WWE Hell in a Cell 2017: Dream Outcomes for Kevin Owens, AJ Styles and Top Stars

No result in WWE is ever going to be perfect, but fans can always dream of the scenario that helps to make the talent look best and improve the roster as a whole. Often a perfect result is the difference between a good show and a great one, which is why it is so easy to wonder why we can't always see the ideal happen for all of WWE's best stars.

WWE Hell in a Cell 2017 on Sunday will have all its top stars competing, from The New Day to Charlotte Flair to AJ Styles, and they all could walk out of this show better than they came in if the right booking sets them up for success.

However, a dream scenario for stars of this caliber is not simply just an impressive victory. Each wrestler has a different story told. While Kevin Owens certainly needs to win in a way no one ever forgets, Shinsuke Nakamura and Jinder Mahal are both looking for something more memorable: an outstanding match that changes their fortunes.

All the top stars could see their dream scenarios occur and make this year's Hell in a Cell far more than the sum of its parts and improving SmackDown Live for a long to come.