Ohio State Football
Eleven Warriors @11W
Before Ohio State can be nine-strong, Urban Meyer is asking his players to become one-strong.… https://t.co/J3SMM7D9TD1/22/2017, 2:00:10 AM
Latest Around the Horseshoe
• A Look Back at 'The Game' • Backup QB Retires • OSU Announces Spring Dates
- Ohio State Football
Things to Remember About Michigan-Ohio State, 2016's Greatest Gamevia SBNation.com
- Ohio State Football
Twitter Was Insane During the Big Winvia Bleacher Report
Doug Lesmerises @DougLesmerises
Find this to be an odd tweet from the work account of a person employed by Ohio State to make football highlight vi… https://t.co/fOWa1Zf5nA1/21/2017, 11:39:06 PM
Bill Rabinowitz @brdispatch
Story originated in The Dispatch. https://t.co/8UzyO2AwB71/21/2017, 10:23:32 PM
Sal Interdonato @salinterdonato
Astronaut (Fla.) lineman Kenny Willoughby committed to #ArmyFootball earlier today https://t.co/Wrl4zPo9nT1/21/2017, 8:01:22 PM
- Ohio State Football
Stay Warm and Show Buckeyes Pride with Fanatics Gearvia Fanatics
Collier is Done with Football
Good luck to him
Ohio State Football @OhioStateFB
Just over here moving closer to #NSD17 like... #Select17 https://t.co/ajSmy7H3wV1/19/2017, 2:47:59 PM
Bill Rabinowitz @brdispatch
Will you sneak in an Oasis reference, Jards? https://t.co/DDlztaO3Oe1/21/2017, 6:16:38 PM
CollegeFootball 24/7 @NFL_CFB
Most prospects in @MoveTheSticks' Top 50: 1. @AlabamaFTBL 7 2t. @OhioStateFB 4 2t. @GatorsFB 4 2t. @UW_Football 4… https://t.co/qDc6RkurJ01/21/2017, 6:03:37 PM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Isaiah Pryor National Signing Day 2017 player profile: Ohio State's best recruiting class ever https://t.co/QqMdZASMH21/21/2017, 5:06:37 PM
- Ohio State Football
Ohio State QB Collier Says Football Career Is Overvia Saturday Tradition
- Ohio State Football
Elflein Nation’s Best OL?via Bleacher Report
Stephen Collier @S13Collier
https://t.co/GEDJpogvpE Thank you #BuckeyeNation! It's been a pleasure. #GoBucks1/19/2017, 4:08:49 PM
Ari Wasserman @AriWasserman
Isaiah Pryor National Signing Day 2017 player profile: Ohio State's best recruiting class ever @clevelanddotcom https://t.co/w6X5yzldIE1/21/2017, 4:52:43 PM
Ohio State SPORTalk @SPORTalkOSU
National Hugging Day #OhioState #Buckeyes #OSU #BuckeyeNation #GoBucks #NationalHuggingDay https://t.co/E6VxowLgJs1/21/2017, 4:52:01 PM
Bill Landis @BillLandis25
Ohio State's Dontre Wilson gets shot to impress NFL in today's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl @clevelanddotcom https://t.co/msSOCxToL61/21/2017, 3:22:46 PM
- Ohio State Football
McMillan One of CFB's Best LBs?via Bleacher Report
- Ohio State Football
Scout: OSU Commit J.K. Dobbins a Top-5 ATHvia Bleacher Report
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
From Jim Harbaugh to Nick Saban: Ranking Urban Meyer’s biggest recruiting rivals at… https://t.co/dBrWSEN8iV https://t.co/x5z9HVa1FR1/21/2017, 3:16:41 PM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Major early Crystal Ball pick for Ohio State Buckeyes https://t.co/s0KXIs0Nph1/21/2017, 2:16:40 PM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
How do Urban Meyer’s first 5 seasons stack up against Ohio State’s best coaches? https://t.co/Ei74NTDLuv1/21/2017, 1:36:35 PM
- Ohio State Football
Scout: The Top 5 Quarterbacks for the Class of 2017via Bleacher Report
Buckeyes Announce Spring Schedule
Is it April yet?
- Ohio State Football
How Do NFL Draft Decisions Impact Ohio State?via Brad Shepard
Bill Rabinowitz @brdispatch
Well, I've been on national TV before, but I never thought I'd be on the Home Shopping Network. How'd I do, @mingtsai?1/21/2017, 4:58:09 AM
Gridiron Now @GridironNow
Everything was looking great for @OhioStateFB on paper... until you see the passing offense category. https://t.co/ClfoCpeWyc1/21/2017, 1:50:01 AM
- Ohio State Football
OSU Names Date for Spring Game, Spring Practicesvia The Spun
- Ohio State Football
Ohio State's Offseason To-Do List: Find the Playmakersvia David Regimbal
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
BH: Backup plan | Who are we sleeping on? https://t.co/B1HSe4Ukhw1/21/2017, 1:36:33 AM
Steve Wiltfong @SWiltfong247
Top247 WR Oliver Martin will visit #OhioState this weekend. Urban Meyer went in home Thursday: https://t.co/LoNdw5yy63 #Buckeyes1/21/2017, 12:25:57 AM
- Ohio State Football
Adam Kramer's Complete 2017 Offseason Previewvia Bleacher Report
- Ohio State Football
Despite Losses to NFL, OSU Is an Offseason Winnervia ESPN.com
Sal Interdonato @salinterdonato
Astronaut (Fla.) lineman Kenny Willoughby on post for official visit #ArmyFootball https://t.co/SgrOnNVS5O1/21/2017, 12:22:18 AM
(((Lori Schmidt))) @LoriSchmidt
OSU men's hoops to recognize J.T. Barrett, Tyquan Lewis, Billy Price, & Mike Weber for their award-winning seasons during Northwestern game.1/20/2017, 11:54:08 PM
New Role for Ohio State AD
⬇️️
- Ohio State Football
Report: Ohio State AD to Join CFP Committeevia Scout.com
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
A pair of Ohio State defensive stars are projected to be drafted in the first round https://t.co/ZkvCaDTleO1/20/2017, 10:26:41 PM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Top 20 most important Buckeyes: No. 12 Jamarco Jones https://t.co/MGiGixOWvr1/20/2017, 7:46:41 PM
- Ohio State Football
Ranking Top CFB QBs: Barrett Top-5 Snub?via Bleacher Report
- Ohio State Football
Ranking Top CBs: Ohio State Have 2 in Top 10?via Bleacher Report
Ohio State Football @OhioStFootball
Who will step up? 🙋♂️ https://t.co/MNuyUvRAqB1/20/2017, 5:55:15 PM
Austin Ward @AWardESPN
Billy Price is sticking around Ohio State, sliding over to center for senior year. Just call it the "Elflein Plan." https://t.co/zBNMCBcxFF1/20/2017, 5:41:38 PM
Barrett Sallee @BarrettSallee
Gene Smith on the selection committee will undoubtedly kick those Ohio State conspiracy theories up even more than normal moving forward.1/17/2017, 5:32:32 PM
- Ohio State Football
CFP Selection Committee Announces New Membersvia Bleacher Report
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Kendall Sheffield National Signing Day 2017 player profile: Ohio State's best recruiting class ever https://t.co/i8HGSSOvIX1/20/2017, 5:26:37 PM
Gridiron Now @GridironNow
Everything was looking great for @OhioStateFB on paper... until you see the passing offense category. https://t.co/ClfoCpwxpK1/20/2017, 5:20:01 PM
Buckeye Empire @BuckeyeEmpire
When the internet sees Gene Smith is now on the playoff committee https://t.co/ztkx9P2WvP1/13/2017, 9:38:50 PM
- Ohio State Football
Scout: Top 10 Players CFB Teams Will Miss the Mostvia Bleacher Report
Ari Wasserman @AriWasserman
Kendall Sheffield National Signing Day 2017 player profile: Ohio State's best recruiting class ever https://t.co/A7dJYf3J9W1/20/2017, 5:18:21 PM
Ohio State Football @OhioStateFB
Brief reminder as we close the first week of workouts... Are you #1Strong? 1➡️9 #GoBucks 💪 https://t.co/mVktxuz4tv1/20/2017, 4:59:13 PM
Another One
4-stars all day, every day
- Ohio State Football
Ohio St. Lands 4-Star WR Harris for 2017via Bleacher Report
Ari Wasserman @AriWasserman
Where do Malik Harrison, young stars fit in? Ohio State 2017 linebacker depth chart projection https://t.co/1CWbavlMpY1/20/2017, 4:42:41 PM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Pro Football Focus lists Ohio State as one of teams most hurt by early departures https://t.co/y2PNa26eaI https://t.co/zb89ANVzqM1/20/2017, 4:36:59 PM
- Ohio State Football
Watch: Jaylen Harris' Highlight Tapevia Hudl
- Ohio State Football
The Final Scout 300 for 2017via Scout.com
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
New Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell taps into Ohio State roots for latest commitment https://t.co/ULWm4C6eEK1/20/2017, 3:46:35 PM
Ohio State Football @OhioStFootball
Pair of OSU rookies had big seasons (looking at you @Cantguardmike @jbbigbear ) - how did rest of the rooks do? https://t.co/QIHFHJBKcs1/20/2017, 3:05:20 PM
- Ohio State Football
Scout: Who Has the Most Top 300 Recruits?via Bleacher Report
Best OSU Content
🏈
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Ben's Buckeye Recruiting Mailbag: Finishing Strong, Needs, Luke Fickell's Impact in Ohio https://t.co/4S1iRnzZA51/20/2017, 2:56:31 PM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Buckeye throwbacks in the running for Uniform of the Year https://t.co/XFmCNB8yt31/20/2017, 2:26:36 PM
- Ohio State Football
Idea of Perfection Is Folly in the CFP Eravia Bleacher Report
- Ohio State Football
10 B1G Players Who'll Replace NFL Draft Early Entrantsvia AthlonSports.com
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Ohio State coaches are making their recruiting rounds in Florida https://t.co/Hsa7vftnHc1/20/2017, 2:16:49 PM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Ohio State Quarterback Stephen Collier Announces Retirement From Football https://t.co/7CgjGkK50C1/20/2017, 2:06:33 PM
- Ohio State Football
A Way Too Early Look at OSU's 2017 Defensive Depth Chartvia Land-Grant Holy Land
- Ohio State Football
Ohio State's WRs Desperately Need Difference-Makervia Eleven Warriors
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Wide Receiver K.J. Hill Must Play Important Role in Ohio State's Offense in 2017 https://t.co/cxMobqmtv6 https://t.co/HNGtHr9c7O1/20/2017, 1:56:39 PM
College Football @CFB
Pro Football Focus lists Ohio State as one of teams most hurt by early departures https://t.co/db3DuXeW1V1/20/2017, 1:47:16 PM
- Ohio State Football
B/R CFB 150: Ranking Hooker Among Top Safetiesvia Bleacher Report
- Ohio State Football
Scout: Martell's Army All-American Bowl Highlightsvia Bleacher Report
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Statistically speaking: Where Ohio State finished nationally, in Big Ten for 2016 https://t.co/IPQMqY9EpS1/20/2017, 1:36:46 PM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Ohio State quarterback Stephen Collier ends his playing career, Mel Kiper dishes on… https://t.co/NUtJhfdQQ7 https://t.co/7YVF8NLGY71/20/2017, 1:36:45 PM
- Ohio State Football
What Will Wilson Bring to Ohio State?via Scout.com
- Ohio State Football
Coaches Who Can Close: Urban Meyervia Buckeyesportsradio
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Where do Malik Harrison, young stars fit in? Ohio State 2017 linebacker depth chart projection https://t.co/A5BN5hhMWd1/20/2017, 1:36:40 PM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Ohio State coaches are making their recruiting rounds in Florida. https://t.co/ggk3LCEllB1/20/2017, 10:56:35 AM
Gibson Exits Columbus
To Cincy he goes...
- Ohio State Football
Torrance Gibson Transferring from Ohio Statevia The Spun
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Why is the College Football Playoff committee making trouble for itself? https://t.co/8vs6lxpcq7 https://t.co/DidL3LKoAV1/20/2017, 6:36:42 AM
Ari Wasserman @AriWasserman
Went to Glenville a few months ago and Ted Ginn Sr. pointed at Coby and said he's legit. This is how Fickell wins i… https://t.co/cbNaemTy611/20/2017, 1:32:41 AM
Torrance Gibson VI @quick_tg6
Thank you Buckeyenation! https://t.co/1rRMT1kvye1/12/2017, 5:00:44 PM
Torrance Gibson VI @quick_tg6
BEARCATS!!! 🐾 https://t.co/nZ4iNf4F2t1/12/2017, 5:10:53 PM
Ari Wasserman @AriWasserman
Went to Glenville a few months ago and Ted Ginn Sr. pointed at Coby and said he's legit. This is how Fickell wins i… https://t.co/5iOls16k231/20/2017, 1:31:50 AM
Eleven Warriors @11W
Ohio State backup quarterback Stephen Collier announces retirement from football. https://t.co/m8YiYGEEzb https://t.co/09ygMQNWJu1/20/2017, 1:00:35 AM
More From Columbus
👀
- Ohio State Football
Early Enrollees Rarely Become Starters as Freshmenvia Buckeye Xtra Sports
Matt Fortuna @Matt_Fortuna
With Jabrill Peppers, Curtis Samuel and TJ Watt NFL-bound, who will step up in the B1G? My latest for @AthlonSports… https://t.co/NXxMEBAtS81/20/2017, 12:36:08 AM
Ohio State Football @OhioStFootball
Recruiting: another 4-star WR set to visit this weekend 💥 https://t.co/eU3vEu5kP71/20/2017, 12:00:42 AM
- Ohio State Football
What Makes Ohio State's Zach Smith One of CFB's Best Recruitersvia Buckeyesportsradio
- Ohio State Football
New Identity for Ohio State Buckeyes Football in 2017?via FOX Sports
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Ohio moving high school state football championships out of Columbus https://t.co/OjrpjM7fIL1/19/2017, 11:46:32 PM
Doug Lesmerises @DougLesmerises
Oklahoma cornerback burned by 2 Noah Brown TDs in September charged in 3 robberies in January https://t.co/wbtI81X9uD1/19/2017, 11:10:40 PM
Another Buckeye Defender Declares
At least we know OSU has NFL talent
- Ohio State Football
OSU CB Lattimore Declares for 2017 NFL Draftvia Bleacher Report
Ari Wasserman @AriWasserman
Wisconsin six cheese 🧀 https://t.co/OnVI5lxK5A1/19/2017, 10:36:19 PM
Ari Wasserman @AriWasserman
Why it's harder for Ohio prospects to earn an offer from the Buckeyes https://t.co/HGGnZ54dXZ1/19/2017, 9:58:05 PM
Miller Has Him in 1st Round
Matt Miller @nfldraftscout
Marshon Lattimore makes it three Ohio State DBs leaving early. Round 1 grade. https://t.co/RZq9nj4fy01/11/2017, 6:13:50 PM
Remember This?
It was hard to imagine him staying
Marshon Lattimore @shonrp2
Damn Kwon gone too https://t.co/0vyiZNIGGu1/4/2017, 6:47:08 PM
Ari Wasserman @AriWasserman
One of the best prospects in Ohio in the 2018 recruiting class. Still waiting on one from the Buckeyes. https://t.co/tCcaRW9QVT1/19/2017, 9:57:39 PM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Dabo Swinney in Ohio visiting Jackson Carman, Marvin Wilson's interesting Twitter post: Ohio State… https://t.co/bAnXJZNRrW1/19/2017, 9:36:48 PM
And Still Making the CFP
Dane Brugler @dpbrugler
CB Marshon Lattimore is the 6th Buckeye to leave for the 2017 NFL Draft. Back-to-back years OSU leads CFB in underclassmen leaving early.1/11/2017, 6:08:58 PM
PiQ ♎️⚡️ @DameWebb
MOOD 😭😩 https://t.co/Xrv6wcN5sE1/11/2017, 10:18:53 PM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Ohio State offensive lineman Billy Price hoping to follow in Pat Elflein’s footsteps https://t.co/KkrBUMk4ob https://t.co/yPMq1AZMNd1/19/2017, 9:36:47 PM
Sal Interdonato @salinterdonato
Astronaut (Fla.) lineman Kenny Willoughby among recruits visiting #ArmyFootball this weekend.1/19/2017, 9:28:08 PM
Come One, Come All!
Urban Meyer @OSUCoachMeyer
Walk-On Tryouts, this Thursday, 6pm. https://t.co/W9gIicTUDl1/10/2017, 10:54:45 PM
Buckeyes Reload
OSU might not miss a beat despite NFL exodus
Land-Grant Holy Land @Landgrant33
With a switch from guard to center ahead of him, Billy Price is hoping to find same success as Pat Elflein: https://t.co/DNRWQL6Kqj1/19/2017, 9:18:59 PM
Ohio State Football @OhioStFootball
Buckeyes movin' on up! 🚀 @MikeVrabel @HoustonTexans https://t.co/LNTzN8WDEk1/19/2017, 9:10:11 PM
- Ohio State Football
Former 5-Star Recruit Sheffield Commits to Buckeyesvia Bleacher Report
Sheffield Has Serious Skills!
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Top 20 most important Buckeyes: No. 13 Cameron Johnston https://t.co/6WzRqLKyPo1/19/2017, 8:36:47 PM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
NFL Draft: Ohio State Buckeyes Top Prospects https://t.co/6aXhIQeEpC https://t.co/DZjZI9Qx5t1/19/2017, 8:16:44 PM
Highlights from The Game