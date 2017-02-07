MLB Hitters Ready for a Big Power Surge This Season

1 of 11

Featuring Christian Yelich, and more! Ronald C. Modra/Sports Imagery/Getty Images

There was a lull for a while there, but power hitting is back en vogue in Major League Baseball.

Last year was one of the most dinger-filled seasons in baseball history. It wasn't all the big boppers either. Even little'uns like Mookie Betts, Jose Altuve and Rougned Odor got in on the fun.

That's the kind of trend that raises the question: Who's next?

Let's take that as a cue to focus on players who have never hit as many as 25 homers in a season and are now primed to do so in 2017. There are 12 names in particular that stand out.

For the first three, it's a matter of getting more playing time in which to show off power everyone knows they have. For the other nine, it's about hints of more power to come found in measurables like launch angle and exit velocity.

We shall proceed in no particular order, starting...now.