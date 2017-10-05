WWE Hell in a Cell 2017: Predictions for Jinder Mahal, AJ Styles and Each Champ

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

SmackDown's latest pay-per-view event, WWE Hell in a Cell 2017, is scheduled for Sunday, October 8, at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

As with most of the blue brand's special shows, all of the titles will be on the line throughout the night, although only one of them will actually be in the titular Hell in a Cell match.

That match will see The New Day defend their SmackDown Tag Team Championship against The Usos for what is being billed as their final bout to end the feud for good.

Meanwhile, Baron Corbin will seek to undo his recent string of bad luck by capturing the United States Championship from AJ Styles.

To round things out, Natalya will be trying to hold on to her women's title while up against a motivated Charlotte Flair, and Jinder Mahal may have nothing left to laugh about once Shinsuke Nakamura is done with him.

With all these champions up against the wall, who is going to walk out of Hell in a Cell with the belts and which challengers will come up short?

Let's gaze into our crystal ball and give our predictions for how these title matches will play out and where the belts will end up.