MLB Stars Who Are About to Reach New Heights This Season

Al Bello/Getty Images

Noah Syndergaard might have been the most dominant pitcher in baseball last year.

He had a 2.60 ERA and arguably deserved better based on his strikeouts (10.7 BB/9), walks (2.1 BB/9) and contact management. With a 51.2 GB% and one of the highest soft-hit rates in the league, even balls in play off him weren't much more than moral victories.

But he wasn't satisfied. He was a busy man this offseason, adding even more bulk to a frame already listed at 6'6" and 240 pounds. And he has plans for it.

“I’ve always wanted to throw harder and continue to make the game easier,” he told reporters, including James Wagner of the New York Times. “Last year, from my rookie season, my velocity jumped up. I’m always going to try to raise that kind of bar. Hopefully, it allows me to go deeper into games with more ease.”

Having the strength to go deeper into games would be good enough. As dominant as Syndergaard was in 2016, he averaged only 6.1 innings per start. That can get better.

More velocity, meanwhile, is at once the last thing he needs and something that could be possible.

He's already the hardest-throwing starting pitcher on record with average fastballs of 97.1 mph in 2015 and 98.0 mph in 2016. But as Eno Sarris noted at FanGraphs, there have been studies that have linked strength gains to velocity gains. Syndergaard now stands to validate those.

If so, this will be the year the mighty Thor becomes even mightier.

Data courtesy of Baseball-Reference.com (including WAR), FanGraphs, Baseball Prospectus, Brooks Baseball and Baseball Savant.