https://t.co/n0Sw4lqm3O1/1/2017, 4:07:00 AM
- Ohio State Football
Can OSU Commit Isaiah Pryor Separate Himself at the All-America Game?via Buckeyesportsradio
Sports Nation Ohio @SN_Ohio
Bosa throws up the O-H-I-O after his second sack: #bittersweet https://t.co/8YzbSoQYrm12/24/2016, 8:15:20 PM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
2016 Fiesta Bowl live updates: scores, highlights, and news from Ohio State vs. Clemson https://t.co/AULDYw5rQE1/1/2017, 4:06:42 AM
Pro Football Focus @PFF
Top-graded Ohio State offensive players TE A.J. Alexander 72.1 WR Corey Smith 70.9 RB Curtis Samuel 69.3 G Michael… https://t.co/y3aVrJdwQP1/1/2017, 4:05:12 AM
- Ohio State Football
How OSU Built a Top-Ranked Defense on Northeast Ohio Talentvia cleveland.com
Charles @charley_chaz1
JR (Cleveland) & LeBron (Akron) supporting their home state!😂 WE ARE OHIO! #ohiostate #buckeyes https://t.co/WyvWpkQJws12/4/2016, 8:51:15 PM
(((Lori Schmidt))) @LoriSchmidt
Urban Meyer on the Buckeye offense: "We're going to take a hard look at some things."1/1/2017, 4:04:54 AM
Bill Rabinowitz @brdispatch
Barrett: "This was unexpected. We didn't see this happen. We weren't nine units strong."1/1/2017, 4:04:05 AM
- Ohio State Football
Top CFB Teams Are Also Some of the Most Inexperiencedvia Land-Grant Holy Land
(((Lori Schmidt))) @LoriSchmidt
Urban Meyer: "Our plan was to be balanced. We didn't follow the plan."1/1/2017, 4:03:01 AM
Bill Rabinowitz @brdispatch
Meyer said it was the plan to be balanced on offense. "We didn't follow the plan."1/1/2017, 4:02:49 AM
- Ohio State Football
No Experience, No Problem at Bama, Clemson, OSUvia ESPN.com
Bill Rabinowitz @brdispatch
Barrett on if there was a turning point: "Unfortunately, things just kept continuing to happen."1/1/2017, 4:02:25 AM
Bill Rabinowitz @brdispatch
- Ohio State Football
Watch: Buckeyes vs. Coaching Staff in Tackling Drillvia Bleacher Report
Zach Smith #Zone6 @CoachZachSmith
Coaches vs. Players - A little Red Zone 1 on 1's #Zone6 #CantGuardCoachSmith 😂😂😂😂💯💯💯💯 https://t.co/GeJgLx7O6N12/17/2016, 12:03:07 AM
Bill Rabinowitz @brdispatch
Meyer on Deshaun Watson: "Great player."1/1/2017, 3:59:38 AM
Bill Rabinowitz @brdispatch
Meyer said he won't get used to this and his team won't get used to this.1/1/2017, 3:59:09 AM
194 Games. Wow.