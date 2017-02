Bleacher Report's MLB Experts Make Key 2017 Spring Training Predictions

2 of 12

G Fiume/Getty Images

Knobler Reuter Rymer Shafer Rays Nationals Angels Angels

Knobler: Tampa Bay Rays

The Rays are always open to a bargain, and at this stage of the winter, Wieters could qualify (even with Scott Boras as his agent). They also need another right-handed bat and can’t be sure how soon Wilson Ramos will recover from surgery and be ready to play. It can’t hurt that Wieters is very familiar with the American League East.

Reuter: Washington Nationals

Selling the farm for Adam Eaton looked like an all-in move by the Nationals. Their inactivity since argues otherwise. The lack of a proven closer has been the big talking point, but catcher also looks like an area of weakness if Derek Norris (.186 BA, .583 OPS) doesn't bounce back from a rough season. If Wieters is open to a one-year deal, it looks like an obvious fit.

Rymer: Los Angeles Angels

The Angels already have a chance to contend in 2017, but said chance would be better if they had more stability behind the dish. Hence their interest in Wieters, which Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reported last month. His bat would give their lineup some extra power. And because the club's hurlers mostly pitch to contact, the veteran's framing issues wouldn't hurt too bad.

Shafer: Los Angeles Angels

The Halos seem like the most logical landing spot for the winter's forgotten free agent, though they're apparently willing to offer only one year. At this point, Wieters may have to take it.