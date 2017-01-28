Friday NBA Roundup: Joel Embiid Has 76ers Easy to Root For, Playoff-Bound or Not

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Josh Martin

Joel Embiid didn't waste any time announcing his return from a three-game absence. On the Philadelphia 76ers' first possession Friday night (in front of a national audience), he drove to the hoop and dunked all over Houston Rockets center Nene:

That was just the beginning of the battle of Embiid and the big Brazilian, one that would end with a 123-118 win for the Houston Rockets.

The fact that the Sixers kept pace at all with Space City's scoring machine was just the latest piece of proof The Process is proceeding as planned, turning Philly into the feel-good NBA story that these dark times demand.

In years past, the Sixers' resistance would've been futile against a transcendent star like James Harden. Granted, The Beard didn't have much trouble slicing and dicing his way to 51 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists, making him the first player in NBA history to log multiple 50-point triple-doubles in a season.

But Houston needed every bit of Harden's brilliance and Nene's support in the middle to stave off the Sixers, thanks in no small part to Embiid. The 7'2" sensation packed 32 points—one shy of his career high—seven rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks, including a chase-down swipe on Harden, into his team-prescribed 28 minutes:

He encouraged the crowd at Wells Fargo Arena during his trips to the free-throw line (6-of-6 at the stripe). When the Rockets threatened to run away and hide to start the fourth, Embiid pulled the Sixers in again with back-to-back threes. If not for Nene's block on his opposite number's step-back three with 18 seconds to go, the Sixers would've had a realistic shot to win with a bit of fouling in the final moments.

Embiid did it all while battling through discomfort from an injury that, after the game, he revealed to be more serious than previously understood.

"It's a little bit sore...but that's to be expected," he said, per Philly Mag's Derek Bodner. "That's a bone bruise, it's supposed to take at least two or three weeks to heal."

As Embiid led, his young teammates followed. Fellow rookie Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot scored six of his 12 points (on a perfect 5-of-5 from the field) during a 10-0 run in the first quarter that put Philly ahead and added a couple layups in the second—one on a bounce pass in transition from (who else?) Embiid and another from T.J. McConnell (13 points, eight assists).

Dario Saric, another of the Sixers' 2014 draftees, added 12 of his own off the bench. Robert Covington (10 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals) and Gerald Henderson (13 points on 5-of-5 shooting) rounded out six Sixers in double figures.

Together, that group—along with up-and-comers like Nik Stauskas (nine points, three assists) and Nerlens Noel (five points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals, two blocks)—gave Philly more than a puncher's chance of landing its third straight win and 11th in 14 games since Dec. 30. A victory would've pulled the Sixers within 3.5 games of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

As NBA.com's John Schuhmann noted, they owe much of their recent success to a defense that, prior to the Houston loss, had been the league's best in January:

The key improvements have come in forcing turnovers and opponent effective field-goal percentage. In January, the Sixers have protected the rim better and have kept their opponents from shooting from 3-point range as much as they did in the first two months of the season.

Embiid has had a heavy hand in that turnaround. According to NBA.com, the odds-on Rookie of the Year favorite has been the Association's most effective rim protector as measured by opponent field-goal percentage at the hoop:

NBA's Best Rim Protectors Blocks DFGA DFG% Joel Embiid 2.4 7.8 41.0% LaMarcus Aldridge 1.1 5.3 42.7% Rudy Gobert 2.6 10.9 43.1% Kristaps Porzingis 1.9 7.2 43.4% Draymond Green 1.3 6.7 43.6% NBA.com/stats

Tweet as he might, Embiid faces an uphill climb dragging the Sixers into the postseason. Philly has four teams to leapfrog, with 10 out of its next 15 games on the road—and three of those home dates against the San Antonio Spurs, Washington Wizards and Golden State Warriors.

Help could soon be on the way, too. According to ESPN.com's Ohm Youngmisuk, Ben Simmons' recovery from foot surgery is going smoothly. The No. 1 pick in 2016 is still without a timetable for return, but if he's fit to play before the end of the campaign, he could give Philly the jolt it will need to jump into the East's top eight.

Even if Simmons doesn't make his debut in 2016-17, and even if the Sixers fall short with or without him, this season can already be marked as a rousing success in the City of Brotherly Love. The Process is in progress, and this might just be the beginning.

C's See Vooch in the Flesh

Nikola Vucevic isn't yet a member of the Boston Celtics, but after watching them demolish his Orlando Magic, 128-98, he probably wouldn't mind a move to Beantown—if only to avoid landing on another of Jaylen Brown's posters:

According to CSNNE.com's A. Sherrod Blakely, the C's have kicked the tires on Vucevic in trade talks with the Magic, though no deal is imminent.

Boston could use a big man of his interior talents. According to NBA.com, the Celtics rank among the league's bottom 10 in points-in-the-paint percentage and rebound percentage. Vooch, meanwhile, has been a superb finisher from 16 feet and in and has nearly as many double-doubles (19) as Boston's entire roster combined (21).

Not that any of that mattered Friday. The Celtics hammered the Magic on the boards (47-37) and in the lane (54-34) despite playing smaller than usual with Al Horford nursing a groin strain.

Vucevic did well enough during his audition in front of a potential future employer. The USC product poured in 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting, grabbed seven rebounds and dished two assists in 23 minutes. Had Orlando kept things closer, he might've had a more noteworthy night.

Either way, Vucevic figures to be the apple of many eyes leading up to the Feb. 23 trade deadline. There aren't many 26-year-old 7-footers with his skills—let alone ones under contract through 2018-19 at an average of $12.5 million per season.

The Celtics have the goods to make a deal and now have a close-up look to help them decide.

Kings Implode in Indy

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Sacramento Kings had set themselves up for a strong week. Back-to-back road wins in Detroit and Cleveland pulled them even halfway through a grueling eight-game trip.

Those good times must seem like another season right now.

On Thursday, ESPN.com's Kevin Arnovitz dropped a scathing expose in which he revealed not only the one-man quagmire that is DeMarcus Cousins, but also the organizational rot and managerial incompetence that surrounds him.

"You would think that after making an ass of yourself, whether it's 4-on-5 or one bad hire after another, that you'd become more collaborative and seek out help," a source told Arnovitz of Kings owner Vivek Ranadive. "Vivek has done just the opposite. Instead of putting together a brain trust, he's his own brain trust—he and whoever the last person he talked to is."

On Friday, Ranadive had Kings general manager Vlade Divac in his ear courtside while they watched Sacramento succumb to the Indiana Pacers in overtime, 115-111. The Kings led by as many as 16 points in the second half and owned an 11-point edge with eight minutes to play in the game.

From that point on, Sacramento gave up 19 points—11 at the free-throw line—while scoring just eight for itself, with Boogie coming up empty on three straight late possessions. The All-Star center finished with 26 points (none in the extra period), 16 rebounds, five assists and six turnovers, and the Kings, at 18-28, fell another step further from playoff contention.

East's Beasts Bounce Back

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

You could've spilled bottles of digital ink describing the disarray surrounding the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors this week. Four letters would've also sufficed: T-G-I-F. Both of the East's top seeds stabilized their respectively rocky ships with much-needed wins Friday.

The Cavaliers set aside a stretch of six losses in eight games—not to mention the public sniping between LeBron James and the team's front office—long enough to build a 23-point lead against the league-worst Brooklyn Nets.

Cleveland's bench held on down the stretch to secure a 124-116 home win, with James pacing all participants in points (31) and assists (11) before exiting at the 4:48 mark of the fourth quarter. Kyrie Irving followed suit with 28 points and six dimes of his own, Kevin Love (13 points, 14 rebounds) and Tristan Thompson (10 points, 10 boards) both logged double-doubles, and Kyle Korver contributed 14 points off the pine.

Up in Toronto, the Raptors took the Milwaukee Bucks to task, 102-86, to end a five-game slide. All-Star reserve Kyle Lowry notched 12 of his 32 points and five of his six assists during the opening frame to help the home team build a 19-point cushion. Norman Powell added 19 points and six rebounds while subbing for injured All-Star starter DeMar DeRozan.

“It’s like the first win of the year right now," Lowry said earlier in the day, per the Toronto Star's Doug Smith. "Let’s just try to get that first win."

The Raptors needed it more than Cleveland. The Cavs still have a three-game lead on the No. 1 seed in the East. Toronto, on the other hand, sits just a half-game up on Boston in the race for second place.

Melo (Not) Out

Carmelo Anthony can’t seem to get any love in his hometown these days.

Phil Jackson wants to move him out of Madison Square Garden. New York Knicks fans seem fine with the idea if their chants of “Trade Carmelo” before Friday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets were any indication.

But Anthony was as defiant as ever during the Knicks’ 110-107 win. He missed 18 of his 26 attempts but made his last one to put New York up 109-105 with 13 seconds left. That got the home crowd cheering for its former hero and Anthony stepping into the role of heel, telling all who would listen “I don’t want it.”

Anthony finished with 18 points—tying Kristaps Porzingis for team-high honors—and 11 rebounds while pulling New York within two games of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. That might not stop the Zen Master from selling off his biggest name for spare parts by the trade deadline, though it can’t hurt 'Melo's chances of leaving the Big Apple on good terms if that’s how his future unfolds.

Otto-Matic

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

The Washington Wizards are the hottest team in the Eastern Conference, thanks in no small part to Otto Porter Jr.

The former No. 3 pick continued his rampage with a team-high 21 points to accompany his 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocks during the Wizards’ 112-86 smackdown of the Atlanta Hawks. All five Washington starters scored in double figures, though Porter hit as many threes (five) as the other four combined.

The Georgetown product has been on an absolute tear since Christmas. Over his last 17 games, Porter has poured in 15.9 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 53.2 percent from the field and a blistering 51.1 percent from three. Numbers like those all but guarantee that Porter will get paid in restricted free agency this summer.

Before then, his emergence could nudge the Wizards into the East’s top four. Porter’s post-holiday tear has coincided with a run of 13 Washington wins in 17 outings to pull D.C.’s team within a half-game of the fourth-place Hawks.

Bulls Dragged Down By Drama

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

It’s all well and good that the Miami Heat have now won six in a row, but they’re still about a mile from postseason contention in the East. The bigger story was the team on the other end of Miami’s 100-88 win: the Chicago Bulls.

The Windy City’s wayward squad punished Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade for publicly throwing their teammates under the bus by bringing its two best players off the bench Friday. Their starting replacements, Doug McDermott and rookie Paul Zipser, combined for 23 points on 17 shots with 10 rebounds.

Wade responded to his temporary demotion with 15 points on 6-of-17 shooting. Butler couldn’t quite shake it off. Chicago’s lone All-Star scored just three points on 1-of-13 from the field—a terrible performance, to be sure, but not quite as bad as his one-point output against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Jan. 9.

As bad as the Bulls have been, they’re still hanging onto the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference. That won’t last long, though, if they keep it up, what with Central Division rivals in Milwaukee and Detroit nipping at their heels.

Spurs Squashed Inside By Pelicans

Layne Murdoch/Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans didn’t just expose the San Antonio Spurs’ soft spot in the middle; they tore it wide open.

With David Lee starting in place of the injured Pau Gasol, the Spurs ceded a 60-30 gap in paint scoring and 54-44 disparity on the boards during a 119-103 loss in New Orleans.

Anthony Davis dominated up front to the tune of 16 points and 22 rebounds. Terrence Jones came through with 21 points and seven rebounds off the bench. Jrue Holiday sliced and diced San Antonio’s vaunted defense for 23 points and 11 assists.

Not even a 17-point explosion from Davis Bertans off the bench could help the Spurs offset a combined 12-of-36 shooting night from Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge. Nor could those efforts obscure San Antonio’s struggles stopping New Orleans. The Pelicans punished the Spurs by shooting 51.6 percent from the field (43.3 percent from three).

With its five-game streak in the rearview, Gregg Popovich’s crew will look to get back on track during a four-game homestand that starts against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.

Dame Reclaims His Fame

Sam Forencich/Getty Images

Another season, another All-Star snub for Damian Lillard. This time, the Portland Trail Blazers star responded with 33 points and six assists to boost his squad to a 112-109 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Like clockwork, Lillard did much of his damage down the stretch. He scored 13 points during a three-minute spurt in the fourth quarter, including triples on three straight Portland possessions.

Four other Blazers followed Lillard into double figures. Allen Crabbe chipped in 23 points off the bench. Mason Plumlee (13 points, 10 rebounds) logged a double-double up front. C.J. McCollum (18 points) closed out the scoring on a floater with 1:13 to go in the game.

Portland needed every ounce of those efforts at home to outlast strong outings from Marc Gasol (32 points, eight rebounds, five assists), Mike Conley (17 points, 10 assists) and Zach Randolph (17 points, 13 boards).

The win moved the Blazers back within a half-game of eighth place out West. And if you don’t think Dame was miffed about missing out on a trip to New Orleans, think again, per Portland sideline reporter Brooke Olzendam.

Friday's Final Scores

Indiana Pacers 115, Sacramento Kings 111 (OT)

Boston Celtics 128, Orlando Magic 98

Houston Rockets 123, Philadelphia 76ers 118

Cleveland Cavaliers 124, Brooklyn Nets 116

Toronto Raptors 102, Milwaukee Bucks 86

New York Knicks 110, Charlotte Hornets 107

Washington Wizards 112, Atlanta Hawks 86

New Orleans Pelicans 119, San Antonio Spurs 103

Portland Trail Blazers 112, Memphis Grizzlies 109

All stats via NBA.com and Basketball-Reference.com unless otherwise noted.

