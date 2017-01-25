Bill Rabinowitz @brdispatch
Pantoni on being over scholarship roster limit: "We will be at 85 come August when we need to be."2/1/2017, 7:51:49 PM
- Ohio State Football
Live: Follow the Latest on National Signing Dayvia Bleacher Report
- Ohio State Football
4-Star OT Thayer Commits to Ohio Statevia Bleacher Report
- Ohio State Football
Stay Up to Date on the #Select17's Here!via Bleacher Report
- Ohio State Football
Meyer: OSU Has Enough 2017 Players from Ohiovia CollegeFootballTalk
Bill Rabinowitz @brdispatch
Again, here's my story from today's paper on the dearth of players from Ohio in this recruiting class: https://t.co/Fv78wmu67W2/1/2017, 7:50:46 PM
Bill Rabinowitz @brdispatch
Pantoni agrees with Meyer that 7 from Ohio in this class is not enough. "We have to keep reminding ourselves that Ohio is our our priority."2/1/2017, 7:49:48 PM
Bill Rabinowitz @brdispatch
Pantoni said OSU hasn't had great success in getting commitments from Jacksonville in past to stick, so he was thrilled Shaun Wade did.2/1/2017, 7:44:04 PM
- Ohio State Football
Use the Code 'SIGN71' for 15% Off $60 on National Signing Day!via Fanatics
- Ohio State Football
Track All of OSU's Recruits for 2017via Scout
Dan Sewell @dansewell
Analysts say this Ohio State recruiting class 1 of Urban Meyer's best; signed 20 so far today, 5 rated 5 stars, being ranked 2nd to Bama: AP2/1/2017, 5:39:08 PM
Bill Rabinowitz @brdispatch
Pantoni said it's impossible to know how good this class will be, but he thinks it'll be v good bec he feels so good about their character.2/1/2017, 7:41:53 PM
Bill Rabinowitz @brdispatch
Pantoni said the next step in expansion of his department will be in player evaluation so that it will be similar to an NFL team.2/1/2017, 7:40:17 PM
CBS Sports CFB @CBSSportsCFB
Urban Meyer up next on @CBSSports and @247Sports Signing Day Live, talking one of OSU's best classes ever… https://t.co/bdQ2CPsI5g2/1/2017, 7:38:31 PM
- Ohio State Football
Meyer Tricked OSU Recruit into Thinking He Took the LA Rams Jobvia FOX Sports
- Ohio State Football
Browning, OSU's 2017 Class Clown, Breaks Down New Teammatesvia ESPN.com
Urban Meyer @OSUCoachMeyer
https://t.co/nw1UuTuNRw2/1/2017, 4:37:23 PM
Eleven Warriors @11W
Presser Bullets: Urban Meyer closes book on "exceptional" recruiting class, talks hiring of Kevin Wilson and more. https://t.co/JOTXGw1toT2/1/2017, 7:36:58 PM
Bill Rabinowitz @brdispatch
Meyer on OC Warinner taking a demotion in title to coach OL at Minnesota: "I know one thing: He did a helluva job at Ohio State."2/1/2017, 7:34:23 PM
CollegeFootballTalk @CFTalk
Urban Meyer doesn’t think Ohio State has enough Class of 2017 players from Ohio https://t.co/frEeHMKQPf2/1/2017, 7:33:53 PM
- Ohio State Football
NSD 2017: Tracking Top 100 CFB Recruitsvia Bleacher Report
- Ohio State Football
Ohio State Flips 3-Star WR Elijah Gardiner from Mizzouvia Land of 10
Ben Axelrod @BenAxelrod
Urban Meyer says Josh Myers is already competing for the Buckeyes’ opening at right tackle. Wyatt Davis will join him.2/1/2017, 7:25:52 PM
Bill Rabinowitz @brdispatch
Meyer said that Josh Myers and Wyatt Davis will compete for starting OL spots as true freshmen.2/1/2017, 7:25:49 PM
Bill Rabinowitz @brdispatch
Meyer on QB room with Tate Martell: "We are a very evaluation-friendly place... Tate is a winner. J.T. is a winner. Cardale is a winner."2/1/2017, 7:23:08 PM
- Ohio State Football
Elijah Gardiner's Highlightsvia Hudl
Andrew Lind @AndrewMLind
Ohio State's receiver commits by height: Jaylen Harris - 6'5 Elijah Gardiner - 6'5 Trevon Grimes - 6'4 Sensing a trend?1/30/2017, 9:43:28 PM
- Ohio State Football
Source: Hooker Has Labrum and Hernia Surgeriesvia Bleacher Report
Big Ten Network @BigTenNetwork
"This is the best coaching staff in the country." - @OhioStateFB commits discuss why they picked @OSUCoachMeyer: https://t.co/2OLrDPsI2O2/1/2017, 7:22:29 PM
Sal Interdonato @salinterdonato
#ArmyFootball #SigningDay: Astronaut (Fla.) offensive lineman Kenny Willoughby https://t.co/3ZRYbB7Rp42/1/2017, 7:21:55 PM
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
OSU star Malik Hooker had core muscle surgery from William Meyers. Struan Coleman did the labrum. He was told he'd be ready by training camp2/1/2017, 4:05:22 PM
Miller's No. 7 Overall Draft Prospect
Matt Miller @nfldraftscout
Pretty impressive Hooker played through those injuries against Michigan and Clemson and still looked like a top 10 player.2/1/2017, 3:45:39 PM
Bill Rabinowitz @brdispatch
Meyer on J.T. Barrett returning: "I never thought he would leave."2/1/2017, 7:21:39 PM
Bill Rabinowitz @brdispatch
Meyer took great delight in sharing that Browning teared up when he thought Meyer was leaving.2/1/2017, 7:21:14 PM
Not Expected to Hurt His Draft Stock
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
And had interceptions in both his last two games while playing through injuries. Still a top 10 guy https://t.co/pUY40L4Zax2/1/2017, 4:03:31 PM
- Ohio State Football
Expect Ohio State to Add More 5-Stars on NSDvia Bleacher Report
Ben Axelrod @BenAxelrod
Urban Meyer said Baron Browning teared up when pranked him by saying he he took the Los Angeles Rams job.2/1/2017, 7:20:55 PM
(((Lori Schmidt))) @LoriSchmidt
Urban Meyer says there will be numerous small changes made this offseason in an effort to freshen things up, especially offensively.2/1/2017, 7:20:45 PM
- Ohio State Football
OSU's Josh Myers & Wyatt Davis Among Top OL in 2017 Classvia vid.bleacherreport.com
Top Recruit Arrested on Campus
Not ideal for the young star
Bill Rabinowitz @brdispatch
LB Baron Browning pranked Meyer by saying he was committing to Alabama. Meyer responded by saying he was going to LA Rams. 1/22/1/2017, 7:20:38 PM
Bill Rabinowitz @brdispatch
Meyer said he's going to change things up with things like switching coaches' offices just to keep things fresh.2/1/2017, 7:19:22 PM
- Ohio State Football
4-Star RB Robinson Arrested on Ohio State Official Visitvia Bleacher Report
Dan Hope @Dan_Hope
James Robinson wasn't expected to sign with #Clemson, but even less likely he will now after an arrest for marijuana possession. https://t.co/9lCZhgIcOz1/28/2017, 2:59:01 PM
Bill Rabinowitz @brdispatch
Meyer on last month in bldg after shutout loss in CFP: "It was unfortunate it ended that way." Said he thought team was a year away.2/1/2017, 7:18:31 PM
Austin Ward @AWardESPN
Urban Meyer said Ohio State did additional vetting on new offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson after some... https://t.co/Dax6uvd5Mn2/1/2017, 7:17:32 PM
John Sabol @John_Sabol
Talk about bad timing to get busted. Awful look for Lakeland native James Robinson. Clemson & Florida are still the favorites to sign him. https://t.co/UbUwQ7JqJw1/28/2017, 2:46:43 PM
Hurd Visits Columbus
👀
Ben Axelrod @BenAxelrod
Urban Meyer said Kevin Wilson’s departure from Indiana was the result of “misunderstandings and philosophical differences"2/1/2017, 7:16:27 PM
Bill Rabinowitz @brdispatch
Meyer said late addition Elijah Gardiner, a WR from Texas once committed to Missouri, was another of those late developers.2/1/2017, 7:13:38 PM
- Ohio State Football
Former Tennessee RB Jalen Hurd Visiting OSU This Weekendvia Eleven Warriors
What Hurd Can Do
Bill Rabinowitz @brdispatch
Meyer said when out-of-state kids commit, he figures there's a 30 percent chance they'll maintain that commitment. Most in this class did.2/1/2017, 7:12:18 PM
Bill Rabinowitz @brdispatch
Meyer on hiring Kevin Wilson: "I've known coach Wilson since his Northwestern days and have great respect (for him)."2/1/2017, 7:11:09 PM
Signing Day Approaches ✍️
The latest on Buckeyes recruiting
- Ohio State Football
Martell Becomes Meyer's Ideal Match After Historic HS Careervia Bleacher Report
Bill Rabinowitz @brdispatch
Meyer said Ohio is typically a state where players develop late, in part because of weather and its effect on players' development.2/1/2017, 7:09:33 PM
Ben Axelrod @BenAxelrod
Urban Meyer asked about his class having “21 or 22 players” Meyer states “21"2/1/2017, 7:09:13 PM
- Ohio State Football
Final Predictions: Who Joins Buckeyes on Signing Day?via David Regimbal
Silver Lining: He Won't Be Sidelined Long