Ryan Grant Reportedly Failed Ravens Physical, Contract Voided

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Wide receiver Ryan Grant won't be a Baltimore Raven after all.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the reported free-agent signee failed a physical Thursday, so the Ravens voided a lucrative $29 million deal that was expected to make him a featured piece of their passing attack.

Schefter added the Ravens failed Grant "over an ankle injury that dated back to the Redskins' final regular-season game. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network noted the issue that gave the Ravens pause because the agreement in principle included $14.5 million guaranteed for injury.

A former fifth-round pick, Grant piled up 84 receptions, 985 yards and six touchdowns during his first four seasons with the Washington Redskins. The 27-year-old experienced a minor breakout in 2017 with a career-high 45 catches for 573 yards and four scores.

He's never missed a regular-season game because of injury.

With Grant firmly out of the picture, Schefter reported the Ravens are expected to make a push for Michael Crabtree, who was released by the Oakland Raiders on Thursday, per NFL Network's James Palmer.

Crabtree and the Ravens are scheduled to meet on Friday.