Bleacher Report's MLB Experts Make Key 2017 Spring Training Predictions

Ronald C. Modra/Sports Imagery/Getty Images

Step outside and take a whiff, and you'll smell the baseball.

Yes, it's finally that time of year. Pitchers and catchers will soon show up in Arizona and Florida, followed swiftly by everyone else. There will be a couple weeks of light exercise and then the games will begin. Ah, the wonderful symphony of spring training.

How will things shake out this spring? Well, that's a fortune we're keen on telling. And we are:

This spring's list of questions worth answering goes to 11. Included within are predictions for loose offseason threads that will be tied up, which players will go boom and bust and who will win the big position battles. And many more!

In short, we're here to get everyone ready for spring training and pretend like we know what we're talking about at the same time. Fun for the whole family!