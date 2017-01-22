Ohio State Football
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Ohio State 5-star commitment Wyatt Davis is tired of rumors, says he is ‘100 percent a Buckeye’ https://t.co/bqWXOk8w0C1/26/2017, 4:06:39 AM
Richard Deitsch @richarddeitsch
Thinking this doesn't refer to Urban Meyer. https://t.co/PAbs3LoUYG1/26/2017, 4:03:55 AM
Ohio State Football @OhioStFootball
Truth #Buckeye4Life https://t.co/naAMjOYE8M1/26/2017, 3:39:38 AM
Ari Wasserman @AriWasserman
PM repost: Bishop Gorman is the high school version of Ohio State: Why the Buckeyes feel at home in Las Vegas https://t.co/AmfyO5CCKq1/26/2017, 3:27:15 AM
Ari Wasserman @AriWasserman
Right. We talked about this in our podcast. Take a listen: https://t.co/RRmliJw3of https://t.co/Ct5ho6LIOQ1/26/2017, 3:24:32 AM
Ari Wasserman @AriWasserman
If Marvin Wilson commits to Ohio State, the Buckeyes will have four of the top six players in Texas and the top two. Tom Herman's nightmare.1/26/2017, 3:21:12 AM
Ari Wasserman @AriWasserman
Wyatt Davis, a five-star OG and Ohio State commit, address flip rumors: 'I'm 100 percent Buckeye' @clevelanddotcom https://t.co/J1R0AQqmfj1/26/2017, 2:53:31 AM
Bill Rabinowitz @brdispatch
I'm not sure either of these teams can win this game.1/26/2017, 1:56:35 AM
Ari Wasserman @AriWasserman
Ohio State up by 4 over Minnesota with 2:13 left. Be sure to follow @BillLandis25 for everything from Value City Arena.1/26/2017, 1:53:59 AM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Ohio State Offers Scholarship To 2018 4-Star DE Tyreke Smith https://t.co/t1bEUaVDV5 https://t.co/g1Ch7uiH701/26/2017, 1:46:44 AM
Tim May @TIM_MAYsports
Ohio State QB JT Barrett all smiles after being presented Chicago Tribune Silver Football award today. https://t.co/zIaNhD9o0h1/22/2017, 6:30:19 PM
Ari Wasserman @AriWasserman
Tyreke Smith (@T_23_baller), a four-star DE from Cleveland Heights, earns an Ohio State offer @clevelanddotcom https://t.co/DtbgROZUCc1/26/2017, 1:31:20 AM
Ari Wasserman @AriWasserman
Is OSU gaining late steam in pursuit of 5-star DT Marvin Wilson? Buckeye recruiting odds and ends @clevelanddotcom… https://t.co/dhOSa7HnzD1/26/2017, 1:15:10 AM
Ari Wasserman @AriWasserman
Is OSU gaining late steam in pursuit of 5-star DT Marvin Wilson? Buckeye recruiting odds and ends @clevelanddotcom… https://t.co/12gZ1L0xyQ1/26/2017, 1:12:52 AM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Ohio State continues WR hunt with new 2017 offer, a ’19 lineman talks Buckeyes, and more https://t.co/gmcTEewH141/26/2017, 12:46:37 AM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Top 20 most important Buckeyes: No. 8 Pat Elflein https://t.co/ataAQXbEMl1/26/2017, 12:06:45 AM
Sam Khan Jr. @skhanjr
Ohio State HC Urban Meyer (@OSUCoachMeyer) & DL coach Larry Johnson at Episcopal HS earlier to visit with 5-star DT… https://t.co/sXKPRwfcdF1/25/2017, 10:29:35 PM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Former Ohio State Football Player Greg Frey Weighs In On Buckeye Offense https://t.co/fUn6owdljm1/25/2017, 8:46:47 PM
Bill Rabinowitz @brdispatch
When I met #Mrssportswriter, she was the metro editor at our paper. I often said that I married the Mary Richards of our newsroom.1/25/2017, 8:29:55 PM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Which incoming freshman can make the biggest impact for Ohio State next season? https://t.co/HgR5M79uQd1/25/2017, 8:06:38 PM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Buckeyes special teams Superman slides to offense: Ohio State 2017 receiver, running back depth chart projection https://t.co/3JuBAInKZ81/25/2017, 8:06:35 PM
Ari Wasserman @AriWasserman
Three-star WR Damond Johnson in Pensecola, Fla., who is committed to Duke. https://t.co/4Hp2pPn6S01/25/2017, 8:03:05 PM
Ohio State Football @OhioStateFB
Just over here moving closer to #NSD17 like... #Select17 https://t.co/ajSmy7H3wV1/19/2017, 2:47:59 PM
Ohio State Football @OhioStateFB
❓❔ Question of the day: If you're not following @CoachBillDavis & @ryandaytime... Why not? 🤔 Give 'em a follow! #GoBucks1/25/2017, 8:00:01 PM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Ohio State’s biggest misses in the 2017 recruiting class — and there weren’t many https://t.co/gcuJ2p9m0N1/25/2017, 7:56:33 PM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Shaun Wade National Signing Day 2017 player profile: Ohio State's best recruiting class ever https://t.co/iIkvQSl8Pd1/25/2017, 7:46:38 PM
Bill Rabinowitz @brdispatch
Good story here. https://t.co/KMvjqItFyC1/25/2017, 7:39:10 PM
Stephen Collier @S13Collier
https://t.co/GEDJpogvpE Thank you #BuckeyeNation! It's been a pleasure. #GoBucks1/19/2017, 4:08:49 PM
Ari Wasserman @AriWasserman
Shaun Wade National Signing Day 2017 player profile: Ohio State's best recruiting class ever @clevelanddotcom https://t.co/3JSIGXtwC61/25/2017, 7:38:23 PM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Freshman Season Behind Him, Dwayne Haskins Ready to Compete for Backup QB Spot for Buckeyes https://t.co/hglZ9C17Ck https://t.co/OwjfP4prcV1/25/2017, 7:16:44 PM
Ozone Communications @theOzonedotnet
Freshman Season Behind Him, Dwayne Haskins Ready to Compete for Backup QB Spot for Buckeyes https://t.co/e33ddyyHY7 https://t.co/7YiXaOtfGM1/25/2017, 7:01:09 PM
Ohio State Football @OhioStateFB
We'll miss you on the air, Brent! 👏👏👏 #HolyBuckeye @espn https://t.co/ntx2Xagm1t1/25/2017, 6:52:58 PM
Doug Lesmerises @DougLesmerises
The story Ohio State football fans need to read today https://t.co/ELZlsqln8f1/25/2017, 5:36:06 PM
Doug Lesmerises @DougLesmerises
The podcast Ohio State football fans need to listen to today https://t.co/66seualw5J1/25/2017, 5:35:33 PM
Ohio State Football @OhioStateFB
#Select17's @baronbrwnng & @TheJeffOkudah have #goals for the future 💍💎 TX➡️OH➡️🏆 👻: ohiostate-fb #GoBucks https://t.co/MLapAgyK0R1/25/2017, 5:16:24 PM
BuckeyesNews @BuckeyesNews
Kevin Wilson and Urban Meyer in Texas visiting Missouri WR commit Elijah Gardner. https://t.co/Sy6dwetxOa1/25/2017, 4:57:47 PM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Grading Ohio State's 2016 Season: Quarterbacks https://t.co/8zvW9a8XAD1/25/2017, 4:46:39 PM
(((Lori Schmidt))) @LoriSchmidt
Sounds like the grind has kicked into high gear for Ohio State football... https://t.co/YnDfqLX0Vt1/25/2017, 4:40:19 PM
Ari Wasserman @AriWasserman
Really interesting stuff here from @TeddyGreenstein https://t.co/p3vUCD7QZo1/25/2017, 4:26:48 PM
Ben Axelrod @BenAxelrod
Do you care about the inner-workings of the Ohio State football beat and who asks how many questions?1/25/2017, 4:25:59 PM
Ari Wasserman @AriWasserman
Gorman became what it is because the brothers who made the facilities are the ones who sold UFC for $4 billion… https://t.co/nYQJPqjPwf1/25/2017, 4:09:05 PM
Ari Wasserman @AriWasserman
Bishop Gorman became what it is because the brothers who made it are the ones who sold UFC for $4 billion… https://t.co/p0IzJsLbmV1/25/2017, 4:07:13 PM
Barrett Sallee @BarrettSallee
Gene Smith on the selection committee will undoubtedly kick those Ohio State conspiracy theories up even more than normal moving forward.1/17/2017, 5:32:32 PM
Ari Wasserman @AriWasserman
What separates a journalist who asks questions from a transcript? The transcript wouldn't exist without the journalist.1/25/2017, 4:04:38 PM
Ari Wasserman @AriWasserman
Quotes are the result of work and thought regarding a story. Quotes aren't just fairy dust that appear for everyone out of the sky.1/25/2017, 4:03:39 PM
Buckeye Empire @BuckeyeEmpire
When the internet sees Gene Smith is now on the playoff committee https://t.co/ztkx9P2WvP1/13/2017, 9:38:50 PM
Ari Wasserman @AriWasserman
The people who ask questions in a press conference are the reason there's even a transcript!!!1/25/2017, 4:02:54 PM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Tate Martell: "I wouldn't say I'm a normal quarterback" https://t.co/r4rO7en14Y1/25/2017, 3:56:40 PM
Ari Wasserman @AriWasserman
Bishop Gorman is the high school version of Ohio State: Why the Buckeyes feel at home in Las Vegas https://t.co/sZj5VjFAki1/25/2017, 3:12:37 PM
Ohio State Football @OhioStateFB
The National Football Player of the Year is officially a Buckeye. But that's in the past now. Meet #Select17's QB… https://t.co/3qr9DcdUXN1/25/2017, 2:01:29 PM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Ohio State's 2017 Outfit is Set to Be Driven By More Fifth-Year Seniors Than Normal in Urban Meyer Era https://t.co/C52efyGVdS1/25/2017, 1:56:37 PM
Eleven Warriors @11W
Ohio State's 5th-year seniors return to school with unfinished business—somewhat of a rarity in the Urban Meyer era. https://t.co/s583Hvypyi1/25/2017, 1:36:09 PM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Ohio State Football: Season in Review 2017 https://t.co/g04y90jMcc1/25/2017, 1:16:33 PM
Ohio State Buckeyes @OhioStAthletics
#GoBucks Roundup🤠 🏐@OhioState_MVB 🔥➡️3️⃣0️⃣ 🎾@OhioState_MTEN sweep✖️2️⃣ 🏒@OhioState_MHKY @NCAA🌟 🏈@OhioStateFB @espn… https://t.co/Y4tLOB7wfp1/25/2017, 1:07:51 PM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Bishop Gorman is the high school version of Ohio State: Why the Buckeyes feel at home in Las Vegas https://t.co/9x20Pb7vQO1/25/2017, 12:16:49 PM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Ohio State football 2017 National Signing Day preview: Buckeye Talk Podcast https://t.co/4mHzqgutAv1/25/2017, 10:37:30 AM
Torrance Gibson VI @quick_tg6
Thank you Buckeyenation! https://t.co/1rRMT1kvye1/12/2017, 5:00:44 PM
Torrance Gibson VI @quick_tg6
BEARCATS!!! 🐾 https://t.co/nZ4iNf4F2t1/12/2017, 5:10:53 PM
Bill Rabinowitz @brdispatch
Thanks for having me on. https://t.co/SlxQAtYvzA1/25/2017, 4:04:14 AM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Ranking Urban Meyer’s Five Seasons At Ohio State https://t.co/lwbB8fFQny https://t.co/KiobU0wjfF1/25/2017, 3:16:59 AM
Bill Rabinowitz @brdispatch
A book written almost 70 years ago is the No. 1 seller on https://t.co/0uhLrZ9PZh. With good reason. https://t.co/idfA3mu9mH1/25/2017, 2:26:10 AM
Ohio State Football @OhioStFootball
Buckeyes are not slowing down for 2018 #reload #OSU https://t.co/qapSpTHpgj1/25/2017, 12:00:47 AM
Tom Dienhart @BTNTomDienhart
The Replacements: Top Five @OhioStateFB players to replace « Big Ten Network https://t.co/oKKzl3843p1/24/2017, 11:52:48 PM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
From Buckeye to Wolverine: Michigan football commit Joel Honigford https://t.co/sX9La1q0781/24/2017, 10:26:48 PM
Ohio State Football @OhioStFootball
After a long line of success, who is the next man in the middle? https://t.co/dLrdSU7xGx1/24/2017, 9:00:59 PM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett No. 2 in way-too-early 2017 Heisman odds https://t.co/9v476Lsarv1/24/2017, 8:36:38 PM
