Ohio State Football
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Beat Urban Meyer & Nick Saban In Same Season Les Miles 2007, 2010 Steve Spurrier 2010 Mark Richt 2007 Tommy Tuberv… https://t.co/jStatcbDRM1/9/2017, 8:26:45 PM
Curtis Samuel, Noah Brown Going Pro • Okudah Will Ball for the Buckeyes in '17 • Tyquan Lewis to Return
Report: Ohio State RB Samuel Headed to NFLvia Bleacher Report
Curtis Samuel @CurtisSamuel4__
#Gobucks https://t.co/5U8guwNMn71/9/2017, 5:02:44 PM
Gear Up for the New Year with Fanatics!via Fanatics
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Next trivia question: 4 head coaches have defeated both Urban Meyer & Nick Saban in the same season. Who are they?1/9/2017, 8:20:33 PM
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Lots of J.T. Barrett guesses, but the correct answer is Baker Mayfield. He has 11 wins vs ranked teams. First gues… https://t.co/Mp7fldeW9K1/9/2017, 8:17:36 PM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Ohio State All-American Samuel Declares For NFL Draft https://t.co/KnnejSq7Be1/9/2017, 7:37:01 PM
Big Blow to OSU's Offense
The Buckeyes are losing one of their top offensive weapons in Curtis Samuel. Samuel was a dual-threat RB who had almost as many receiving TDs this year (7) as he did rushing (8). B/R's Matt Miller calls him "Percy Harvin 2.0."
Bill Landis @BillLandis25
Curtis Samuel's 74 receptions this season were second all-time at OSU only to David Boston. Now Samuel is going pro https://t.co/CLZ7lWZIHW1/9/2017, 4:05:59 PM
Ohio State Football @OhioStateFB
"You get a degree, can go to the NFL, get coached by great people. It's an experience you don't turn down." Great… https://t.co/lZlC7BJ55D1/9/2017, 7:31:50 PM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
The Top 11 Plays in Curtis Samuel's Ohio State Career https://t.co/BtjvPgPX27 https://t.co/SjmmPcw1tA1/9/2017, 7:26:49 PM
Ari Wasserman @AriWasserman
Jon Solomon @JonSolomonCBS
Curtis Samuel could be terrific in NFL. He was too often Ohio State's only option. The passing game now really needs to improve in 2017. https://t.co/HBRdCoGKgJ1/9/2017, 4:13:34 PM
Ohio State WR Noah Brown Going to NFLvia Buckeye Xtra Sports
Nik Beatty @Master_Beatty29
Wait Noah Brown is leaving OSU? https://t.co/bVcRknSGWZ1/8/2017, 2:15:28 AM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Ohio State Buckeyes running back Curtis Samuel going pro https://t.co/H9hZJ4qmwy1/9/2017, 6:46:44 PM
Austin Ward @AWardESPN
Extremely unlikely OSU will see Gibson again. Look for Demario McCall at H-back, and host of WRs to step up (Victor… https://t.co/roH915W8Sq1/9/2017, 6:32:25 PM
AP Top 25 @AP_Top25
Ohio State All-American Curtis Samuel declares for NFL draft https://t.co/6SUQx8ncL21/9/2017, 6:27:38 PM
And Yet Consistent Performance
Matt Miller @nfldraftscout
The turnover that Urban Meyer and his staff have to deal with every year is amazing.1/8/2017, 2:21:42 AM
The Buckeyes Snag Another
It was a Good Army All-American Bowl
Ohio State Lands 5-Star ATH Jeffrey Okudahvia Bleacher Report
Austin Ward @AWardESPN
As Ohio State starts retooling the offense, it will have to do so without Curtis Samuel. The H-back is NFL bound. https://t.co/o3N2nKqW7j1/9/2017, 6:15:40 PM
Ralph D. Russo @ralphDrussoAP
Curtis Samuel entering the NFL draft. Tough one for the Buckeyes. His HS coach said CS really went back and forth u… https://t.co/S3ZrsDazV61/9/2017, 6:11:23 PM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Ohio State football | Samuel to go pro, Lewis will return https://t.co/jlzdmsGZnm1/9/2017, 5:56:53 PM
Winners and Losers of Army All-American Bowlvia Bleacher Report
Grading the Performances of Top 10 Recruits at Army Bowlvia Bleacher Report
Ohio State SPORTalk @SPORTalkOSU
Thank you Curtis Samuel! We won't forget you! #OhioState #Buckeyes #OSU #BuckeyeNation #GoBucks @CurtisSamuel4__ https://t.co/dFPS2GEHia1/9/2017, 5:52:12 PM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Ohio State's Curtis Samuel declares for NFL draft https://t.co/P8nZ5HsDjg1/9/2017, 5:46:51 PM
Ranking Top 25 Classes Post-HS All-American Gamesvia Bleacher Report
Recruiting Notebook: Decisions Near for Top Prospectsvia Bleacher Report
Ohio State Football @OhioStateFB
Because we can 😂 https://t.co/q5dKWvvjGc1/9/2017, 5:38:13 PM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Curtis Samuel latest to leave Buckeyes early for NFL; Tyquan Lewis confirms he’s returning https://t.co/HQx1Bo16K71/9/2017, 5:36:57 PM
Ohio State Commit Pens Letter to Momvia The Players' Tribune
One More Year for Lewis
He's back in C-town
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Ohio State's Samuel headed for NFL https://t.co/xd75GhdR0v1/9/2017, 5:36:55 PM
Doug Lesmerises @DougLesmerises
Sure, he's a great player. But don't forget the contribution Curtis Samuel made to Ohio State that will truly never… https://t.co/ocCmaqgmlR1/9/2017, 5:32:32 PM
Report: Ohio State DL Lewis to Return for Senior Yearvia Scout.com
Tyquan Lewis @PrimeTime_Lewis
Thank you & Go Bucks 🙌🏾 https://t.co/5Rw466O1z21/9/2017, 4:21:32 PM
Ohio State Football @OhioStateFB
Forever a Buckeye 🌰🔥 https://t.co/ZiqyvaT4HP1/9/2017, 5:32:08 PM
Dr. Saturday @YahooDrSaturday
Ohio State's Curtis Samuel declares for the NFL draft. https://t.co/CyJVNAqgKq https://t.co/XxST1LwIQF1/9/2017, 5:29:37 PM
One of OSU's 4 Best on D
Pro Football Focus @PFF
Top-graded Ohio State defenders: CB Gareon Conley, 83.3 S Malik Hooker, 81.7 LB Jerome Baker, 81.1 ED Tyquan Lewis, 78.5 #FiestaBowl https://t.co/03MPgoFhjl1/1/2017, 4:24:07 AM
He Does Things Like This
5StarLinemenAcademy @5StarLATA
Watch BIG DAWG @PrimeTime_Lewis WITH 1 of MY FAVORITE OLD SCHOOL RUSHES "SPEED RIP" .THE GREATS DID THIS WELL. NICE BARK! #FiestaBowl https://t.co/062bSgyeui1/1/2017, 2:38:28 AM
Kevin McGuire @KevinOnCFB
Curtis Samuel latest to leave Buckeyes early for NFL; Tyquan Lewis confirms he's returning #collegefootball https://t.co/lZPfzAQtbY1/9/2017, 5:28:40 PM
CollegeFootballTalk @CFTalk
Curtis Samuel latest to leave Buckeyes early for NFL; Tyquan Lewis confirms he's returning #collegefootball https://t.co/GEJXHGwbaz1/9/2017, 5:28:39 PM
Let's Talk Recruits
Build for the future
Will Ohio State Land 5-Star CB Okudah?via Bleacher Report
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Ohio State football | Tyquan Lewis makes return official; Curtis Samuel headed for NFL https://t.co/vrFJNzJyZR1/9/2017, 5:26:50 PM
Ohio State Football @OhioStateFB
THANK YOU @CurtisSamuel4__. You have done everything this program has asked of you & more with a smile on your face… https://t.co/SPevA73clm1/9/2017, 5:23:57 PM
Looking at 5-Star QB Commit Tate Martell's Army Bowl Practicevia Bleacher Report
Deadspin @Deadspin
You can't please everyone. https://t.co/gnehHHscqL1/7/2017, 8:44:56 PM
Ari Wasserman @AriWasserman
Lattimore and Baugh are the last two. https://t.co/zSOktXSrI41/9/2017, 5:21:31 PM
Eleven Warriors @11W
Curtis Samuel officially declares for the NFL Draft. List 3 wins over Michigan before 2014 title in accomplishments. https://t.co/KH6SuwVMW01/9/2017, 5:18:14 PM
Top Recruiting Classes: Ohio State Cracks Top 5via Bleacher Report
OSU Commit Martell Standing Out at Army All-American Practicevia Bamasportsradio
Bill Rabinowitz @brdispatch
A source tells me that WR Torrance Gibson is not enrolled at #OhioState this semester.1/9/2017, 5:12:59 PM
Austin Ward @AWardESPN
Dynamic H-back Curtis Samuel has elected to skip his final season of eligibility and declare for the NFL draft,... https://t.co/JgahRV4y5b1/9/2017, 5:11:52 PM
Pair of 5-Stars Leaning OSUvia The Spun
Listen: the Recruiting Impact of OSU's Staff Shake-Upvia SoundCloud
ESPN CollegeFootball @ESPNCFB
Ohio State RB Curtis Samuel announces that he will forgo his senior year and enter the 2017 NFL Draft. https://t.co/XsZGdVMY4I1/9/2017, 5:08:40 PM
Ari Wasserman @AriWasserman
Ohio State NFL Draft tracker: Which Buckeyes are staying and which ones going? @clevelanddotcom https://t.co/uBoCPPrDb51/9/2017, 5:08:15 PM
B/R Recruiting Roundtable: Top Storylines Ahead of Signing Dayvia Bleacher Report
Signing Day Wish List: Can Buckeyes Land Two 5-Stars?via Bleacher Report
Bill Landis @BillLandis25
Curtis Samuel makes his jump to the NFL official https://t.co/CLZ7lWZIHW https://t.co/yjgVl8Qzqw1/9/2017, 5:06:04 PM
Austin Ward @AWardESPN
Curtis Samuel makes it official: The dynamic H-back will head to NFL draft. Incredible junior season leaves a lot o… https://t.co/ZH52EM5oeq1/9/2017, 5:05:34 PM
Report: Ohio State OL Lisle to Transfer to Duke Footballvia The Chronicle
J.T. Makes a Decision
Another year in Columbus
Ari Wasserman @AriWasserman
Baron Browning, JK Dobbins, Josh Myers and more: Who are Ohio State's early-enrollees? @clevelanddotcom https://t.co/bj6bkynDE81/9/2017, 4:57:17 PM
Ohio State Football @OhioStateFB
#PrimetimeMood Captain 'Quan is baaaaaaack! Let's go win some more games together @PrimeTime_Lewis! 💪💪💪 https://t.co/APBR9tTcNn1/9/2017, 4:48:21 PM
J.T. Barrett Announces He Will Return to OSUvia Bleacher Report
Barrett on Verge of Becoming Best QB in Buckeyes Historyvia Land of 10
Eleven Warriors @11W
Sources: Ohio State hires Ryan Crow, a former GA under Urban Meyer at Florida, as its assistant linebackers coach. https://t.co/902V4CmNzQ1/9/2017, 4:45:48 PM
Ohio State Football @OhioStFootball
#Stayhungry 💪💪💪 https://t.co/U5vgrdF4iT1/9/2017, 4:36:40 PM
Bill Landis @BillLandis25
J.T. Barrett didn't have a great season. Truly don't understand anyone being upset about him coming back1/4/2017, 8:46:06 PM
Ralph D. Russo @ralphDrussoAP
JT Barrett is a hell of a QB, but I think it's fair to ask if others Ohio St QBs have more upside and what happens if coaches determine same1/4/2017, 8:49:39 PM
Ozone Communications @theOzonedotnet
Tyquan Lewis Announces His Return for Senior Season https://t.co/IqNc93nOPl https://t.co/Yy3TOd7YE41/9/2017, 4:35:32 PM
Eleven Warriors @11W
"I am still hungry for more." Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year Tyquan Lewis confirms return to Ohio State. https://t.co/0CJu7OeDuO1/9/2017, 4:33:10 PM
Raekwon Ready for Sundays
OSU defense losing a lot of talent
All-American Ohio St. LB McMillan to Enter Draftvia Bleacher Report
Bill Rabinowitz @brdispatch
Lewis, Hubbard, Bosa, Holmes at DE, with Cooper emerging. At DT, Hill, Jones, Landers and Sprinkle back, Chase Young arriving. Plus others.1/9/2017, 4:31:33 PM
Bill Rabinowitz @brdispatch
With Tyquan Lewis back, there's little doubt that a monster defensive line will be the foundation of the 2017 #OhioState team. 1/21/9/2017, 4:28:29 PM
Raekwon McMillan @Kwon_daTRUTH
Thank You !! https://t.co/ucRsP47buI1/4/2017, 6:31:15 PM
Only a Matter of Time...
Marshon Lattimore @shonrp2
Damn Kwon gone too https://t.co/0vyiZNIGGu1/4/2017, 6:47:08 PM
Dr. Saturday @YahooDrSaturday
Ohio State defensive end Tyquan Lewis will return to school for his senior season https://t.co/bYPVDQaxli1/9/2017, 4:27:03 PM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Report: Curtis Samuel Latest Buckeye Underclassman Turning Pro https://t.co/cx4tJu0484 https://t.co/6j9kmGOcwf1/9/2017, 4:26:48 PM
Report: Ex-Indiana HC Wilson Set to Become Ohio State's OCvia Bleacher Report
Buckeyes Hire New OC
Meyer's staff is stacked
BuckeyesNews @BuckeyesNews
Tyquan Lewis officially announces his return to Ohio State https://t.co/CJ0APh1pGv1/9/2017, 4:26:32 PM
Bill Rabinowitz @brdispatch
From the man himself. https://t.co/jZ9empETDX1/9/2017, 4:24:38 PM
Graham Rahal @GrahamRahal
If I'm an @OhioStateFB offensive recruit, I am salivating at the thought of @OSUCoachMeyer and Kevin Wilson being together! #GoBucks1/3/2017, 10:05:42 PM
Herby Approves
Kirk Herbstreit @KirkHerbstreit
Kevin Wilson has been one of the best offensive minds in CFB for a number of years. He and Ryan Day are both big time hires! https://t.co/OFgRGetyQE1/4/2017, 3:00:03 AM
CBS Sports CFB @CBSSportsCFB
Ohio State losing key offensive weapons in Curtis Samuel, Noah Brown to NFL Draft https://t.co/5E5dm4f1k1 https://t.co/HPjjHcMF4I1/9/2017, 4:17:46 PM
Bill Rabinowitz @brdispatch
I'm sure you do already, but if not, folo @TIM_MAYsports for #OSU news today. Hopefully, this is the last day I'll be mostly on the shelf.1/9/2017, 4:17:25 PM
Ben Axelrod @BenAxelrod
Greg Schiano as defensive coordinator, Kevin Wilson as offensive coordinator. Ohio State's staff is about to be absurdly overqualified.1/4/2017, 12:53:48 AM
Coaching Shake-Up in Columbus
Beck exits
Dr. Saturday @YahooDrSaturday
y'all know that Ohio St Football account isn't the official OSU account, right? Nothing official on Curtis Samuel's decision yet, it seems1/9/2017, 4:12:06 PM
Ohio State Football @OhioStateFB
Welcome to Buckeye Nation @joshmyers58! #Select17 coming together! 👊 https://t.co/NOQ99Rrcaq1/9/2017, 4:11:50 PM
Texas Hires OSU's Beck as New OCvia University of Texas
Jim Weber @JimMWeber
Wow, Curtis Samuel AND Noah Brown are both growing pro? Did not see either of those coming...1/9/2017, 4:08:25 PM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Report: Ohio State H-back Curtis Samuel Will Declare For NFL Draft https://t.co/yWGHqnF4o01/9/2017, 4:06:41 PM
Staff Changes Keep Coming
Urban making changes after Fiesta Bowl
OSU Hires Day as QB Coachvia Scout.com
Bruce Feldman @BruceFeldmanCFB
Another #OhioState star is leaving early. Speedy Curtis Samuel is jumping to the NFL.1/9/2017, 4:06:11 PM
Ohio State Football @OhioStateFB
Proud to have you on board @TheJeffOkudah! Welcome to the Buckeye family! ⭕️🙌 https://t.co/t2XFG2dLZ51/9/2017, 4:02:20 PM
Bruce Feldman @BruceFeldmanCFB
Ryan Day is a really bright dude. A Chip Kelly protege. GAed for Urban Meyer at #UF in 2005. Helped make Andre Williams a Heisman finalist.1/3/2017, 3:44:41 PM
Buckeyes Lose Two on Defense
Hooker and Conley will certainly be missed
College Football @CFB
Report: Curtis Samuel to leave Ohio State early, declare for NFL draft https://t.co/GBniFBd7XS1/9/2017, 3:59:06 PM
BucksInsider @bucksinsider
Ohio State Star H-back Curtis Samuel to Enter 2017 NFL Draft https://t.co/rITsk5QgFY1/9/2017, 3:56:42 PM
Ohio State CB Gareon Conley Declares for Draftvia Bleacher Report
Malik Hooker Declares for 2017 NFL Draftvia Bleacher Report
Bill Landis @BillLandis25
Curtis Samuel declaring for NFL Draft after breakout season with Ohio State @clevelanddotcom https://t.co/CLZ7lWZIHW1/9/2017, 3:51:04 PM
Ohio State Football @OhioStFootball
BREAKING: Curtis Samuel (@CurtisSamuel4__) says hello to the NFL https://t.co/wDnnVdyjof1/9/2017, 3:47:44 PM
Welp.
Marshon Lattimore @shonrp2
Well......lmao https://t.co/4o674qmAEy1/3/2017, 7:39:07 PM
Albert Breer @AlbertBreer
Ohio State S Malik Hooker declares for the NFL Draft. Again, maybe the best college safety I've ever seen, even if it was only for a year. https://t.co/QCHEte6ftz1/2/2017, 7:58:01 PM
Ben Axelrod @BenAxelrod
Land of 10 sources confirm Ohio State H-back Curtis Samuel will enter 2017 NFL draft. First reported by @davebiddle https://t.co/1LFT3yIQAW1/9/2017, 3:47:07 PM
Eleven Warriors @11W
Across the Shield: A Ryan Shazier interception helps lift Steelers while Eli Apple and Taylor Decker's seasons end. https://t.co/1vvfK8HwBW1/9/2017, 3:46:09 PM
Will He Be an RB or WR in the Pros?