Ryan Grant Reportedly Failed Ravens Physical, Contract Voided

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistMarch 15, 2018

NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 19: Ryan Grant #14 of the Washington Redskins walks into the end zone for a touchdown during a game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 19, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Saints defeated the Redskins 34-31. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Wide receiver Ryan Grant won't be a Baltimore Raven after all. 

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the reported free-agent signee failed a physical Thursday, so the Ravens voided a lucrative $29 million deal that was expected to make him a featured piece of their passing attack. 

Schefter added the Ravens failed Grant "over an ankle injury that dated back to the Redskins' final regular-season game. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network noted the issue that gave the Ravens pause because the agreement in principle included $14.5 million guaranteed for injury. 

A former fifth-round pick, Grant piled up 84 receptions, 985 yards and six touchdowns during his first four seasons with the Washington Redskins. The 27-year-old experienced a minor breakout in 2017 with a career-high 45 catches for 573 yards and four scores. 

He's never missed a regular-season game because of injury. 

With Grant firmly out of the picture, Schefter reported the Ravens are expected to make a push for Michael Crabtree, who was released by the Oakland Raiders on Thursday, per NFL Network's James Palmer

Crabtree and the Ravens are scheduled to meet on Friday.  

