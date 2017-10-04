WWE Hell in a Cell 2017: Preview and Picks for Updated Match Card

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Hell in a Cell 2017 on Oct. 8 will the ninth installment in the event's illustrious history, with Detroit the host of this year's edition.

Per the tradition of the October pay-per-view, it will feature two star-studded Hell in a Cell matches, though the rest of the card appears to be promising on paper as well.

This year's event will be presented by SmackDown Live and will see several championships up for grabs as well as a handful of ruthless rivalries reaching their apex. Hell in a Cell has been known in the past to host monumental matches and moments as well as shocking twists and turns, so what this year's show will have in store remains to be seen.

Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens is set to headline Hell in a Cell, as the pair have been on a collision course toward Satan's Structure for many months. The New Day and The Usos have also been embroiled in a heated feud since the start of the summer over the SmackDown Tag Team Championship, and thus their Hell in a Cell clash should decide who the superior tandem is once and for all.

Elsewhere on the card, AJ Styles will defend his United States Championship against Baron Corbin, and SmackDown Women's champion Natalya will have her hands full with Charlotte Flair. Randy Orton and Rusev will meet in a rubber match, and Bobby Roode will make his WWE pay-per-view debut versus Dolph Ziggler.

Ahead of the anticipated event, let's look at the updated card for Hell in a Cell and predict who will reign supreme in each matchup.