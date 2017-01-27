8 Young Players on the Verge of Becoming MLB Superstars

1 of 9

All aboard the Trea Turner hype train! Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Major League Baseball isn't hurting for young superstars. There's that one guy named Trout. And the guy named Harper. And Machado. And Betts. And Syndergaard. And so on.

But you know what? It never hurts to have more young superstars. And it so happens that MLB isn't hurting for young players who are ready to join the ranks.

Let's look at eight young players on the verge of hitting it big. For this, we'll focus on players who will be 25 or younger in 2017 and who have yet to win any major awards or appear in an All-Star Game.

Some are prospects who have already tasted major league success and are now poised for star-making rookie seasons. Others are established players who are ready to tap into their remaining upside.

We'll start with the guy who is furthest away from superstardom and end with the guy who can just about touch it.